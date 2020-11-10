Glover Teixeira, at 41 years old, proved that he's not ready to go anywhere in the light heavyweight division. Teixeira defied the odds this past Saturday and scored a third-round submission victory over Thiago Santos to move one step closer to his first championship opportunity since 2014.

Teixeira entered the fight ranked No. 4 at light heavyweight in the CBS Sports UFC Divisional Rankings, but the win over Santos, who entered at No. 3, led to the men swapping spots in the rankings. Teixeira is now only ranked behind champion Jan Blachowicz and Dominick Reyes, who was knocked out by Blachowicz in their September battle for the then-vacant championship.

Yan Xiaonan was the other fighter making a move coming out of the event, entering the women's strawweight rankings at No. 7 after defeating the previous No. 7ranked Claudia Gadelha. Gadelha dropped to No. 10 with the loss.

Saturday's UFC Fight Night card features just one fight involving a CBS Sports ranked fighter:

Lightweight: No. 8 Paul Felder vs. Rafael dos Anjos

Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell, Jack Crosby and Brandon Wise. Without further ado, here's where things stand ahead of Saturday's card.

For Brian Campbell's updated Pound for Pound Rankings, click here.

Flyweight

Fighter Record 1. Deivieson Figueiredo 18-1 2. Brandon Moreno 17-5 3. Askar Askarov 12-0-1 4. Matt Schnell 14-4 5. Joseph Benavidez 28-7 6. Alexandre Pantoja 21-5 7. Kai Kara-France 21-8 8. Alex Perez 24-5 T9. Jussier Formiga 23-8 T9. Raulian Paiva 19-3

Bantamweight

Fighter Record 1. Petr Yan (c) 15-1 2. Aljamain Sterling 19-3 3. Cody Garbrandt 12-3 4. Cory Sandhagen 13-2 5. Marlon Moraes 23-7-1 6. Jimmie Rivera 23-4 7. Pedro Munhoz 18-5 8. Frankie Edgar 24-8-1 9. Raphael Assuncao 27-8 10. Merab Dvalishvili 12-4

Featherweight

Fighter Record 1. Alexander Volkanovski (c) 22-1 2. Max Holloway 21-6 3. Zabit Magomedsharipov 18-1 4. Brian Ortega 15-1 5. Yair Rodriguez 12-2 6. Korean Zombie 16-6 7. Calvin Kattar 22-4 8. Josh Emmett 16-2 9. Dan Ige 14-3 10. Shane Burgos 13-2

Lightweight

Fighter Record 1. Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) 29-0 2. Dustin Poirier 26-6 3. Justin Gaethje 22-3 4. Tony Ferguson 25-4 5. Dan Hooker 20-9 6. Conor McGregor 21-4 7. Charles Oliveira 29-8 8. Paul Felder 17-5 9. Al Iaquinta 14-6-1 10. Islam Makhachev 18-1

Welterweight

Fighter Record 1. Kamaru Usman (c) 17-1 2. Gilbert Burns 19-3 3. Colby Covington 16-2 4. Leon Edwards 18-3 5. Jorge Masvidal 35-14 6. Geoff Neal 13-2 7. Stephen Thompson 15-4-1 8. Michael Chiesa 17-4 9. Santiago Ponzinibbio 27-3 10. Vicente Luque 19-7-1

Middleweight

Fighter Record 1. Israel Adesanya (c) 20-0 2. Robert Whittaker 22-5 3. Paulo Costa 13-1 4. Yoel Romero 13-5 5. Jared Cannonier 13-5 6. Derek Brunson 21-7 7. Jack Hermansson 21-5 8. Darren Till 18-2-1 9. Edmen Shahbazyan 11-1 10. Uriah Hall 16-9

Light heavyweight

Fighter Record 1. Jan Blachowicz (c) 27-8 2. Dominick Reyes 12-2 3. Glover Teixeira 32-7 4. Thiago Santos 21-8 5. Aleksandar Rakic 13-2 6. Anthony Smith 33-16 7. Nikita Krylov 26-7 8. Jiri Prochazka 27-3-1 9. Johnny Walker 18-5 10. Misha Cirkunov 15-5

Heavyweight

Fighter Record 1. Stipe Miocic (c) 20-3 2. Francis Ngannou 15-3 3. Curtis Blaydes 14-2 4. Derrick Lewis 24-7 5. Jairzinho Rozenstruik 11-1 6. Alistair Overeem 47-18 7. Alexander Volkov 32-8 8. Junior Dos Santos 21-8 9. Aleksei Oleinik 59-14-1 10. Walt Harris 13-9

Women's strawweight

Fighter Record 1. Weili Zhang (c) 21-1 2. Rose Namajunas 9-4 3. Joanna Jedrzejczyk 16-4 4. Tatiana Suarez 8-0 5. Jessica Andrade 20-8 6. Carla Esparza 17-6 7. Yan Xiaonan 13-1 8. Amanda Ribas 10-1 9. Michelle Waterson 18-8 10. Claudia Gadelha 18-5

Women's flyweight

Fighter Record 1. Valentina Shevchenko (c) 19-3 2. Jessica Andrade 21-8 3. Cynthia Calvillo 9-1-1 4. Jennifer Maia 18-6-1 5. Lauren Murphy 14-4

Women's bantamweight