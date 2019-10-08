UFC divisional rankings: Israel Adesanya, Dan Hooker make huge leaps after wins
Following the events of UFC 243, middleweight and lightweight have been shaken up in the CBS Sports rankings
After the events of UFC 243, two divisions have seen a big shakeup in the CBS Sports UFC divisional rankings, including the crowning of a new middleweight king. With Israel Adesanya's dispatching of Robert Whittaker to become the undisputed champ at 185 pounds, Adesanya takes over the No. 1 spot while Whittaker drops to No. 3. The apparent next challenge for the new champ is the now No. 2 ranked Paulo Costa.
In addition, Dan Hooker jumped from previously just outside the top 10 to the No. 5 spot at lightweight after easily handling Al Iaquinta. Iaquinta slips from the No. 5 spot to No. 10 after hist third loss in his four most recent fights.
At this weekend's UFC Fight Night 161 in Tampa, there is only one fight featuring CBS ranked fighters:
- Women's strawweight: No. 6 Joanna Jedzejczyk vs. No. 7 Michelle Waterson
Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell, Jack Crosby and Brandon Wise. Without further ado, here's where things stand before UFC Fight Night 161 on Saturday night.
For Brian Campbell's updated Pound for Pound Rankings, click here.
Flyweight
Fighter
|Record
1. Henry Cejudo (c)
|15-2
2. Joseph Benavidez
|28-5
3. Jussier Formiga
|23-6
4. Deivieson Figueiredo
|16-1
5. Sergio Pettis
|18-5
6. Kai Kara France
|20-7
7. Alexandre Pantoja
|21-4
8. Matt Schnell
|14-4
9. Brandon Moreno
|15-5
10. Rogerio Bontorin
|16-1
Bantamweight
Fighter
Record
1. Henry Cejudo (c)
15-2
2. Petr Yan
13-1
3. Aljamain Sterling
18-3
4. Cory Sandhagen
12-1
5. Marlon Moraes
22-6-1
6. Pedro Munhoz
18-4
7. Jimmie Rivera
22-4
8. Raphael Assuncao
27-7
9. TJ Dillashaw
16-4
10. Cody Stamann
18-2
Featherweight
Fighter
Record
1. Max Holloway (c)
21-4
2. Alexander Volkanovski
20-1
3. Brian Ortega
14-1
4. Zabit Magomedsharipov
17-1
5. Frankie Edgar
23-7-1
6. Jose Aldo
28-5
7. Korean Zombie
15-5
8. Yair Rodriguez
11-2
9. Jeremy Stephens
28-16
10. Josh Emmett
15-2
Lightweight
Fighter
Record
1. Khabib Nurmagomedov (c)
28-0
2. Tony Ferguson
25-3
3. Dustin Poirier
25-6
4. Justin Gaethje
21-2
5. Dan Hooker
19-8
6. Gregor Gillespie
13-0
7. Conor McGregor
21-4
8. Donald Cerrone
36-13
9. Paul Felder
17-4
10. Al Iaquinta
14-6-1
Welterweight
Fighter
Record
1. Kamaru Usman (c)
15-1
2. Colby Covington
15-1
3. Jorge Masvidal
34-13
4. Nate Diaz
20-11
5. Tyron Woodley
19-4-1
6. Leon Edwards
18-3
7. Ben Askren
19-1
8. Santiago Ponzinibbio
27-3
9. Stephen Thompson
14-4-1
10. Rafael dos Anjos
29-12
Middleweight
Fighter
Record
1. Israel Adesanya (c)
18-0
2. Paulo Costa
13-0
3. Robert Whittaker
20-5
4. Yoel Romero
13-4
5. Kelvin Gastelum
15-4
6. Jared Cannonier
13-4
7. Derek Brunson
20-7
8. Uriah Hall
15-9
9. Jack Hermansson
20-5
10. Brad Tavares
17-5
Light heavyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Jon Jones (c)
25-1
2. Thiago Santos
21-7
3. Jan Blachowicz
24-8
4. Dominick Reyes
11-0
5. Anthony Smith
32-14
6. Corey Anderson
12-4
7. Glover Teixeira
30-7
8. Johnny Walker
17-3
9. Volkan Oezdemir
16-4
10. Aleksandr Rakic
12-1
Heavyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Stipe Miocic (c)
19-3
2. Daniel Cormier
22-2
3. Francis Ngannou
14-3
4. Junior dos Santos
21-6
5. Curtis Blaydes
12-2
6. Derrick Lewis
21-7
7. Alistair Overeem
45-17
8. Alexander Volkov
30-7
9. Walt Harris
13-7
10. Blagoy Ivanov
18-2
Women's strawweight
Fighter
Record
1. Weili Zhang (c)
20-1
2. Jessica Andrade
20-7
3. Tatiana Suarez
8-0
4. Claudia Gadelha
17-4
5. Nina Ansaroff
10-6
6. Joanna Jedzejczyk
15-3
7. Michelle Waterson
17-6
8. Carla Esparza
14-6
9. Rose Namajunas
8-4
10. Cynthia Carvalho
8-1
Women's flyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Valentina Shevchenko (c)
18-3
2. Katlyn Chookagin
12-2
3. Joanne Calderwood
14-4
4. Jessica Eye
14-7
5. Liz Carmouche
13-7
Women's bantamweight
Fighter
Record
1. Amanda Nunes (c)
18-4
2. Germaine de Randamie
9-3
3. Ketlen Viera
10-0
4. Aspen Ladd
8-1
5. Holly Holm
12-5
6. Julianna Pena
9-3
7. Yana Kunitskaya
12-4
8. Raquel Pennington
10-5
9. Irene Aldana
10-5
10. Sara McMann
11-5
