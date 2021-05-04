If there was any doubt before this past Saturday, Jiri Prochazka is a bonafide title contender in the light heavyweight division. Prochazka scored a highlight reel spinning back elbow to knock out Dominick Reyes in the main event of UFC Fight Night in a bout UFC president Dana White said would determine a future title challenger.
Reyes entered the fight as the No. 2 ranked light heavyweight in the CBS Sports UFC Divisional Rankings, having fought for the title in his two most recent fights. The knockout loss dropped Reyes to No. 7, while Prochazka jumped from No. 6 to No. 3 with the win.
Light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz is next set to defend his belt against Glover Teixeira in September, with the winner defending against Prochazka, according to White.
Saturday's UFC Fight Night features two fights with CBS Sports ranked fighters.
- Women's strawweight: No. 6 Marina Rodriguez vs. No. 9 Michelle Waterson
- Welterweight: No. 10 Neil Magny vs. Geoff Neal
Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell and Brandon Wise. Without further ado, here's where things stand ahead of Saturday's card.
Flyweight
Fighter
|Record
1. Deivieson Figueiredo (c)
|20-1-1
2. Brandon Moreno
|18-5-2
3. Askar Askarov
|12-0-1
4. Matt Schnell
|15-5
5. Alexandre Pantoja
|23-5
6. Kai Kara-France
|22-9
7. Joseph Benavidez
|28-8
8. Alex Perez
|24-6
9. Brandon Royval
|12-5
10. Jussier Formiga
|23-8
Bantamweight
Fighter
Record
1. Petr Yan
15-1
2. Aljamain Sterling (c)
19-3
3. Cory Sandhagen
14-2
4. Cody Garbrandt
12-3
5. Pedro Munhoz
19-5
6. Marlon Moraes
23-7-1
7. Merab Dvalishili
13-4
8. Jimmy Rivera
23-5
9. Jose Aldo
29-7
10. Raphael Assuncao
27-8
Featherweight
Fighter
Record
1. Alexander Volkanovski (c)
22-1
2. Max Holloway
22-6
3. Brian Ortega
15-1
4. Zabit Magomedsharipov
18-1
5. Yair Rodriguez
12-2
6. Korean Zombie
16-6
7. Calvin Kattar
22-5
8. Josh Emmett
16-2
9. Dan Ige
15-3
10. Shane Burgos
13-2
Lightweight
Fighter
Record
1. Dustin Poirier
27-6
T2. Justin Gaethje
22-3
T2. Charles Oliveira
30-8
4. Michael Chandler
22-5
5. Tony Ferguson
25-5
6. Rafael dos Anjos
30-13
7. Conor McGregor
22-5
8. Drew Dober
23-9
9. Dan Hooker
20-10
10. Paul Felder
17-6
Welterweight
Fighter
Record
1. Kamaru Usman (c)
19-1
2. Colby Covington
16-2
3. Leon Edwards
18-3
4. Gilbert Burns
19-4
5. Stephen Thompson
16-4-1
6. Jorge Masvidal
35-15
7. Michael Chiesa
18-4
8. Vicente Luque
20-7-1
9. Santiago Ponzinibbio
27-4
10. Neil Magny
24-8
Middleweight
Fighter
Record
1. Israel Adesanya (c)
20-1
2. Robert Whittaker
23-5
3. Paulo Costa
13-1
4. Jared Cannonier
13-5
5. Derek Brunson
21-7
6. Marvin Vettori
16-4-1
7. Darren Till
18-2-1
8. Jack Hermansson
21-6
9. Uriah Hall
17-9
10. Edmen Shahbayan
11-1
Light heavyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Jan Blachowicz (c)
28-8
2. Glover Teixeira
32-7
3. Jiri Prochazka
28-3-1
4. Aleksandar Rakic
14-2
5. Thiago Santos
21-9
6. Anthony Smith
35-16
7. Dominick Reyes
12-3
8. Magomed Ankalaev
15-1
9. Johnny Walker
18-5
10. Nikita Krylov
26-8
Heavyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Francis Ngannou (c)
16-3
2. Stipe Miocic
20-4
3. Derrick Lewis
25-7
4. Curtis Blaydes
14-3
5. Alexander Volkov
33-8
6. Ciryl Gane
8-0
7. Alistair Overeem
47-19
8. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
11-2
9. Augusto Sakai
15-2-1
10. Marcin Tybura
21-6
Women's strawweight
Fighter
Record
1. Rose Namajunas (c)
10-4
2. Weili Zhang
21-1
3. Joanna Jedrzejczyk
16-4
4. Carla Esparza
17-6
5. Tatiana Suarez
9-0
6. Marina Rodriguez
13-1-2
7. Yan Xiaonan
13-1
8. Mackenzie Dern
11-1
9. Michelle Waterson
18-8
10. Jessica Andrade
21-9
Women's flyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Valentina Shevchenko (c)
21-3
2. Lauren Murphy
14-4
3. Jessica Andrade
21-9
4. Katlyn Chookagian
15-4
5. Jennifer Maia
18-7-1
Women's bantamweight
Fighter
Record
1. Amanda Nunes (c)
21-4
2. Germaine de Randamie
10-4
3. Holly Holm
14-5
4. Aspen Ladd
9-1
5. Yana Kunitskaya
14-5
6. Irene Aldana
12-6
7. Julianna Pena
10-4
8. Julia Avila
8-2
9. Ketlen Vieira
11-2
10. Sara McMann
12-6