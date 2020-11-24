With the flyweight division in the spotlight at this past Saturday's UFC 255, the two top 125-pound male fighters in the promotion scored big wins to set up a potential title showdown in just one month's turnaround. In the night's main event, flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo made quick work of Alex Perez, scoring a submission victory in less than two minutes. Meanwhile, earlier in the evening, Brandon Moreno scored a first-round TKO victory over Brandon Royval.
With their wins, Figueiredo and Moreno remain their No. 1 and 2 spots, respectively, in the CBS Sports UFC Divisional Rankings. After the event, UFC president Dana White stated that he was targeting a fight between the two men at UFC 256 on Dec. 12.
The women's flyweight division also saw a pair of big fights at UFC 255, with champion Valentina Shevchenko taking a clear decision victory over Jennifer Maia to retain the title and Katlyn Chookagian scoring an upset win over Cynthia Calvillo. Calvillo entered the fight ranked No. 3 with Chookagian unranked. Chookagain enters the rankings at No. 4 this week with Maia dropping to No. 5.
One other note, this is the first week where Khabib Nurmagomedov has been removed from the lightweight rankings. This comes after Nurmagomedov announced his retirement and reiterated over the past week that he did not intend to fight again.
Saturday's UFC Fight Night card features two fights involving CBS Sports ranked fighters:
- Heavyweight: No. 3 Curtis Blaydes vs. No. 4 Derrick Lewis
- Light heavyweight: No. 6 Anthony Smith vs. Devin Clark
Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell, Jack Crosby and Brandon Wise. Without further ado, here's where things stand ahead of Saturday's card.
For Brian Campbell's updated Pound for Pound Rankings, click here.
Flyweight
Fighter
|Record
1. Deivieson Figueiredo
|19-1
2. Brandon Moreno
|18-5
3. Askar Askarov
|12-0-1
4. Joseph Benavidez
|28-7
T5. Matt Schnell
|14-4
T5. Alexandre Pantoja
|21-5
7. Kai Kara-France
|21-8
8. Alex Perez
|24-6
9. Jussier Formiga
|23-8
10. Raulian Paiva
|19-3
Bantamweight
Fighter
Record
1. Petr Yan (c)
15-1
2. Aljamain Sterling
19-3
3. Cody Garbrandt
12-3
4. Cory Sandhagen
13-2
5. Marlon Moraes
23-7-1
6. Jimmie Rivera
23-4
7. Pedro Munhoz
18-5
8. Frankie Edgar
24-8-1
9. Raphael Assuncao
27-8
10. Merab Dvalishvili
12-4
Featherweight
Fighter
Record
1. Alexander Volkanovski (c)
22-1
2. Max Holloway
21-6
3. Zabit Magomedsharipov
18-1
4. Brian Ortega
15-1
5. Yair Rodriguez
12-2
6. Korean Zombie
16-6
7. Calvin Kattar
22-4
8. Josh Emmett
16-2
9. Dan Ige
14-3
10. Shane Burgos
13-2
Lightweight
Fighter
Record
1. Justin Gaethje
22-3
2. Dustin Poirier
26-6
3. Tony Ferguson
25-4
T4. Charles Oliveira
29-8
T4. Dan Hooker
20-9
6. Conor McGregor
21-4
7. Rafael dos Anjos
30-13
8. Paul Felder
17-6
T9. Drew Dober
23-9
T9. Islam Makhachev
18-1
Welterweight
Fighter
Record
1. Kamaru Usman (c)
17-1
2. Gilbert Burns
19-3
3. Colby Covington
16-2
4. Leon Edwards
18-3
5. Jorge Masvidal
35-14
6. Geoff Neal
13-2
7. Stephen Thompson
15-4-1
8. Michael Chiesa
17-4
9. Santiago Ponzinibbio
27-3
10. Vicente Luque
19-7-1
Middleweight
Fighter
Record
1. Israel Adesanya (c)
20-0
2. Robert Whittaker
22-5
3. Paulo Costa
13-1
4. Yoel Romero
13-5
5. Jared Cannonier
13-5
6. Derek Brunson
21-7
7. Jack Hermansson
21-5
8. Darren Till
18-2-1
9. Edmen Shahbazyan
11-1
10. Uriah Hall
16-9
Light heavyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Jan Blachowicz (c)
27-8
2. Dominick Reyes
12-2
3. Glover Teixeira
32-7
4. Thiago Santos
21-8
5. Aleksandar Rakic
13-2
6. Anthony Smith
33-16
7. Nikita Krylov
26-7
8. Jiri Prochazka
27-3-1
9. Johnny Walker
18-5
10. Misha Cirkunov
15-5
Heavyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Stipe Miocic (c)
20-3
2. Francis Ngannou
15-3
3. Curtis Blaydes
14-2
4. Derrick Lewis
24-7
5. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
11-1
6. Alistair Overeem
47-18
7. Alexander Volkov
32-8
8. Junior Dos Santos
21-8
9. Aleksei Oleinik
59-14-1
10. Walt Harris
13-9
Women's strawweight
Fighter
Record
1. Weili Zhang (c)
21-1
2. Rose Namajunas
9-4
3. Joanna Jedrzejczyk
16-4
4. Tatiana Suarez
8-0
5. Jessica Andrade
20-8
6. Carla Esparza
17-6
7. Yan Xiaonan
13-1
8. Amanda Ribas
10-1
9. Michelle Waterson
18-8
10. Claudia Gadelha
18-5
Women's flyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Valentina Shevchenko (c)
20-3
2. Jessica Andrade
21-8
3. Lauren Murphy
14-4
4. Katlyn Chookagian
15-4
5. Jennifer Maia
18-7-1
Women's bantamweight
Fighter
Record
1. Amanda Nunes (c)
20-4
2. Germaine de Randamie
10-4
3. Holly Holm
14-5
4. Aspen Ladd
9-1
5. Irene Aldana
12-6
6. Yana Kunitskaya
13-5
7. Julianna Pena
9-4
8. Ketlen Vieira
11-1
9. Julia Avila
8-2
10. Sara McMann
12-5