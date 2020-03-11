UFC divisional rankings: Joanna Jedrzejczyk moves up despite loss to strawweight champ Weili Zhang

Joanna Jedrzejczyk entered UFC 248 last weekend as the No. 4-ranked strawweight in the CBS Sports UFC Divisional Rankings. She left with a devastating loss in what was an instant classic, but also vaulted into a tie for No. 2 in the updated rankings thanks to the courageous performance. Weili Zhang retained the strawweight championship with a decision win in an epic war with Jedrzejczyk, retaining her No. 1 spot in the division as she continues to sit atop a competitive weight class -- a division so competitive that there is a three-way tie at No. 2. Jedrzejczyk is tied for that spot with Jessica Andrade and Tatiana Suarez.

In the other championship fight at UFC 248, Israel Adesanya held on to his middleweight title and No. 1 spot in the division with a decision over Yoel Romero over five dull rounds. Unlike Jedrzejczyk, Romero did not make a statement to move up in defeat, dropping from No. 4 to No. 5. Jared Cannonier moves up one spot from No. 5 as a result of Romero's fall.

At the UFC Fight Night 170 event on Saturday in Brazil, there are three scheduled fights featuring CBS Sports ranked fighters:

Lightweight: No. 7 Kevin Lee vs. Charles Oliveira

No. 7 Kevin Lee vs. Charles Oliveira Light Heavyweight: No. 10 Johnny Walker vs. Nikita Krylov

No. 10 Johnny Walker vs. Nikita Krylov Flyweight: No. 3 Jussier Formiga vs. No. 5 Brandon Moreno

Flyweight

Fighter Record 1. Deivieson Figueiredo 17-1 2. Joseph Benavidez 28-6 3. Jussier Formiga 23-6 4. Alexandre Pantoja 21-4 5. Brandon Moreno 16-5 6. Matt Schnell 14-4 7. Kai Kara-France 21-8 8. Askar Askarov 11-0-1 9. Raulian Paiva 19-3 10. Tim Elliott 15-10-1

Bantamweight

Fighter Record 1. Henry Cejudo (c) 15-2 2. Petr Yan 14-1 3. Aljamain Sterling 18-3 T4. Marlon Moraes 23-6-1 T4. Cory Sandhagen 12-1 6. Pedro Munhoz 18-4 7. Jimmie Rivera 22-4 T8. Raphael Assuncao 27-7 T8. TJ Dillashaw 16-4 10. Song Yadong 15-4-1

Featherweight

Fighter Record 1. Alexander Volkanovski (c) 22-1 2. Max Holloway 21-5 T3. Korean Zombie 16-5 T3. Zabit Magomedsharipov 18-1 5. Brian Ortega 14-1 6. Yair Rodriguez 12-2 7. Shane Burgos 13-1 8. Chase Hooper 9-0-1 9. Josh Emmett 15-2 10. Jeremy Stephens 28-17

Lightweight

Fighter Record 1. Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) 28-0 2. Tony Ferguson 25-3 3. Dustin Poirier 25-6 4. Justin Gaethje 21-2 5. Conor McGregor 21-4 6. Dan Hooker 20-8 7. Kevin Lee 18-5 8. Paul Felder 17-5 9. Donald Cerrone 36-14 10. Al Iaquinta 14-6-1

Welterweight

Fighter Record 1. Kamaru Usman (c) 16-1 2. Jorge Masvidal 35-13 3. Colby Covington 15-2 4. Leon Edwards 18-3 5. Tyron Woodley 19-4-1 T6. Santiago Ponzinibbio 27-3 T6.Stephen Thompson 15-4-1 8. Geoff Neal 13-2 9. Michael Chiesa 17-4 10. Nate Diaz 20-12

Middleweight

Fighter Record 1. Israel Adesanya (c) 19-0 2. Paulo Costa 13-0 3. Robert Whittaker 20-5 4. Jared Cannonier 13-4 5. Yoel Romero 13-5 6. Derek Brunson 20-7 7. Kelvin Gastelum 15-5 8. Jack Hermansson 20-5 9. Darren Till 18-2-1 10. Uriah Hall 15-9

Light heavyweight

Fighter Record 1. Jon Jones (c) 26-1 2. Jan Blachowicz 26-8 3. Dominick Reyes 12-1 4. Thiago Santos 21-7 5. Anthony Smith 32-14 6. Corey Anderson 13-5 7. Volkan Oezdemir 17-4 8. Glover Teixeira 30-7 9. Aleksandr Rakic 12-2 10. Johnny Walker 17-4

Heavyweight

Fighter Record 1. Stipe Miocic (c) 19-3 2. Daniel Cormier 22-2 3. Francis Ngannou 14-3 4. Curtis Blaydes 13-2 5. Junior dos Santos 21-7 6. Alexander Volkov 31-7 7. Jairzinho Rozenstruil 10-0 T8. Derrick Lewis 23-7 T8. Walt Harris 13-7 10. Alistair Overeem 45-18

Women's strawweight

Fighter Record 1. Weili Zhang (c) 21-1 T2. Jessica Andrade 20-7 T2. Tatiana Suarez 8-0 T2. Joanna Jedzejczyk 16-4 5. Claudia Gadelha 17-4 6. Nina Ansaroff 10-6 7. Carla Esparza 14-6 8. Michelle Waterson 17-7 9. Cynthia Carvalho 8-1 10. Rose Namajunas 8-4

Women's flyweight

Fighter Record 1. Valentina Shevchenko (c) 19-3 2. Joanne Calderwood 14-4 3. Katlyn Chookagian 12-3 4. Jessica Eye 14-7 5. Roxanne Modafferi 24-16

Women's bantamweight