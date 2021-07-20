Islam Makhachev has long called for a fight with a top-ranked opponent, seeking to prove he belongs at the top of the lightweight division. On Saturday, he didn't quite get a top 10 opponent, but he did get a main event spot against Thiago Moises at UFC Fight Night.

Makhachev scored a impressive win, stopping Moises with a rear-naked choke in the fourth round. Along the way, Makhachev dominated the fight both on the feet and on the ground, boosting himself two spots to No. 5 in the CBS Sports UFC divisional rankings.

In the co-main event, Miesha Tate returned to action after a nearly five-year retirement to score a third-round TKO of Marion Reneau. The win was Tate's first since she won the women's bantamweight championship in March 2016. The dominant victory earned Tate a spot at No. 10 in the women's bantamweight division.

Saturday's UFC Fight Night features two fights featuring CBS Sports ranked fighters.

Bantamweight: No. 3 Cory Sandhagen vs. TJ Dillashaw

No. 3 Cory Sandhagen vs. TJ Dillashaw Women's bantamweight: No. 4 Aspen Ladd vs. Macy Chiasson



Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell and Brandon Wise. Without further ado, here's where things stand ahead of Saturday's card.

For Brian Campbell's updated Pound for Pound Rankings, click here.

Flyweight

Fighter Record 1. Brandon Moreno (c) 19-5-2 2. Deiveson Figueiredo 20-2-1 3. Askar Askarov 12-0-1 4. Matt Schnell 15-5 5. Alexandre Pantoja 23-5 6. Kai Kara-France 22-9 7. Joseph Benavidez 28-8 8. Alex Perez 24-6 9. Brandon Royval 12-5 10. Jussier Formiga 23-8

Bantamweight

Fighter Record 1. Petr Yan 15-1 2. Aljamain Sterling (c) 19-3 3. Cory Sandhagen 14-2 4. Rob Font 19-4 5. Pedro Munhoz 19-5 6. Marlon Moraes 23-7-1 7. Merab Dvalishili 13-4 8. Jimmy Rivera 23-5 9. Cody Garbrandt 12-4 10. Jose Aldo 29-7

Featherweight

Fighter Record 1. Alexander Volkanovski (c) 22-1 2. Max Holloway 22-6 3. Brian Ortega 15-1 4. Zabit Magomedsharipov 18-1 5. Yair Rodriguez 12-2 6. Korean Zombie 17-6 7. Calvin Kattar 22-5 8. Josh Emmett 16-2 9. Edson Barboza 22-9 10. Dan Ige 15-4

Lightweight

Fighter Record 1. Dustin Poirier 28-6 2. Charles Oliveira (c) 31-8 3. Justin Gaethje 22-3 4. Michael Chandler 22-6 5. Islam Makhachev 20-1 6. Rafael dos Anjos 30-13 7. Beneil Dariush 21-4-1 8. Dan Hooker 20-10 9. Gregor Gillespie 14-1 10. Tony Ferguson 25-6

Welterweight

Fighter Record 1. Kamaru Usman (c) 19-1 2. Colby Covington 16-2 3. Leon Edwards 19-3 4. Gilbert Burns 20-4 5. Stephen Thompson 16-5-1 6. Jorge Masvidal 35-15 7. Michael Chiesa 18-4 8. Vicente Luque 20-7-1 9. Neil Magny 25-8 10. Santiago Ponzinibbio 28-4

Middleweight

Fighter Record 1. Israel Adesanya (c) 21-1 2. Robert Whittaker 23-5 3. Paulo Costa 13-1 4. Jared Cannonier 13-5 5. Derek Brunson 22-7 6. Marvin Vettori 17-5-1 7. Jack Hermansson 18-2-1 22-6 8. Uriah Hall 17-9 9. Darren Till 18-2-1 10. Kelvin Gastelum 16-7

Light heavyweight

Fighter Record 1. Jan Blachowicz (c) 28-8 2. Glover Teixeira 32-7 3. Jiri Prochazka 28-3-1 4. Aleksandar Rakic 14-2 5. Thiago Santos 21-9 6. Anthony Smith 35-16 7. Dominick Reyes 12-3 8. Magomed Ankalaev 15-1 9. Johnny Walker 18-5 10. Nikita Krylov 26-8

Heavyweight

Fighter Record 1. Francis Ngannou (c) 16-3 2. Stipe Miocic 20-4 3. Derrick Lewis 25-7 4. Ciryl Gane 9-0 5. Curtis Blaydes 14-3 6. Alexander Volkov 33-9 7. Jairzinho Rozenstruik 12-2 8. Marcin Tybura 22-6 9. Chris Daukaus 11-3 10. Tai Tuivasa 13-3

Women's strawweight

Fighter Record 1. Rose Namajunas (c) 10-4 2. Weili Zhang 21-1 3. Carla Esparza 18-6 4. Joanna Jedrzejczyk 16-4 5. Mackenzie Dern 11-1 6. Marina Rodriguez 14-1-2 7. Yan Xiaonan 13-2 8. Tatiana Suarez 8-0 9. Michelle Waterson 18-9 10. Jessica Andrade 21-9

Women's flyweight

Fighter Record 1. Valentina Shevchenko (c) 21-3 2. Lauren Murphy 15-4 3. Jennifer Maia 19-7-1 4. Katlyn Chookagian 16-4 5. Cynthia Calvillo 9-2-1

Women's bantamweight