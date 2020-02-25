UFC divisional rankings: Dan Hooker holds steady after war with Paul Felder in New Zealand
The lightweight logjam kept Hooker from moving up after winning a thrilling fight in New Zealand
Dan Hooker and Paul Felder threw down in one of the best fights of the short year this past Saturday at UFC Fight Night 168. Hooker got the win and proved he could overcome a violent back-and-forth battle over five rounds. Adding a special extra something, Hooker did it all in front of his hometown crowd in Auckland, New Zealand.
Unfortunately, in a stacked lightweight division, Hooker remains locked in at the No. 6 spot in the CBS Sports UFC divisional rankings. Hooker's win did not jump him over the logjam at the top of the division, including champ Khabib Nurmagomedov and top contenders Tony Ferguson, Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje and Conor McGregor.
For Felder, who seemed to announce his retirement after the loss, he fell one spot from No. 7 to No. 8 with Kevin Lee benefiting from Hooker's performance in moving up a slot.
This weekend, UFC Fight Night 169 is the rare fight where a new No. 1 fighter in a division is a guarantee. Henry Cejudo has vacated the flyweight championship, which becomes official the second the bell rings at Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia for the battle between Joseph Benavidez and Deiveson Figueiredo for the vacant championship
At the UFC Fight Night 169 event on Saturday, there is only one scheduled featuring CBS Sports ranked fighters:
- Flyweight: No. 2 Joseph Benavidez vs. No. 4 Deiveson Figueiredo
Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to our podcast State of Combat with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.
Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell, Jack Crosby and Brandon Wise. Without further ado, here's where things stand ahead of the monumental UFC 244 event on Saturday night.
For Brian Campbell's updated Pound for Pound Rankings, click here.
Flyweight
Fighter
|Record
1. Henry Cejudo (c)
|15-2
2. Joseph Benavidez
|28-5
3. Jussier Formiga
|23-6
4. Deivieson Figueiredo
|16-1
T5. Brandon Moreno
|16-5
T5. Alexandre Pantoja
|21-4
T7. Matt Schnell
|14-4
T7. Kai Kara-France
|21-8
9. Askar Askarov
|11-0-1
10. Tim Elliott
|15-10-1
Bantamweight
Fighter
Record
1. Henry Cejudo (c)
15-2
2. Petr Yan
14-1
3. Aljamain Sterling
18-3
T4. Marlon Moraes
23-6-1
T4. Cory Sandhagen
12-1
6. Pedro Munhoz
18-4
7. Jimmie Rivera
22-4
T8. Raphael Assuncao
27-7
T8. TJ Dillashaw
16-4
10. Song Yadong
15-4-1
Featherweight
Fighter
Record
1. Alexander Volkanovski (c)
22-1
2. Max Holloway
21-5
T3. Korean Zombie
16-5
T3. Zabit Magomedsharipov
18-1
5. Brian Ortega
14-1
6. Yair Rodriguez
12-2
7. Shane Burgos
13-1
8. Chase Hooper
9-0-1
9. Josh Emmett
15-2
10. Jeremy Stephens
28-17
Lightweight
Fighter
Record
1. Khabib Nurmagomedov (c)
28-0
2. Tony Ferguson
25-3
3. Dustin Poirier
25-6
4. Justin Gaethje
21-2
5. Conor McGregor
21-4
6. Dan Hooker
20-8
7. Kevin Lee
18-5
8. Paul Felder
17-5
9. Donald Cerrone
36-14
10. Al Iaquinta
14-6-1
Welterweight
Fighter
Record
1. Kamaru Usman (c)
16-1
2. Jorge Masvidal
35-13
3. Colby Covington
15-2
4. Leon Edwards
18-3
5. Tyron Woodley
19-4-1
T6. Santiago Ponzinibbio
27-3
T6.Stephen Thompson
15-4-1
8. Geoff Neal
13-2
9. Michael Chiesa
17-4
10. Nate Diaz
20-12
Middleweight
Fighter
Record
1. Israel Adesanya (c)
18-0
2. Paulo Costa
13-0
3. Robert Whittaker
20-5
4. Yoel Romero
13-4
5. Jared Cannonier
13-4
6. Derek Brunson
20-7
7. Kelvin Gastelum
15-5
8. Jack Hermansson
20-5
9. Darren Till
18-2-1
10. Uriah Hall
15-9
Light heavyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Jon Jones (c)
26-1
2. Jan Blachowicz
26-8
3. Dominick Reyes
12-1
4. Thiago Santos
21-7
5. Anthony Smith
32-14
6. Corey Anderson
13-5
7. Volkan Oezdemir
17-4
8. Glover Teixeira
30-7
9. Aleksandr Rakic
12-2
10. Johnny Walker
17-4
Heavyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Stipe Miocic (c)
19-3
2. Daniel Cormier
22-2
3. Francis Ngannou
14-3
4. Curtis Blaydes
13-2
5. Junior dos Santos
21-7
6. Alexander Volkov
31-7
7. Jairzinho Rozenstruil
10-0
T8. Derrick Lewis
23-7
T8. Walt Harris
13-7
10. Alistair Overeem
45-18
Women's strawweight
Fighter
Record
1. Weili Zhang (c)
20-1
2. Jessica Andrade
20-7
3. Tatiana Suarez
8-0
4. Joanna Jedzejczyk
16-3
5. Claudia Gadelha
17-4
6. Nina Ansaroff
10-6
7. Carla Esparza
14-6
8. Michelle Waterson
17-7
9. Cynthia Carvalho
8-1
10. Rose Namajunas
8-4
Women's flyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Valentina Shevchenko (c)
19-3
2. Joanne Calderwood
14-4
3. Katlyn Chookagian
12-3
4. Jessica Eye
14-7
5. Roxanne Modafferi
24-16
Women's bantamweight
Fighter
Record
1. Amanda Nunes (c)
19-4
2. Aspen Ladd
9-1
3. Germaine de Randamie
9-4
4. Irene Aldana
11-5
5. Holly Holm
12-5
6. Julianna Pena
9-3
7. Ketlen Vieira
10-1
8. Yana Kunitskaya
12-5
T9. Raquel Pennington
10-8
T9. Sara McMann
11-5
-
Updating UFC schedule for 2020
UFC's schedule has tons of action to open up a new year in fights
-
Shevchenko-Calderwood set for UFC 251
Shevchenko will look to continue her dominant run as champ against the Scottish challenger
-
Cejudo vs. Aldo set for UFC 250
Cejudo will get his wish and face former featherweight champ Aldo in the challenger's home...
-
Hooker takes hard-fought decision win
Hooker and Felder put on a highly entertaining scrap with Hooker getting the win and Felder...
-
UFC Fight Night 168 odds, picks and bets
Kyle Marley just locked in UFC Fight Night 168 picks for every single fight.
-
UFC Fight Night 167 predictions, picks
Hooker and Felder meet in a meaningful lightweight showdown in New Zealand
-
Jones edges Reyes to retain title
Some questionable judging may have led to 'Bones' walking out victorious in Houston
-
UFC 246: McGregor stops Cerrone
'Notorious' is back in a big way wit his first victory inside the Octagon since 2016