Brandon Moreno may not have walked out of UFC 256 with the flyweight championship, but he did cement that he is a true threat to division kingpin Deiveson Figueiredo in battling to a thrilling draw. The fight became an instant contender in the discussion for 2020's Fight of the Year and led to calls for an immediate rematch.
Figueiredo and Moreno held on to their respective flyweight positions at No. 1 and No. 2 in the CBS Sports UFC Divisional Rankings following the draw.
In the other big fight at the event, Charles Oliveira launched himself from a tie for No. 4 at lightweight to a firm hold on the No. 3 spot after dominating Tony Ferguson in the co-main event. The loss was Ferguson's second lopsided loss in a row, dropping him from No. 3 all the way to No. 6.
Saturday's UFC Fight Night card features two fights involving CBS Sports ranked fighters:
- Welterweight: No. 6 Geoff Neal vs. No. 7 Stephen Thompson
- Bantamweight: No. 5 Marlon Moraes vs. Rob Font
Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell, Jack Crosby and Brandon Wise. Without further ado, here's where things stand ahead of Saturday's card.
For Brian Campbell's updated Pound for Pound Rankings, click here.
Flyweight
Fighter
|Record
1. Deivieson Figueiredo
|20-1-1
2. Brandon Moreno
|18-5-2
3. Askar Askarov
|12-0-1
4. Joseph Benavidez
|28-7
T5. Matt Schnell
|14-4
T5. Alexandre Pantoja
|21-5
7. Kai Kara-France
|21-8
8. Alex Perez
|24-6
9. Jussier Formiga
|23-8
10. Raulian Paiva
|19-3
Bantamweight
Fighter
Record
1. Petr Yan (c)
15-1
2. Aljamain Sterling
19-3
3. Cody Garbrandt
12-3
4. Cory Sandhagen
13-2
5. Marlon Moraes
23-7-1
6. Jimmie Rivera
23-4
7. Pedro Munhoz
18-5
8. Frankie Edgar
24-8-1
9. Raphael Assuncao
27-8
10. Merab Dvalishvili
12-4
Featherweight
Fighter
Record
1. Alexander Volkanovski (c)
22-1
2. Max Holloway
21-6
3. Zabit Magomedsharipov
18-1
4. Brian Ortega
15-1
5. Yair Rodriguez
12-2
6. Korean Zombie
16-6
7. Calvin Kattar
22-4
8. Josh Emmett
16-2
9. Dan Ige
14-3
10. Shane Burgos
13-2
Lightweight
Fighter
Record
1. Dustin Poirier
26-6
2. Justin Gaethje
22-3
3. Charles Oliveira
30-8
4. Dan Hooker
20-9
5. Conor McGregor
22-4
6. Tony Ferguson
26-5
7. Rafael dos Anjos
30-13
8. Paul Felder
17-6
T9. Drew Dober
23-9
10. Islam Makhachev
18-1
Welterweight
Fighter
Record
1. Kamaru Usman (c)
17-1
2. Gilbert Burns
19-3
3. Colby Covington
16-2
4. Leon Edwards
18-3
5. Jorge Masvidal
35-14
6. Geoff Neal
13-2
7. Stephen Thompson
15-4-1
8. Michael Chiesa
17-4
9. Santiago Ponzinibbio
27-3
10. Vicente Luque
19-7-1
Middleweight
Fighter
Record
1. Israel Adesanya (c)
20-0
2. Robert Whittaker
22-5
3. Paulo Costa
13-1
4. Jared Cannonier
13-5
5. Derek Brunson
21-7
6. Marvin Vettori
16-4-1
7. Darren Till
18-2-1
8. Kevin Holland
21-5
9. Jack Hermansson
21-6
10. Edmen Shahbayan
11-1
Light heavyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Jan Blachowicz (c)
27-8
2. Dominick Reyes
12-2
3. Glover Teixeira
32-7
4. Thiago Santos
21-8
5. Aleksandar Rakic
13-2
6. Anthony Smith
34-16
7. Nikita Krylov
26-7
8. Jiri Prochazka
27-3-1
9. Johnny Walker
18-5
10. Misha Cirkunov
15-5
Heavyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Stipe Miocic (c)
20-3
2. Francis Ngannou
15-3
3. Curtis Blaydes
14-2
4. Derrick Lewis
24-7
5. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
11-1
6. Alistair Overeem
47-18
7. Alexander Volkov
32-8
8. Aleksei Oleinik
59-14-1
T9. Cyril Gane
7-0
T9. Walt Harris
13-9
Women's strawweight
Fighter
Record
1. Weili Zhang (c)
21-1
2. Rose Namajunas
9-4
3. Joanna Jedrzejczyk
16-4
4. Tatiana Suarez
8-0
5. Jessica Andrade
20-8
6. Carla Esparza
17-6
7. Yan Xiaonan
13-1
8. Amanda Ribas
10-1
9. Michelle Waterson
18-8
10. Claudia Gadelha
18-5
Women's flyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Valentina Shevchenko (c)
20-3
2. Jessica Andrade
21-8
3. Lauren Murphy
14-4
4. Katlyn Chookagian
15-4
5. Jennifer Maia
18-7-1
Women's bantamweight
Fighter
Record
1. Amanda Nunes (c)
20-4
2. Germaine de Randamie
10-4
3. Holly Holm
14-5
4. Aspen Ladd
9-1
5. Irene Aldana
12-6
6. Yana Kunitskaya
13-5
7. Julianna Pena
9-4
8. Ketlen Vieira
11-1
9. Julia Avila
8-2
10. Sara McMann
12-5