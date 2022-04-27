jose-aldo-celebrate.jpg
Getty Images

Jessica Andrade made a splash at strawweight this past Saturday, returning to the division where she was once champion and submitting Amanda Lemos in the first round of their UFC Fight Night main event. Adding to the impressive performance by Andrade, the submission came by standing arm-triangle choke, the first time such a submission has ever ended a fight in the UFC.

With the win, Andrade picked up her first win in the strawweight division since winning the title in May 2019. After a 2-1 stint at flyweight, which saw Andrade lose a title shot against Valentina Shevchenko, Andrade is now back in contention at strawweight and re-entered the CBS Sports UFC Divisional Rankings at No.7.

Saturday's UFC Fight Night card features just one fight involving CBS Sports ranked fighters.

  • Bantamweight: No. 7 Rob Font vs. No. 9 Marlon Vera

Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell, Brandon Wise and Shakiel Mahjouri. Without further ado, here's where things stand ahead of Saturday's card.

For Brian Campbell's updated Pound for Pound Rankings, click here.

Flyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Deiveson Figueiredo (c)

21-2-1

2. Brandon Moreno

19-6-2

3. Kai Kara-France

24-9

4. Askar Askarov

14-1-1

5. Alexandre Pantoja

24-5

6. Brandon Royval

12-6

7. Alex Perez

24-6

8. Matt Schnell

15-6

9. Rogerio Bontorin

17-3

10. Matheus Nicolau

18-3-1

Bantamweight

Fighter

Record

1. Aljamain Sterling (c)

21-3

2. Petr Yan

16-3

3. TJ Dillashaw

17-4

4. Cory Sandhagen

14-4

5. Jose Aldo

31-7

6. Merab Dvalishvili

14-4

7. Rob Font

19-5

8. Dominick Cruz

24-3

9. Marlon Vera

20-7-1

10. Pedro Munhoz

19-7

Featherweight

Fighter

Record

1. Alexander Volkanovski (c)

24-1

2. Max Holloway

23-6

3. Brian Ortega

15-2

4. Yair Rodriguez

13-3

5. Calvin Kattar

23-5

6. Josh Emmett

17-2

7. Arnold Allen

18-1

8. Korean Zombie

17-7

9. Giga Chikadze

14-3

10. Bryce Mitchell

15-0

Lightweight

Fighter

Record

1. Charles Oliveira (c)

32-8

2. Justin Gaethje

23-3

3. Dustin Poirier

28-7

4. Islam Makhachev

22-1

5. Beneil Dariush

21-4-1

6. Michael Chandler

22-6

7. Rafael Dos Anjos

31-13

8. Dan Hooker

20-11

9. Rafael Fiziev

11-1

10. Tony Ferguson

25-6

Welterweight

Fighter

Record

1. Kamaru Usman (c)

20-1

2. Colby Covington

17-3

3. Leon Edwards

19-3

4. Khamzat Chimaev

11-0

5. Gilbert Burns

20-5

6. Belal Muhammad

21-3

7. Stephen Thompson

16-5-1

8. Vicente Luque

21-8-1

9. Jorge Masvidal

35-16

10. Sean Brady

15-0

Middleweight

Fighter

Record

1. Israel Adesanya (c)

22-1

2. Robert Whittaker

23-6

3. Jared Cannonier

15-5

4. Marvin Vettori

18-5-1

5. Paulo Costa

13-2

6. Derek Brunson

23-8

7. Sean Strickland

25-3

8. Jack Hermansson

22-7

9. Darren Till

18-4-1

10. Brendan Allen

18-5

Light heavyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Glover Teixeira (c)

33-7

2. Jiri Prochazka

28-3-1

3. Jan Blachowicz

28-9

4. Aleksandar Rakic

14-2

5. Magomed Ankalaev

17-1

6. Anthony Smith

36-16

7. Dominick Reyes

12-3

8. Thiago Santos

22-10

9. Paul Craig

16-4-1

10. Jamahal Hill

10-1

Heavyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Francis Ngannou (c)

16-3

2. Stipe Miocic

20-4

3. Ciryl Gane

10-1

4. Curtis Blaydes

16-3

5. Tai Tuivasa

14-3

6. Tom Aspinall

12-2

7. Derrick Lewis

26-9

8. Alexander Volkov

34-10

9. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

12-3

10. Chris Daukaus

12-4

Women's strawweight

Fighter

Record

1. Rose Namajunas (c) 

11-4

2. Weili Zhang

21-3

3. Carla Esparza

18-6

4. Marina Rodriguez

15-1-2

5. Yan Xiaonan

13-2

6. Mackenzie Dern

12-1

7. Jessica Andrade

23-9

8. Amanda Ribas

11-2

9. Tecia Torres

13-6

10. Michelle Waterson

18-9

Women's flyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Valentina Shevchenko (c)

22-3

2. Katlyn Chookagian

16-4

3. Alexa Grasso

14-3

4. Lauren Murphy

15-5

5. Talia Santos

19-1

Women's bantamweight

Fighter

Record

T1. Julianna Pena (c)

11-4

T1. Amanda Nunes

21-5

3. Germaine de Randamie

10-4

4. Holly Holm

14-5

5. Irene Aldana

13-6

6. Yana Kunitskaya

14-6

7. Raquel Pennington

14-9

8. Ketlen Vieira

12-2

9. Sara McMann

12-6

10. Aspen Ladd

9-3