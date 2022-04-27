Jessica Andrade made a splash at strawweight this past Saturday, returning to the division where she was once champion and submitting Amanda Lemos in the first round of their UFC Fight Night main event. Adding to the impressive performance by Andrade, the submission came by standing arm-triangle choke, the first time such a submission has ever ended a fight in the UFC.
With the win, Andrade picked up her first win in the strawweight division since winning the title in May 2019. After a 2-1 stint at flyweight, which saw Andrade lose a title shot against Valentina Shevchenko, Andrade is now back in contention at strawweight and re-entered the CBS Sports UFC Divisional Rankings at No.7.
Saturday's UFC Fight Night card features just one fight involving CBS Sports ranked fighters.
- Bantamweight: No. 7 Rob Font vs. No. 9 Marlon Vera
Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell, Brandon Wise and Shakiel Mahjouri. Without further ado, here's where things stand ahead of Saturday's card.
Flyweight
Fighter
|Record
1. Deiveson Figueiredo (c)
|21-2-1
2. Brandon Moreno
|19-6-2
3. Kai Kara-France
|24-9
4. Askar Askarov
|14-1-1
5. Alexandre Pantoja
|24-5
6. Brandon Royval
|12-6
7. Alex Perez
|24-6
8. Matt Schnell
|15-6
9. Rogerio Bontorin
|17-3
10. Matheus Nicolau
|18-3-1
Bantamweight
Fighter
Record
1. Aljamain Sterling (c)
21-3
2. Petr Yan
16-3
3. TJ Dillashaw
17-4
4. Cory Sandhagen
14-4
5. Jose Aldo
31-7
6. Merab Dvalishvili
14-4
7. Rob Font
19-5
8. Dominick Cruz
24-3
9. Marlon Vera
20-7-1
10. Pedro Munhoz
19-7
Featherweight
Fighter
Record
1. Alexander Volkanovski (c)
24-1
2. Max Holloway
23-6
3. Brian Ortega
15-2
4. Yair Rodriguez
13-3
5. Calvin Kattar
23-5
6. Josh Emmett
17-2
7. Arnold Allen
18-1
8. Korean Zombie
17-7
9. Giga Chikadze
14-3
10. Bryce Mitchell
15-0
Lightweight
Fighter
Record
1. Charles Oliveira (c)
32-8
2. Justin Gaethje
23-3
3. Dustin Poirier
28-7
4. Islam Makhachev
22-1
5. Beneil Dariush
21-4-1
6. Michael Chandler
22-6
7. Rafael Dos Anjos
31-13
8. Dan Hooker
20-11
9. Rafael Fiziev
11-1
10. Tony Ferguson
25-6
Welterweight
Fighter
Record
1. Kamaru Usman (c)
20-1
2. Colby Covington
17-3
3. Leon Edwards
19-3
4. Khamzat Chimaev
11-0
5. Gilbert Burns
20-5
6. Belal Muhammad
21-3
7. Stephen Thompson
16-5-1
8. Vicente Luque
21-8-1
9. Jorge Masvidal
35-16
10. Sean Brady
15-0
Middleweight
Fighter
Record
1. Israel Adesanya (c)
22-1
2. Robert Whittaker
23-6
3. Jared Cannonier
15-5
4. Marvin Vettori
18-5-1
5. Paulo Costa
13-2
6. Derek Brunson
23-8
7. Sean Strickland
25-3
8. Jack Hermansson
22-7
9. Darren Till
18-4-1
10. Brendan Allen
18-5
Light heavyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Glover Teixeira (c)
33-7
2. Jiri Prochazka
28-3-1
3. Jan Blachowicz
28-9
4. Aleksandar Rakic
14-2
5. Magomed Ankalaev
17-1
6. Anthony Smith
36-16
7. Dominick Reyes
12-3
8. Thiago Santos
22-10
9. Paul Craig
16-4-1
10. Jamahal Hill
10-1
Heavyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Francis Ngannou (c)
16-3
2. Stipe Miocic
20-4
3. Ciryl Gane
10-1
4. Curtis Blaydes
16-3
5. Tai Tuivasa
14-3
6. Tom Aspinall
12-2
7. Derrick Lewis
26-9
8. Alexander Volkov
34-10
9. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
12-3
10. Chris Daukaus
12-4
Women's strawweight
Fighter
Record
1. Rose Namajunas (c)
11-4
2. Weili Zhang
21-3
3. Carla Esparza
18-6
4. Marina Rodriguez
15-1-2
5. Yan Xiaonan
13-2
6. Mackenzie Dern
12-1
7. Jessica Andrade
23-9
8. Amanda Ribas
11-2
9. Tecia Torres
13-6
10. Michelle Waterson
18-9
Women's flyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Valentina Shevchenko (c)
22-3
2. Katlyn Chookagian
16-4
3. Alexa Grasso
14-3
4. Lauren Murphy
15-5
5. Talia Santos
19-1
Women's bantamweight
Fighter
Record
T1. Julianna Pena (c)
11-4
T1. Amanda Nunes
21-5
3. Germaine de Randamie
10-4
4. Holly Holm
14-5
5. Irene Aldana
13-6
6. Yana Kunitskaya
14-6
7. Raquel Pennington
14-9
8. Ketlen Vieira
12-2
9. Sara McMann
12-6
10. Aspen Ladd
9-3