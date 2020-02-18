UFC divisional rankings: Jan Blachowicz establishes position as top challenger to Jon Jones

For the second straight week, the UFC Octagon hosted a deeply meaningful fight in the light heavyweight division. On the heels of Jon Jones retaining his light heavyweight title with a controversial decision win over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247, Jan Blachowicz knocked out fellow contender Corey Anderson at UFC Fight Night 167. With the win, Blachowicz jumped Reyes -- who sits as the uncrowned champion in the eyes of many -- to the No. 2 spot in the CBS Sports divisional rankings.

After knocking out Anderson, who became a hot name in discussions over potential future Jones title defenses by knocking out Johnny Walker at UFC 244, Blachowicz made it clear he wants a shot at the champ. "You promised me that on the show when I met you," Blachowicz said. "You are next. Let's do this. Tell me when. Give me the place and time."

Next up on the UFC calendar is UFC Fight Night 168 on Feb. 22 from Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand. The main event features a lightweight showdown between No. 6-ranked Dan Hooker and No. 7-ranked Paul Felder.

At the UFC Fight Night 168 event on Saturday, there are two fights scheduled featuring CBS Sports ranked fighters:

No. 6 Dan Hooker vs. No. 7 Paul Felder Flyweight: No. 7 Kai Kara-France vs. Tyson Nam

Flyweight

Fighter Record 1. Henry Cejudo (c) 15-2 2. Joseph Benavidez 28-5 3. Jussier Formiga 23-6 4. Deivieson Figueiredo 16-1 T5. Brandon Moreno 16-5 T5. Alexandre Pantoja 21-4 T7. Matt Schnell 14-4 T7. Kai Kara-France 20-8 9. Askar Askarov 11-0-1 10. Tim Elliott 15-10-1

Bantamweight

Fighter Record 1. Henry Cejudo (c) 15-2 2. Petr Yan 14-1 3. Aljamain Sterling 18-3 T4. Marlon Moraes 23-6-1 T4. Cory Sandhagen 12-1 6. Pedro Munhoz 18-4 7. Jimmie Rivera 22-4 T8. Raphael Assuncao 27-7 T8. TJ Dillashaw 16-4 10. Song Yadong 15-4-1

Featherweight

Fighter Record 1. Alexander Volkanovski (c) 22-1 2. Max Holloway 21-5 T3. Korean Zombie 16-5 T3. Zabit Magomedsharipov 18-1 5. Brian Ortega 14-1 6. Yair Rodriguez 12-2 7. Shane Burgos 13-1 8. Chase Hooper 9-0-1 9. Josh Emmett 15-2 10. Jeremy Stephens 28-17

Lightweight

Fighter Record 1. Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) 28-0 2. Tony Ferguson 25-3 3. Dustin Poirier 25-6 4. Justin Gaethje 21-2 5. Conor McGregor 21-4 6. Dan Hooker 19-8 7. Paul Felder 17-4 8. Kevin Lee 18-5 9. Donald Cerrone 36-14 10. Al Iaquinta 14-6-1

Welterweight

Fighter Record 1. Kamaru Usman (c) 16-1 2. Jorge Masvidal 35-13 3. Colby Covington 15-2 4. Leon Edwards 18-3 5. Tyron Woodley 19-4-1 T6. Santiago Ponzinibbio 27-3 T6.Stephen Thompson 15-4-1 8. Geoff Neal 13-2 9. Michael Chiesa 17-4 10. Nate Diaz 20-12

Middleweight

Fighter Record 1. Israel Adesanya (c) 18-0 2. Paulo Costa 13-0 3. Robert Whittaker 20-5 4. Yoel Romero 13-4 5. Jared Cannonier 13-4 6. Derek Brunson 20-7 7. Kelvin Gastelum 15-5 8. Jack Hermansson 20-5 9. Darren Till 18-2-1 10. Uriah Hall 15-9

Light heavyweight

Fighter Record 1. Jon Jones (c) 26-1 2. Jan Blachowicz 26-8 3. Dominick Reyes 12-1 4. Thiago Santos 21-7 5. Anthony Smith 32-14 6. Corey Anderson 13-5 7. Volkan Oezdemir 17-4 8. Glover Teixeira 30-7 9. Aleksandr Rakic 12-2 10. Johnny Walker 17-4

Heavyweight

Fighter Record 1. Stipe Miocic (c) 19-3 2. Daniel Cormier 22-2 3. Francis Ngannou 14-3 4. Curtis Blaydes 13-2 5. Junior dos Santos 21-7 6. Alexander Volkov 31-7 7. Jairzinho Rozenstruil 10-0 T8. Derrick Lewis 23-7 T8. Walt Harris 13-7 10. Alistair Overeem 45-18

Women's strawweight

Fighter Record 1. Weili Zhang (c) 20-1 2. Jessica Andrade 20-7 3. Tatiana Suarez 8-0 4. Joanna Jedzejczyk 16-3 5. Claudia Gadelha 17-4 6. Nina Ansaroff 10-6 7. Carla Esparza 14-6 8. Michelle Waterson 17-7 9. Cynthia Carvalho 8-1 10. Rose Namajunas 8-4

Women's flyweight

Fighter Record 1. Valentina Shevchenko (c) 19-3 2. Joanne Calderwood 14-4 3. Katlyn Chookagian 12-3 4. Jessica Eye 14-7 5. Roxanne Modafferi 24-16

Women's bantamweight