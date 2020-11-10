MMA: UFC Fight Night-Las Vegas
Getty Images

Glover Teixeira, at 41 years old, proved that he's not ready to go anywhere in the light heavyweight division. Teixeira defied the odds this past Saturday and scored a third-round submission victory over Thiago Santos to move one step closer to his first championship opportunity since 2014.

Teixeira entered the fight ranked No. 4 at light heavyweight in the CBS Sports UFC Divisional Rankings, but the win over Santos, who entered at No. 3, led to the men swapping spots in the rankings. Teixeira is now only ranked behind champion Jan Blachowicz and Dominick Reyes, who was knocked out by Blachowicz in their September battle for the then-vacant championship.

Yan Xiaonan was the other fighter making a move coming out of the event, entering the women's strawweight rankings at No. 7 after defeating the previous No. 7ranked Claudia Gadelha. Gadelha dropped to No. 10 with the loss.

Saturday's UFC Fight Night card features just one fight involving a CBS Sports ranked fighter:

  • Lightweight: No. 8 Paul Felder vs. Rafael dos Anjos

Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell, Jack Crosby and Brandon Wise. Without further ado, here's where things stand ahead of Saturday's card.

Flyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Deivieson Figueiredo

18-1

2. Brandon Moreno

17-5

3. Askar Askarov

12-0-1

4. Matt Schnell

14-4

5. Joseph Benavidez

28-7

6. Alexandre Pantoja

21-5

7. Kai Kara-France

21-8

8. Alex Perez

24-5

T9. Jussier Formiga

23-8

T9. Raulian Paiva

19-3

Bantamweight

Fighter

Record

1. Petr Yan (c)

15-1

2. Aljamain Sterling

19-3

3. Cody Garbrandt

12-3

4. Cory Sandhagen

13-2

5. Marlon Moraes

23-7-1

6. Jimmie Rivera

23-4

7. Pedro Munhoz

18-5

8. Frankie Edgar

24-8-1

9. Raphael Assuncao

27-8

10. Merab Dvalishvili

12-4

Featherweight

Fighter

Record

1. Alexander Volkanovski (c)

22-1

2. Max Holloway

21-6

3. Zabit Magomedsharipov

18-1

4. Brian Ortega

15-1

5. Yair Rodriguez

12-2

6. Korean Zombie

16-6

7. Calvin Kattar

22-4

8. Josh Emmett

16-2

9. Dan Ige

14-3

10. Shane Burgos

13-2

Lightweight

Fighter

Record

1. Khabib Nurmagomedov (c)

29-0

2. Dustin Poirier

26-6

3. Justin Gaethje

22-3

4. Tony Ferguson

25-4

5. Dan Hooker

20-9

6. Conor McGregor

21-4

7. Charles Oliveira

29-8

8. Paul Felder 

17-5

9. Al Iaquinta

14-6-1

10. Islam Makhachev

18-1

Welterweight

Fighter

Record

1. Kamaru Usman (c)

17-1

2. Gilbert Burns

19-3

3. Colby Covington

16-2

4. Leon Edwards

18-3

5. Jorge Masvidal

35-14

6. Geoff Neal

13-2

7. Stephen Thompson

15-4-1

8. Michael Chiesa

17-4

9. Santiago Ponzinibbio

27-3

10. Vicente Luque

19-7-1

Middleweight

Fighter

Record

1. Israel Adesanya (c)

20-0

2. Robert Whittaker

22-5

3. Paulo Costa

13-1

4. Yoel Romero

13-5

5. Jared Cannonier

13-5

6. Derek Brunson

21-7

7. Jack Hermansson

21-5

8. Darren Till

18-2-1

9. Edmen Shahbazyan

11-1

10. Uriah Hall

16-9

Light heavyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Jan Blachowicz (c)

27-8

2. Dominick Reyes

12-2

3. Glover Teixeira

32-7

4. Thiago Santos

21-8

5. Aleksandar Rakic

13-2

6. Anthony Smith

33-16

7. Nikita Krylov

26-7

8. Jiri Prochazka

27-3-1

9. Johnny Walker

18-5

10. Misha Cirkunov

15-5

Heavyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Stipe Miocic (c)

20-3

2. Francis Ngannou

15-3

3. Curtis Blaydes

14-2

4. Derrick Lewis

24-7

5. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

11-1

6. Alistair Overeem

47-18

7. Alexander Volkov

32-8

8. Junior Dos Santos

21-8

9. Aleksei Oleinik

59-14-1

10. Walt Harris

13-9

Women's strawweight

Fighter

Record

1. Weili Zhang (c) 

21-1

2. Rose Namajunas

9-4

3. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

16-4

4. Tatiana Suarez

8-0

5. Jessica Andrade

20-8

6. Carla Esparza

17-6

7. Yan Xiaonan

13-1

8. Amanda Ribas

10-1

9. Michelle Waterson

18-8

10. Claudia Gadelha

18-5

Women's flyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Valentina Shevchenko (c)

19-3

2. Jessica Andrade

21-8

3. Cynthia Calvillo

9-1-1

4. Jennifer Maia

18-6-1

5. Lauren Murphy

14-4

Women's bantamweight

Fighter

Record

1. Amanda Nunes (c)

20-4

2. Germaine de Randamie

10-4

3. Holly Holm

14-5

4. Aspen Ladd

9-1

5. Irene Aldana

12-6

6. Yana Kunitskaya

13-5

7. Julianna Pena

9-4

8. Ketlen Vieira

11-1

9. Julia Avila

8-2

10. Sara McMann

12-5