Islam Makhachev has long called for a fight with a top-ranked opponent, seeking to prove he belongs at the top of the lightweight division. On Saturday, he didn't quite get a top 10 opponent, but he did get a main event spot against Thiago Moises at UFC Fight Night.
Makhachev scored a impressive win, stopping Moises with a rear-naked choke in the fourth round. Along the way, Makhachev dominated the fight both on the feet and on the ground, boosting himself two spots to No. 5 in the CBS Sports UFC divisional rankings.
In the co-main event, Miesha Tate returned to action after a nearly five-year retirement to score a third-round TKO of Marion Reneau. The win was Tate's first since she won the women's bantamweight championship in March 2016. The dominant victory earned Tate a spot at No. 10 in the women's bantamweight division.
Saturday's UFC Fight Night features two fights featuring CBS Sports ranked fighters.
- Bantamweight: No. 3 Cory Sandhagen vs. TJ Dillashaw
- Women's bantamweight: No. 4 Aspen Ladd vs. Macy Chiasson
Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell and Brandon Wise. Without further ado, here's where things stand ahead of Saturday's card.
For Brian Campbell's updated Pound for Pound Rankings, click here.
Flyweight
Fighter
|Record
1. Brandon Moreno (c)
|19-5-2
2. Deiveson Figueiredo
|20-2-1
3. Askar Askarov
|12-0-1
4. Matt Schnell
|15-5
5. Alexandre Pantoja
|23-5
6. Kai Kara-France
|22-9
7. Joseph Benavidez
|28-8
8. Alex Perez
|24-6
9. Brandon Royval
|12-5
10. Jussier Formiga
|23-8
Bantamweight
Fighter
Record
1. Petr Yan
15-1
2. Aljamain Sterling (c)
19-3
3. Cory Sandhagen
14-2
4. Rob Font
19-4
5. Pedro Munhoz
19-5
6. Marlon Moraes
23-7-1
7. Merab Dvalishili
13-4
8. Jimmy Rivera
23-5
9. Cody Garbrandt
12-4
10. Jose Aldo
29-7
Featherweight
Fighter
Record
1. Alexander Volkanovski (c)
22-1
2. Max Holloway
22-6
3. Brian Ortega
15-1
4. Zabit Magomedsharipov
18-1
5. Yair Rodriguez
12-2
6. Korean Zombie
17-6
7. Calvin Kattar
22-5
8. Josh Emmett
16-2
9. Edson Barboza
22-9
10. Dan Ige
15-4
Lightweight
Fighter
Record
1. Dustin Poirier
28-6
2. Charles Oliveira (c)
31-8
3. Justin Gaethje
22-3
4. Michael Chandler
22-6
5. Islam Makhachev
20-1
6. Rafael dos Anjos
30-13
7. Beneil Dariush
21-4-1
8. Dan Hooker
20-10
9. Gregor Gillespie
14-1
10. Tony Ferguson
25-6
Welterweight
Fighter
Record
1. Kamaru Usman (c)
19-1
2. Colby Covington
16-2
3. Leon Edwards
19-3
4. Gilbert Burns
20-4
5. Stephen Thompson
16-5-1
6. Jorge Masvidal
35-15
7. Michael Chiesa
18-4
8. Vicente Luque
20-7-1
9. Neil Magny
25-8
10. Santiago Ponzinibbio
28-4
Middleweight
Fighter
Record
1. Israel Adesanya (c)
21-1
2. Robert Whittaker
23-5
3. Paulo Costa
13-1
4. Jared Cannonier
13-5
5. Derek Brunson
22-7
6. Marvin Vettori
17-5-1
7. Jack Hermansson
18-2-1 22-6
8. Uriah Hall
17-9
9. Darren Till
18-2-1
10. Kelvin Gastelum
16-7
Light heavyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Jan Blachowicz (c)
28-8
2. Glover Teixeira
32-7
3. Jiri Prochazka
28-3-1
4. Aleksandar Rakic
14-2
5. Thiago Santos
21-9
6. Anthony Smith
35-16
7. Dominick Reyes
12-3
8. Magomed Ankalaev
15-1
9. Johnny Walker
18-5
10. Nikita Krylov
26-8
Heavyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Francis Ngannou (c)
16-3
2. Stipe Miocic
20-4
3. Derrick Lewis
25-7
4. Ciryl Gane
9-0
5. Curtis Blaydes
14-3
6. Alexander Volkov
33-9
7. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
12-2
8. Marcin Tybura
22-6
9. Chris Daukaus
11-3
10. Tai Tuivasa
13-3
Women's strawweight
Fighter
Record
1. Rose Namajunas (c)
10-4
2. Weili Zhang
21-1
3. Carla Esparza
18-6
4. Joanna Jedrzejczyk
16-4
5. Mackenzie Dern
11-1
6. Marina Rodriguez
14-1-2
7. Yan Xiaonan
13-2
8. Tatiana Suarez
8-0
9. Michelle Waterson
18-9
10. Jessica Andrade
21-9
Women's flyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Valentina Shevchenko (c)
21-3
2. Lauren Murphy
15-4
3. Jennifer Maia
19-7-1
4. Katlyn Chookagian
16-4
5. Cynthia Calvillo
9-2-1
Women's bantamweight
Fighter
Record
1. Amanda Nunes (c)
21-4
2. Germaine de Randamie
10-4
3. Holly Holm
14-5
4. Aspen Ladd
9-1
5. Irene Aldana
13-6
6. Julianna Pena
10-4
7. Yana Kunitskaya
14-6
8. Julia Avila
8-2
9. Ketlen Vieira
11-2
10. Miesha Tate
19-7