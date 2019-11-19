UFC divisional rankings: Jan Blachowicz slips at light heavyweight despite win over Jacare Souza
Blachowicz failed to impress in victory over Jacare, slipping a spot in the light heavyweight rankings
Jan Blachowicz managed to edge out Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza by split decision in Souza's light heavyweight debut at UFC Fight Night 164 this past weekemd. The victory wasn't enough for Blachowicz to maintain his spot in the light heavyweight rankings, however. Blachowicz entered the fight ranked No. 2 at 205 pounds in the CBS Sports divisional rankings, but after his unimpressive victory, he has slipped to the No. 3 spot. Dominick Reyes takes over the No. 2 slot, just behind champ Jon Jones, who he is expected to face in Jones' eventual return to the cage.
Charles Oliveira's first-round knockout of Jared Gordan on the card ran his winning streak to six and has him hovering just outside the top 10, but stuck just behind No. 10 Al Iaquinta.
The UFC is on a rare break between events. The Dec. 7 UFC on ESPN 7 card, however, will feature three fights with CBS ranked fighters:
Heavyweight: No. 8 Alistair Overeem vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
Women's strawweight: No. 8 Cynthia Carvallo vs. Marina Rodriguez
Women's bantamweight: No. 4 Aspen Ladd vs. No. 7 Yuna Kunitskaya
Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell, Jack Crosby and Brandon Wise. Without further ado, here's where things stand ahead of the monumental UFC 244 event on Saturday night.
For Brian Campbell's updated Pound for Pound Rankings, click here.
Flyweight
Fighter
|Record
1. Henry Cejudo (c)
|15-2
2. Joseph Benavidez
|28-5
3. Jussier Formiga
|23-6
4. Deivieson Figueiredo
|16-1
5. Sergio Pettis
|18-5
6. Kai Kara France
|20-7
7. Alexandre Pantoja
|21-4
8. Matt Schnell
|14-4
9. Brandon Moreno
|15-5
10. Rogerio Bontorin
|16-1
Bantamweight
Fighter
Record
1. Henry Cejudo (c)
15-2
2. Petr Yan
13-1
3. Aljamain Sterling
18-3
4. Cory Sandhagen
12-1
5. Marlon Moraes
22-6-1
6. Pedro Munhoz
18-4
7. Jimmie Rivera
22-4
8. Raphael Assuncao
27-7
9. TJ Dillashaw
16-4
10. Cody Stamann
18-2
Featherweight
Fighter
Record
1. Max Holloway (c)
21-4
2. Alexander Volkanovski
21-1
3. Brian Ortega
14-1
4. Zabit Magomedsharipov
17-1
5. Jose Aldo
28-5
6. Yair Rodriguez
12-2
7. Korean Zombie
15-5
8. Frankie Edgar
23-7-1
9. Shane Burgos
13-1
10. Jeremy Stephens
28-17
Lightweight
Fighter
Record
1. Khabib Nurmagomedov (c)
28-0
2. Tony Ferguson
25-3
3. Dustin Poirier
25-6
4. Justin Gaethje
21-2
5. Conor McGregor
21-4
6. Dan Hooker
19-8
7. Paul Felder
17-4
8. Donald Cerrone
36-13
9. Kevin Lee
18-5
10. Al Iaquinta
14-6-1
Welterweight
Fighter
Record
1. Kamaru Usman (c)
15-1
2. Colby Covington
15-1
3. Jorge Masvidal
35-13
4. Leon Edwards
18-3
5. Tyron Woodley
19-4-1
6. Nate Diaz
20-12
7.Stephen Thompson
15-4-1
8. Santiago Ponzinibbio
27-3
9. Demian Maia
28-9
10. Rafael dos Anjos
29-12
Middleweight
Fighter
Record
1. Israel Adesanya (c)
18-0
2. Paulo Costa
13-0
3. Robert Whittaker
20-5
4. Yoel Romero
13-4
5. Jared Cannonier
13-4
6. Derek Brunson
20-7
7. Kelvin Gastelum
15-5
8. Jack Hermansson
20-5
9. Darren Till
18-2-1
10. Uriah Hall
15-9
Light heavyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Jon Jones (c)
25-1
2. Dominick Reyes
12-0
3. Jan Blachowicz
25-8
4. Thiago Santos
21-7
5. Corey Anderson
13-4
6. Anthony Smith
32-14
7. Glover Teixeira
30-7
8. Volkan Oezdemir
16-4
9. Aleksandr Rakic
12-1
10. Johnny Walker
17-4
Heavyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Stipe Miocic (c)
19-3
2. Daniel Cormier
22-2
3. Francis Ngannou
14-3
4. Junior dos Santos
21-6
5. Curtis Blaydes
12-2
6. Derrick Lewis
21-7
7. Alexander Volkov
31-7
8. Alistair Overeem
45-17
9. Walt Harris
13-7
10. Fabricio Werdum
23-8-1
Women's strawweight
Fighter
Record
1. Weili Zhang (c)
20-1
2. Jessica Andrade
20-7
3. Tatiana Suarez
8-0
4. Joanna Jedzejczyk
16-3
5. Claudia Gadelha
17-4
6. Nina Ansaroff
10-6
7. Carla Esparza
14-6
8. Michelle Waterson
17-7
9. Cynthia Carvalho
8-1
10. Rose Namajunas
8-4
Women's flyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Valentina Shevchenko (c)
18-3
2. Katlyn Chookagin
12-2
3. Joanne Calderwood
14-4
4. Maycee Barber
8-0
5. Jessica Eye
14-7
Women's bantamweight
Fighter
Record
1. Amanda Nunes (c)
18-4
2. Germaine de Randamie
9-3
3. Ketlen Viera
10-0
4. Aspen Ladd
8-1
5. Holly Holm
12-5
6. Julianna Pena
9-3
7. Yana Kunitskaya
12-4
8. Raquel Pennington
10-5
9. Irene Aldana
10-5
10. Sara McMann
11-5
