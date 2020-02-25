UFC divisional rankings: Dan Hooker holds steady after war with Paul Felder in New Zealand

Dan Hooker and Paul Felder threw down in one of the best fights of the short year this past Saturday at UFC Fight Night 168. Hooker got the win and proved he could overcome a violent back-and-forth battle over five rounds. Adding a special extra something, Hooker did it all in front of his hometown crowd in Auckland, New Zealand.

Unfortunately, in a stacked lightweight division, Hooker remains locked in at the No. 6 spot in the CBS Sports UFC divisional rankings. Hooker's win did not jump him over the logjam at the top of the division, including champ Khabib Nurmagomedov and top contenders Tony Ferguson, Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje and Conor McGregor.

For Felder, who seemed to announce his retirement after the loss, he fell one spot from No. 7 to No. 8 with Kevin Lee benefiting from Hooker's performance in moving up a slot.

This weekend, UFC Fight Night 169 is the rare fight where a new No. 1 fighter in a division is a guarantee. Henry Cejudo has vacated the flyweight championship, which becomes official the second the bell rings at Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia for the battle between Joseph Benavidez and Deiveson Figueiredo for the vacant championship

At the UFC Fight Night 169 event on Saturday, there is only one scheduled featuring CBS Sports ranked fighters:

Flyweight: No. 2 Joseph Benavidez vs. No. 4 Deiveson Figueiredo

Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to our podcast State of Combat with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.

Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell, Jack Crosby and Brandon Wise. Without further ado, here's where things stand ahead of the monumental UFC 244 event on Saturday night.

For Brian Campbell's updated Pound for Pound Rankings, click here.

Flyweight

Fighter Record 1. Henry Cejudo (c) 15-2 2. Joseph Benavidez 28-5 3. Jussier Formiga 23-6 4. Deivieson Figueiredo 16-1 T5. Brandon Moreno 16-5 T5. Alexandre Pantoja 21-4 T7. Matt Schnell 14-4 T7. Kai Kara-France 21-8 9. Askar Askarov 11-0-1 10. Tim Elliott 15-10-1

Bantamweight

Fighter Record 1. Henry Cejudo (c) 15-2 2. Petr Yan 14-1 3. Aljamain Sterling 18-3 T4. Marlon Moraes 23-6-1 T4. Cory Sandhagen 12-1 6. Pedro Munhoz 18-4 7. Jimmie Rivera 22-4 T8. Raphael Assuncao 27-7 T8. TJ Dillashaw 16-4 10. Song Yadong 15-4-1

Featherweight

Fighter Record 1. Alexander Volkanovski (c) 22-1 2. Max Holloway 21-5 T3. Korean Zombie 16-5 T3. Zabit Magomedsharipov 18-1 5. Brian Ortega 14-1 6. Yair Rodriguez 12-2 7. Shane Burgos 13-1 8. Chase Hooper 9-0-1 9. Josh Emmett 15-2 10. Jeremy Stephens 28-17

Lightweight

Fighter Record 1. Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) 28-0 2. Tony Ferguson 25-3 3. Dustin Poirier 25-6 4. Justin Gaethje 21-2 5. Conor McGregor 21-4 6. Dan Hooker 20-8 7. Kevin Lee 18-5 8. Paul Felder 17-5 9. Donald Cerrone 36-14 10. Al Iaquinta 14-6-1

Welterweight

Fighter Record 1. Kamaru Usman (c) 16-1 2. Jorge Masvidal 35-13 3. Colby Covington 15-2 4. Leon Edwards 18-3 5. Tyron Woodley 19-4-1 T6. Santiago Ponzinibbio 27-3 T6.Stephen Thompson 15-4-1 8. Geoff Neal 13-2 9. Michael Chiesa 17-4 10. Nate Diaz 20-12

Middleweight

Fighter Record 1. Israel Adesanya (c) 18-0 2. Paulo Costa 13-0 3. Robert Whittaker 20-5 4. Yoel Romero 13-4 5. Jared Cannonier 13-4 6. Derek Brunson 20-7 7. Kelvin Gastelum 15-5 8. Jack Hermansson 20-5 9. Darren Till 18-2-1 10. Uriah Hall 15-9

Light heavyweight

Fighter Record 1. Jon Jones (c) 26-1 2. Jan Blachowicz 26-8 3. Dominick Reyes 12-1 4. Thiago Santos 21-7 5. Anthony Smith 32-14 6. Corey Anderson 13-5 7. Volkan Oezdemir 17-4 8. Glover Teixeira 30-7 9. Aleksandr Rakic 12-2 10. Johnny Walker 17-4

Heavyweight

Fighter Record 1. Stipe Miocic (c) 19-3 2. Daniel Cormier 22-2 3. Francis Ngannou 14-3 4. Curtis Blaydes 13-2 5. Junior dos Santos 21-7 6. Alexander Volkov 31-7 7. Jairzinho Rozenstruil 10-0 T8. Derrick Lewis 23-7 T8. Walt Harris 13-7 10. Alistair Overeem 45-18

Women's strawweight

Fighter Record 1. Weili Zhang (c) 20-1 2. Jessica Andrade 20-7 3. Tatiana Suarez 8-0 4. Joanna Jedzejczyk 16-3 5. Claudia Gadelha 17-4 6. Nina Ansaroff 10-6 7. Carla Esparza 14-6 8. Michelle Waterson 17-7 9. Cynthia Carvalho 8-1 10. Rose Namajunas 8-4

Women's flyweight

Fighter Record 1. Valentina Shevchenko (c) 19-3 2. Joanne Calderwood 14-4 3. Katlyn Chookagian 12-3 4. Jessica Eye 14-7 5. Roxanne Modafferi 24-16

Women's bantamweight