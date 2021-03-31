There's a new king of the heavyweight division after Francis Ngannou brutally knocked out Stipe Miocic to win the heavyweight championship in the main event of UFC 260. The win vaulted Ngannou to the No. 1 spot at heavyweight in the CBS Sports UFC Divisional Rankings, while Miocic fell to No. 2 in defeat.
Also on the card, Vicente Luque scored a thrilling win over former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. Luque jumped to the No. 8 spot in the division after his submission win in the Fight of the Night. Woodley remains unranked after suffering his fourth consecutive defeat.
The UFC has a rare week off before returning to action with UFC Fight Night on Saturday, April 10.
Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell and Brandon Wise. Without further ado, here's where things stand ahead of Saturday's card.
For Brian Campbell's updated Pound for Pound Rankings, click here.
Flyweight
Fighter
|Record
1. Deivieson Figueiredo
|20-1-1
2. Brandon Moreno
|18-5-2
3. Askar Askarov
|12-0-1
4. Matt Schnell
|15-5
5. Alexandre Pantoja
|23-5
6. Kai Kara-France
|22-9
7. Joseph Benavidez
|28-8
8. Alex Perez
|24-6
9. Brandon Royval
|12-5
10. Jussier Formiga
|23-8
Bantamweight
Fighter
Record
1. Petr Yan
15-1
2. Aljamain Sterling (c)
19-3
3. Cory Sandhagen
14-2
4. Cody Garbrandt
12-3
5. Pedro Munhoz
19-5
6. Marlon Moraes
23-7-1
7. Jimmie Rivera
23-5
8. Raphael Assuncao
27-8
9. Merab Dvalishvili
12-4
10. Jose Aldo
29-7
Featherweight
Fighter
Record
1. Alexander Volkanovski (c)
22-1
2. Max Holloway
22-6
3. Brian Ortega
15-1
4. Zabit Magomedsharipov
18-1
5. Yair Rodriguez
12-2
6. Korean Zombie
16-6
7. Calvin Kattar
22-5
8. Josh Emmett
16-2
9. Dan Ige
15-3
10. Shane Burgos
13-2
Lightweight
Fighter
Record
1. Dustin Poirier
27-6
T2. Justin Gaethje
22-3
T2. Charles Oliveira
30-8
4. Michael Chandler
22-5
5. Tony Ferguson
25-5
6. Rafael dos Anjos
30-13
7. Conor McGregor
22-5
8. Drew Dober
23-9
9. Dan Hooker
20-10
10. Paul Felder
17-6
Welterweight
Fighter
Record
1. Kamaru Usman (c)
18-1
2. Colby Covington
16-2
3. Leon Edwards
18-3
4. Gilbert Burns
19-4
5. Jorge Masvidal
35-14
6. Stephen Thompson
16-4-1
7. Michael Chiesa
18-4
8. Vicente Luque
20-7-1
9. Santiago Ponzinibbio
27-4
10. Neil Magny
24-8
Middleweight
Fighter
Record
1. Israel Adesanya (c)
20-1
2. Robert Whittaker
22-5
3. Paulo Costa
13-1
4. Jared Cannonier
13-5
5. Derek Brunson
21-7
6. Marvin Vettori
16-4-1
7. Darren Till
18-2-1
8. Kevin Holland
21-5
9. Jack Hermansson
21-6
10. Edmen Shahbayan
11-1
Light heavyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Jan Blachowicz (c)
28-8
2. Glover Teixeira
32-7
3. Dominick Reyes
12-2
4. Aleksandar Rakic
14-2
5. Thiago Santos
21-9
6. Anthony Smith
34-16
7. Jiri Prochazka
27-3-1
8. Magomed Ankalaev
15-1
9. Johnny Walker
18-5
10. Nikita Krylov
26-8
Heavyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Francis Ngannou (c)
16-3
2. Stipe Miocic
20-4
3. Derrick Lewis
25-7
4. Curtis Blaydes
14-3
5. Alexander Volkov
33-8
6. Ciryl Gane
8-0
7. Alistair Overeem
47-19
8. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
11-2
9. Augusto Sakai
15-2-1
10. Marcin Tybura
21-6
Women's strawweight
Fighter
Record
1. Weili Zhang (c)
21-1
2. Rose Namajunas
9-4
3. Joanna Jedrzejczyk
16-4
4. Tatiana Suarez
8-0
5. Carla Esparza
17-6
6. Yan Xiaonan
13-1
7. Jessica Andrade
21-8
8. Marina Rodriguez
13-1-2
9. Michelle Waterson
18-8
10. Amanda Ribas
10-2
Women's flyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Valentina Shevchenko (c)
20-3
2. Jessica Andrade
21-8
3. Lauren Murphy
14-4
4. Katlyn Chookagian
15-4
5. Jennifer Maia
18-7-1
Women's bantamweight
Fighter
Record
1. Amanda Nunes (c)
21-4
2. Germaine de Randamie
10-4
3. Holly Holm
14-5
4. Aspen Ladd
9-1
5. Yana Kunitskaya
14-5
6. Irene Aldana
12-6
7. Julianna Pena
10-4
8. Julia Avila
8-2
9. Ketlen Vieira
11-2
10. Sara McMann
12-6