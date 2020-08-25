MMA: UFC Fight Night-Las Vegas
While most observers seem to believe Frankie Edgar deserved to come up on the short end of the scorecards in his UFC Fight Night main event against Pedro Munhoz, two of the only three people who mattered felt Edgar had done enough for the win. With the split decision victory in his bantamweight debut, Edgar has entered the CBS Sports UFC Divisional Rankings.

Nineteen of the 23 media scores tracked by MMADecisions.com saw the fight going Munhoz's way, leading Munhoz to claim he was "screwed" and demand the UFC give him an immediate rematch. The loss dropped Munhoz from the No. 5 to No. 6 spot in the rankings. Edgar, meanwhile, entered the bantamweight fold at No. 8.

Saturday's UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Rakic card features just one fight involving CBS Sports ranked fighters:

  • Light Heavyweight: No. 6 Anthony Smith vs. No. 7 Aleksandr Rakic

Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell, Jack Crosby and Brandon Wise. Without further ado, here's where things stand ahead of Saturday's card.

Flyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Deivieson Figueiredo

18-1

2. Brandon Moreno

17-5

3. Askar Askarov

12-0-1

4. Matt Schnell

14-4

5. Joseph Benavidez

28-7

6. Alexandre Pantoja

21-5

7. Kai Kara-France

21-8

8. Alex Perez

24-5

T9. Jussier Formiga

23-8

T9. Raulian Paiva

19-3

Bantamweight

Fighter

Record

1. Petr Yan (c)

15-1

2. Aljamain Sterling

19-3

3. Marlon Moraes

23-6-1

4. Cody Garbrandt

12-3

5. Cory Sandhagen

12-2

6. Pedro Munhoz

18-5

7. Jimmie Rivera

23-4

8. Frankie Edgar

24-8-1

9. Marlon Vera

16-6-1

10. Merab Dvalishvili

12-4

Featherweight

Fighter

Record

1. Alexander Volkanovski (c)

22-1

2. Max Holloway

21-6

T3. Korean Zombie

16-5

T3. Zabit Magomedsharipov

18-1

5. Yair Rodriguez

12-2

6. Josh Emmett

16-2

7. Calvin Kattar

22-4

8. Dan Ige

14-3

9. Shane Burgos

13-2

10. Jeremy Stephens

28-18

Lightweight

Fighter

Record

1. Khabib Nurmagomedov (c)

28-0

2. Justin Gaethje

22-2

T3. Tony Ferguson

25-4

T3. Dustin Poirier

26-6

5. Dan Hooker

20-9

6. Conor McGregor

21-4

7. Charles Oliveira

29-8

8. Paul Felder 

17-5

9. Al Iaquinta

14-6-1

10. Islam Makhachev

18-1

Welterweight

Fighter

Record

1. Kamaru Usman (c)

17-1

2. Gilbert Burns

19-3

3. Leon Edwards

18-3

4. Colby Covington

15-2

5. Jorge Masvidal

35-14

6. Stephen Thompson

15-4-1

7. Tyron Woodley

19-5-1

8. Geoff Neal

13-2

9. Santiago Ponzinibbio

27-3

10. Michael Chiesa

17-4

Middleweight

Fighter

Record

1. Israel Adesanya (c)

19-0

2. Paulo Costa

13-0

3. Robert Whittaker

20-5

4. Jared Cannonier

13-4

5. Yoel Romero

13-5

6. Derek Brunson

21-7

7. Jack Hermansson

21-5

8. Darren Till

18-2-1

9. Edmen Shahbazyan

11-1

10. Uriah Hall

15-9

Light heavyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Jon Jones (c)

26-1

2. Jan Blachowicz

26-8

3. Dominick Reyes

12-1

4. Thiago Santos

21-7

5. Glover Teixeira

31-7

6. Anthony Smith

32-15

7. Aleksandr Rakic

12-2

8. Nikita Krylov

26-7

9. Jiri Prochazka

27-3-1

10. Johnny Walker

17-5

Heavyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Stipe Miocic (c)

20-3

2. Francis Ngannou

15-3

3. Curtis Blaydes

14-2

4. Derrick Lewis

24-7

5. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

11-1

6. Alistair Overeem

46-18

7. Alexander Volkov

31-8

8. Junior Dos Santos

21-8

9. Walt Harris

13-8

10. Aleksei Oleinik

59-14-1

Women's strawweight

Fighter

Record

1. Weili Zhang (c) 

21-1

2. Rose Namajunas

9-4

3. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

16-4

4. Jessica Andrade

20-8

5. Claudia Gadelha

18-4

6. Tatiana Suarez

8-0

7. Nina Ansaroff

10-6

8. Carla Esparza

16-6

9. Amanda Ribas

10-1

10. Marina Rodriguez

12-1-2

Women's flyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Valentina Shevchenko (c)

19-3

2. Katlyn Chookagian

12-3

3. Cynthia Calvillo

9-1-1

4. Jennifer Maia

18-6-1

5. Ariane Lipski

13-5

Women's bantamweight

Fighter

Record

1. Amanda Nunes (c)

19-4

2. Aspen Ladd

9-1

3. Germaine de Randamie

9-4

4. Irene Aldana

11-5

5. Holly Holm 

12-5

6. Julianna Pena

9-3

7. Ketlen Vieira

10-1

8. Yana Kunitskaya

12-5

9. Raquel Pennington

11-8

10. Sara McMann

11-5