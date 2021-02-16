For a few minutes this past Sunday, it seemed Kamaru Usman's status as UFC champion and the top welterweight in the world were in serious jeopardy. As Gilbert Burns connected with punches in the first round of their UFC 258 main event, Usman's legs were buckled and the champ was clearly hurt.

Usman showed championship mettle, however, and stormed back, working behind a stiff jab to break down Burns before clubbing with power shots. Burns, busted up from the jabs and rocked by hooks and overhand rights, was put down early in the third round and finished, giving Usman his third successful title defense while again establishing his place at the top of the 170-pound heap.

While Usman remained No. 1 in the welterweight division in the CBS Sports UFC Divisional Rankings, Burns dropped from the No. 2 spot to No. 4. After the win, Usman invited a rematch with No. 5 Jorge Masvidal, whom the champ defeated in the main event of UFC 251, a fight that Masvidal took on late notice.

Saturday's UFC Fight Night card features three fights involving CBS Sports ranked fighters:

Heavyweight: No. 3 Curtis Blaydes vs. No. 5 Derrick Lewis

Women's bantamweight: No. 6 Yana Kunitskaya vs. No. 8 Ketlen Vieira

Heavyweight: No. 9 Aleksei Oleinik vs. Chris Daukaus



Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell, Jack Crosby and Brandon Wise. Without further ado, here's where things stand ahead of Saturday's card.

Flyweight

Fighter Record 1. Deivieson Figueiredo 20-1-1 2. Brandon Moreno 18-5-2 3. Askar Askarov 12-0-1 4. Joseph Benavidez 28-7 T5. Matt Schnell 15-4 T5. Alexandre Pantoja 21-5 7. Kai Kara-France 21-8 8. Alex Perez 24-6 9. Jussier Formiga 23-8 10. Raulian Paiva 19-3

Bantamweight

Fighter Record 1. Petr Yan (c) 15-1 2. Aljamain Sterling 19-3 3. Cory Sandhagen 14-2 4. Cody Garbrandt 12-3 5. Marlon Moraes 23-7-1 6. Jimmie Rivera 23-4 7. Pedro Munhoz 18-5 8. Raphael Assuncao 27-8 9. Merab Dvalishvili 12-4 10. Jose Aldo 29-7

Featherweight

Fighter Record 1. Alexander Volkanovski (c) 22-1 2. Max Holloway 22-6 3. Brian Ortega 15-1 4. Zabit Magomedsharipov 18-1 5. Yair Rodriguez 12-2 6. Korean Zombie 16-6 7. Calvin Kattar 22-5 8. Josh Emmett 16-2 9. Dan Ige 14-3 10. Shane Burgos 13-2

Lightweight

Fighter Record 1. Dustin Poirier 27-6 T2. Justin Gaethje 22-3 T2. Charles Oliveira 30-8 4. Michael Chandler 22-5 5. Tony Ferguson 25-5 6. Rafael dos Anjos 30-13 7. Conor McGregor 22-5 8. Drew Dober 23-9 9. Dan Hooker 20-10 10. Paul Felder 17-6

Welterweight

Fighter Record 1. Kamaru Usman (c) 18-1 2. Colby Covington 16-2 3. Leon Edwards 18-3 4. Gilbert Burns 19-4 5. Jorge Masvidal 35-14 6. Stephen Thompson 16-4-1 7. Michael Chiesa 18-4 8. Geoff Neal 13-3 9. Neil Magny 24-8 10. Vicente Luque 19-7-1

Middleweight

Fighter Record 1. Israel Adesanya (c) 20-0 2. Robert Whittaker 22-5 3. Paulo Costa 13-1 4. Jared Cannonier 13-5 5. Derek Brunson 21-7 6. Marvin Vettori 16-4-1 7. Darren Till 18-2-1 8. Kevin Holland 21-5 9. Jack Hermansson 21-6 10. Edmen Shahbayan 11-1

Light heavyweight

Fighter Record 1. Jan Blachowicz (c) 27-8 2. Dominick Reyes 12-2 3. Glover Teixeira 32-7 4. Thiago Santos 21-8 5. Aleksandar Rakic 13-2 6. Anthony Smith 34-16 7. Nikita Krylov 26-7 8. Jiri Prochazka 27-3-1 9. Johnny Walker 18-5 10. Misha Cirkunov 15-5

Heavyweight

Fighter Record 1. Stipe Miocic (c) 20-3 2. Francis Ngannou 15-3 3. Curtis Blaydes 14-2 4. Alexander Volkov 33-8 5. Derrick Lewis 24-7 6. Jairzinho Rozenstruik 11-1 7. Alistair Overeem 32-8 47-19 8. Cyril Gane 7-0 T9. Aleksei Oleinik 59-14-1 T9. Walt Harris 13-9

Women's strawweight

Fighter Record 1. Weili Zhang (c) 21-1 2. Rose Namajunas 9-4 3. Joanna Jedrzejczyk 16-4 4. Tatiana Suarez 8-0 5. Carla Esparza 17-6 6. Yan Xiaonan 13-1 7. Jessica Andrade 21-8 8. Marina Rodriguez 13-1-2 9. Michelle Waterson 18-8 10. Amanda Ribas 10-2

Women's flyweight

Fighter Record 1. Valentina Shevchenko (c) 20-3 2. Jessica Andrade 21-8 3. Lauren Murphy 14-4 4. Katlyn Chookagian 15-4 5. Jennifer Maia 18-7-1

Women's bantamweight