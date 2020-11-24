With the flyweight division in the spotlight at this past Saturday's UFC 255, the two top 125-pound male fighters in the promotion scored big wins to set up a potential title showdown in just one month's turnaround. In the night's main event, flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo made quick work of Alex Perez, scoring a submission victory in less than two minutes. Meanwhile, earlier in the evening, Brandon Moreno scored a first-round TKO victory over Brandon Royval.

With their wins, Figueiredo and Moreno remain their No. 1 and 2 spots, respectively, in the CBS Sports UFC Divisional Rankings. After the event, UFC president Dana White stated that he was targeting a fight between the two men at UFC 256 on Dec. 12.

The women's flyweight division also saw a pair of big fights at UFC 255, with champion Valentina Shevchenko taking a clear decision victory over Jennifer Maia to retain the title and Katlyn Chookagian scoring an upset win over Cynthia Calvillo. Calvillo entered the fight ranked No. 3 with Chookagian unranked. Chookagain enters the rankings at No. 4 this week with Maia dropping to No. 5.

One other note, this is the first week where Khabib Nurmagomedov has been removed from the lightweight rankings. This comes after Nurmagomedov announced his retirement and reiterated over the past week that he did not intend to fight again.

Saturday's UFC Fight Night card features two fights involving CBS Sports ranked fighters:

Heavyweight: No. 3 Curtis Blaydes vs. No. 4 Derrick Lewis

No. 3 Curtis Blaydes vs. No. 4 Derrick Lewis Light heavyweight: No. 6 Anthony Smith vs. Devin Clark

Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell, Jack Crosby and Brandon Wise. Without further ado, here's where things stand ahead of Saturday's card.

For Brian Campbell's updated Pound for Pound Rankings, click here.

Flyweight

Fighter Record 1. Deivieson Figueiredo 19-1 2. Brandon Moreno 18-5 3. Askar Askarov 12-0-1 4. Joseph Benavidez 28-7 T5. Matt Schnell 14-4 T5. Alexandre Pantoja 21-5 7. Kai Kara-France 21-8 8. Alex Perez 24-6 9. Jussier Formiga 23-8 10. Raulian Paiva 19-3

Bantamweight

Fighter Record 1. Petr Yan (c) 15-1 2. Aljamain Sterling 19-3 3. Cody Garbrandt 12-3 4. Cory Sandhagen 13-2 5. Marlon Moraes 23-7-1 6. Jimmie Rivera 23-4 7. Pedro Munhoz 18-5 8. Frankie Edgar 24-8-1 9. Raphael Assuncao 27-8 10. Merab Dvalishvili 12-4

Featherweight

Fighter Record 1. Alexander Volkanovski (c) 22-1 2. Max Holloway 21-6 3. Zabit Magomedsharipov 18-1 4. Brian Ortega 15-1 5. Yair Rodriguez 12-2 6. Korean Zombie 16-6 7. Calvin Kattar 22-4 8. Josh Emmett 16-2 9. Dan Ige 14-3 10. Shane Burgos 13-2

Lightweight

Fighter Record 1. Justin Gaethje 22-3 2. Dustin Poirier 26-6 3. Tony Ferguson 25-4 T4. Charles Oliveira 29-8 T4. Dan Hooker 20-9 6. Conor McGregor 21-4 7. Rafael dos Anjos 30-13 8. Paul Felder 17-6 T9. Drew Dober 23-9 T9. Islam Makhachev 18-1

Welterweight

Fighter Record 1. Kamaru Usman (c) 17-1 2. Gilbert Burns 19-3 3. Colby Covington 16-2 4. Leon Edwards 18-3 5. Jorge Masvidal 35-14 6. Geoff Neal 13-2 7. Stephen Thompson 15-4-1 8. Michael Chiesa 17-4 9. Santiago Ponzinibbio 27-3 10. Vicente Luque 19-7-1

Middleweight

Fighter Record 1. Israel Adesanya (c) 20-0 2. Robert Whittaker 22-5 3. Paulo Costa 13-1 4. Yoel Romero 13-5 5. Jared Cannonier 13-5 6. Derek Brunson 21-7 7. Jack Hermansson 21-5 8. Darren Till 18-2-1 9. Edmen Shahbazyan 11-1 10. Uriah Hall 16-9

Light heavyweight

Fighter Record 1. Jan Blachowicz (c) 27-8 2. Dominick Reyes 12-2 3. Glover Teixeira 32-7 4. Thiago Santos 21-8 5. Aleksandar Rakic 13-2 6. Anthony Smith 33-16 7. Nikita Krylov 26-7 8. Jiri Prochazka 27-3-1 9. Johnny Walker 18-5 10. Misha Cirkunov 15-5

Heavyweight

Fighter Record 1. Stipe Miocic (c) 20-3 2. Francis Ngannou 15-3 3. Curtis Blaydes 14-2 4. Derrick Lewis 24-7 5. Jairzinho Rozenstruik 11-1 6. Alistair Overeem 47-18 7. Alexander Volkov 32-8 8. Junior Dos Santos 21-8 9. Aleksei Oleinik 59-14-1 10. Walt Harris 13-9

Women's strawweight

Fighter Record 1. Weili Zhang (c) 21-1 2. Rose Namajunas 9-4 3. Joanna Jedrzejczyk 16-4 4. Tatiana Suarez 8-0 5. Jessica Andrade 20-8 6. Carla Esparza 17-6 7. Yan Xiaonan 13-1 8. Amanda Ribas 10-1 9. Michelle Waterson 18-8 10. Claudia Gadelha 18-5

Women's flyweight

Fighter Record 1. Valentina Shevchenko (c) 20-3 2. Jessica Andrade 21-8 3. Lauren Murphy 14-4 4. Katlyn Chookagian 15-4 5. Jennifer Maia 18-7-1

Women's bantamweight