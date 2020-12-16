MMA: UFC Fight Night-Las Vegas
Brandon Moreno may not have walked out of UFC 256 with the flyweight championship, but he did cement that he is a true threat to division kingpin Deiveson Figueiredo in battling to a thrilling draw. The fight became an instant contender in the discussion for 2020's Fight of the Year and led to calls for an immediate rematch.

Figueiredo and Moreno held on to their respective flyweight positions at No. 1 and No. 2 in the CBS Sports UFC Divisional Rankings following the draw.

In the other big fight at the event, Charles Oliveira launched himself from a tie for No. 4 at lightweight to a firm hold on the No. 3 spot after dominating Tony Ferguson in the co-main event. The loss was Ferguson's second lopsided loss in a row, dropping him from No. 3 all the way to No. 6.

Saturday's UFC Fight Night card features two fights involving CBS Sports ranked fighters:

  • Welterweight: No. 6 Geoff Neal vs. No. 7 Stephen Thompson
  • Bantamweight: No. 5 Marlon Moraes vs. Rob Font

Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell, Jack Crosby and Brandon Wise. Without further ado, here's where things stand ahead of Saturday's card.

Flyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Deivieson Figueiredo

20-1-1

2. Brandon Moreno

18-5-2

3. Askar Askarov

12-0-1

4. Joseph Benavidez

28-7

T5. Matt Schnell

14-4

T5. Alexandre Pantoja

21-5

7. Kai Kara-France

21-8

8. Alex Perez

24-6

9. Jussier Formiga

23-8

10. Raulian Paiva

19-3

Bantamweight

Fighter

Record

1. Petr Yan (c)

15-1

2. Aljamain Sterling

19-3

3. Cody Garbrandt

12-3

4. Cory Sandhagen

13-2

5. Marlon Moraes

23-7-1

6. Jimmie Rivera

23-4

7. Pedro Munhoz

18-5

8. Frankie Edgar

24-8-1

9. Raphael Assuncao

27-8

10. Merab Dvalishvili

12-4

Featherweight

Fighter

Record

1. Alexander Volkanovski (c)

22-1

2. Max Holloway

21-6

3. Zabit Magomedsharipov

18-1

4. Brian Ortega

15-1

5. Yair Rodriguez

12-2

6. Korean Zombie

16-6

7. Calvin Kattar

22-4

8. Josh Emmett

16-2

9. Dan Ige

14-3

10. Shane Burgos

13-2

Lightweight

Fighter

Record

1. Dustin Poirier

26-6

2. Justin Gaethje

22-3

3. Charles Oliveira

30-8

4. Dan Hooker

20-9

5. Conor McGregor

22-4

6. Tony Ferguson

26-5

7. Rafael dos Anjos

30-13

8. Paul Felder

17-6

T9. Drew Dober

23-9

10. Islam Makhachev

18-1

Welterweight

Fighter

Record

1. Kamaru Usman (c)

17-1

2. Gilbert Burns

19-3

3. Colby Covington

16-2

4. Leon Edwards

18-3

5. Jorge Masvidal

35-14

6. Geoff Neal

13-2

7. Stephen Thompson

15-4-1

8. Michael Chiesa

17-4

9. Santiago Ponzinibbio

27-3

10. Vicente Luque

19-7-1

Middleweight

Fighter

Record

1. Israel Adesanya (c)

20-0

2. Robert Whittaker

22-5

3. Paulo Costa

13-1

4. Jared Cannonier

13-5

5. Derek Brunson

21-7

6. Marvin Vettori

16-4-1

7. Darren Till

18-2-1

8. Kevin Holland

21-5

9. Jack Hermansson

21-6

10. Edmen Shahbayan

11-1

Light heavyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Jan Blachowicz (c)

27-8

2. Dominick Reyes

12-2

3. Glover Teixeira

32-7

4. Thiago Santos

21-8

5. Aleksandar Rakic

13-2

6. Anthony Smith

34-16

7. Nikita Krylov

26-7

8. Jiri Prochazka

27-3-1

9. Johnny Walker

18-5

10. Misha Cirkunov

15-5

Heavyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Stipe Miocic (c)

20-3

2. Francis Ngannou

15-3

3. Curtis Blaydes

14-2

4. Derrick Lewis

24-7

5. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

11-1

6. Alistair Overeem

47-18

7. Alexander Volkov

32-8

8. Aleksei Oleinik

59-14-1

T9. Cyril Gane

7-0

T9. Walt Harris

13-9

Women's strawweight

Fighter

Record

1. Weili Zhang (c) 

21-1

2. Rose Namajunas

9-4

3. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

16-4

4. Tatiana Suarez

8-0

5. Jessica Andrade

20-8

6. Carla Esparza

17-6

7. Yan Xiaonan

13-1

8. Amanda Ribas

10-1

9. Michelle Waterson

18-8

10. Claudia Gadelha

18-5

Women's flyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Valentina Shevchenko (c)

20-3

2. Jessica Andrade

21-8

3. Lauren Murphy

14-4

4. Katlyn Chookagian

15-4

5. Jennifer Maia

18-7-1

Women's bantamweight

Fighter

Record

1. Amanda Nunes (c)

20-4

2. Germaine de Randamie

10-4

3. Holly Holm

14-5

4. Aspen Ladd

9-1

5. Irene Aldana

12-6

6. Yana Kunitskaya

13-5

7. Julianna Pena

9-4

8. Ketlen Vieira

11-1

9. Julia Avila

8-2

10. Sara McMann

12-5