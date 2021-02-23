MMA: UFC Fight Night-Las Vegas
Getty Images

Eventually, oddsmakers, fans and media may stop doubting Derrick Lewis' ability to knock off all but the elite in the heavyweight division. Lewis delivered a big reminder of his skills at this past weekend's UFC Fight Night when he brutally knocked out Curtis Blaydes in the night's main event.

Blaydes entered the night thinking a win over Lewis would cement his spot as a sure-fire contender for the heavyweight championship. The first round played out nearly perfectly for him, with Lewis unable to keep up with Blaydes on the feet while worrying about potential takedowns. That all changed on a single punch in the second round with Lewis uncorking an uppercut takedown counter he'd had loaded since the opening bell. Blaydes went crashing to the canvas, and after Lewis landed two more bombs on the ground, the fight was over.

With the win, Lewis moved from No. 5 to No. 3 in the CBS Sports UFC Divisional Rankings. Blaydes fell from No. 3 to No. 5 in defeat, and will once again have to try to build himself up to a potential title shot in the future.

Saturday's UFC Fight Night card features three fights involving CBS Sports ranked fighters:

  • Heavyweight: No. 6 Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. No. 8 Cyril Gane
  • Light heavyweight: No. 7 Nikita Krylov vs. Magomed Ankalaev
  • Bantamweight: No. 6 Jimmie Rivera vs. No. 7 Pedro Munhoz

Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell, Jack Crosby and Brandon Wise. Without further ado, here's where things stand ahead of Saturday's card.

For Brian Campbell's updated Pound for Pound Rankings, click here.

Flyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Deivieson Figueiredo

20-1-1

2. Brandon Moreno

18-5-2

3. Askar Askarov

12-0-1

4. Joseph Benavidez

28-7

T5. Matt Schnell

15-4

T5. Alexandre Pantoja

21-5

7. Kai Kara-France

21-8

8. Alex Perez

24-6

9. Jussier Formiga

23-8

10. Raulian Paiva

19-3

Bantamweight

Fighter

Record

1. Petr Yan (c)

15-1

2. Aljamain Sterling

19-3

3. Cory Sandhagen

14-2

4. Cody Garbrandt

12-3

5. Marlon Moraes

23-7-1

6. Jimmie Rivera

23-4

7. Pedro Munhoz

18-5

8. Raphael Assuncao

27-8

9. Merab Dvalishvili

12-4

10. Jose Aldo

29-7

Featherweight

Fighter

Record

1. Alexander Volkanovski (c)

22-1

2. Max Holloway

22-6

3. Brian Ortega

15-1

4. Zabit Magomedsharipov

18-1

5. Yair Rodriguez

12-2

6. Korean Zombie

16-6

7. Calvin Kattar

22-5

8. Josh Emmett

16-2

9. Dan Ige

14-3

10. Shane Burgos

13-2

Lightweight

Fighter

Record

1. Dustin Poirier

27-6

T2. Justin Gaethje

22-3

T2. Charles Oliveira

30-8

4. Michael Chandler

22-5

5. Tony Ferguson

25-5

6. Rafael dos Anjos

30-13

7. Conor McGregor

22-5

8. Drew Dober

23-9

9. Dan Hooker

20-10

10. Paul Felder

17-6

Welterweight

Fighter

Record

1. Kamaru Usman (c)

18-1

2. Colby Covington

16-2

3. Leon Edwards

18-3

4. Gilbert Burns

19-4

5. Jorge Masvidal

35-14

6. Stephen Thompson

16-4-1

7. Michael Chiesa

18-4

8. Geoff Neal

13-3

9. Neil Magny

24-8

10. Vicente Luque

19-7-1

Middleweight

Fighter

Record

1. Israel Adesanya (c)

20-0

2. Robert Whittaker

22-5

3. Paulo Costa

13-1

4. Jared Cannonier

13-5

5. Derek Brunson

21-7

6. Marvin Vettori

16-4-1

7. Darren Till

18-2-1

8. Kevin Holland

21-5

9. Jack Hermansson

21-6

10. Edmen Shahbayan

11-1

Light heavyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Jan Blachowicz (c)

27-8

2. Dominick Reyes

12-2

3. Glover Teixeira

32-7

4. Thiago Santos

21-8

5. Aleksandar Rakic

13-2

6. Anthony Smith

34-16

7. Nikita Krylov

26-7

8. Jiri Prochazka

27-3-1

9. Johnny Walker

18-5

10. Misha Cirkunov

15-5

Heavyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Stipe Miocic (c)

20-3

2. Francis Ngannou

15-3

3. Derrick Lewis

25-7

4. Alexander Volkov

33-8

5. Curtis Blaydes

14-3

6. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

11-1

7. Alistair Overeem

47-19

8. Cyril Gane

7-0

9. Augusto Sakai

15-2-1

10. Walt Harris

13-9

Women's strawweight

Fighter

Record

1. Weili Zhang (c) 

21-1

2. Rose Namajunas

9-4

3. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

16-4

4. Tatiana Suarez

8-0

5. Carla Esparza

17-6

6. Yan Xiaonan

13-1

7. Jessica Andrade

21-8

8. Marina Rodriguez

13-1-2

9. Michelle Waterson

18-8

10. Amanda Ribas

10-2

Women's flyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Valentina Shevchenko (c)

20-3

2. Jessica Andrade

21-8

3. Lauren Murphy

14-4

4. Katlyn Chookagian

15-4

5. Jennifer Maia

18-7-1

Women's bantamweight

Fighter

Record

1. Amanda Nunes (c)

20-4

2. Germaine de Randamie

10-4

3. Holly Holm

14-5

4. Aspen Ladd

9-1

5. Yana Kunitskaya

14-5

6. Irene Aldana

12-6

7. Julianna Pena

10-4

8. Julia Avila

8-2

9. Ketlen Vieira

11-2

10. Sara McMann

12-6