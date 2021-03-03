On Saturday, three UFC divisional crowns are up for grabs on the stacked UFC 259 pay-per-view. UFC championships will be defended in the light heavyweight, bantamweight and women's featherweight divisions, with a total of four current champions in action.
Light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz will defend his title against middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in the night's main event. In the co-main event, Megan Anderson will try to take the women's featherweight title off two-division champion -- and greatest female mixed martial artist in the history of the sport -- Amanda Nunes. In the first title fight of the night, bantamweight king Petr Yan will try to fend off the challenge of Aljamain Sterling.
All told, 11 fighters currently ranked in the CBS Sports UFC Divisional Rankings will be in action on Saturday night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card features five current or former UFC champions and three former title challengers.
Saturday's UFC 259 card features seven fights involving CBS Sports ranked fighters:
- Light heavyweight: No. 1 Jan Blachowicz vs. No. 1 (middleweight) Israel Adesanya
- Women's featherweight: No. 1 Amanda Nunes (bantamweight) vs. Megan Anderson
- Bantamweight: No. 1 Petr Yan vs. No. 2 Aljamain Sterling
- Lightweight: No. 8 Drew Dober vs. Islam Makhachev
- Light heavyweight: No. 4 Aleksandar Rakic vs. No. 5 Thiago Santos
- Flyweight: No. 3 Askar Askarov vs. No. 4 Joseph Benavidez
- Flyweight: No. 7 Kai Kara-France vs. Rogério Bontorin
Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell, Jack Crosby and Brandon Wise. Without further ado, here's where things stand ahead of Saturday's card.
For Brian Campbell's updated Pound for Pound Rankings, click here.
Flyweight
Fighter
|Record
1. Deivieson Figueiredo
|20-1-1
2. Brandon Moreno
|18-5-2
3. Askar Askarov
|12-0-1
4. Joseph Benavidez
|28-7
T5. Matt Schnell
|15-4
T5. Alexandre Pantoja
|21-5
7. Kai Kara-France
|21-8
8. Alex Perez
|24-6
9. Jussier Formiga
|23-8
10. Raulian Paiva
|19-3
Bantamweight
Fighter
Record
1. Petr Yan (c)
15-1
2. Aljamain Sterling
19-3
3. Cory Sandhagen
14-2
4. Cody Garbrandt
12-3
5. Pedro Munhoz
19-5
6. Marlon Moraes
23-7-1
7. Jimmie Rivera
23-5
8. Raphael Assuncao
27-8
9. Merab Dvalishvili
12-4
10. Jose Aldo
29-7
Featherweight
Fighter
Record
1. Alexander Volkanovski (c)
22-1
2. Max Holloway
22-6
3. Brian Ortega
15-1
4. Zabit Magomedsharipov
18-1
5. Yair Rodriguez
12-2
6. Korean Zombie
16-6
7. Calvin Kattar
22-5
8. Josh Emmett
16-2
9. Dan Ige
14-3
10. Shane Burgos
13-2
Lightweight
Fighter
Record
1. Dustin Poirier
27-6
T2. Justin Gaethje
22-3
T2. Charles Oliveira
30-8
4. Michael Chandler
22-5
5. Tony Ferguson
25-5
6. Rafael dos Anjos
30-13
7. Conor McGregor
22-5
8. Drew Dober
23-9
9. Dan Hooker
20-10
10. Paul Felder
17-6
Welterweight
Fighter
Record
1. Kamaru Usman (c)
18-1
2. Colby Covington
16-2
3. Leon Edwards
18-3
4. Gilbert Burns
19-4
5. Jorge Masvidal
35-14
6. Stephen Thompson
16-4-1
7. Michael Chiesa
18-4
8. Geoff Neal
13-3
9. Neil Magny
24-8
10. Vicente Luque
19-7-1
Middleweight
Fighter
Record
1. Israel Adesanya (c)
20-0
2. Robert Whittaker
22-5
3. Paulo Costa
13-1
4. Jared Cannonier
13-5
5. Derek Brunson
21-7
6. Marvin Vettori
16-4-1
7. Darren Till
18-2-1
8. Kevin Holland
21-5
9. Jack Hermansson
21-6
10. Edmen Shahbayan
11-1
Light heavyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Jan Blachowicz (c)
27-8
2. Dominick Reyes
12-2
3. Glover Teixeira
32-7
4. Aleksandar Rakic
13-2
5. Thiago Santos
21-8
6. Anthony Smith
34-16
7. Jiri Prochazka
27-3-1
8. Magomed Ankalaev
15-1
9. Johnny Walker
18-5
10. Nikita Krylov
26-8
Heavyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Stipe Miocic (c)
20-3
2. Francis Ngannou
15-3
3. Derrick Lewis
25-7
4. Curtis Blaydes
14-3
5. Alexander Volkov
33-8
6. Ciryl Gane
8-0
7. Alistair Overeem
47-19
8. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
11-2
9. Augusto Sakai
15-2-1
10. Walt Harris
13-9
Women's strawweight
Fighter
Record
1. Weili Zhang (c)
21-1
2. Rose Namajunas
9-4
3. Joanna Jedrzejczyk
16-4
4. Tatiana Suarez
8-0
5. Carla Esparza
17-6
6. Yan Xiaonan
13-1
7. Jessica Andrade
21-8
8. Marina Rodriguez
13-1-2
9. Michelle Waterson
18-8
10. Amanda Ribas
10-2
Women's flyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Valentina Shevchenko (c)
20-3
2. Jessica Andrade
21-8
3. Lauren Murphy
14-4
4. Katlyn Chookagian
15-4
5. Jennifer Maia
18-7-1
Women's bantamweight
Fighter
Record
1. Amanda Nunes (c)
20-4
2. Germaine de Randamie
10-4
3. Holly Holm
14-5
4. Aspen Ladd
9-1
5. Yana Kunitskaya
14-5
6. Irene Aldana
12-6
7. Julianna Pena
10-4
8. Julia Avila
8-2
9. Ketlen Vieira
11-2
10. Sara McMann
12-6