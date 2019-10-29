UFC divisional rankings: Demian Maia vaults into top 10 after submitting Ben Askren in Singapore
After submitting Askren over the weekend, Maia is once again a top-10 fighter in the promotion
There wasn't much for ranked action at UFC Fight Night 162 in Singapore, but Demian Maia submitting Ben Askren in the main event of the card did shake up the welterweight rankings a bit. Maia, who turns 42 on Nov. 6, has returned to the status he long held as a top-10 fighter while Askren has fallen out of the rankings entirely.
Perhaps the most surprising of those changes is Askren, who was once argued as possibly the top welterweight in the world before being traded to UFC from ONE Championship. In his time fighting for the promotion, he has picked up one controversial win, suffered a knockout in five seconds and been submitted by Maia.
The action will definitely be picking up soon, though, and next week's rankings will see some pretty notable changes. At this weekend's UFC 244 event in New York, there are eight fights featuring CBS ranked fighters:
Welterweight: No. 3 Jorge Masvidal vs. No. 4 Nate Diaz
Middleweight: No. 5 Kelvin Gastelum vs. Darren Till
Welterweight: No. 9 Stephen Thompson vs. Vicente Luque
Heavyweight: No. 6 Derrick Lewis vs. No. 10 Blagoy Ivanov
Lightweight: No. 6 Gregor Gillespie vs. Kevin Lee
Light heavyweight: No. 6 Corey Anderson vs. No. 8 Johnny Walker
Middleweight: No. 10 Brad Tavares vs. Edmen Shahbazyan
Women's flyweight: No. 2 Katlyn Chookagin vs. Jennifer Maia
Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell, Jack Crosby and Brandon Wise. Without further ado, here's where things stand ahead of the monumental UFC 244 event on Saturday night.
Flyweight
Fighter
|Record
1. Henry Cejudo (c)
|15-2
2. Joseph Benavidez
|28-5
3. Jussier Formiga
|23-6
4. Deivieson Figueiredo
|16-1
5. Sergio Pettis
|18-5
6. Kai Kara France
|20-7
7. Alexandre Pantoja
|21-4
8. Matt Schnell
|14-4
9. Brandon Moreno
|15-5
10. Rogerio Bontorin
|16-1
Bantamweight
Fighter
Record
1. Henry Cejudo (c)
15-2
2. Petr Yan
13-1
3. Aljamain Sterling
18-3
4. Cory Sandhagen
12-1
5. Marlon Moraes
22-6-1
6. Pedro Munhoz
18-4
7. Jimmie Rivera
22-4
8. Raphael Assuncao
27-7
9. TJ Dillashaw
16-4
10. Cody Stamann
18-2
Featherweight
Fighter
Record
1. Max Holloway (c)
21-4
2. Alexander Volkanovski
20-1
3. Brian Ortega
14-1
4. Zabit Magomedsharipov
17-1
5. Jose Aldo
28-5
6. Yair Rodriguez
12-2
7. Korean Zombie
15-5
8. Frankie Edgar
23-7-1
9. Josh Emmett
15-2
10. Jeremy Stephens
28-17
Lightweight
Fighter
Record
1. Khabib Nurmagomedov (c)
28-0
2. Tony Ferguson
25-3
3. Dustin Poirier
25-6
4. Justin Gaethje
21-2
5. Dan Hooker
19-8
6. Gregor Gillespie
13-0
7. Conor McGregor
21-4
8. Donald Cerrone
36-13
9. Paul Felder
17-4
10. Al Iaquinta
14-6-1
Welterweight
Fighter
Record
1. Kamaru Usman (c)
15-1
2. Colby Covington
15-1
3. Jorge Masvidal
34-13
4. Nate Diaz
20-11
5. Tyron Woodley
19-4-1
6. Leon Edwards
18-3
7. Santiago Ponzinibbio
27-3
8. Demian Maia
28-9
9. Stephen Thompson
14-4-1
10. Rafael dos Anjos
29-12
Middleweight
Fighter
Record
1. Israel Adesanya (c)
18-0
2. Paulo Costa
13-0
3. Robert Whittaker
20-5
4. Yoel Romero
13-4
5. Kelvin Gastelum
15-4
6. Jared Cannonier
13-4
7. Derek Brunson
20-7
8. Uriah Hall
15-9
9. Jack Hermansson
20-5
10. Brad Tavares
17-5
Light heavyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Jon Jones (c)
25-1
2. Jan Blachowicz
24-8
3. Thiago Santos
21-7
4. Dominick Reyes
12-0
5. Anthony Smith
32-14
6. Corey Anderson
12-4
7. Glover Teixeira
30-7
8. Johnny Walker
17-3
9. Volkan Oezdemir
16-4
10. Aleksandr Rakic
12-1
Heavyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Stipe Miocic (c)
19-3
2. Daniel Cormier
22-2
3. Francis Ngannou
14-3
4. Junior dos Santos
21-6
5. Curtis Blaydes
12-2
6. Derrick Lewis
21-7
7. Alistair Overeem
45-17
8. Alexander Volkov
30-7
9. Walt Harris
13-7
10. Blagoy Ivanov
18-2
Women's strawweight
Fighter
Record
1. Weili Zhang (c)
20-1
2. Jessica Andrade
20-7
3. Tatiana Suarez
8-0
4. Joanna Jedzejczyk
16-3
5. Claudia Gadelha
17-4
6. Nina Ansaroff
10-6
7. Carla Esparza
14-6
8. Michelle Waterson
17-7
9. Cynthia Carvalho
8-1
10. Rose Namajunas
8-4
Women's flyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Valentina Shevchenko (c)
18-3
2. Katlyn Chookagin
12-2
3. Joanne Calderwood
14-4
4. Maycee Barber
8-0
5. Jessica Eye
14-7
Women's bantamweight
Fighter
Record
1. Amanda Nunes (c)
18-4
2. Germaine de Randamie
9-3
3. Ketlen Viera
10-0
4. Aspen Ladd
8-1
5. Holly Holm
12-5
6. Julianna Pena
9-3
7. Yana Kunitskaya
12-4
8. Raquel Pennington
10-5
9. Irene Aldana
10-5
10. Sara McMann
11-5
-
