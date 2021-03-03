MMA: UFC Fight Night-Las Vegas
On Saturday, three UFC divisional crowns are up for grabs on the stacked UFC 259 pay-per-view. UFC championships will be defended in the light heavyweight, bantamweight and women's featherweight divisions, with a total of four current champions in action.

Light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz will defend his title against middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in the night's main event. In the co-main event, Megan Anderson will try to take the women's featherweight title off two-division champion -- and greatest female mixed martial artist in the history of the sport -- Amanda Nunes. In the first title fight of the night, bantamweight king Petr Yan will try to fend off the challenge of Aljamain Sterling.

All told, 11 fighters currently ranked in the CBS Sports UFC Divisional Rankings will be in action on Saturday night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card features five current or former UFC champions and three former title challengers.

Saturday's UFC 259 card features seven fights involving CBS Sports ranked fighters:

  • Light heavyweight: No. 1 Jan Blachowicz vs. No. 1 (middleweight) Israel Adesanya
  • Women's featherweight: No. 1 Amanda Nunes (bantamweight) vs. Megan Anderson
  • Bantamweight: No. 1 Petr Yan vs. No. 2 Aljamain Sterling
  • Lightweight: No. 8 Drew Dober vs. Islam Makhachev
  • Light heavyweight: No. 4 Aleksandar Rakic vs. No. 5 Thiago Santos
  • Flyweight: No. 3 Askar Askarov vs. No. 4 Joseph Benavidez
  • Flyweight: No. 7 Kai Kara-France vs. Rogério Bontorin

Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell, Jack Crosby and Brandon Wise. Without further ado, here's where things stand ahead of Saturday's card.

Flyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Deivieson Figueiredo

20-1-1

2. Brandon Moreno

18-5-2

3. Askar Askarov

12-0-1

4. Joseph Benavidez

28-7

T5. Matt Schnell

15-4

T5. Alexandre Pantoja

21-5

7. Kai Kara-France

21-8

8. Alex Perez

24-6

9. Jussier Formiga

23-8

10. Raulian Paiva

19-3

Bantamweight

Fighter

Record

1. Petr Yan (c)

15-1

2. Aljamain Sterling

19-3

3. Cory Sandhagen

14-2

4. Cody Garbrandt

12-3

5. Pedro Munhoz

19-5

6. Marlon Moraes

23-7-1

7. Jimmie Rivera

23-5

8. Raphael Assuncao

27-8

9. Merab Dvalishvili

12-4

10. Jose Aldo

29-7

Featherweight

Fighter

Record

1. Alexander Volkanovski (c)

22-1

2. Max Holloway

22-6

3. Brian Ortega

15-1

4. Zabit Magomedsharipov

18-1

5. Yair Rodriguez

12-2

6. Korean Zombie

16-6

7. Calvin Kattar

22-5

8. Josh Emmett

16-2

9. Dan Ige

14-3

10. Shane Burgos

13-2

Lightweight

Fighter

Record

1. Dustin Poirier

27-6

T2. Justin Gaethje

22-3

T2. Charles Oliveira

30-8

4. Michael Chandler

22-5

5. Tony Ferguson

25-5

6. Rafael dos Anjos

30-13

7. Conor McGregor

22-5

8. Drew Dober

23-9

9. Dan Hooker

20-10

10. Paul Felder

17-6

Welterweight

Fighter

Record

1. Kamaru Usman (c)

18-1

2. Colby Covington

16-2

3. Leon Edwards

18-3

4. Gilbert Burns

19-4

5. Jorge Masvidal

35-14

6. Stephen Thompson

16-4-1

7. Michael Chiesa

18-4

8. Geoff Neal

13-3

9. Neil Magny

24-8

10. Vicente Luque

19-7-1

Middleweight

Fighter

Record

1. Israel Adesanya (c)

20-0

2. Robert Whittaker

22-5

3. Paulo Costa

13-1

4. Jared Cannonier

13-5

5. Derek Brunson

21-7

6. Marvin Vettori

16-4-1

7. Darren Till

18-2-1

8. Kevin Holland

21-5

9. Jack Hermansson

21-6

10. Edmen Shahbayan

11-1

Light heavyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Jan Blachowicz (c)

27-8

2. Dominick Reyes

12-2

3. Glover Teixeira

32-7

4. Aleksandar Rakic

13-2

5. Thiago Santos

21-8

6. Anthony Smith

34-16

7. Jiri Prochazka

27-3-1

8. Magomed Ankalaev

15-1

9. Johnny Walker

18-5

10. Nikita Krylov

26-8

Heavyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Stipe Miocic (c)

20-3

2. Francis Ngannou

15-3

3. Derrick Lewis

25-7

4. Curtis Blaydes

14-3

5. Alexander Volkov

33-8

6. Ciryl Gane

8-0

7. Alistair Overeem

47-19

8. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

11-2

9. Augusto Sakai

15-2-1

10. Walt Harris

13-9

Women's strawweight

Fighter

Record

1. Weili Zhang (c) 

21-1

2. Rose Namajunas

9-4

3. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

16-4

4. Tatiana Suarez

8-0

5. Carla Esparza

17-6

6. Yan Xiaonan

13-1

7. Jessica Andrade

21-8

8. Marina Rodriguez

13-1-2

9. Michelle Waterson

18-8

10. Amanda Ribas

10-2

Women's flyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Valentina Shevchenko (c)

20-3

2. Jessica Andrade

21-8

3. Lauren Murphy

14-4

4. Katlyn Chookagian

15-4

5. Jennifer Maia

18-7-1

Women's bantamweight

Fighter

Record

1. Amanda Nunes (c)

20-4

2. Germaine de Randamie

10-4

3. Holly Holm

14-5

4. Aspen Ladd

9-1

5. Yana Kunitskaya

14-5

6. Irene Aldana

12-6

7. Julianna Pena

10-4

8. Julia Avila

8-2

9. Ketlen Vieira

11-2

10. Sara McMann

12-6