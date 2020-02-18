UFC divisional rankings: Jan Blachowicz establishes position as top challenger to Jon Jones
By knocking out Corey Anderson, Blachowicz locked down the No. 2 spot in the light heavyweight division
For the second straight week, the UFC Octagon hosted a deeply meaningful fight in the light heavyweight division. On the heels of Jon Jones retaining his light heavyweight title with a controversial decision win over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247, Jan Blachowicz knocked out fellow contender Corey Anderson at UFC Fight Night 167. With the win, Blachowicz jumped Reyes -- who sits as the uncrowned champion in the eyes of many -- to the No. 2 spot in the CBS Sports divisional rankings.
After knocking out Anderson, who became a hot name in discussions over potential future Jones title defenses by knocking out Johnny Walker at UFC 244, Blachowicz made it clear he wants a shot at the champ. "You promised me that on the show when I met you," Blachowicz said. "You are next. Let's do this. Tell me when. Give me the place and time."
Next up on the UFC calendar is UFC Fight Night 168 on Feb. 22 from Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand. The main event features a lightweight showdown between No. 6-ranked Dan Hooker and No. 7-ranked Paul Felder.
At the UFC Fight Night 168 event on Saturday, there are two fights scheduled featuring CBS Sports ranked fighters:
- Lightweight: No. 6 Dan Hooker vs. No. 7 Paul Felder
- Flyweight: No. 7 Kai Kara-France vs. Tyson Nam
Flyweight
Fighter
|Record
1. Henry Cejudo (c)
|15-2
2. Joseph Benavidez
|28-5
3. Jussier Formiga
|23-6
4. Deivieson Figueiredo
|16-1
T5. Brandon Moreno
|16-5
T5. Alexandre Pantoja
|21-4
T7. Matt Schnell
|14-4
T7. Kai Kara-France
|20-8
9. Askar Askarov
|11-0-1
10. Tim Elliott
|15-10-1
Bantamweight
Fighter
Record
1. Henry Cejudo (c)
15-2
2. Petr Yan
14-1
3. Aljamain Sterling
18-3
T4. Marlon Moraes
23-6-1
T4. Cory Sandhagen
12-1
6. Pedro Munhoz
18-4
7. Jimmie Rivera
22-4
T8. Raphael Assuncao
27-7
T8. TJ Dillashaw
16-4
10. Song Yadong
15-4-1
Featherweight
Fighter
Record
1. Alexander Volkanovski (c)
22-1
2. Max Holloway
21-5
T3. Korean Zombie
16-5
T3. Zabit Magomedsharipov
18-1
5. Brian Ortega
14-1
6. Yair Rodriguez
12-2
7. Shane Burgos
13-1
8. Chase Hooper
9-0-1
9. Josh Emmett
15-2
10. Jeremy Stephens
28-17
Lightweight
Fighter
Record
1. Khabib Nurmagomedov (c)
28-0
2. Tony Ferguson
25-3
3. Dustin Poirier
25-6
4. Justin Gaethje
21-2
5. Conor McGregor
21-4
6. Dan Hooker
19-8
7. Paul Felder
17-4
8. Kevin Lee
18-5
9. Donald Cerrone
36-14
10. Al Iaquinta
14-6-1
Welterweight
Fighter
Record
1. Kamaru Usman (c)
16-1
2. Jorge Masvidal
35-13
3. Colby Covington
15-2
4. Leon Edwards
18-3
5. Tyron Woodley
19-4-1
T6. Santiago Ponzinibbio
27-3
T6.Stephen Thompson
15-4-1
8. Geoff Neal
13-2
9. Michael Chiesa
17-4
10. Nate Diaz
20-12
Middleweight
Fighter
Record
1. Israel Adesanya (c)
18-0
2. Paulo Costa
13-0
3. Robert Whittaker
20-5
4. Yoel Romero
13-4
5. Jared Cannonier
13-4
6. Derek Brunson
20-7
7. Kelvin Gastelum
15-5
8. Jack Hermansson
20-5
9. Darren Till
18-2-1
10. Uriah Hall
15-9
Light heavyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Jon Jones (c)
26-1
2. Jan Blachowicz
26-8
3. Dominick Reyes
12-1
4. Thiago Santos
21-7
5. Anthony Smith
32-14
6. Corey Anderson
13-5
7. Volkan Oezdemir
17-4
8. Glover Teixeira
30-7
9. Aleksandr Rakic
12-2
10. Johnny Walker
17-4
Heavyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Stipe Miocic (c)
19-3
2. Daniel Cormier
22-2
3. Francis Ngannou
14-3
4. Curtis Blaydes
13-2
5. Junior dos Santos
21-7
6. Alexander Volkov
31-7
7. Jairzinho Rozenstruil
10-0
T8. Derrick Lewis
23-7
T8. Walt Harris
13-7
10. Alistair Overeem
45-18
Women's strawweight
Fighter
Record
1. Weili Zhang (c)
20-1
2. Jessica Andrade
20-7
3. Tatiana Suarez
8-0
4. Joanna Jedzejczyk
16-3
5. Claudia Gadelha
17-4
6. Nina Ansaroff
10-6
7. Carla Esparza
14-6
8. Michelle Waterson
17-7
9. Cynthia Carvalho
8-1
10. Rose Namajunas
8-4
Women's flyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Valentina Shevchenko (c)
19-3
2. Joanne Calderwood
14-4
3. Katlyn Chookagian
12-3
4. Jessica Eye
14-7
5. Roxanne Modafferi
24-16
Women's bantamweight
Fighter
Record
1. Amanda Nunes (c)
19-4
2. Aspen Ladd
9-1
3. Germaine de Randamie
9-4
4. Irene Aldana
11-5
5. Holly Holm
12-5
6. Julianna Pena
9-3
7. Ketlen Vieira
10-1
8. Yana Kunitskaya
12-5
T9. Raquel Pennington
10-8
T9. Sara McMann
11-5
