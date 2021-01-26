MMA: UFC Fight Night-Las Vegas
With Khabib Nurmagomedov seemingly content with his decision to retire from the sport as UFC lightweight champion, the UFC 257 fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, while not a title fight, became something of a battle to crown the top lightweight fighter in the world. While McGregor came out strong, it was Poirier who scored the deciding blows, winning the fight via TKO in the second round.

Porier is now 7-1 at lightweight since 2017, and has locked up the No. 1 ranking in the CBS Sports UFC Divisional Rankings. McGregor, meanwhile, dropped from No. 5 to No. 7 with his loss. McGregor has a lifetime 1-2 record at lightweight in the UFC, with his lone win coming in 2016 when he knocked out Eddie Alvarez to win the lightweight title.

Also at UFC 257, former three-time Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler made his UFC debut against Dan Hooker. Chandler scored a knockout in the first round, earning him a debut spot at No. 4 in the lightweight rankings. Hooker fell from No. 4 to No. 9 with the loss.

The next UFC event is a Feb. 6 UFC Fight Night card, which features one fight involving CBS Sports ranked fighters:

  • Heavyweight: No. 6 Alistair Overeem vs. No. 7 Alexander Volkov

Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell, Jack Crosby and Brandon Wise. Without further ado, here's where things stand ahead of Saturday's card.

For Brian Campbell's updated Pound for Pound Rankings, click here.

Flyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Deivieson Figueiredo

20-1-1

2. Brandon Moreno

18-5-2

3. Askar Askarov

12-0-1

4. Joseph Benavidez

28-7

T5. Matt Schnell

15-4

T5. Alexandre Pantoja

21-5

7. Kai Kara-France

21-8

8. Alex Perez

24-6

9. Jussier Formiga

23-8

10. Raulian Paiva

19-3

Bantamweight

Fighter

Record

1. Petr Yan (c)

15-1

2. Aljamain Sterling

19-3

3. Cody Garbrandt

12-3

4. Cory Sandhagen

13-2

5. Marlon Moraes

23-7-1

6. Jimmie Rivera

23-4

7. Pedro Munhoz

18-5

8. Frankie Edgar

24-8-1

9. Raphael Assuncao

27-8

10. Merab Dvalishvili

12-4

Featherweight

Fighter

Record

1. Alexander Volkanovski (c)

22-1

2. Max Holloway

22-6

3. Brian Ortega

15-1

4. Zabit Magomedsharipov

18-1

5. Yair Rodriguez

12-2

6. Korean Zombie

16-6

7. Calvin Kattar

22-5

8. Josh Emmett

16-2

9. Dan Ige

14-3

10. Shane Burgos

13-2

Lightweight

Fighter

Record

1. Dustin Poirier

27-6

T2. Justin Gaethje

22-3

T2. Charles Oliveira

30-8

4. Michael Chandler

22-5

5. Tony Ferguson

25-5

6. Rafael dos Anjos

30-13

7. Conor McGregor

22-5

8. Drew Dober

23-9

9. Dan Hooker

20-10

10. Paul Felder

17-6

Welterweight

Fighter

Record

1. Kamaru Usman (c)

17-1

2. Gilbert Burns

19-3

3. Colby Covington

16-2

4. Leon Edwards

18-3

5. Jorge Masvidal

35-14

6. Stephen Thompson

16-4-1

7. Michael Chiesa

18-4

8. Geoff Neal

13-3

9. Santiago Ponzinibbio

27-3

10. Vicente Luque

19-7-1

Middleweight

Fighter

Record

1. Israel Adesanya (c)

20-0

2. Robert Whittaker

22-5

3. Paulo Costa

13-1

4. Jared Cannonier

13-5

5. Derek Brunson

21-7

6. Marvin Vettori

16-4-1

7. Darren Till

18-2-1

8. Kevin Holland

21-5

9. Jack Hermansson

21-6

10. Edmen Shahbayan

11-1

Light heavyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Jan Blachowicz (c)

27-8

2. Dominick Reyes

12-2

3. Glover Teixeira

32-7

4. Thiago Santos

21-8

5. Aleksandar Rakic

13-2

6. Anthony Smith

34-16

7. Nikita Krylov

26-7

8. Jiri Prochazka

27-3-1

9. Johnny Walker

18-5

10. Misha Cirkunov

15-5

Heavyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Stipe Miocic (c)

20-3

2. Francis Ngannou

15-3

3. Curtis Blaydes

14-2

4. Derrick Lewis

24-7

5. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

11-1

6. Alistair Overeem

47-18

7. Alexander Volkov

32-8

8. Aleksei Oleinik

59-14-1

T9. Cyril Gane

7-0

T9. Walt Harris

13-9

Women's strawweight

Fighter

Record

1. Weili Zhang (c) 

21-1

2. Rose Namajunas

9-4

3. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

16-4

4. Tatiana Suarez

8-0

5. Carla Esparza

17-6

6. Yan Xiaonan

13-1

7. Jessica Andrade

21-8

8. Marina Rodriguez

13-1-2

9. Michelle Waterson

18-8

10. Amanda Ribas

10-2

Women's flyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Valentina Shevchenko (c)

20-3

2. Jessica Andrade

21-8

3. Lauren Murphy

14-4

4. Katlyn Chookagian

15-4

5. Jennifer Maia

18-7-1

Women's bantamweight

Fighter

Record

1. Amanda Nunes (c)

20-4

2. Germaine de Randamie

10-4

3. Holly Holm

14-5

4. Aspen Ladd

9-1

5. Irene Aldana

12-6

6. Yana Kunitskaya

13-5

7. Julianna Pena

10-4

8. Ketlen Vieira

11-1

9. Julia Avila

8-2

10. Sara McMann

12-6