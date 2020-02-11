UFC divisional rankings: Jon Jones, Valentina Shevchenko retain top spots after title defenses

Jones edged out Dominick Reyes to retain his title as well as his top ranking at 205 pounds

Jon Jones is still the top dog in the light heavyweight division, even if it may not feel that way after being pushed to the limit against Dominick Reyes in the main event of UFC 247 on Saturday. Jones was awarded a unanimous decision victory in the fight despite most observers believing he had coming up on the losing end after strong early rounds by the challenger. The result stands, however, and Jones remains champion and the dominant force at light heavyweight. Meanwhile, Reyes remains the No. 2 in the CBS Sports divisional rankings after a strong effort that may have been enough to earn him a victory.

Jones wasn't the only No. 1-ranked fighter in action last weekend. UFC women's flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko made easy work of Katlyn Chookagian in the evening's co-main event. In defeat, Chookagian fell from No. 2 to No. 3 in the division, allowing Joanne Calderwood to jump to the No. 2 spot.

This coming weekend at UFC Fight Night 167 on Feb. 15, there is a fight with huge implications for the light heavyweight division with No. 3-ranked Jan Blachowicz taking on No. 5 Corey Anderson. The winner enters the title picture along with Reyes and Thiago Santos, who lost to Jones by split decision in his most recent fight.

At the UFC Fight Night 167 event on Saturday, the light heavyweight contender showdown will serve as the lone fight featuring CBS Sports ranked fighters:

  • Light heavyweight: No. 3 Jan Blachowicz vs. No. 5 Corey Anderson

Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell, Jack Crosby and Brandon Wise.

Flyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Henry Cejudo (c)

15-2

2. Joseph Benavidez

28-5

3. Jussier Formiga

23-6

4. Deivieson Figueiredo

16-1

T5. Brandon Moreno

16-5

T5. Alexandre Pantoja

21-4

T7. Matt Schnell

14-4

T7. Kai Kara-France

20-8

9. Askar Askarov

11-0-1

10. Tim Elliott

15-10-1

Bantamweight

Fighter

Record

1. Henry Cejudo (c)

15-2

2. Petr Yan

14-1

3. Aljamain Sterling

18-3

T4. Marlon Moraes

23-6-1

T4. Cory Sandhagen

12-1

6. Pedro Munhoz

18-4

7. Jimmie Rivera

22-4

T8. Raphael Assuncao

27-7

T8. TJ Dillashaw

16-4

10. Song Yadong

15-4-1

Featherweight

Fighter

Record

1. Alexander Volkanovski (c)

22-1

2. Max Holloway

21-5

T3. Korean Zombie

16-5

T3. Zabit Magomedsharipov

18-1

5. Brian Ortega

14-1

6. Yair Rodriguez

12-2

7. Shane Burgos

13-1

8. Chase Hooper

9-0-1

9. Josh Emmett

15-2

10. Jeremy Stephens

28-17

Lightweight

Fighter

Record

1. Khabib Nurmagomedov (c)

28-0

2. Tony Ferguson

25-3

3. Dustin Poirier

25-6

4. Justin Gaethje

21-2

5. Conor McGregor

21-4

6. Dan Hooker

19-8

7. Paul Felder

17-4

8. Kevin Lee

18-5

9. Donald Cerrone

36-14

10. Al Iaquinta

14-6-1

Welterweight

Fighter

Record

1. Kamaru Usman (c)

16-1

2. Jorge Masvidal

35-13

3. Colby Covington

15-2

4. Leon Edwards

18-3

5. Tyron Woodley

19-4-1

T6. Santiago Ponzinibbio

27-3

T6.Stephen Thompson

15-4-1

8. Geoff Neal

13-2

9. Michael Chiesa

17-4

10. Nate Diaz

20-12

Middleweight

Fighter

Record

1. Israel Adesanya (c)

18-0

2. Paulo Costa

13-0

3. Robert Whittaker

20-5

4. Yoel Romero

13-4

5. Jared Cannonier

13-4

6. Derek Brunson

20-7

7. Kelvin Gastelum

15-5

8. Jack Hermansson

20-5

9. Darren Till

18-2-1

10. Uriah Hall

15-9

Light heavyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Jon Jones (c)

26-1

2. Dominick Reyes

12-1

3. Jan Blachowicz

25-8

4. Thiago Santos

21-7

5. Corey Anderson

13-4

6. Anthony Smith

32-14

7. Volkan Oezdemir

17-4

8. Glover Teixeira

30-7

9. Aleksandr Rakic

12-2

10. Johnny Walker

17-4

Heavyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Stipe Miocic (c)

19-3

2. Daniel Cormier

22-2

3. Francis Ngannou

14-3

4. Curtis Blaydes

13-2

5. Junior dos Santos

21-7

6. Alexander Volkov

31-7

7. Jairzinho Rozenstruil

10-0

T8. Derrick Lewis 

23-7

T8. Walt Harris

13-7

10. Alistair Overeem

45-18

Women's strawweight

Fighter

Record

1. Weili Zhang (c) 

20-1

2. Jessica Andrade

20-7

3. Tatiana Suarez

8-0

4. Joanna Jedzejczyk

16-3

5. Claudia Gadelha

17-4

6. Nina Ansaroff 

10-6

7. Carla Esparza

14-6

8. Michelle Waterson

17-7

9. Cynthia Carvalho

8-1

10. Rose Namajunas

8-4

Women's flyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Valentina Shevchenko (c)

19-3

2. Joanne Calderwood

14-4

3. Katlyn Chookagian

12-3

4. Jessica Eye

14-7

5. Roxanne Modafferi

24-16

Women's bantamweight

Fighter

Record

1. Amanda Nunes (c)

19-4

2. Aspen Ladd

9-1

3. Germaine de Randamie

9-4

4. Irene Aldana

11-5

5. Holly Holm 

12-5

6. Julianna Pena

9-3

7. Ketlen Vieira

10-1

8. Yana Kunitskaya

12-5

T9. Raquel Pennington

10-8

T9. Sara McMann

11-5

