UFC divisional rankings: Curtis Blaydes, Michael Chiesa move up after big wins in Raleigh

Blaydes knocked out Junior dos Santos at UFC Fight Night 166 to jump the former champ in the rankings

Curtis Blaydes made a very strong case for the heavyweight title shot he has demanded with a knockout of former champ Junior dos Santos in the main event of UFC Fight Night 166 this past Saturday. The victory moved Blaydes up a spot in the CBS Sports UFC Divisional Rankings to No. 4 at heavyweight, leapfrogging dos Santos in the process. The other big move this week was Michael Chiesa's win over Rafael Dos Anjos vaulting him to the No. 9 spot at welterweight after being previously unranked.

With a weekend break, the UFC Octagon will bring us more action with the stacked UFC 247 event coming up in Houston. That card has significant ramifications for the rankings, with a pair of title fights headlining the event.

At UFC 247 on Saturday, Feb. 8, there are four fights featuring CBS Sports ranked fighters:

  • Light heavyweight: No. 1 Jon Jones vs. No. 2 Dominick Reyes
  • Women's flyweight: No. 1 Valentina Shevchenko vs. No. 2 Katlyn Chookagian
  • Heavyweight: No. 8 Derrick Lewis vs. Ilir Latifi
  • Bantamweight: No. 7 Jimmie Rivera vs. Marlon Vera

Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell, Jack Crosby and Brandon Wise. Without further ado, here's where things stand ahead of the monumental UFC 244 event on Saturday night.

Flyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Henry Cejudo (c)

15-2

2. Joseph Benavidez

28-5

3. Jussier Formiga

23-6

4. Deivieson Figueiredo

16-1

T5. Brandon Moreno

16-5

T5. Alexandre Pantoja

21-4

T7. Matt Schnell

14-4

T7. Kai Kara-France

20-8

9. Askar Askarov

11-0-1

10. Tim Elliott

15-10-1

Bantamweight

Fighter

Record

1. Henry Cejudo (c)

15-2

2. Petr Yan

14-1

3. Aljamain Sterling

18-3

T4. Marlon Moraes

23-6-1

T4. Cory Sandhagen

12-1

6. Pedro Munhoz

18-4

7. Jimmie Rivera

22-4

T8. Raphael Assuncao

27-7

T8. TJ Dillashaw

16-4

10. Song Yadong

15-4-1

Featherweight

Fighter

Record

1. Alexander Volkanovski (c)

22-1

2. Max Holloway

21-5

T3. Korean Zombie

16-5

T3. Zabit Magomedsharipov

18-1

5. Brian Ortega

14-1

6. Yair Rodriguez

12-2

7. Shane Burgos

13-1

8. Chase Hooper

9-0-1

9. Josh Emmett

15-2

10. Jeremy Stephens

28-17

Lightweight

Fighter

Record

1. Khabib Nurmagomedov (c)

28-0

2. Tony Ferguson

25-3

3. Dustin Poirier

25-6

4. Justin Gaethje

21-2

5. Conor McGregor

21-4

6. Dan Hooker

19-8

7. Paul Felder

17-4

8. Kevin Lee

18-5

9. Donald Cerrone

36-14

10. Al Iaquinta

14-6-1

Welterweight

Fighter

Record

1. Kamaru Usman (c)

16-1

2. Jorge Masvidal

35-13

3. Colby Covington

15-2

4. Leon Edwards

18-3

5. Tyron Woodley

19-4-1

T6. Santiago Ponzinibbio

27-3

T6.Stephen Thompson

15-4-1

8. Geoff Neal

13-2

9. Michael Chiesa

17-4

10. Nate Diaz

20-12

Middleweight

Fighter

Record

1. Israel Adesanya (c)

18-0

2. Paulo Costa

13-0

3. Robert Whittaker

20-5

4. Yoel Romero

13-4

5. Jared Cannonier

13-4

6. Derek Brunson

20-7

7. Kelvin Gastelum

15-5

8. Jack Hermansson

20-5

9. Darren Till

18-2-1

10. Uriah Hall

15-9

Light heavyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Jon Jones (c)

25-1

2. Dominick Reyes

12-0

3. Jan Blachowicz

25-8

4. Thiago Santos

21-7

5. Corey Anderson

13-4

6. Anthony Smith

32-14

7. Volkan Oezdemir

17-4

8. Glover Teixeira

30-7

9. Aleksandr Rakic

12-2

10. Johnny Walker

17-4

Heavyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Stipe Miocic (c)

19-3

2. Daniel Cormier

22-2

3. Francis Ngannou

14-3

4. Curtis Blaydes

13-2

5. Junior dos Santos

21-7

6. Alexander Volkov

31-7

7. Jairzinho Rozenstruil

10-0

T8. Derrick Lewis 

22-7

T8. Walt Harris

13-7

10. Alistair Overeem

45-18

Women's strawweight

Fighter

Record

1. Weili Zhang (c) 

20-1

2. Jessica Andrade

20-7

3. Tatiana Suarez

8-0

4. Joanna Jedzejczyk

16-3

5. Claudia Gadelha

17-4

6. Nina Ansaroff 

10-6

7. Carla Esparza

14-6

8. Michelle Waterson

17-7

9. Cynthia Carvalho

8-1

10. Rose Namajunas

8-4

Women's flyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Valentina Shevchenko (c)

18-3

2. Katlyn Chookagin

12-2

3. Joanne Calderwood

14-4

4. Jessica Eye

14-7

5. Roxanne Modafferi

24-16

Women's bantamweight

Fighter

Record

1. Amanda Nunes (c)

19-4

2. Aspen Ladd

9-1

3. Germaine de Randamie

9-4

4. Irene Aldana

11-5

5. Holly Holm 

12-5

6. Julianna Pena

9-3

7. Ketlen Vieira

10-1

8. Yana Kunitskaya

12-5

T9. Raquel Pennington

10-8

T9. Sara McMann

11-5

