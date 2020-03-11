UFC divisional rankings: Joanna Jedrzejczyk moves up despite loss to strawweight champ Weili Zhang
Jedrzejczyk is now in a three-way tie for the No. 2 spot at women's strawweight after her thrilling loss to Zhang
Joanna Jedrzejczyk entered UFC 248 last weekend as the No. 4-ranked strawweight in the CBS Sports UFC Divisional Rankings. She left with a devastating loss in what was an instant classic, but also vaulted into a tie for No. 2 in the updated rankings thanks to the courageous performance. Weili Zhang retained the strawweight championship with a decision win in an epic war with Jedrzejczyk, retaining her No. 1 spot in the division as she continues to sit atop a competitive weight class -- a division so competitive that there is a three-way tie at No. 2. Jedrzejczyk is tied for that spot with Jessica Andrade and Tatiana Suarez.
In the other championship fight at UFC 248, Israel Adesanya held on to his middleweight title and No. 1 spot in the division with a decision over Yoel Romero over five dull rounds. Unlike Jedrzejczyk, Romero did not make a statement to move up in defeat, dropping from No. 4 to No. 5. Jared Cannonier moves up one spot from No. 5 as a result of Romero's fall.
At the UFC Fight Night 170 event on Saturday in Brazil, there are three scheduled fights featuring CBS Sports ranked fighters:
- Lightweight: No. 7 Kevin Lee vs. Charles Oliveira
- Light Heavyweight: No. 10 Johnny Walker vs. Nikita Krylov
- Flyweight: No. 3 Jussier Formiga vs. No. 5 Brandon Moreno
Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell, Jack Crosby and Brandon Wise. Without further ado, here's where things stand ahead of the monumental UFC 244 event on Saturday night.
For Brian Campbell's updated Pound for Pound Rankings, click here.
Flyweight
Fighter
|Record
1. Deivieson Figueiredo
|17-1
2. Joseph Benavidez
|28-6
3. Jussier Formiga
|23-6
4. Alexandre Pantoja
|21-4
5. Brandon Moreno
|16-5
6. Matt Schnell
|14-4
7. Kai Kara-France
|21-8
8. Askar Askarov
|11-0-1
9. Raulian Paiva
|19-3
10. Tim Elliott
|15-10-1
Bantamweight
Fighter
Record
1. Henry Cejudo (c)
15-2
2. Petr Yan
14-1
3. Aljamain Sterling
18-3
T4. Marlon Moraes
23-6-1
T4. Cory Sandhagen
12-1
6. Pedro Munhoz
18-4
7. Jimmie Rivera
22-4
T8. Raphael Assuncao
27-7
T8. TJ Dillashaw
16-4
10. Song Yadong
15-4-1
Featherweight
Fighter
Record
1. Alexander Volkanovski (c)
22-1
2. Max Holloway
21-5
T3. Korean Zombie
16-5
T3. Zabit Magomedsharipov
18-1
5. Brian Ortega
14-1
6. Yair Rodriguez
12-2
7. Shane Burgos
13-1
8. Chase Hooper
9-0-1
9. Josh Emmett
15-2
10. Jeremy Stephens
28-17
Lightweight
Fighter
Record
1. Khabib Nurmagomedov (c)
28-0
2. Tony Ferguson
25-3
3. Dustin Poirier
25-6
4. Justin Gaethje
21-2
5. Conor McGregor
21-4
6. Dan Hooker
20-8
7. Kevin Lee
18-5
8. Paul Felder
17-5
9. Donald Cerrone
36-14
10. Al Iaquinta
14-6-1
Welterweight
Fighter
Record
1. Kamaru Usman (c)
16-1
2. Jorge Masvidal
35-13
3. Colby Covington
15-2
4. Leon Edwards
18-3
5. Tyron Woodley
19-4-1
T6. Santiago Ponzinibbio
27-3
T6.Stephen Thompson
15-4-1
8. Geoff Neal
13-2
9. Michael Chiesa
17-4
10. Nate Diaz
20-12
Middleweight
Fighter
Record
1. Israel Adesanya (c)
19-0
2. Paulo Costa
13-0
3. Robert Whittaker
20-5
4. Jared Cannonier
13-4
5. Yoel Romero
13-5
6. Derek Brunson
20-7
7. Kelvin Gastelum
15-5
8. Jack Hermansson
20-5
9. Darren Till
18-2-1
10. Uriah Hall
15-9
Light heavyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Jon Jones (c)
26-1
2. Jan Blachowicz
26-8
3. Dominick Reyes
12-1
4. Thiago Santos
21-7
5. Anthony Smith
32-14
6. Corey Anderson
13-5
7. Volkan Oezdemir
17-4
8. Glover Teixeira
30-7
9. Aleksandr Rakic
12-2
10. Johnny Walker
17-4
Heavyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Stipe Miocic (c)
19-3
2. Daniel Cormier
22-2
3. Francis Ngannou
14-3
4. Curtis Blaydes
13-2
5. Junior dos Santos
21-7
6. Alexander Volkov
31-7
7. Jairzinho Rozenstruil
10-0
T8. Derrick Lewis
23-7
T8. Walt Harris
13-7
10. Alistair Overeem
45-18
Women's strawweight
Fighter
Record
1. Weili Zhang (c)
21-1
T2. Jessica Andrade
20-7
T2. Tatiana Suarez
8-0
T2. Joanna Jedzejczyk
16-4
5. Claudia Gadelha
17-4
6. Nina Ansaroff
10-6
7. Carla Esparza
14-6
8. Michelle Waterson
17-7
9. Cynthia Carvalho
8-1
10. Rose Namajunas
8-4
Women's flyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Valentina Shevchenko (c)
19-3
2. Joanne Calderwood
14-4
3. Katlyn Chookagian
12-3
4. Jessica Eye
14-7
5. Roxanne Modafferi
24-16
Women's bantamweight
Fighter
Record
1. Amanda Nunes (c)
19-4
2. Aspen Ladd
9-1
3. Germaine de Randamie
9-4
4. Irene Aldana
11-5
5. Holly Holm
12-5
6. Julianna Pena
9-3
7. Ketlen Vieira
10-1
8. Yana Kunitskaya
12-5
T9. Raquel Pennington
10-8
T9. Sara McMann
11-5
-
