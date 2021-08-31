This past Saturday was a big coming-out party for UFC featherweight Giga Chikadze. Chikadze picked up the biggest win of his career at UFC Fight Night, scoring a third-round knockout of Edson Barboza in the night's main event.
Chikadze is now riding a nine-fight winning streak, with seven of those victories coming in the UFC Octagon. His last loss came in a June 2018 fight on Dana White's Contender Series, costing him his initial chance to make the UFC roster. After winning two fights in less than a combined one minute, Chikadze got the call and has not disappointed since stepping onto the sport's biggest stage.
With the win, Chikadze debuted in the CBS Sports UFC Divisional Rankings at No. 7.
Barboza dropped from No. 9 to No. 10 after the loss. He is now 2-2 since making the move to featherweight. Barboza had a two-fight winning streak snapped by Chikadze.
Saturday's UFC Fight Night features just one fight featuring CBS Sports ranked fighters.
- Middleweight: No. 5 Derek Brunson vs. No. 8 Darren Till
Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell and Brandon Wise. Without further ado, here's where things stand ahead of Saturday's card.
Flyweight
Fighter
|Record
1. Brandon Moreno (c)
|19-5-2
2. Deiveson Figueiredo
|20-2-1
3. Askar Askarov
|12-0-1
4. Matt Schnell
|15-5
5. Alexandre Pantoja
|23-5
6. Kai Kara-France
|22-9
7. Joseph Benavidez
|28-8-
8. Alex Perez
|24-6
9. Brandon Royval
|12-5
10. Jussier Formiga
|23-8
Bantamweight
Fighter
Record
1. Petr Yan
15-1
2. Aljamain Sterling (c)
19-3
3. Cory Sandhagen
14-3
4. TJ Dillashaw
17-4
5. Rob Font
19-4
6. Jose Aldo
30-7
7. Merab Dvalishvili
13-4
8. Pedro Munhoz
19-6
9. Marlon Moraes
23-8-1
10. Jimmie Rivera
23-5
Featherweight
Fighter
Record
1. Alexander Volkanovski (c)
22-1
2. Max Holloway
22-6
3. Brian Ortega
15-1
4. Zabit Magomedsharipov
18-1
5. Yair Rodriguez
12-2
6. Korean Zombie
17-6
7. Giga Chikadze
14-2
8. Calvin Kattar
22-5
9. Josh Emmett
16-2
10. Edson Barboza
22-10
Lightweight
Fighter
Record
1. Dustin Poirier
28-6
2. Charles Oliveira (c)
31-8
3. Justin Gaethje
22-3
4. Michael Chandler
22-6
5. Islam Makhachev
20-1
6. Rafael dos Anjos
30-13
7. Beneil Dariush
21-4-1
8. Dan Hooker
20-10
9. Gregor Gillespie
14-1
10. Tony Ferguson
25-6
Welterweight
Fighter
Record
1. Kamaru Usman (c)
19-1
2. Colby Covington
16-2
3. Leon Edwards
19-3
4. Gilbert Burns
20-4
5. Stephen Thompson
16-5-1
6. Vicente Luque
21-7-1
7. Jorge Masvidal
35-15
8. Michael Chiesa
18-5
9. Neil Magny
25-8
10. Santiago Ponzinibbio
28-4
Middleweight
Fighter
Record
1. Israel Adesanya (c)
21-1
2. Robert Whittaker
23-5
3. Paulo Costa
13-1
4. Jared Cannonier
14-5
5. Derek Brunson
22-7
6. Marvin Vettori
17-5-1
7. Jack Hermansson
18-2-1 22-6
8. Darren Till
18-2-1
9. Kelvin Gastelum
17-8
10. Sean Strickland
24-3
Light heavyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Jan Blachowicz (c)
28-8
2. Glover Teixeira
32-7
3. Jiri Prochazka
28-3-1
4. Aleksandar Rakic
14-2
5. Thiago Santos
21-9
6. Anthony Smith
35-16
7. Dominick Reyes
12-3
8. Magomed Ankalaev
15-1
9. Johnny Walker
18-5
10. Nikita Krylov
26-8
Heavyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Francis Ngannou (c)
16-3
2. Stipe Miocic
20-4
3. Ciryl Gane
10-0
4. Derrick Lewis
25-8
5. Curtis Blaydes
14-3
6. Alexander Volkov
33-9
7. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
12-2
8. Marcin Tybura
22-6
9. Chris Daukaus
11-3
10. Tai Tuivasa
13-3
Women's strawweight
Fighter
Record
1. Rose Namajunas (c)
10-4
2. Weili Zhang
21-1
3. Carla Esparza
18-6
4. Joanna Jedrzejczyk
16-4
5. Mackenzie Dern
11-1
6. Marina Rodriguez
14-1-2
7. Yan Xiaonan
13-2
8. Tatiana Suarez
8-0
9. Michelle Waterson
18-9
10. Jessica Andrade
21-9
Women's flyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Valentina Shevchenko (c)
21-3
2. Lauren Murphy
15-4
3. Jennifer Maia
19-7-1
4. Katlyn Chookagian
16-4
5. Cynthia Calvillo
9-2-1
Women's bantamweight
Fighter
Record
1. Amanda Nunes (c)
21-4
2. Germaine de Randamie
10-4
3. Holly Holm
14-5
4. Aspen Ladd
9-1
5. Irene Aldana
13-6
6. Julianna Pena
10-4
7. Yana Kunitskaya
14-6
8. Julia Avila
8-2
9. Ketlen Vieira
11-2
10. Miesha Tate
19-7