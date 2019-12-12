UFC divisional rankings: Fourteen ranked fighters in action at UFC 245 this weekend

Jairzinho Rozenstruik was seconds from losing to Alistair Overeem at UFC on ESPN 7. Instead of losing for the first time in his career, Rozenstruik launched a brutal right hand, ripping the lip of Overeem in two and scoring a knockout with four seconds left in the bout. The win launched him from unranked into a tie for the No. 7 spot in the CBS Sports divisional rankings at heavyweight.

Now, the UFC is ready for one of the biggest cards of the year, and it is littered with ranked fighters and impactful matchups.

The Dec. 14 UFC 245 card features 14 ranked CBS Sports fighters:

Welterweight: No. 1 Kamaru Usman vs. No. 2 Colby Covington

Featherweight: No. 1 Max Holloway vs. No. 2 Alexander Volkanovski

Women's bantamweight: No. 1 Amanda Nunes vs. No. 2 Germaine de Randamie

Bantamweight: No. 5 Marlon Moraes vs. No. 5 (featherweight) Jose Aldo

Bantamweight: No. 2 Petr Yan vs. Urijah Faber

Women's bantamweight: No. 3 Ketlen Vieira vs. No. 9 Irene Aldana

Flyweight: No. 6 Kai Kara-France vs. No. 9 Brandon Moreno

Women's flyweight: No. 5 Jessica Eye vs. Viviane Araujo

Flyweight

Fighter Record 1. Henry Cejudo (c) 15-2 2. Joseph Benavidez 28-5 3. Jussier Formiga 23-6 4. Deivieson Figueiredo 16-1 5. Sergio Pettis 18-5 6. Kai Kara France 20-7 7. Alexandre Pantoja 21-4 8. Matt Schnell 14-4 9. Brandon Moreno 15-5 10. Rogerio Bontorin 16-1

Bantamweight

Fighter Record 1. Henry Cejudo (c) 15-2 2. Petr Yan 13-1 3. Aljamain Sterling 18-3 4. Cory Sandhagen 12-1 5. Marlon Moraes 22-6-1 6. Pedro Munhoz 18-4 7. Jimmie Rivera 22-4 8. Raphael Assuncao 27-7 9. TJ Dillashaw 16-4 10. Cody Stamann 18-2

Featherweight

Fighter Record 1. Max Holloway (c) 21-4 2. Alexander Volkanovski 21-1 3. Brian Ortega 14-1 4. Zabit Magomedsharipov 17-1 5. Jose Aldo 28-5 6. Yair Rodriguez 12-2 7. Korean Zombie 15-5 8. Frankie Edgar 23-7-1 9. Shane Burgos 13-1 10. Jeremy Stephens 28-17

Lightweight

Fighter Record 1. Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) 28-0 2. Tony Ferguson 25-3 3. Dustin Poirier 25-6 4. Justin Gaethje 21-2 5. Conor McGregor 21-4 6. Dan Hooker 19-8 7. Paul Felder 17-4 8. Donald Cerrone 36-13 9. Kevin Lee 18-5 10. Al Iaquinta 14-6-1

Welterweight

Fighter Record 1. Kamaru Usman (c) 15-1 2. Colby Covington 15-1 3. Jorge Masvidal 35-13 4. Leon Edwards 18-3 5. Tyron Woodley 19-4-1 6. Nate Diaz 20-12 7.Stephen Thompson 15-4-1 8. Santiago Ponzinibbio 27-3 9. Demian Maia 28-9 10. Rafael dos Anjos 29-12

Middleweight

Fighter Record 1. Israel Adesanya (c) 18-0 2. Paulo Costa 13-0 3. Robert Whittaker 20-5 4. Yoel Romero 13-4 5. Jared Cannonier 13-4 6. Derek Brunson 20-7 7. Kelvin Gastelum 15-5 8. Jack Hermansson 20-5 9. Darren Till 18-2-1 10. Uriah Hall 15-9

Light heavyweight

Fighter Record 1. Jon Jones (c) 25-1 2. Dominick Reyes 12-0 3. Jan Blachowicz 25-8 4. Thiago Santos 21-7 5. Corey Anderson 13-4 6. Anthony Smith 32-14 7. Glover Teixeira 30-7 8. Volkan Oezdemir 16-4 9. Aleksandr Rakic 12-1 10. Johnny Walker 17-4

Heavyweight

Fighter Record 1. Stipe Miocic (c) 19-3 2. Daniel Cormier 22-2 3. Francis Ngannou 14-3 4. Junior dos Santos 21-6 5. Curtis Blaydes 12-2 6. Derrick Lewis 21-7 T7. Alexander Volkov 31-7 T7. Jairzinho Rozenstruik 10-0 9. Walt Harris 13-7 10. Alistair Overeem 45-18

Women's strawweight

Fighter Record 1. Weili Zhang (c) 20-1 2. Jessica Andrade 20-7 3. Tatiana Suarez 8-0 4. Joanna Jedzejczyk 16-3 5. Claudia Gadelha 17-4 6. Nina Ansaroff 10-6 7. Carla Esparza 14-6 8. Michelle Waterson 17-7 9. Cynthia Carvalho 8-1 10. Rose Namajunas 8-4

Women's flyweight

Fighter Record 1. Valentina Shevchenko (c) 18-3 2. Katlyn Chookagin 12-2 3. Joanne Calderwood 14-4 4. Maycee Barber 8-0 5. Jessica Eye 14-7

Women's bantamweight