This past Saturday was a big coming-out party for UFC featherweight Giga Chikadze. Chikadze picked up the biggest win of his career at UFC Fight Night, scoring a third-round knockout of Edson Barboza in the night's main event.

Chikadze is now riding a nine-fight winning streak, with seven of those victories coming in the UFC Octagon. His last loss came in a June 2018 fight on Dana White's Contender Series, costing him his initial chance to make the UFC roster. After winning two fights in less than a combined one minute, Chikadze got the call and has not disappointed since stepping onto the sport's biggest stage.

With the win, Chikadze debuted in the CBS Sports UFC Divisional Rankings at No. 7.

Barboza dropped from No. 9 to No. 10 after the loss. He is now 2-2 since making the move to featherweight. Barboza had a two-fight winning streak snapped by Chikadze.

Saturday's UFC Fight Night features just one fight featuring CBS Sports ranked fighters.

Middleweight: No. 5 Derek Brunson vs. No. 8 Darren Till

Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell and Brandon Wise. Without further ado, here's where things stand ahead of Saturday's card.

For Brian Campbell's updated Pound for Pound Rankings, click here.

Flyweight

Fighter Record 1. Brandon Moreno (c) 19-5-2 2. Deiveson Figueiredo 20-2-1 3. Askar Askarov 12-0-1 4. Matt Schnell 15-5 5. Alexandre Pantoja 23-5 6. Kai Kara-France 22-9 7. Joseph Benavidez 28-8- 8. Alex Perez 24-6 9. Brandon Royval 12-5 10. Jussier Formiga 23-8

Bantamweight

Fighter Record 1. Petr Yan 15-1 2. Aljamain Sterling (c) 19-3 3. Cory Sandhagen 14-3 4. TJ Dillashaw 17-4 5. Rob Font 19-4 6. Jose Aldo 30-7 7. Merab Dvalishvili 13-4 8. Pedro Munhoz 19-6 9. Marlon Moraes 23-8-1 10. Jimmie Rivera 23-5

Featherweight

Fighter Record 1. Alexander Volkanovski (c) 22-1 2. Max Holloway 22-6 3. Brian Ortega 15-1 4. Zabit Magomedsharipov 18-1 5. Yair Rodriguez 12-2 6. Korean Zombie 17-6 7. Giga Chikadze 14-2 8. Calvin Kattar 22-5 9. Josh Emmett 16-2 10. Edson Barboza 22-10

Lightweight

Fighter Record 1. Dustin Poirier 28-6 2. Charles Oliveira (c) 31-8 3. Justin Gaethje 22-3 4. Michael Chandler 22-6 5. Islam Makhachev 20-1 6. Rafael dos Anjos 30-13 7. Beneil Dariush 21-4-1 8. Dan Hooker 20-10 9. Gregor Gillespie 14-1 10. Tony Ferguson 25-6

Welterweight

Fighter Record 1. Kamaru Usman (c) 19-1 2. Colby Covington 16-2 3. Leon Edwards 19-3 4. Gilbert Burns 20-4 5. Stephen Thompson 16-5-1 6. Vicente Luque 21-7-1 7. Jorge Masvidal 35-15 8. Michael Chiesa 18-5 9. Neil Magny 25-8 10. Santiago Ponzinibbio 28-4

Middleweight

Fighter Record 1. Israel Adesanya (c) 21-1 2. Robert Whittaker 23-5 3. Paulo Costa 13-1 4. Jared Cannonier 14-5 5. Derek Brunson 22-7 6. Marvin Vettori 17-5-1 7. Jack Hermansson 18-2-1 22-6 8. Darren Till 18-2-1 9. Kelvin Gastelum 17-8 10. Sean Strickland 24-3

Light heavyweight

Fighter Record 1. Jan Blachowicz (c) 28-8 2. Glover Teixeira 32-7 3. Jiri Prochazka 28-3-1 4. Aleksandar Rakic 14-2 5. Thiago Santos 21-9 6. Anthony Smith 35-16 7. Dominick Reyes 12-3 8. Magomed Ankalaev 15-1 9. Johnny Walker 18-5 10. Nikita Krylov 26-8

Heavyweight

Fighter Record 1. Francis Ngannou (c) 16-3 2. Stipe Miocic 20-4 3. Ciryl Gane 10-0 4. Derrick Lewis 25-8 5. Curtis Blaydes 14-3 6. Alexander Volkov 33-9 7. Jairzinho Rozenstruik 12-2 8. Marcin Tybura 22-6 9. Chris Daukaus 11-3 10. Tai Tuivasa 13-3

Women's strawweight

Fighter Record 1. Rose Namajunas (c) 10-4 2. Weili Zhang 21-1 3. Carla Esparza 18-6 4. Joanna Jedrzejczyk 16-4 5. Mackenzie Dern 11-1 6. Marina Rodriguez 14-1-2 7. Yan Xiaonan 13-2 8. Tatiana Suarez 8-0 9. Michelle Waterson 18-9 10. Jessica Andrade 21-9

Women's flyweight

Fighter Record 1. Valentina Shevchenko (c) 21-3 2. Lauren Murphy 15-4 3. Jennifer Maia 19-7-1 4. Katlyn Chookagian 16-4 5. Cynthia Calvillo 9-2-1

Women's bantamweight