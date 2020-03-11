UFC divisional rankings: Joanna Jedrzejczyk moves up despite loss to strawweight champ Weili Zhang

Jedrzejczyk is now in a three-way tie for the No. 2 spot at women's strawweight after her thrilling loss to Zhang

Joanna Jedrzejczyk entered UFC 248 last weekend as the No. 4-ranked strawweight in the CBS Sports UFC Divisional Rankings. She left with a devastating loss in what was an instant classic, but also vaulted into a tie for No. 2 in the updated rankings thanks to the courageous performance. Weili Zhang retained the strawweight championship with a decision win in an epic war with Jedrzejczyk, retaining her No. 1 spot in the division as she continues to sit atop a competitive weight class -- a division so competitive that there is a three-way tie at No. 2. Jedrzejczyk is tied for that spot with Jessica Andrade and Tatiana Suarez.

In the other championship fight at UFC 248, Israel Adesanya held on to his middleweight title and No. 1 spot in the division with a decision over Yoel Romero over five dull rounds. Unlike Jedrzejczyk, Romero did not make a statement to move up in defeat, dropping from No. 4 to No. 5. Jared Cannonier moves up one spot from No. 5 as a result of Romero's fall.

At the UFC Fight Night 170 event on Saturday in Brazil, there are three scheduled fights featuring CBS Sports ranked fighters:

  • Lightweight: No. 7 Kevin Lee vs. Charles Oliveira
  • Light Heavyweight: No. 10 Johnny Walker vs. Nikita Krylov
  • Flyweight: No. 3 Jussier Formiga vs. No. 5 Brandon Moreno

Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell, Jack Crosby and Brandon Wise.

Flyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Deivieson Figueiredo

17-1

2. Joseph Benavidez

28-6

3. Jussier Formiga

23-6

4. Alexandre Pantoja

21-4

5. Brandon Moreno

16-5

6. Matt Schnell

14-4

7. Kai Kara-France

21-8

8. Askar Askarov

11-0-1

9. Raulian Paiva

19-3

10. Tim Elliott

15-10-1

Bantamweight

Fighter

Record

1. Henry Cejudo (c)

15-2

2. Petr Yan

14-1

3. Aljamain Sterling

18-3

T4. Marlon Moraes

23-6-1

T4. Cory Sandhagen

12-1

6. Pedro Munhoz

18-4

7. Jimmie Rivera

22-4

T8. Raphael Assuncao

27-7

T8. TJ Dillashaw

16-4

10. Song Yadong

15-4-1

Featherweight

Fighter

Record

1. Alexander Volkanovski (c)

22-1

2. Max Holloway

21-5

T3. Korean Zombie

16-5

T3. Zabit Magomedsharipov

18-1

5. Brian Ortega

14-1

6. Yair Rodriguez

12-2

7. Shane Burgos

13-1

8. Chase Hooper

9-0-1

9. Josh Emmett

15-2

10. Jeremy Stephens

28-17

Lightweight

Fighter

Record

1. Khabib Nurmagomedov (c)

28-0

2. Tony Ferguson

25-3

3. Dustin Poirier

25-6

4. Justin Gaethje

21-2

5. Conor McGregor

21-4

6. Dan Hooker

20-8

7. Kevin Lee

18-5

8. Paul Felder 

17-5

9. Donald Cerrone

36-14

10. Al Iaquinta

14-6-1

Welterweight

Fighter

Record

1. Kamaru Usman (c)

16-1

2. Jorge Masvidal

35-13

3. Colby Covington

15-2

4. Leon Edwards

18-3

5. Tyron Woodley

19-4-1

T6. Santiago Ponzinibbio

27-3

T6.Stephen Thompson

15-4-1

8. Geoff Neal

13-2

9. Michael Chiesa

17-4

10. Nate Diaz

20-12

Middleweight

Fighter

Record

1. Israel Adesanya (c)

19-0

2. Paulo Costa

13-0

3. Robert Whittaker

20-5

4. Jared Cannonier

13-4

5. Yoel Romero

13-5

6. Derek Brunson

20-7

7. Kelvin Gastelum

15-5

8. Jack Hermansson

20-5

9. Darren Till

18-2-1

10. Uriah Hall

15-9

Light heavyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Jon Jones (c)

26-1

2. Jan Blachowicz

26-8

3. Dominick Reyes

12-1

4. Thiago Santos

21-7

5. Anthony Smith

32-14

6. Corey Anderson

13-5

7. Volkan Oezdemir

17-4

8. Glover Teixeira

30-7

9. Aleksandr Rakic

12-2

10. Johnny Walker

17-4

Heavyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Stipe Miocic (c)

19-3

2. Daniel Cormier

22-2

3. Francis Ngannou

14-3

4. Curtis Blaydes

13-2

5. Junior dos Santos

21-7

6. Alexander Volkov

31-7

7. Jairzinho Rozenstruil

10-0

T8. Derrick Lewis 

23-7

T8. Walt Harris

13-7

10. Alistair Overeem

45-18

Women's strawweight

Fighter

Record

1. Weili Zhang (c) 

21-1

T2. Jessica Andrade

20-7

T2. Tatiana Suarez

8-0

T2. Joanna Jedzejczyk

16-4

5. Claudia Gadelha

17-4

6. Nina Ansaroff 

10-6

7. Carla Esparza

14-6

8. Michelle Waterson

17-7

9. Cynthia Carvalho

8-1

10. Rose Namajunas

8-4

Women's flyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Valentina Shevchenko (c)

19-3

2. Joanne Calderwood

14-4

3. Katlyn Chookagian

12-3

4. Jessica Eye

14-7

5. Roxanne Modafferi

24-16

Women's bantamweight

Fighter

Record

1. Amanda Nunes (c)

19-4

2. Aspen Ladd

9-1

3. Germaine de Randamie

9-4

4. Irene Aldana

11-5

5. Holly Holm 

12-5

6. Julianna Pena

9-3

7. Ketlen Vieira

10-1

8. Yana Kunitskaya

12-5

T9. Raquel Pennington

10-8

T9. Sara McMann

11-5

