With the flyweight division in the spotlight at this past Saturday's UFC 255, the two top 125-pound male fighters in the promotion scored big wins to set up a potential title showdown in just one month's turnaround. In the night's main event, flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo made quick work of Alex Perez, scoring a submission victory in less than two minutes. Meanwhile, earlier in the evening, Brandon Moreno scored a first-round TKO victory over Brandon Royval.

With their wins, Figueiredo and Moreno remain their No. 1 and 2 spots, respectively, in the CBS Sports UFC Divisional Rankings. After the event, UFC president Dana White stated that he was targeting a fight between the two men at UFC 256 on Dec. 12.

The women's flyweight division also saw a pair of big fights at UFC 255, with champion Valentina Shevchenko taking a clear decision victory over Jennifer Maia to retain the title and Katlyn Chookagian scoring an upset win over Cynthia Calvillo. Calvillo entered the fight ranked No. 3 with Chookagian unranked. Chookagain enters the rankings at No. 4 this week with Maia dropping to No. 5.

One other note, this is the first week where Khabib Nurmagomedov has been removed from the lightweight rankings. This comes after Nurmagomedov announced his retirement and reiterated over the past week that he did not intend to fight again.

Saturday's UFC Fight Night card features two fights involving CBS Sports ranked fighters:

  • Heavyweight: No. 3 Curtis Blaydes vs. No. 4 Derrick Lewis
  • Light heavyweight: No. 6 Anthony Smith vs. Devin Clark

Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell, Jack Crosby and Brandon Wise. Without further ado, here's where things stand ahead of Saturday's card.

Flyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Deivieson Figueiredo

19-1

2. Brandon Moreno

18-5

3. Askar Askarov

12-0-1

4. Joseph Benavidez

28-7

T5. Matt Schnell

14-4

T5. Alexandre Pantoja

21-5

7. Kai Kara-France

21-8

8. Alex Perez

24-6

9. Jussier Formiga

23-8

10. Raulian Paiva

19-3

Bantamweight

Fighter

Record

1. Petr Yan (c)

15-1

2. Aljamain Sterling

19-3

3. Cody Garbrandt

12-3

4. Cory Sandhagen

13-2

5. Marlon Moraes

23-7-1

6. Jimmie Rivera

23-4

7. Pedro Munhoz

18-5

8. Frankie Edgar

24-8-1

9. Raphael Assuncao

27-8

10. Merab Dvalishvili

12-4

Featherweight

Fighter

Record

1. Alexander Volkanovski (c)

22-1

2. Max Holloway

21-6

3. Zabit Magomedsharipov

18-1

4. Brian Ortega

15-1

5. Yair Rodriguez

12-2

6. Korean Zombie

16-6

7. Calvin Kattar

22-4

8. Josh Emmett

16-2

9. Dan Ige

14-3

10. Shane Burgos

13-2

Lightweight

Fighter

Record

1. Justin Gaethje

22-3

2. Dustin Poirier

26-6

3. Tony Ferguson

25-4

T4. Charles Oliveira

29-8

T4. Dan Hooker

20-9

6. Conor McGregor

21-4

7. Rafael dos Anjos

30-13

8. Paul Felder

17-6

T9. Drew Dober

23-9

T9. Islam Makhachev

18-1

Welterweight

Fighter

Record

1. Kamaru Usman (c)

17-1

2. Gilbert Burns

19-3

3. Colby Covington

16-2

4. Leon Edwards

18-3

5. Jorge Masvidal

35-14

6. Geoff Neal

13-2

7. Stephen Thompson

15-4-1

8. Michael Chiesa

17-4

9. Santiago Ponzinibbio

27-3

10. Vicente Luque

19-7-1

Middleweight

Fighter

Record

1. Israel Adesanya (c)

20-0

2. Robert Whittaker

22-5

3. Paulo Costa

13-1

4. Yoel Romero

13-5

5. Jared Cannonier

13-5

6. Derek Brunson

21-7

7. Jack Hermansson

21-5

8. Darren Till

18-2-1

9. Edmen Shahbazyan

11-1

10. Uriah Hall

16-9

Light heavyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Jan Blachowicz (c)

27-8

2. Dominick Reyes

12-2

3. Glover Teixeira

32-7

4. Thiago Santos

21-8

5. Aleksandar Rakic

13-2

6. Anthony Smith

33-16

7. Nikita Krylov

26-7

8. Jiri Prochazka

27-3-1

9. Johnny Walker

18-5

10. Misha Cirkunov

15-5

Heavyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Stipe Miocic (c)

20-3

2. Francis Ngannou

15-3

3. Curtis Blaydes

14-2

4. Derrick Lewis

24-7

5. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

11-1

6. Alistair Overeem

47-18

7. Alexander Volkov

32-8

8. Junior Dos Santos

21-8

9. Aleksei Oleinik

59-14-1

10. Walt Harris

13-9

Women's strawweight

Fighter

Record

1. Weili Zhang (c) 

21-1

2. Rose Namajunas

9-4

3. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

16-4

4. Tatiana Suarez

8-0

5. Jessica Andrade

20-8

6. Carla Esparza

17-6

7. Yan Xiaonan

13-1

8. Amanda Ribas

10-1

9. Michelle Waterson

18-8

10. Claudia Gadelha

18-5

Women's flyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Valentina Shevchenko (c)

20-3

2. Jessica Andrade

21-8

3. Lauren Murphy

14-4

4. Katlyn Chookagian

15-4

5. Jennifer Maia

18-7-1

Women's bantamweight

Fighter

Record

1. Amanda Nunes (c)

20-4

2. Germaine de Randamie

10-4

3. Holly Holm

14-5

4. Aspen Ladd

9-1

5. Irene Aldana

12-6

6. Yana Kunitskaya

13-5

7. Julianna Pena

9-4

8. Ketlen Vieira

11-1

9. Julia Avila

8-2

10. Sara McMann

12-5