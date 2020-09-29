There's a new king in the light heavyweight division after the events of UFC 253. Jan Blachowicz entered his co-main event fight with Dominick Reyes as the underdog but took less than two rounds to knock Reyes out with brutal power strikes and capture the vacant light heavyweight title.

The win propelled Blachowiccz to the No. 1 spot in the CBS Sports UFC Divisional Rankings, taking over from previous champion Jon Jones, who vacated the belt in preparation of a move to heavyweight. Jones has been removed from the rankings pending his debut at the new weight class.

Also on the UFC 253 card, Israel Adesanya reinforced his status as the world's best middleweight, dominating and knocking out previously-unbeaten Paulo Costa. While Adesanya remained firmly in the No. 1 spot at 185 pounds, Costa dropped from No. 2 to No. 4 after the lopsided defeat.

Saturday's UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Aldana card features two fights involving a CBS Sports ranked fighter:

Women's bantamweight: No. 4 Irene Aldana vs. No. 5 Holly Holm

No. 4 Irene Aldana vs. No. 5 Holly Holm Women's bantamweight: No. 3 Germaine de Randamie vs. No. 6 Julianna Pena

Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to our podcast State of Combat with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.

Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell, Jack Crosby and Brandon Wise. Without further ado, here's where things stand ahead of Saturday's card.

For Brian Campbell's updated Pound for Pound Rankings, click here.

Flyweight

Fighter Record 1. Deivieson Figueiredo 18-1 2. Brandon Moreno 17-5 3. Askar Askarov 12-0-1 4. Matt Schnell 14-4 5. Joseph Benavidez 28-7 6. Alexandre Pantoja 21-5 7. Kai Kara-France 21-8 8. Alex Perez 24-5 T9. Jussier Formiga 23-8 T9. Raulian Paiva 19-3

Bantamweight

Fighter Record 1. Petr Yan (c) 15-1 2. Aljamain Sterling 19-3 3. Marlon Moraes 23-6-1 4. Cody Garbrandt 12-3 5. Cory Sandhagen 12-2 6. Pedro Munhoz 18-5 7. Jimmie Rivera 23-4 8. Frankie Edgar 24-8-1 9. Marlon Vera 16-6-1 10. Merab Dvalishvili 12-4

Featherweight

Fighter Record 1. Alexander Volkanovski (c) 22-1 2. Max Holloway 21-6 T3. Korean Zombie 16-5 T3. Zabit Magomedsharipov 18-1 5. Yair Rodriguez 12-2 6. Josh Emmett 16-2 7. Calvin Kattar 22-4 8. Dan Ige 14-3 9. Shane Burgos 13-2 10. Jeremy Stephens 28-18

Lightweight

Fighter Record 1. Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) 28-0 2. Justin Gaethje 22-2 T3. Tony Ferguson 25-4 T3. Dustin Poirier 26-6 5. Dan Hooker 20-9 6. Conor McGregor 21-4 7. Charles Oliveira 29-8 8. Paul Felder 17-5 9. Al Iaquinta 14-6-1 10. Islam Makhachev 18-1

Welterweight

Fighter Record 1. Kamaru Usman (c) 17-1 2. Gilbert Burns 19-3 3. Colby Covington 16-2 4. Leon Edwards 18-3 5. Jorge Masvidal 35-14 6. Geoff Neal 13-2 7. Stephen Thompson 15-4-1 8. Michael Chiesa 17-4 9. Santiago Ponzinibbio 27-3 10. Vicente Luque 19-7-1

Middleweight

Fighter Record 1. Israel Adesanya (c) 20-0 2. Robert Whittaker 21-5 3. Jarred Cannonier 13-4 4. Paulo Costa 13-1 5. Yoel Romero 13-5 6. Derek Brunson 21-7 7. Jack Hermansson 21-5 8. Darren Till 18-2-1 9. Edmen Shahbazyan 11-1 10. Uriah Hall 15-9

Light heavyweight

Fighter Record 1. Jan Blachowicz (c) 27-8 2. Dominick Reyes 12-2 3. Thiago Santos 21-7 4. Glover Teixeira 31-7 5. Aleksandar Rakic 13-2 6. Anthony Smith 33-16 7. Nikita Krylov 26-7 8. Jiri Prochazka 27-3-1 9. Johnny Walker 18-5 10. Misha Cirkunov 15-5

Heavyweight

Fighter Record 1. Stipe Miocic (c) 20-3 2. Francis Ngannou 15-3 3. Curtis Blaydes 14-2 4. Derrick Lewis 24-7 5. Jairzinho Rozenstruik 11-1 6. Alistair Overeem 47-18 7. Alexander Volkov 31-8 8. Junior Dos Santos 21-8 9. Walt Harris 13-8 10. Aleksei Oleinik 59-14-1

Women's strawweight

Fighter Record 1. Weili Zhang (c) 21-1 2. Rose Namajunas 9-4 3. Joanna Jedrzejczyk 16-4 4. Tatiana Suarez 8-0 5. Jessica Andrade 20-8 6. Carla Esparza 17-6 7. Claudia Gadelha 18-4 8. Nina Ansaroff 10-6 9. Amanda Ribas 10-1 10. Michelle Waterson 18-8

Women's flyweight

Fighter Record 1. Valentina Shevchenko (c) 19-3 2. Katlyn Chookagian 12-3 3. Cynthia Calvillo 9-1-1 4. Jennifer Maia 18-6-1 5. Ariane Lipski 13-5

Women's bantamweight