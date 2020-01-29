UFC divisional rankings: Curtis Blaydes, Michael Chiesa move up after big wins in Raleigh
Blaydes knocked out Junior dos Santos at UFC Fight Night 166 to jump the former champ in the rankings
Curtis Blaydes made a very strong case for the heavyweight title shot he has demanded with a knockout of former champ Junior dos Santos in the main event of UFC Fight Night 166 this past Saturday. The victory moved Blaydes up a spot in the CBS Sports UFC Divisional Rankings to No. 4 at heavyweight, leapfrogging dos Santos in the process. The other big move this week was Michael Chiesa's win over Rafael Dos Anjos vaulting him to the No. 9 spot at welterweight after being previously unranked.
With a weekend break, the UFC Octagon will bring us more action with the stacked UFC 247 event coming up in Houston. That card has significant ramifications for the rankings, with a pair of title fights headlining the event.
At UFC 247 on Saturday, Feb. 8, there are four fights featuring CBS Sports ranked fighters:
- Light heavyweight: No. 1 Jon Jones vs. No. 2 Dominick Reyes
- Women's flyweight: No. 1 Valentina Shevchenko vs. No. 2 Katlyn Chookagian
- Heavyweight: No. 8 Derrick Lewis vs. Ilir Latifi
- Bantamweight: No. 7 Jimmie Rivera vs. Marlon Vera
Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell, Jack Crosby and Brandon Wise. Without further ado, here's where things stand ahead of the monumental UFC 244 event on Saturday night.
For Brian Campbell's updated Pound for Pound Rankings, click here.
Flyweight
Fighter
|Record
1. Henry Cejudo (c)
|15-2
2. Joseph Benavidez
|28-5
3. Jussier Formiga
|23-6
4. Deivieson Figueiredo
|16-1
T5. Brandon Moreno
|16-5
T5. Alexandre Pantoja
|21-4
T7. Matt Schnell
|14-4
T7. Kai Kara-France
|20-8
9. Askar Askarov
|11-0-1
10. Tim Elliott
|15-10-1
Bantamweight
Fighter
Record
1. Henry Cejudo (c)
15-2
2. Petr Yan
14-1
3. Aljamain Sterling
18-3
T4. Marlon Moraes
23-6-1
T4. Cory Sandhagen
12-1
6. Pedro Munhoz
18-4
7. Jimmie Rivera
22-4
T8. Raphael Assuncao
27-7
T8. TJ Dillashaw
16-4
10. Song Yadong
15-4-1
Featherweight
Fighter
Record
1. Alexander Volkanovski (c)
22-1
2. Max Holloway
21-5
T3. Korean Zombie
16-5
T3. Zabit Magomedsharipov
18-1
5. Brian Ortega
14-1
6. Yair Rodriguez
12-2
7. Shane Burgos
13-1
8. Chase Hooper
9-0-1
9. Josh Emmett
15-2
10. Jeremy Stephens
28-17
Lightweight
Fighter
Record
1. Khabib Nurmagomedov (c)
28-0
2. Tony Ferguson
25-3
3. Dustin Poirier
25-6
4. Justin Gaethje
21-2
5. Conor McGregor
21-4
6. Dan Hooker
19-8
7. Paul Felder
17-4
8. Kevin Lee
18-5
9. Donald Cerrone
36-14
10. Al Iaquinta
14-6-1
Welterweight
Fighter
Record
1. Kamaru Usman (c)
16-1
2. Jorge Masvidal
35-13
3. Colby Covington
15-2
4. Leon Edwards
18-3
5. Tyron Woodley
19-4-1
T6. Santiago Ponzinibbio
27-3
T6.Stephen Thompson
15-4-1
8. Geoff Neal
13-2
9. Michael Chiesa
17-4
10. Nate Diaz
20-12
Middleweight
Fighter
Record
1. Israel Adesanya (c)
18-0
2. Paulo Costa
13-0
3. Robert Whittaker
20-5
4. Yoel Romero
13-4
5. Jared Cannonier
13-4
6. Derek Brunson
20-7
7. Kelvin Gastelum
15-5
8. Jack Hermansson
20-5
9. Darren Till
18-2-1
10. Uriah Hall
15-9
Light heavyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Jon Jones (c)
25-1
2. Dominick Reyes
12-0
3. Jan Blachowicz
25-8
4. Thiago Santos
21-7
5. Corey Anderson
13-4
6. Anthony Smith
32-14
7. Volkan Oezdemir
17-4
8. Glover Teixeira
30-7
9. Aleksandr Rakic
12-2
10. Johnny Walker
17-4
Heavyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Stipe Miocic (c)
19-3
2. Daniel Cormier
22-2
3. Francis Ngannou
14-3
4. Curtis Blaydes
13-2
5. Junior dos Santos
21-7
6. Alexander Volkov
31-7
7. Jairzinho Rozenstruil
10-0
T8. Derrick Lewis
22-7
T8. Walt Harris
13-7
10. Alistair Overeem
45-18
Women's strawweight
Fighter
Record
1. Weili Zhang (c)
20-1
2. Jessica Andrade
20-7
3. Tatiana Suarez
8-0
4. Joanna Jedzejczyk
16-3
5. Claudia Gadelha
17-4
6. Nina Ansaroff
10-6
7. Carla Esparza
14-6
8. Michelle Waterson
17-7
9. Cynthia Carvalho
8-1
10. Rose Namajunas
8-4
Women's flyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Valentina Shevchenko (c)
18-3
2. Katlyn Chookagin
12-2
3. Joanne Calderwood
14-4
4. Jessica Eye
14-7
5. Roxanne Modafferi
24-16
Women's bantamweight
Fighter
Record
1. Amanda Nunes (c)
19-4
2. Aspen Ladd
9-1
3. Germaine de Randamie
9-4
4. Irene Aldana
11-5
5. Holly Holm
12-5
6. Julianna Pena
9-3
7. Ketlen Vieira
10-1
8. Yana Kunitskaya
12-5
T9. Raquel Pennington
10-8
T9. Sara McMann
11-5
