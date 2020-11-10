Glover Teixeira, at 41 years old, proved that he's not ready to go anywhere in the light heavyweight division. Teixeira defied the odds this past Saturday and scored a third-round submission victory over Thiago Santos to move one step closer to his first championship opportunity since 2014.
Teixeira entered the fight ranked No. 4 at light heavyweight in the CBS Sports UFC Divisional Rankings, but the win over Santos, who entered at No. 3, led to the men swapping spots in the rankings. Teixeira is now only ranked behind champion Jan Blachowicz and Dominick Reyes, who was knocked out by Blachowicz in their September battle for the then-vacant championship.
Yan Xiaonan was the other fighter making a move coming out of the event, entering the women's strawweight rankings at No. 7 after defeating the previous No. 7ranked Claudia Gadelha. Gadelha dropped to No. 10 with the loss.
Saturday's UFC Fight Night card features just one fight involving a CBS Sports ranked fighter:
- Lightweight: No. 8 Paul Felder vs. Rafael dos Anjos
Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell, Jack Crosby and Brandon Wise. Without further ado, here's where things stand ahead of Saturday's card.
Flyweight
Fighter
|Record
1. Deivieson Figueiredo
|18-1
2. Brandon Moreno
|17-5
3. Askar Askarov
|12-0-1
4. Matt Schnell
|14-4
5. Joseph Benavidez
|28-7
6. Alexandre Pantoja
|21-5
7. Kai Kara-France
|21-8
8. Alex Perez
|24-5
T9. Jussier Formiga
|23-8
T9. Raulian Paiva
|19-3
Bantamweight
Fighter
Record
1. Petr Yan (c)
15-1
2. Aljamain Sterling
19-3
3. Cody Garbrandt
12-3
4. Cory Sandhagen
13-2
5. Marlon Moraes
23-7-1
6. Jimmie Rivera
23-4
7. Pedro Munhoz
18-5
8. Frankie Edgar
24-8-1
9. Raphael Assuncao
27-8
10. Merab Dvalishvili
12-4
Featherweight
Fighter
Record
1. Alexander Volkanovski (c)
22-1
2. Max Holloway
21-6
3. Zabit Magomedsharipov
18-1
4. Brian Ortega
15-1
5. Yair Rodriguez
12-2
6. Korean Zombie
16-6
7. Calvin Kattar
22-4
8. Josh Emmett
16-2
9. Dan Ige
14-3
10. Shane Burgos
13-2
Lightweight
Fighter
Record
1. Khabib Nurmagomedov (c)
29-0
2. Dustin Poirier
26-6
3. Justin Gaethje
22-3
4. Tony Ferguson
25-4
5. Dan Hooker
20-9
6. Conor McGregor
21-4
7. Charles Oliveira
29-8
8. Paul Felder
17-5
9. Al Iaquinta
14-6-1
10. Islam Makhachev
18-1
Welterweight
Fighter
Record
1. Kamaru Usman (c)
17-1
2. Gilbert Burns
19-3
3. Colby Covington
16-2
4. Leon Edwards
18-3
5. Jorge Masvidal
35-14
6. Geoff Neal
13-2
7. Stephen Thompson
15-4-1
8. Michael Chiesa
17-4
9. Santiago Ponzinibbio
27-3
10. Vicente Luque
19-7-1
Middleweight
Fighter
Record
1. Israel Adesanya (c)
20-0
2. Robert Whittaker
22-5
3. Paulo Costa
13-1
4. Yoel Romero
13-5
5. Jared Cannonier
13-5
6. Derek Brunson
21-7
7. Jack Hermansson
21-5
8. Darren Till
18-2-1
9. Edmen Shahbazyan
11-1
10. Uriah Hall
16-9
Light heavyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Jan Blachowicz (c)
27-8
2. Dominick Reyes
12-2
3. Glover Teixeira
32-7
4. Thiago Santos
21-8
5. Aleksandar Rakic
13-2
6. Anthony Smith
33-16
7. Nikita Krylov
26-7
8. Jiri Prochazka
27-3-1
9. Johnny Walker
18-5
10. Misha Cirkunov
15-5
Heavyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Stipe Miocic (c)
20-3
2. Francis Ngannou
15-3
3. Curtis Blaydes
14-2
4. Derrick Lewis
24-7
5. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
11-1
6. Alistair Overeem
47-18
7. Alexander Volkov
32-8
8. Junior Dos Santos
21-8
9. Aleksei Oleinik
59-14-1
10. Walt Harris
13-9
Women's strawweight
Fighter
Record
1. Weili Zhang (c)
21-1
2. Rose Namajunas
9-4
3. Joanna Jedrzejczyk
16-4
4. Tatiana Suarez
8-0
5. Jessica Andrade
20-8
6. Carla Esparza
17-6
7. Yan Xiaonan
13-1
8. Amanda Ribas
10-1
9. Michelle Waterson
18-8
10. Claudia Gadelha
18-5
Women's flyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Valentina Shevchenko (c)
19-3
2. Jessica Andrade
21-8
3. Cynthia Calvillo
9-1-1
4. Jennifer Maia
18-6-1
5. Lauren Murphy
14-4
Women's bantamweight
Fighter
Record
1. Amanda Nunes (c)
20-4
2. Germaine de Randamie
10-4
3. Holly Holm
14-5
4. Aspen Ladd
9-1
5. Irene Aldana
12-6
6. Yana Kunitskaya
13-5
7. Julianna Pena
9-4
8. Ketlen Vieira
11-1
9. Julia Avila
8-2
10. Sara McMann
12-5