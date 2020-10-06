MMA: UFC Fight Night-Las Vegas
Getty Images

Former UFC women's bantamweight champion Holly Holm picked up a big win this past weekend in the main event of the latest UFC Fight Night card, defeating Irene Aldana in a dominant performance that showed she still has what it takes to compete at the highest levels of the 135-pound division. With the victory, Holm picked up back-to-back wins for the first time since 2015 and jumped from No. 5 to No. 3 in the CBS Sports UFC Divisional Rankings.

Germaine de Randamie entered the night ranked No. 3, but her own impressive showing against Juliana Pena on the same card launched her up to the No. 2 spot. Aspen Ladd, who has not fought since December 2019, fell to No. 4 as Holm and de Randamie moved up in the division.

If there is any concern at 135, it's the lack of fresh challengers for dominant champ Amanda Nunes, with Ladd's lone career loss coming to de Randamie in July 2019 and Aldana being knocked from possible contention by Holm this past weekend. 

Saturday's UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs. Sandhagen card features just one fight involving CBS Sports ranked fighters:

  • Bantamweight: No. 3 Marlon Moraes vs. No. 5 Cory Sandagen

Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell, Jack Crosby and Brandon Wise. Without further ado, here's where things stand ahead of Saturday's card.

For Brian Campbell's updated Pound for Pound Rankings, click here.

Flyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Deivieson Figueiredo

18-1

2. Brandon Moreno

17-5

3. Askar Askarov

12-0-1

4. Matt Schnell

14-4

5. Joseph Benavidez

28-7

6. Alexandre Pantoja

21-5

7. Kai Kara-France

21-8

8. Alex Perez

24-5

T9. Jussier Formiga

23-8

T9. Raulian Paiva

19-3

Bantamweight

Fighter

Record

1. Petr Yan (c)

15-1

2. Aljamain Sterling

19-3

3. Marlon Moraes

23-6-1

4. Cody Garbrandt

12-3

5. Cory Sandhagen

12-2

6. Pedro Munhoz

18-5

7. Jimmie Rivera

23-4

8. Frankie Edgar

24-8-1

9. Marlon Vera

16-6-1

10. Merab Dvalishvili

12-4

Featherweight

Fighter

Record

1. Alexander Volkanovski (c)

22-1

2. Max Holloway

21-6

T3. Korean Zombie

16-5

T3. Zabit Magomedsharipov

18-1

5. Yair Rodriguez

12-2

6. Josh Emmett

16-2

7. Calvin Kattar

22-4

8. Dan Ige

14-3

9. Shane Burgos

13-2

10. Jeremy Stephens

28-18

Lightweight

Fighter

Record

1. Khabib Nurmagomedov (c)

28-0

2. Justin Gaethje

22-2

T3. Tony Ferguson

25-4

T3. Dustin Poirier

26-6

5. Dan Hooker

20-9

6. Conor McGregor

21-4

7. Charles Oliveira

29-8

8. Paul Felder 

17-5

9. Al Iaquinta

14-6-1

10. Islam Makhachev

18-1

Welterweight

Fighter

Record

1. Kamaru Usman (c)

17-1

2. Gilbert Burns

19-3

3. Colby Covington

16-2

4. Leon Edwards

18-3

5. Jorge Masvidal

35-14

6. Geoff Neal

13-2

7. Stephen Thompson

15-4-1

8. Michael Chiesa

17-4

9. Santiago Ponzinibbio

27-3

10. Vicente Luque

19-7-1

Middleweight

Fighter

Record

1. Israel Adesanya (c)

20-0

2. Robert Whittaker

21-5

3. Jarred Cannonier

13-4

4. Paulo Costa

13-1

5. Yoel Romero

13-5

6. Derek Brunson

21-7

7. Jack Hermansson

21-5

8. Darren Till

18-2-1

9. Edmen Shahbazyan

11-1

10. Uriah Hall

15-9

Light heavyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Jan Blachowicz (c)

27-8

2. Dominick Reyes

12-2

3. Thiago Santos

21-7

4. Glover Teixeira

31-7

5. Aleksandar Rakic

13-2

6. Anthony Smith

33-16

7. Nikita Krylov

26-7

8. Jiri Prochazka

27-3-1

9. Johnny Walker

18-5

10. Misha Cirkunov

15-5

Heavyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Stipe Miocic (c)

20-3

2. Francis Ngannou

15-3

3. Curtis Blaydes

14-2

4. Derrick Lewis

24-7

5. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

11-1

6. Alistair Overeem

47-18

7. Alexander Volkov

31-8

8. Junior Dos Santos

21-8

9. Walt Harris

13-8

10. Aleksei Oleinik

59-14-1

Women's strawweight

Fighter

Record

1. Weili Zhang (c) 

21-1

2. Rose Namajunas

9-4

3. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

16-4

4. Tatiana Suarez

8-0

5. Jessica Andrade

20-8

6. Carla Esparza

17-6

7. Claudia Gadelha

18-4

8. Nina Ansaroff

10-6

9. Amanda Ribas

10-1

10. Michelle Waterson

18-8

Women's flyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Valentina Shevchenko (c)

19-3

2. Katlyn Chookagian

12-3

3. Cynthia Calvillo

9-1-1

4. Jennifer Maia

18-6-1

5. Ariane Lipski

13-5

Women's bantamweight

Fighter

Record

1. Amanda Nunes (c)

20-4

2. Germaine de Randamie

10-4

3. Holly Holm

14-5

4. Aspen Ladd

9-1

5. Irene Aldana

12-6

6. Yana Kunitskaya

13-5

7. Julianna Pena

9-4

8. Ketlen Vieira

11-1

9. Julia Avila

8-2

10. Sara McMann

12-5