UFC divisional rankings: Demian Maia vaults into top 10 after submitting Ben Askren in Singapore

There wasn't much for ranked action at UFC Fight Night 162 in Singapore, but Demian Maia submitting Ben Askren in the main event of the card did shake up the welterweight rankings a bit. Maia, who turns 42 on Nov. 6, has returned to the status he long held as a top-10 fighter while Askren has fallen out of the rankings entirely.

Perhaps the most surprising of those changes is Askren, who was once argued as possibly the top welterweight in the world before being traded to UFC from ONE Championship. In his time fighting for the promotion, he has picked up one controversial win, suffered a knockout in five seconds and been submitted by Maia.

The action will definitely be picking up soon, though, and next week's rankings will see some pretty notable changes. At this weekend's UFC 244 event in New York, there are eight fights featuring CBS ranked fighters:

Welterweight: No. 3 Jorge Masvidal vs. No. 4 Nate Diaz

Middleweight: No. 5 Kelvin Gastelum vs. Darren Till

Welterweight: No. 9 Stephen Thompson vs. Vicente Luque

Heavyweight: No. 6 Derrick Lewis vs. No. 10 Blagoy Ivanov

Lightweight: No. 6 Gregor Gillespie vs. Kevin Lee

Light heavyweight: No. 6 Corey Anderson vs. No. 8 Johnny Walker

Middleweight: No. 10 Brad Tavares vs. Edmen Shahbazyan

Women's flyweight: No. 2 Katlyn Chookagin vs. Jennifer Maia

Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell, Jack Crosby and Brandon Wise. Without further ado, here's where things stand ahead of the monumental UFC 244 event on Saturday night.

For Brian Campbell's updated Pound for Pound Rankings, click here.

Flyweight

Fighter Record 1. Henry Cejudo (c) 15-2 2. Joseph Benavidez 28-5 3. Jussier Formiga 23-6 4. Deivieson Figueiredo 16-1 5. Sergio Pettis 18-5 6. Kai Kara France 20-7 7. Alexandre Pantoja 21-4 8. Matt Schnell 14-4 9. Brandon Moreno 15-5 10. Rogerio Bontorin 16-1

Bantamweight

Fighter Record 1. Henry Cejudo (c) 15-2 2. Petr Yan 13-1 3. Aljamain Sterling 18-3 4. Cory Sandhagen 12-1 5. Marlon Moraes 22-6-1 6. Pedro Munhoz 18-4 7. Jimmie Rivera 22-4 8. Raphael Assuncao 27-7 9. TJ Dillashaw 16-4 10. Cody Stamann 18-2

Featherweight

Fighter Record 1. Max Holloway (c) 21-4 2. Alexander Volkanovski 20-1 3. Brian Ortega 14-1 4. Zabit Magomedsharipov 17-1 5. Jose Aldo 28-5 6. Yair Rodriguez 12-2 7. Korean Zombie 15-5 8. Frankie Edgar 23-7-1 9. Josh Emmett 15-2 10. Jeremy Stephens 28-17

Lightweight

Fighter Record 1. Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) 28-0 2. Tony Ferguson 25-3 3. Dustin Poirier 25-6 4. Justin Gaethje 21-2 5. Dan Hooker 19-8 6. Gregor Gillespie 13-0 7. Conor McGregor 21-4 8. Donald Cerrone 36-13 9. Paul Felder 17-4 10. Al Iaquinta 14-6-1

Welterweight

Fighter Record 1. Kamaru Usman (c) 15-1 2. Colby Covington 15-1 3. Jorge Masvidal 34-13 4. Nate Diaz 20-11 5. Tyron Woodley 19-4-1 6. Leon Edwards 18-3 7. Santiago Ponzinibbio 27-3 8. Demian Maia 28-9 9. Stephen Thompson 14-4-1 10. Rafael dos Anjos 29-12

Middleweight

Fighter Record 1. Israel Adesanya (c) 18-0 2. Paulo Costa 13-0 3. Robert Whittaker 20-5 4. Yoel Romero 13-4 5. Kelvin Gastelum 15-4 6. Jared Cannonier 13-4 7. Derek Brunson 20-7 8. Uriah Hall 15-9 9. Jack Hermansson 20-5 10. Brad Tavares 17-5

Light heavyweight

Fighter Record 1. Jon Jones (c) 25-1 2. Jan Blachowicz 24-8 3. Thiago Santos 21-7 4. Dominick Reyes 12-0 5. Anthony Smith 32-14 6. Corey Anderson 12-4 7. Glover Teixeira 30-7 8. Johnny Walker 17-3 9. Volkan Oezdemir 16-4 10. Aleksandr Rakic 12-1

Heavyweight

Fighter Record 1. Stipe Miocic (c) 19-3 2. Daniel Cormier 22-2 3. Francis Ngannou 14-3 4. Junior dos Santos 21-6 5. Curtis Blaydes 12-2 6. Derrick Lewis 21-7 7. Alistair Overeem 45-17 8. Alexander Volkov 30-7 9. Walt Harris 13-7 10. Blagoy Ivanov 18-2

Women's strawweight

Fighter Record 1. Weili Zhang (c) 20-1 2. Jessica Andrade 20-7 3. Tatiana Suarez 8-0 4. Joanna Jedzejczyk 16-3 5. Claudia Gadelha 17-4 6. Nina Ansaroff 10-6 7. Carla Esparza 14-6 8. Michelle Waterson 17-7 9. Cynthia Carvalho 8-1 10. Rose Namajunas 8-4

Women's flyweight

Fighter Record 1. Valentina Shevchenko (c) 18-3 2. Katlyn Chookagin 12-2 3. Joanne Calderwood 14-4 4. Maycee Barber 8-0 5. Jessica Eye 14-7

Women's bantamweight