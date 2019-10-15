UFC divisional rankings: Joanna Jedrzejczyk climbs strawweight ranks while nearing title shot
Following the events of UFC Fight Night 161, Jedrzejczyk is the week's big mover
With her win over Michelle Waterson at UFC Fight Night 161, Joanna Jedrzejczyk almost certainly punched her ticket towards another shot to regain the UFC women's strawweight title she once held while dominating the division. In addition to that reward, Jedrzejczyk made a jump from the No. 6 to No. 4 spot in the CBS divisional rankings. She'll have a shot at claiming the No. 1 spot from Weili Zhang should the title fight come to fruition.
Waterson, who proved her durability in losing to yet another of the division's elite, slipped slightly in the rankings from No. 7 to No. 8
At this weekend's UFC on ESPN 6 card in Boston, there are only two fights featuring CBS ranked fighters:
Light heavyweight: No. 4 Dominick Reyes vs. Chris Weidman
Featherweight: No. 8 Yair Rodriguez vs. No. 9 Jeremy Stephens
Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell, Jack Crosby and Brandon Wise. Without further ado, here's where things stand before UFC on ESPN 6 on Friday night.
For Brian Campbell's updated Pound for Pound Rankings, click here.
Flyweight
Fighter
|Record
1. Henry Cejudo (c)
|15-2
2. Joseph Benavidez
|28-5
3. Jussier Formiga
|23-6
4. Deivieson Figueiredo
|16-1
5. Sergio Pettis
|18-5
6. Kai Kara France
|20-7
7. Alexandre Pantoja
|21-4
8. Matt Schnell
|14-4
9. Brandon Moreno
|15-5
10. Rogerio Bontorin
|16-1
Bantamweight
Fighter
Record
1. Henry Cejudo (c)
15-2
2. Petr Yan
13-1
3. Aljamain Sterling
18-3
4. Cory Sandhagen
12-1
5. Marlon Moraes
22-6-1
6. Pedro Munhoz
18-4
7. Jimmie Rivera
22-4
8. Raphael Assuncao
27-7
9. TJ Dillashaw
16-4
10. Cody Stamann
18-2
Featherweight
Fighter
Record
1. Max Holloway (c)
21-4
2. Alexander Volkanovski
20-1
3. Brian Ortega
14-1
4. Zabit Magomedsharipov
17-1
5. Frankie Edgar
23-7-1
6. Jose Aldo
28-5
7. Korean Zombie
15-5
8. Yair Rodriguez
11-2
9. Jeremy Stephens
28-16
10. Josh Emmett
15-2
Lightweight
Fighter
Record
1. Khabib Nurmagomedov (c)
28-0
2. Tony Ferguson
25-3
3. Dustin Poirier
25-6
4. Justin Gaethje
21-2
5. Dan Hooker
19-8
6. Gregor Gillespie
13-0
7. Conor McGregor
21-4
8. Donald Cerrone
36-13
9. Paul Felder
17-4
10. Al Iaquinta
14-6-1
Welterweight
Fighter
Record
1. Kamaru Usman (c)
15-1
2. Colby Covington
15-1
3. Jorge Masvidal
34-13
4. Nate Diaz
20-11
5. Tyron Woodley
19-4-1
6. Leon Edwards
18-3
7. Ben Askren
19-1
8. Santiago Ponzinibbio
27-3
9. Stephen Thompson
14-4-1
10. Rafael dos Anjos
29-12
Middleweight
Fighter
Record
1. Israel Adesanya (c)
18-0
2. Paulo Costa
13-0
3. Robert Whittaker
20-5
4. Yoel Romero
13-4
5. Kelvin Gastelum
15-4
6. Jared Cannonier
13-4
7. Derek Brunson
20-7
8. Uriah Hall
15-9
9. Jack Hermansson
20-5
10. Brad Tavares
17-5
Light heavyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Jon Jones (c)
25-1
2. Thiago Santos
21-7
3. Jan Blachowicz
24-8
4. Dominick Reyes
11-0
5. Anthony Smith
32-14
6. Corey Anderson
12-4
7. Glover Teixeira
30-7
8. Johnny Walker
17-3
9. Volkan Oezdemir
16-4
10. Aleksandr Rakic
12-1
Heavyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Stipe Miocic (c)
19-3
2. Daniel Cormier
22-2
3. Francis Ngannou
14-3
4. Junior dos Santos
21-6
5. Curtis Blaydes
12-2
6. Derrick Lewis
21-7
7. Alistair Overeem
45-17
8. Alexander Volkov
30-7
9. Walt Harris
13-7
10. Blagoy Ivanov
18-2
Women's strawweight
Fighter
Record
1. Weili Zhang (c)
20-1
2. Jessica Andrade
20-7
3. Tatiana Suarez
8-0
4. Joanna Jedzejczyk
16-3
5. Claudia Gadelha
17-4
6. Nina Ansaroff
10-6
7. Carla Esparza
14-6
8. Michelle Waterson
17-7
9. Cynthia Carvalho
8-1
10. Rose Namajunas
8-4
Women's flyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Valentina Shevchenko (c)
18-3
2. Katlyn Chookagin
12-2
3. Joanne Calderwood
14-4
4. Jessica Eye
14-7
5. Liz Carmouche
13-7
Women's bantamweight
Fighter
Record
1. Amanda Nunes (c)
18-4
2. Germaine de Randamie
9-3
3. Ketlen Viera
10-0
4. Aspen Ladd
8-1
5. Holly Holm
12-5
6. Julianna Pena
9-3
7. Yana Kunitskaya
12-4
8. Raquel Pennington
10-5
9. Irene Aldana
10-5
10. Sara McMann
11-5
-
