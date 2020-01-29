UFC divisional rankings: Curtis Blaydes, Michael Chiesa move up after big wins in Raleigh

Curtis Blaydes made a very strong case for the heavyweight title shot he has demanded with a knockout of former champ Junior dos Santos in the main event of UFC Fight Night 166 this past Saturday. The victory moved Blaydes up a spot in the CBS Sports UFC Divisional Rankings to No. 4 at heavyweight, leapfrogging dos Santos in the process. The other big move this week was Michael Chiesa's win over Rafael Dos Anjos vaulting him to the No. 9 spot at welterweight after being previously unranked.

With a weekend break, the UFC Octagon will bring us more action with the stacked UFC 247 event coming up in Houston. That card has significant ramifications for the rankings, with a pair of title fights headlining the event.

At UFC 247 on Saturday, Feb. 8, there are four fights featuring CBS Sports ranked fighters:

Light heavyweight: No. 1 Jon Jones vs. No. 2 Dominick Reyes

No. 1 Jon Jones vs. No. 2 Dominick Reyes Women's flyweight: No. 1 Valentina Shevchenko vs. No. 2 Katlyn Chookagian

No. 1 Valentina Shevchenko vs. No. 2 Katlyn Chookagian Heavyweight: No. 8 Derrick Lewis vs. Ilir Latifi

No. 8 Derrick Lewis vs. Ilir Latifi Bantamweight: No. 7 Jimmie Rivera vs. Marlon Vera

Flyweight

Fighter Record 1. Henry Cejudo (c) 15-2 2. Joseph Benavidez 28-5 3. Jussier Formiga 23-6 4. Deivieson Figueiredo 16-1 T5. Brandon Moreno 16-5 T5. Alexandre Pantoja 21-4 T7. Matt Schnell 14-4 T7. Kai Kara-France 20-8 9. Askar Askarov 11-0-1 10. Tim Elliott 15-10-1

Bantamweight

Fighter Record 1. Henry Cejudo (c) 15-2 2. Petr Yan 14-1 3. Aljamain Sterling 18-3 T4. Marlon Moraes 23-6-1 T4. Cory Sandhagen 12-1 6. Pedro Munhoz 18-4 7. Jimmie Rivera 22-4 T8. Raphael Assuncao 27-7 T8. TJ Dillashaw 16-4 10. Song Yadong 15-4-1

Featherweight

Fighter Record 1. Alexander Volkanovski (c) 22-1 2. Max Holloway 21-5 T3. Korean Zombie 16-5 T3. Zabit Magomedsharipov 18-1 5. Brian Ortega 14-1 6. Yair Rodriguez 12-2 7. Shane Burgos 13-1 8. Chase Hooper 9-0-1 9. Josh Emmett 15-2 10. Jeremy Stephens 28-17

Lightweight

Fighter Record 1. Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) 28-0 2. Tony Ferguson 25-3 3. Dustin Poirier 25-6 4. Justin Gaethje 21-2 5. Conor McGregor 21-4 6. Dan Hooker 19-8 7. Paul Felder 17-4 8. Kevin Lee 18-5 9. Donald Cerrone 36-14 10. Al Iaquinta 14-6-1

Welterweight

Fighter Record 1. Kamaru Usman (c) 16-1 2. Jorge Masvidal 35-13 3. Colby Covington 15-2 4. Leon Edwards 18-3 5. Tyron Woodley 19-4-1 T6. Santiago Ponzinibbio 27-3 T6.Stephen Thompson 15-4-1 8. Geoff Neal 13-2 9. Michael Chiesa 17-4 10. Nate Diaz 20-12

Middleweight

Fighter Record 1. Israel Adesanya (c) 18-0 2. Paulo Costa 13-0 3. Robert Whittaker 20-5 4. Yoel Romero 13-4 5. Jared Cannonier 13-4 6. Derek Brunson 20-7 7. Kelvin Gastelum 15-5 8. Jack Hermansson 20-5 9. Darren Till 18-2-1 10. Uriah Hall 15-9

Light heavyweight

Fighter Record 1. Jon Jones (c) 25-1 2. Dominick Reyes 12-0 3. Jan Blachowicz 25-8 4. Thiago Santos 21-7 5. Corey Anderson 13-4 6. Anthony Smith 32-14 7. Volkan Oezdemir 17-4 8. Glover Teixeira 30-7 9. Aleksandr Rakic 12-2 10. Johnny Walker 17-4

Heavyweight

Fighter Record 1. Stipe Miocic (c) 19-3 2. Daniel Cormier 22-2 3. Francis Ngannou 14-3 4. Curtis Blaydes 13-2 5. Junior dos Santos 21-7 6. Alexander Volkov 31-7 7. Jairzinho Rozenstruil 10-0 T8. Derrick Lewis 22-7 T8. Walt Harris 13-7 10. Alistair Overeem 45-18

Women's strawweight

Fighter Record 1. Weili Zhang (c) 20-1 2. Jessica Andrade 20-7 3. Tatiana Suarez 8-0 4. Joanna Jedzejczyk 16-3 5. Claudia Gadelha 17-4 6. Nina Ansaroff 10-6 7. Carla Esparza 14-6 8. Michelle Waterson 17-7 9. Cynthia Carvalho 8-1 10. Rose Namajunas 8-4

Women's flyweight

Fighter Record 1. Valentina Shevchenko (c) 18-3 2. Katlyn Chookagin 12-2 3. Joanne Calderwood 14-4 4. Jessica Eye 14-7 5. Roxanne Modafferi 24-16

Women's bantamweight