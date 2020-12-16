Brandon Moreno may not have walked out of UFC 256 with the flyweight championship, but he did cement that he is a true threat to division kingpin Deiveson Figueiredo in battling to a thrilling draw. The fight became an instant contender in the discussion for 2020's Fight of the Year and led to calls for an immediate rematch.

Figueiredo and Moreno held on to their respective flyweight positions at No. 1 and No. 2 in the CBS Sports UFC Divisional Rankings following the draw.

In the other big fight at the event, Charles Oliveira launched himself from a tie for No. 4 at lightweight to a firm hold on the No. 3 spot after dominating Tony Ferguson in the co-main event. The loss was Ferguson's second lopsided loss in a row, dropping him from No. 3 all the way to No. 6.

Saturday's UFC Fight Night card features two fights involving CBS Sports ranked fighters:

Welterweight: No. 6 Geoff Neal vs. No. 7 Stephen Thompson

No. 6 Geoff Neal vs. No. 7 Stephen Thompson Bantamweight: No. 5 Marlon Moraes vs. Rob Font

Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell, Jack Crosby and Brandon Wise. Without further ado, here's where things stand ahead of Saturday's card.

For Brian Campbell's updated Pound for Pound Rankings, click here.

Flyweight

Fighter Record 1. Deivieson Figueiredo 20-1-1 2. Brandon Moreno 18-5-2 3. Askar Askarov 12-0-1 4. Joseph Benavidez 28-7 T5. Matt Schnell 14-4 T5. Alexandre Pantoja 21-5 7. Kai Kara-France 21-8 8. Alex Perez 24-6 9. Jussier Formiga 23-8 10. Raulian Paiva 19-3

Bantamweight

Fighter Record 1. Petr Yan (c) 15-1 2. Aljamain Sterling 19-3 3. Cody Garbrandt 12-3 4. Cory Sandhagen 13-2 5. Marlon Moraes 23-7-1 6. Jimmie Rivera 23-4 7. Pedro Munhoz 18-5 8. Frankie Edgar 24-8-1 9. Raphael Assuncao 27-8 10. Merab Dvalishvili 12-4

Featherweight

Fighter Record 1. Alexander Volkanovski (c) 22-1 2. Max Holloway 21-6 3. Zabit Magomedsharipov 18-1 4. Brian Ortega 15-1 5. Yair Rodriguez 12-2 6. Korean Zombie 16-6 7. Calvin Kattar 22-4 8. Josh Emmett 16-2 9. Dan Ige 14-3 10. Shane Burgos 13-2

Lightweight

Fighter Record 1. Dustin Poirier 26-6 2. Justin Gaethje 22-3 3. Charles Oliveira 30-8 4. Dan Hooker 20-9 5. Conor McGregor 22-4 6. Tony Ferguson 26-5 7. Rafael dos Anjos 30-13 8. Paul Felder 17-6 T9. Drew Dober 23-9 10. Islam Makhachev 18-1

Welterweight

Fighter Record 1. Kamaru Usman (c) 17-1 2. Gilbert Burns 19-3 3. Colby Covington 16-2 4. Leon Edwards 18-3 5. Jorge Masvidal 35-14 6. Geoff Neal 13-2 7. Stephen Thompson 15-4-1 8. Michael Chiesa 17-4 9. Santiago Ponzinibbio 27-3 10. Vicente Luque 19-7-1

Middleweight

Fighter Record 1. Israel Adesanya (c) 20-0 2. Robert Whittaker 22-5 3. Paulo Costa 13-1 4. Jared Cannonier 13-5 5. Derek Brunson 21-7 6. Marvin Vettori 16-4-1 7. Darren Till 18-2-1 8. Kevin Holland 21-5 9. Jack Hermansson 21-6 10. Edmen Shahbayan 11-1

Light heavyweight

Fighter Record 1. Jan Blachowicz (c) 27-8 2. Dominick Reyes 12-2 3. Glover Teixeira 32-7 4. Thiago Santos 21-8 5. Aleksandar Rakic 13-2 6. Anthony Smith 34-16 7. Nikita Krylov 26-7 8. Jiri Prochazka 27-3-1 9. Johnny Walker 18-5 10. Misha Cirkunov 15-5

Heavyweight

Fighter Record 1. Stipe Miocic (c) 20-3 2. Francis Ngannou 15-3 3. Curtis Blaydes 14-2 4. Derrick Lewis 24-7 5. Jairzinho Rozenstruik 11-1 6. Alistair Overeem 47-18 7. Alexander Volkov 32-8 8. Aleksei Oleinik 59-14-1 T9. Cyril Gane 7-0 T9. Walt Harris 13-9

Women's strawweight

Fighter Record 1. Weili Zhang (c) 21-1 2. Rose Namajunas 9-4 3. Joanna Jedrzejczyk 16-4 4. Tatiana Suarez 8-0 5. Jessica Andrade 20-8 6. Carla Esparza 17-6 7. Yan Xiaonan 13-1 8. Amanda Ribas 10-1 9. Michelle Waterson 18-8 10. Claudia Gadelha 18-5

Women's flyweight

Fighter Record 1. Valentina Shevchenko (c) 20-3 2. Jessica Andrade 21-8 3. Lauren Murphy 14-4 4. Katlyn Chookagian 15-4 5. Jennifer Maia 18-7-1

Women's bantamweight