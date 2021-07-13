brandon-moreno-ufc-263.jpg
The way the fight finished may not have been satisfying, but Dustin Poirier picked up a second stoppage win over Conor McGregor in the main event of UFC 264. The fight came to a shocking halt when McGregor took an awkward step backward, causing his tibia to break and awarding Poirier the TKO via doctor stoppage.

Prior to the finish, Poirier had dominated the majority of the opening round, first hurting McGregor on the feet and then dominating on the ground. The victory was enough to keep Poirier locked into the No. 1 spot at lightweight in the CBS Sports UFC Divisional Rankings despite not being the 155-pound champion. Poirier should get a chance to change that before the end of the year as he's now set to face champion Charles Oliveira in his next outing.

McGregor fell from No. 9 to out of the rankings entirely with the loss. The Irish superstar has not won a fight at lightweight since 2016 and is 1-3 in the division inside the UFC Octagon.

Saturday's UFC Fight Night features just one fight featuring a CBS Sports ranked fighter.

  • Lightweight: No. 7 Islam Makhachev vs. Thiago Moises

Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell and Brandon Wise. Without further ado, here's where things stand ahead of Saturday's card.

Flyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Brandon Moreno (c)

19-5-2

2. Deiveson Figueiredo

20-2-1

3. Askar Askarov

12-0-1

4. Matt Schnell

15-5

5. Alexandre Pantoja

23-5

6. Kai Kara-France

22-9

7. Joseph Benavidez

28-8

8. Alex Perez

24-6

9. Brandon Royval

12-5

10. Jussier Formiga

23-8

Bantamweight

Fighter

Record

1. Petr Yan

15-1

2. Aljamain Sterling (c)

19-3

3. Cory Sandhagen

14-2

4. Rob Font

19-4

5. Pedro Munhoz

19-5

6. Marlon Moraes

23-7-1

7. Merab Dvalishili

13-4

8. Jimmy Rivera

23-5

9. Cody Garbrandt

12-4

10. Jose Aldo

29-7

Featherweight

Fighter

Record

1. Alexander Volkanovski (c)

22-1

2. Max Holloway

22-6

3. Brian Ortega

15-1

4. Zabit Magomedsharipov

18-1

5. Yair Rodriguez

12-2

6. Korean Zombie

17-6

7. Calvin Kattar

22-5

8. Josh Emmett

16-2

9. Edson Barboza

22-9

10. Dan Ige

15-4

Lightweight

Fighter

Record

1. Dustin Poirier

28-6

2. Charles Oliveira (c)

31-8

3. Justin Gaethje

22-3

4. Michael Chandler

22-6

5. Rafael dos Anjos

30-13

6. Beneil Dariush

21-4-1

7. Islam Makhachev

19-1

8. Dan Hooker

20-10

9. Gregor Gillespie

14-1

10. Tony Ferguson

25-6

Welterweight

Fighter

Record

1. Kamaru Usman (c)

19-1

2. Colby Covington

16-2

3. Leon Edwards

19-3

4. Gilbert Burns

20-4

5. Stephen Thompson

16-5-1

6. Jorge Masvidal

35-15

7. Michael Chiesa

18-4

8. Vicente Luque

20-7-1

9. Neil Magny

25-8

10. Santiago Ponzinibbio

28-4

Middleweight

Fighter

Record

1. Israel Adesanya (c)

21-1

2. Robert Whittaker

23-5

3. Paulo Costa

13-1

4. Jared Cannonier

13-5

5. Derek Brunson

22-7

6. Marvin Vettori

17-5-1

7. Jack Hermansson

18-2-1 22-6

8. Uriah Hall

17-9

9. Darren Till

18-2-1

10. Kelvin Gastelum

16-7

Light heavyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Jan Blachowicz (c)

28-8

2. Glover Teixeira

32-7

3. Jiri Prochazka

28-3-1

4. Aleksandar Rakic

14-2

5. Thiago Santos

21-9

6. Anthony Smith

35-16

7. Dominick Reyes

12-3

8. Magomed Ankalaev

15-1

9. Johnny Walker

18-5

10. Nikita Krylov

26-8

Heavyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Francis Ngannou (c)

16-3

2. Stipe Miocic

20-4

3. Derrick Lewis

25-7

4. Ciryl Gane

9-0

5. Curtis Blaydes

14-3

6. Alexander Volkov

33-9

7. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

12-2

8. Marcin Tybura

22-6

9. Chris Daukaus

11-3

10. Tai Tuivasa

13-3

Women's strawweight

Fighter

Record

1. Rose Namajunas (c) 

10-4

2. Weili Zhang

21-1

3. Carla Esparza

18-6

4. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

16-4

5. Mackenzie Dern

11-1

6. Marina Rodriguez

14-1-2

7. Yan Xiaonan

13-2

8. Tatiana Suarez

8-0

9. Michelle Waterson

18-9

10. Jessica Andrade

21-9

Women's flyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Valentina Shevchenko (c)

21-3

2. Lauren Murphy

15-4

3. Jennifer Maia

19-7-1

4. Katlyn Chookagian

16-4

5. Cynthia Calvillo

9-2-1

Women's bantamweight

Fighter

Record

1. Amanda Nunes (c)

21-4

2. Germaine de Randamie

10-4

3. Holly Holm

14-5

4. Aspen Ladd

9-1

5. Irene Aldana

13-6

6. Julianna Pena

10-4

7. Yana Kunitskaya

14-6

8. Julia Avila

8-2

9. Ketlen Vieira

11-2

10. Sara McMann

12-6