Jessica Andrade made a splash at strawweight this past Saturday, returning to the division where she was once champion and submitting Amanda Lemos in the first round of their UFC Fight Night main event. Adding to the impressive performance by Andrade, the submission came by standing arm-triangle choke, the first time such a submission has ever ended a fight in the UFC.

With the win, Andrade picked up her first win in the strawweight division since winning the title in May 2019. After a 2-1 stint at flyweight, which saw Andrade lose a title shot against Valentina Shevchenko, Andrade is now back in contention at strawweight and re-entered the CBS Sports UFC Divisional Rankings at No.7.

Saturday's UFC Fight Night card features just one fight involving CBS Sports ranked fighters.

Bantamweight: No. 7 Rob Font vs. No. 9 Marlon Vera

Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell, Brandon Wise and Shakiel Mahjouri. Without further ado, here's where things stand ahead of Saturday's card.

Flyweight

Fighter Record 1. Deiveson Figueiredo (c) 21-2-1

2. Brandon Moreno 19-6-2 3. Kai Kara-France 24-9 4. Askar Askarov 14-1-1 5. Alexandre Pantoja 24-5 6. Brandon Royval 12-6 7. Alex Perez 24-6 8. Matt Schnell 15-6 9. Rogerio Bontorin 17-3 10. Matheus Nicolau 18-3-1

Bantamweight

Fighter Record 1. Aljamain Sterling (c) 21-3 2. Petr Yan 16-3 3. TJ Dillashaw 17-4 4. Cory Sandhagen 14-4 5. Jose Aldo 31-7 6. Merab Dvalishvili 14-4 7. Rob Font 19-5 8. Dominick Cruz 24-3 9. Marlon Vera 20-7-1 10. Pedro Munhoz 19-7

Featherweight

Fighter Record 1. Alexander Volkanovski (c) 24-1 2. Max Holloway 23-6 3. Brian Ortega 15-2 4. Yair Rodriguez 13-3 5. Calvin Kattar 23-5 6. Josh Emmett 17-2 7. Arnold Allen 18-1 8. Korean Zombie 17-7 9. Giga Chikadze 14-3 10. Bryce Mitchell 15-0

Lightweight

Fighter Record 1. Charles Oliveira (c) 32-8 2. Justin Gaethje 23-3 3. Dustin Poirier 28-7 4. Islam Makhachev 22-1 5. Beneil Dariush 21-4-1 6. Michael Chandler 22-6 7. Rafael Dos Anjos 31-13 8. Dan Hooker 20-11 9. Rafael Fiziev 11-1 10. Tony Ferguson 25-6

Welterweight

Fighter Record 1. Kamaru Usman (c) 20-1 2. Colby Covington 17-3 3. Leon Edwards 19-3 4. Khamzat Chimaev 11-0 5. Gilbert Burns 20-5 6. Belal Muhammad 21-3 7. Stephen Thompson 16-5-1 8. Vicente Luque 21-8-1 9. Jorge Masvidal 35-16 10. Sean Brady 15-0

Middleweight

Fighter Record 1. Israel Adesanya (c) 22-1 2. Robert Whittaker 23-6 3. Jared Cannonier 15-5 4. Marvin Vettori 18-5-1 5. Paulo Costa 13-2 6. Derek Brunson 23-8 7. Sean Strickland 25-3 8. Jack Hermansson 22-7 9. Darren Till 18-4-1 10. Brendan Allen 18-5

Light heavyweight

Fighter Record 1. Glover Teixeira (c) 33-7 2. Jiri Prochazka 28-3-1 3. Jan Blachowicz 28-9 4. Aleksandar Rakic 14-2 5. Magomed Ankalaev 17-1 6. Anthony Smith 36-16 7. Dominick Reyes 12-3 8. Thiago Santos 22-10 9. Paul Craig 16-4-1 10. Jamahal Hill 10-1

Heavyweight

Fighter Record 1. Francis Ngannou (c) 16-3 2. Stipe Miocic 20-4 3. Ciryl Gane 10-1 4. Curtis Blaydes 16-3 5. Tai Tuivasa 14-3 6. Tom Aspinall 12-2 7. Derrick Lewis 26-9 8. Alexander Volkov 34-10 9. Jairzinho Rozenstruik 12-3 10. Chris Daukaus 12-4

Women's strawweight

Fighter Record 1. Rose Namajunas (c) 11-4 2. Weili Zhang 21-3 3. Carla Esparza 18-6 4. Marina Rodriguez 15-1-2 5. Yan Xiaonan 13-2 6. Mackenzie Dern 12-1 7. Jessica Andrade 23-9 8. Amanda Ribas 11-2 9. Tecia Torres 13-6 10. Michelle Waterson 18-9

Women's flyweight

Fighter Record 1. Valentina Shevchenko (c) 22-3 2. Katlyn Chookagian 16-4 3. Alexa Grasso 14-3 4. Lauren Murphy 15-5 5. Talia Santos 19-1

Women's bantamweight