There's a new king of the heavyweight division after Francis Ngannou brutally knocked out Stipe Miocic to win the heavyweight championship in the main event of UFC 260. The win vaulted Ngannou to the No. 1 spot at heavyweight in the CBS Sports UFC Divisional Rankings, while Miocic fell to No. 2 in defeat.

Also on the card, Vicente Luque scored a thrilling win over former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. Luque jumped to the No. 8 spot in the division after his submission win in the Fight of the Night. Woodley remains unranked after suffering his fourth consecutive defeat.

The UFC has a rare week off before returning to action with UFC Fight Night on Saturday, April 10.

Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell and Brandon Wise. Without further ado, here's where things stand ahead of Saturday's card.

For Brian Campbell's updated Pound for Pound Rankings, click here.

Flyweight

Fighter Record 1. Deivieson Figueiredo 20-1-1 2. Brandon Moreno 18-5-2 3. Askar Askarov 12-0-1 4. Matt Schnell 15-5 5. Alexandre Pantoja 23-5 6. Kai Kara-France 22-9 7. Joseph Benavidez 28-8 8. Alex Perez 24-6 9. Brandon Royval 12-5 10. Jussier Formiga 23-8

Bantamweight

Fighter Record 1. Petr Yan 15-1 2. Aljamain Sterling (c) 19-3 3. Cory Sandhagen 14-2 4. Cody Garbrandt 12-3 5. Pedro Munhoz 19-5 6. Marlon Moraes 23-7-1 7. Jimmie Rivera 23-5 8. Raphael Assuncao 27-8 9. Merab Dvalishvili 12-4 10. Jose Aldo 29-7

Featherweight

Fighter Record 1. Alexander Volkanovski (c) 22-1 2. Max Holloway 22-6 3. Brian Ortega 15-1 4. Zabit Magomedsharipov 18-1 5. Yair Rodriguez 12-2 6. Korean Zombie 16-6 7. Calvin Kattar 22-5 8. Josh Emmett 16-2 9. Dan Ige 15-3 10. Shane Burgos 13-2

Lightweight

Fighter Record 1. Dustin Poirier 27-6 T2. Justin Gaethje 22-3 T2. Charles Oliveira 30-8 4. Michael Chandler 22-5 5. Tony Ferguson 25-5 6. Rafael dos Anjos 30-13 7. Conor McGregor 22-5 8. Drew Dober 23-9 9. Dan Hooker 20-10 10. Paul Felder 17-6

Welterweight

Fighter Record 1. Kamaru Usman (c) 18-1 2. Colby Covington 16-2 3. Leon Edwards 18-3 4. Gilbert Burns 19-4 5. Jorge Masvidal 35-14 6. Stephen Thompson 16-4-1 7. Michael Chiesa 18-4 8. Vicente Luque 20-7-1 9. Santiago Ponzinibbio 27-4 10. Neil Magny 24-8

Middleweight

Fighter Record 1. Israel Adesanya (c) 20-1 2. Robert Whittaker 22-5 3. Paulo Costa 13-1 4. Jared Cannonier 13-5 5. Derek Brunson 21-7 6. Marvin Vettori 16-4-1 7. Darren Till 18-2-1 8. Kevin Holland 21-5 9. Jack Hermansson 21-6 10. Edmen Shahbayan 11-1

Light heavyweight

Fighter Record 1. Jan Blachowicz (c) 28-8 2. Glover Teixeira 32-7 3. Dominick Reyes 12-2 4. Aleksandar Rakic 14-2 5. Thiago Santos 21-9 6. Anthony Smith 34-16 7. Jiri Prochazka 27-3-1 8. Magomed Ankalaev 15-1 9. Johnny Walker 18-5 10. Nikita Krylov 26-8

Heavyweight

Fighter Record 1. Francis Ngannou (c) 16-3 2. Stipe Miocic 20-4 3. Derrick Lewis 25-7 4. Curtis Blaydes 14-3 5. Alexander Volkov 33-8 6. Ciryl Gane 8-0 7. Alistair Overeem 47-19 8. Jairzinho Rozenstruik 11-2 9. Augusto Sakai 15-2-1 10. Marcin Tybura 21-6

Women's strawweight

Fighter Record 1. Weili Zhang (c) 21-1 2. Rose Namajunas 9-4 3. Joanna Jedrzejczyk 16-4 4. Tatiana Suarez 8-0 5. Carla Esparza 17-6 6. Yan Xiaonan 13-1 7. Jessica Andrade 21-8 8. Marina Rodriguez 13-1-2 9. Michelle Waterson 18-8 10. Amanda Ribas 10-2

Women's flyweight

Fighter Record 1. Valentina Shevchenko (c) 20-3 2. Jessica Andrade 21-8 3. Lauren Murphy 14-4 4. Katlyn Chookagian 15-4 5. Jennifer Maia 18-7-1

Women's bantamweight