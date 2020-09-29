There's a new king in the light heavyweight division after the events of UFC 253. Jan Blachowicz entered his co-main event fight with Dominick Reyes as the underdog but took less than two rounds to knock Reyes out with brutal power strikes and capture the vacant light heavyweight title.
The win propelled Blachowiccz to the No. 1 spot in the CBS Sports UFC Divisional Rankings, taking over from previous champion Jon Jones, who vacated the belt in preparation of a move to heavyweight. Jones has been removed from the rankings pending his debut at the new weight class.
Also on the UFC 253 card, Israel Adesanya reinforced his status as the world's best middleweight, dominating and knocking out previously-unbeaten Paulo Costa. While Adesanya remained firmly in the No. 1 spot at 185 pounds, Costa dropped from No. 2 to No. 4 after the lopsided defeat.
Saturday's UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Aldana card features two fights involving a CBS Sports ranked fighter:
- Women's bantamweight: No. 4 Irene Aldana vs. No. 5 Holly Holm
- Women's bantamweight: No. 3 Germaine de Randamie vs. No. 6 Julianna Pena
Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell, Jack Crosby and Brandon Wise. Without further ado, here's where things stand ahead of Saturday's card.
Flyweight
Fighter
|Record
1. Deivieson Figueiredo
|18-1
2. Brandon Moreno
|17-5
3. Askar Askarov
|12-0-1
4. Matt Schnell
|14-4
5. Joseph Benavidez
|28-7
6. Alexandre Pantoja
|21-5
7. Kai Kara-France
|21-8
8. Alex Perez
|24-5
T9. Jussier Formiga
|23-8
T9. Raulian Paiva
|19-3
Bantamweight
Fighter
Record
1. Petr Yan (c)
15-1
2. Aljamain Sterling
19-3
3. Marlon Moraes
23-6-1
4. Cody Garbrandt
12-3
5. Cory Sandhagen
12-2
6. Pedro Munhoz
18-5
7. Jimmie Rivera
23-4
8. Frankie Edgar
24-8-1
9. Marlon Vera
16-6-1
10. Merab Dvalishvili
12-4
Featherweight
Fighter
Record
1. Alexander Volkanovski (c)
22-1
2. Max Holloway
21-6
T3. Korean Zombie
16-5
T3. Zabit Magomedsharipov
18-1
5. Yair Rodriguez
12-2
6. Josh Emmett
16-2
7. Calvin Kattar
22-4
8. Dan Ige
14-3
9. Shane Burgos
13-2
10. Jeremy Stephens
28-18
Lightweight
Fighter
Record
1. Khabib Nurmagomedov (c)
28-0
2. Justin Gaethje
22-2
T3. Tony Ferguson
25-4
T3. Dustin Poirier
26-6
5. Dan Hooker
20-9
6. Conor McGregor
21-4
7. Charles Oliveira
29-8
8. Paul Felder
17-5
9. Al Iaquinta
14-6-1
10. Islam Makhachev
18-1
Welterweight
Fighter
Record
1. Kamaru Usman (c)
17-1
2. Gilbert Burns
19-3
3. Colby Covington
16-2
4. Leon Edwards
18-3
5. Jorge Masvidal
35-14
6. Geoff Neal
13-2
7. Stephen Thompson
15-4-1
8. Michael Chiesa
17-4
9. Santiago Ponzinibbio
27-3
10. Vicente Luque
19-7-1
Middleweight
Fighter
Record
1. Israel Adesanya (c)
20-0
2. Robert Whittaker
21-5
3. Jarred Cannonier
13-4
4. Paulo Costa
13-1
5. Yoel Romero
13-5
6. Derek Brunson
21-7
7. Jack Hermansson
21-5
8. Darren Till
18-2-1
9. Edmen Shahbazyan
11-1
10. Uriah Hall
15-9
Light heavyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Jan Blachowicz (c)
27-8
2. Dominick Reyes
12-2
3. Thiago Santos
21-7
4. Glover Teixeira
31-7
5. Aleksandar Rakic
13-2
6. Anthony Smith
33-16
7. Nikita Krylov
26-7
8. Jiri Prochazka
27-3-1
9. Johnny Walker
18-5
10. Misha Cirkunov
15-5
Heavyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Stipe Miocic (c)
20-3
2. Francis Ngannou
15-3
3. Curtis Blaydes
14-2
4. Derrick Lewis
24-7
5. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
11-1
6. Alistair Overeem
47-18
7. Alexander Volkov
31-8
8. Junior Dos Santos
21-8
9. Walt Harris
13-8
10. Aleksei Oleinik
59-14-1
Women's strawweight
Fighter
Record
1. Weili Zhang (c)
21-1
2. Rose Namajunas
9-4
3. Joanna Jedrzejczyk
16-4
4. Tatiana Suarez
8-0
5. Jessica Andrade
20-8
6. Carla Esparza
17-6
7. Claudia Gadelha
18-4
8. Nina Ansaroff
10-6
9. Amanda Ribas
10-1
10. Michelle Waterson
18-8
Women's flyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Valentina Shevchenko (c)
19-3
2. Katlyn Chookagian
12-3
3. Cynthia Calvillo
9-1-1
4. Jennifer Maia
18-6-1
5. Ariane Lipski
13-5
Women's bantamweight
Fighter
Record
1. Amanda Nunes (c)
19-4
2. Aspen Ladd
9-1
3. Germaine de Randamie
9-4
4. Irene Aldana
11-5
5. Holly Holm
12-5
6. Julianna Pena
9-3
7. Ketlen Vieira
10-1
8. Yana Kunitskaya
12-5
9. Raquel Pennington
11-8
10. Sara McMann
11-5