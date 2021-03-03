On Saturday, three UFC divisional crowns are up for grabs on the stacked UFC 259 pay-per-view. UFC championships will be defended in the light heavyweight, bantamweight and women's featherweight divisions, with a total of four current champions in action.

Light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz will defend his title against middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in the night's main event. In the co-main event, Megan Anderson will try to take the women's featherweight title off two-division champion -- and greatest female mixed martial artist in the history of the sport -- Amanda Nunes. In the first title fight of the night, bantamweight king Petr Yan will try to fend off the challenge of Aljamain Sterling.

All told, 11 fighters currently ranked in the CBS Sports UFC Divisional Rankings will be in action on Saturday night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card features five current or former UFC champions and three former title challengers.

Saturday's UFC 259 card features seven fights involving CBS Sports ranked fighters:

Light heavyweight: No. 1 Jan Blachowicz vs. No. 1 (middleweight) Israel Adesanya

Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell, Jack Crosby and Brandon Wise. Without further ado, here's where things stand ahead of Saturday's card.

For Brian Campbell's updated Pound for Pound Rankings, click here.

Flyweight

Fighter Record 1. Deivieson Figueiredo 20-1-1 2. Brandon Moreno 18-5-2 3. Askar Askarov 12-0-1 4. Joseph Benavidez 28-7 T5. Matt Schnell 15-4 T5. Alexandre Pantoja 21-5 7. Kai Kara-France 21-8 8. Alex Perez 24-6 9. Jussier Formiga 23-8 10. Raulian Paiva 19-3

Bantamweight

Fighter Record 1. Petr Yan (c) 15-1 2. Aljamain Sterling 19-3 3. Cory Sandhagen 14-2 4. Cody Garbrandt 12-3 5. Pedro Munhoz 19-5 6. Marlon Moraes 23-7-1 7. Jimmie Rivera 23-5 8. Raphael Assuncao 27-8 9. Merab Dvalishvili 12-4 10. Jose Aldo 29-7

Featherweight

Fighter Record 1. Alexander Volkanovski (c) 22-1 2. Max Holloway 22-6 3. Brian Ortega 15-1 4. Zabit Magomedsharipov 18-1 5. Yair Rodriguez 12-2 6. Korean Zombie 16-6 7. Calvin Kattar 22-5 8. Josh Emmett 16-2 9. Dan Ige 14-3 10. Shane Burgos 13-2

Lightweight

Fighter Record 1. Dustin Poirier 27-6 T2. Justin Gaethje 22-3 T2. Charles Oliveira 30-8 4. Michael Chandler 22-5 5. Tony Ferguson 25-5 6. Rafael dos Anjos 30-13 7. Conor McGregor 22-5 8. Drew Dober 23-9 9. Dan Hooker 20-10 10. Paul Felder 17-6

Welterweight

Fighter Record 1. Kamaru Usman (c) 18-1 2. Colby Covington 16-2 3. Leon Edwards 18-3 4. Gilbert Burns 19-4 5. Jorge Masvidal 35-14 6. Stephen Thompson 16-4-1 7. Michael Chiesa 18-4 8. Geoff Neal 13-3 9. Neil Magny 24-8 10. Vicente Luque 19-7-1

Middleweight

Fighter Record 1. Israel Adesanya (c) 20-0 2. Robert Whittaker 22-5 3. Paulo Costa 13-1 4. Jared Cannonier 13-5 5. Derek Brunson 21-7 6. Marvin Vettori 16-4-1 7. Darren Till 18-2-1 8. Kevin Holland 21-5 9. Jack Hermansson 21-6 10. Edmen Shahbayan 11-1

Light heavyweight

Fighter Record 1. Jan Blachowicz (c) 27-8 2. Dominick Reyes 12-2 3. Glover Teixeira 32-7 4. Aleksandar Rakic 13-2 5. Thiago Santos 21-8 6. Anthony Smith 34-16 7. Jiri Prochazka 27-3-1 8. Magomed Ankalaev 15-1 9. Johnny Walker 18-5 10. Nikita Krylov 26-8

Heavyweight

Fighter Record 1. Stipe Miocic (c) 20-3 2. Francis Ngannou 15-3 3. Derrick Lewis 25-7 4. Curtis Blaydes 14-3 5. Alexander Volkov 33-8 6. Ciryl Gane 8-0 7. Alistair Overeem 47-19 8. Jairzinho Rozenstruik 11-2 9. Augusto Sakai 15-2-1 10. Walt Harris 13-9

Women's strawweight

Fighter Record 1. Weili Zhang (c) 21-1 2. Rose Namajunas 9-4 3. Joanna Jedrzejczyk 16-4 4. Tatiana Suarez 8-0 5. Carla Esparza 17-6 6. Yan Xiaonan 13-1 7. Jessica Andrade 21-8 8. Marina Rodriguez 13-1-2 9. Michelle Waterson 18-8 10. Amanda Ribas 10-2

Women's flyweight

Fighter Record 1. Valentina Shevchenko (c) 20-3 2. Jessica Andrade 21-8 3. Lauren Murphy 14-4 4. Katlyn Chookagian 15-4 5. Jennifer Maia 18-7-1

Women's bantamweight