UFC divisional rankings: Israel Adesanya, Dan Hooker make huge leaps after wins

After the events of UFC 243, two divisions have seen a big shakeup in the CBS Sports UFC divisional rankings, including the crowning of a new middleweight king. With Israel Adesanya's dispatching of Robert Whittaker to become the undisputed champ at 185 pounds, Adesanya takes over the No. 1 spot while Whittaker drops to No. 3. The apparent next challenge for the new champ is the now No. 2 ranked Paulo Costa.

In addition, Dan Hooker jumped from previously just outside the top 10 to the No. 5 spot at lightweight after easily handling Al Iaquinta. Iaquinta slips from the No. 5 spot to No. 10 after hist third loss in his four most recent fights.

At this weekend's UFC Fight Night 161 in Tampa, there is only one fight featuring CBS ranked fighters:

Women's strawweight: No. 6 Joanna Jedzejczyk vs. No. 7 Michelle Waterson

Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell, Jack Crosby and Brandon Wise. Without further ado, here's where things stand before UFC Fight Night 161 on Saturday night.

Flyweight

Fighter Record 1. Henry Cejudo (c) 15-2 2. Joseph Benavidez 28-5 3. Jussier Formiga 23-6 4. Deivieson Figueiredo 16-1 5. Sergio Pettis 18-5 6. Kai Kara France 20-7 7. Alexandre Pantoja 21-4 8. Matt Schnell 14-4 9. Brandon Moreno 15-5 10. Rogerio Bontorin 16-1

Bantamweight

Fighter Record 1. Henry Cejudo (c) 15-2 2. Petr Yan 13-1 3. Aljamain Sterling 18-3 4. Cory Sandhagen 12-1 5. Marlon Moraes 22-6-1 6. Pedro Munhoz 18-4 7. Jimmie Rivera 22-4 8. Raphael Assuncao 27-7 9. TJ Dillashaw 16-4 10. Cody Stamann 18-2

Featherweight

Fighter Record 1. Max Holloway (c) 21-4 2. Alexander Volkanovski 20-1 3. Brian Ortega 14-1 4. Zabit Magomedsharipov 17-1 5. Frankie Edgar 23-7-1 6. Jose Aldo 28-5 7. Korean Zombie 15-5 8. Yair Rodriguez 11-2 9. Jeremy Stephens 28-16 10. Josh Emmett 15-2

Lightweight

Fighter Record 1. Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) 28-0 2. Tony Ferguson 25-3 3. Dustin Poirier 25-6 4. Justin Gaethje 21-2 5. Dan Hooker 19-8 6. Gregor Gillespie 13-0 7. Conor McGregor 21-4 8. Donald Cerrone 36-13 9. Paul Felder 17-4 10. Al Iaquinta 14-6-1

Welterweight

Fighter Record 1. Kamaru Usman (c) 15-1 2. Colby Covington 15-1 3. Jorge Masvidal 34-13 4. Nate Diaz 20-11 5. Tyron Woodley 19-4-1 6. Leon Edwards 18-3 7. Ben Askren 19-1 8. Santiago Ponzinibbio 27-3 9. Stephen Thompson 14-4-1 10. Rafael dos Anjos 29-12

Middleweight

Fighter Record 1. Israel Adesanya (c) 18-0 2. Paulo Costa 13-0 3. Robert Whittaker 20-5 4. Yoel Romero 13-4 5. Kelvin Gastelum 15-4 6. Jared Cannonier 13-4 7. Derek Brunson 20-7 8. Uriah Hall 15-9 9. Jack Hermansson 20-5 10. Brad Tavares 17-5

Light heavyweight

Fighter Record 1. Jon Jones (c) 25-1 2. Thiago Santos 21-7 3. Jan Blachowicz 24-8 4. Dominick Reyes 11-0 5. Anthony Smith 32-14 6. Corey Anderson 12-4 7. Glover Teixeira 30-7 8. Johnny Walker 17-3 9. Volkan Oezdemir 16-4 10. Aleksandr Rakic 12-1

Heavyweight

Fighter Record 1. Stipe Miocic (c) 19-3 2. Daniel Cormier 22-2 3. Francis Ngannou 14-3 4. Junior dos Santos 21-6 5. Curtis Blaydes 12-2 6. Derrick Lewis 21-7 7. Alistair Overeem 45-17 8. Alexander Volkov 30-7 9. Walt Harris 13-7 10. Blagoy Ivanov 18-2

Women's strawweight

Fighter Record 1. Weili Zhang (c) 20-1 2. Jessica Andrade 20-7 3. Tatiana Suarez 8-0 4. Claudia Gadelha 17-4 5. Nina Ansaroff 10-6 6. Joanna Jedzejczyk 15-3 7. Michelle Waterson 17-6 8. Carla Esparza 14-6 9. Rose Namajunas 8-4 10. Cynthia Carvalho 8-1

Women's flyweight

Fighter Record 1. Valentina Shevchenko (c) 18-3 2. Katlyn Chookagin 12-2 3. Joanne Calderwood 14-4 4. Jessica Eye 14-7 5. Liz Carmouche 13-7

Women's bantamweight