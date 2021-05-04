jiri-prochazka-ufc.jpg
If there was any doubt before this past Saturday, Jiri Prochazka is a bonafide title contender in the light heavyweight division. Prochazka scored a highlight reel spinning back elbow to knock out Dominick Reyes in the main event of UFC Fight Night in a bout UFC president Dana White said would determine a future title challenger.

Reyes entered the fight as the No. 2 ranked light heavyweight in the CBS Sports UFC Divisional Rankings, having fought for the title in his two most recent fights. The knockout loss dropped Reyes to No. 7, while Prochazka jumped from No. 6 to No. 3 with the win.

Light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz is next set to defend his belt against Glover Teixeira in September, with the winner defending against Prochazka, according to White.

Saturday's UFC Fight Night features two fights with CBS Sports ranked fighters.

  • Women's strawweight: No. 6 Marina Rodriguez vs. No. 9 Michelle Waterson
  • Welterweight: No. 10 Neil Magny vs. Geoff Neal

Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell and Brandon Wise. Without further ado, here's where things stand ahead of Saturday's card.

Flyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Deivieson Figueiredo (c)

20-1-1

2. Brandon Moreno

18-5-2

3. Askar Askarov

12-0-1

4. Matt Schnell

15-5

5. Alexandre Pantoja

23-5

6. Kai Kara-France

22-9

7. Joseph Benavidez

28-8

8. Alex Perez

24-6

9. Brandon Royval

12-5

10. Jussier Formiga

23-8

Bantamweight

Fighter

Record

1. Petr Yan

15-1

2. Aljamain Sterling (c)

19-3

3. Cory Sandhagen

14-2

4. Cody Garbrandt

12-3

5. Pedro Munhoz

19-5

6. Marlon Moraes

23-7-1

7. Merab Dvalishili

13-4

8. Jimmy Rivera

23-5

9. Jose Aldo

29-7

10. Raphael Assuncao

27-8

Featherweight

Fighter

Record

1. Alexander Volkanovski (c)

22-1

2. Max Holloway

22-6

3. Brian Ortega

15-1

4. Zabit Magomedsharipov

18-1

5. Yair Rodriguez

12-2

6. Korean Zombie

16-6

7. Calvin Kattar

22-5

8. Josh Emmett

16-2

9. Dan Ige

15-3

10. Shane Burgos

13-2

Lightweight

Fighter

Record

1. Dustin Poirier

27-6

T2. Justin Gaethje

22-3

T2. Charles Oliveira

30-8

4. Michael Chandler

22-5

5. Tony Ferguson

25-5

6. Rafael dos Anjos

30-13

7. Conor McGregor

22-5

8. Drew Dober

23-9

9. Dan Hooker

20-10

10. Paul Felder

17-6

Welterweight

Fighter

Record

1. Kamaru Usman (c)

19-1

2. Colby Covington

16-2

3. Leon Edwards

18-3

4. Gilbert Burns

19-4

5. Stephen Thompson

16-4-1

6. Jorge Masvidal

35-15

7. Michael Chiesa

18-4

8. Vicente Luque

20-7-1

9. Santiago Ponzinibbio

27-4

10. Neil Magny

24-8

Middleweight

Fighter

Record

1. Israel Adesanya (c)

20-1

2. Robert Whittaker

23-5

3. Paulo Costa

13-1

4. Jared Cannonier

13-5

5. Derek Brunson

21-7

6. Marvin Vettori

16-4-1

7. Darren Till

18-2-1

8. Jack Hermansson

21-6

9. Uriah Hall

17-9

10. Edmen Shahbayan

11-1

Light heavyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Jan Blachowicz (c)

28-8

2. Glover Teixeira

32-7

3. Jiri Prochazka

28-3-1

4. Aleksandar Rakic

14-2

5. Thiago Santos

21-9

6. Anthony Smith

35-16

7. Dominick Reyes

12-3

8. Magomed Ankalaev

15-1

9. Johnny Walker

18-5

10. Nikita Krylov

26-8

Heavyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Francis Ngannou (c)

16-3

2. Stipe Miocic

20-4

3. Derrick Lewis

25-7

4. Curtis Blaydes

14-3

5. Alexander Volkov

33-8

6. Ciryl Gane

8-0

7. Alistair Overeem

47-19

8. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

11-2

9. Augusto Sakai

15-2-1

10. Marcin Tybura

21-6

Women's strawweight

Fighter

Record

1. Rose Namajunas (c) 

10-4

2. Weili Zhang

21-1

3. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

16-4

4. Carla Esparza

17-6

5. Tatiana Suarez

9-0

6. Marina Rodriguez

13-1-2

7. Yan Xiaonan

13-1

8. Mackenzie Dern

11-1

9. Michelle Waterson

18-8

10. Jessica Andrade

21-9

Women's flyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Valentina Shevchenko (c)

21-3

2. Lauren Murphy

14-4

3. Jessica Andrade

21-9

4. Katlyn Chookagian

15-4

5. Jennifer Maia

18-7-1

Women's bantamweight

Fighter

Record

1. Amanda Nunes (c)

21-4

2. Germaine de Randamie

10-4

3. Holly Holm

14-5

4. Aspen Ladd

9-1

5. Yana Kunitskaya

14-5

6. Irene Aldana

12-6

7. Julianna Pena

10-4

8. Julia Avila

8-2

9. Ketlen Vieira

11-2

10. Sara McMann

12-6