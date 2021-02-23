Eventually, oddsmakers, fans and media may stop doubting Derrick Lewis' ability to knock off all but the elite in the heavyweight division. Lewis delivered a big reminder of his skills at this past weekend's UFC Fight Night when he brutally knocked out Curtis Blaydes in the night's main event.

Blaydes entered the night thinking a win over Lewis would cement his spot as a sure-fire contender for the heavyweight championship. The first round played out nearly perfectly for him, with Lewis unable to keep up with Blaydes on the feet while worrying about potential takedowns. That all changed on a single punch in the second round with Lewis uncorking an uppercut takedown counter he'd had loaded since the opening bell. Blaydes went crashing to the canvas, and after Lewis landed two more bombs on the ground, the fight was over.

With the win, Lewis moved from No. 5 to No. 3 in the CBS Sports UFC Divisional Rankings. Blaydes fell from No. 3 to No. 5 in defeat, and will once again have to try to build himself up to a potential title shot in the future.

Saturday's UFC Fight Night card features three fights involving CBS Sports ranked fighters:

Heavyweight: No. 6 Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. No. 8 Cyril Gane

No. 6 Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. No. 8 Cyril Gane Light heavyweight: No. 7 Nikita Krylov vs. Magomed Ankalaev

No. 7 Nikita Krylov vs. Magomed Ankalaev Bantamweight: No. 6 Jimmie Rivera vs. No. 7 Pedro Munhoz

Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell, Jack Crosby and Brandon Wise. Without further ado, here's where things stand ahead of Saturday's card.

For Brian Campbell's updated Pound for Pound Rankings, click here.

Flyweight

Fighter Record 1. Deivieson Figueiredo 20-1-1 2. Brandon Moreno 18-5-2 3. Askar Askarov 12-0-1 4. Joseph Benavidez 28-7 T5. Matt Schnell 15-4 T5. Alexandre Pantoja 21-5 7. Kai Kara-France 21-8 8. Alex Perez 24-6 9. Jussier Formiga 23-8 10. Raulian Paiva 19-3

Bantamweight

Fighter Record 1. Petr Yan (c) 15-1 2. Aljamain Sterling 19-3 3. Cory Sandhagen 14-2 4. Cody Garbrandt 12-3 5. Marlon Moraes 23-7-1 6. Jimmie Rivera 23-4 7. Pedro Munhoz 18-5 8. Raphael Assuncao 27-8 9. Merab Dvalishvili 12-4 10. Jose Aldo 29-7

Featherweight

Fighter Record 1. Alexander Volkanovski (c) 22-1 2. Max Holloway 22-6 3. Brian Ortega 15-1 4. Zabit Magomedsharipov 18-1 5. Yair Rodriguez 12-2 6. Korean Zombie 16-6 7. Calvin Kattar 22-5 8. Josh Emmett 16-2 9. Dan Ige 14-3 10. Shane Burgos 13-2

Lightweight

Fighter Record 1. Dustin Poirier 27-6 T2. Justin Gaethje 22-3 T2. Charles Oliveira 30-8 4. Michael Chandler 22-5 5. Tony Ferguson 25-5 6. Rafael dos Anjos 30-13 7. Conor McGregor 22-5 8. Drew Dober 23-9 9. Dan Hooker 20-10 10. Paul Felder 17-6

Welterweight

Fighter Record 1. Kamaru Usman (c) 18-1 2. Colby Covington 16-2 3. Leon Edwards 18-3 4. Gilbert Burns 19-4 5. Jorge Masvidal 35-14 6. Stephen Thompson 16-4-1 7. Michael Chiesa 18-4 8. Geoff Neal 13-3 9. Neil Magny 24-8 10. Vicente Luque 19-7-1

Middleweight

Fighter Record 1. Israel Adesanya (c) 20-0 2. Robert Whittaker 22-5 3. Paulo Costa 13-1 4. Jared Cannonier 13-5 5. Derek Brunson 21-7 6. Marvin Vettori 16-4-1 7. Darren Till 18-2-1 8. Kevin Holland 21-5 9. Jack Hermansson 21-6 10. Edmen Shahbayan 11-1

Light heavyweight

Fighter Record 1. Jan Blachowicz (c) 27-8 2. Dominick Reyes 12-2 3. Glover Teixeira 32-7 4. Thiago Santos 21-8 5. Aleksandar Rakic 13-2 6. Anthony Smith 34-16 7. Nikita Krylov 26-7 8. Jiri Prochazka 27-3-1 9. Johnny Walker 18-5 10. Misha Cirkunov 15-5

Heavyweight

Fighter Record 1. Stipe Miocic (c) 20-3 2. Francis Ngannou 15-3 3. Derrick Lewis 25-7 4. Alexander Volkov 33-8 5. Curtis Blaydes 14-3 6. Jairzinho Rozenstruik 11-1 7. Alistair Overeem 47-19 8. Cyril Gane 7-0 9. Augusto Sakai 15-2-1 10. Walt Harris 13-9

Women's strawweight

Fighter Record 1. Weili Zhang (c) 21-1 2. Rose Namajunas 9-4 3. Joanna Jedrzejczyk 16-4 4. Tatiana Suarez 8-0 5. Carla Esparza 17-6 6. Yan Xiaonan 13-1 7. Jessica Andrade 21-8 8. Marina Rodriguez 13-1-2 9. Michelle Waterson 18-8 10. Amanda Ribas 10-2

Women's flyweight

Fighter Record 1. Valentina Shevchenko (c) 20-3 2. Jessica Andrade 21-8 3. Lauren Murphy 14-4 4. Katlyn Chookagian 15-4 5. Jennifer Maia 18-7-1

Women's bantamweight