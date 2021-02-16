For a few minutes this past Sunday, it seemed Kamaru Usman's status as UFC champion and the top welterweight in the world were in serious jeopardy. As Gilbert Burns connected with punches in the first round of their UFC 258 main event, Usman's legs were buckled and the champ was clearly hurt.
Usman showed championship mettle, however, and stormed back, working behind a stiff jab to break down Burns before clubbing with power shots. Burns, busted up from the jabs and rocked by hooks and overhand rights, was put down early in the third round and finished, giving Usman his third successful title defense while again establishing his place at the top of the 170-pound heap.
While Usman remained No. 1 in the welterweight division in the CBS Sports UFC Divisional Rankings, Burns dropped from the No. 2 spot to No. 4. After the win, Usman invited a rematch with No. 5 Jorge Masvidal, whom the champ defeated in the main event of UFC 251, a fight that Masvidal took on late notice.
Saturday's UFC Fight Night card features three fights involving CBS Sports ranked fighters:
- Heavyweight: No. 3 Curtis Blaydes vs. No. 5 Derrick Lewis
- Women's bantamweight: No. 6 Yana Kunitskaya vs. No. 8 Ketlen Vieira
- Heavyweight: No. 9 Aleksei Oleinik vs. Chris Daukaus
Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell, Jack Crosby and Brandon Wise. Without further ado, here's where things stand ahead of Saturday's card.
Flyweight
Fighter
|Record
1. Deivieson Figueiredo
|20-1-1
2. Brandon Moreno
|18-5-2
3. Askar Askarov
|12-0-1
4. Joseph Benavidez
|28-7
T5. Matt Schnell
|15-4
T5. Alexandre Pantoja
|21-5
7. Kai Kara-France
|21-8
8. Alex Perez
|24-6
9. Jussier Formiga
|23-8
10. Raulian Paiva
|19-3
Bantamweight
Fighter
Record
1. Petr Yan (c)
15-1
2. Aljamain Sterling
19-3
3. Cory Sandhagen
14-2
4. Cody Garbrandt
12-3
5. Marlon Moraes
23-7-1
6. Jimmie Rivera
23-4
7. Pedro Munhoz
18-5
8. Raphael Assuncao
27-8
9. Merab Dvalishvili
12-4
10. Jose Aldo
29-7
Featherweight
Fighter
Record
1. Alexander Volkanovski (c)
22-1
2. Max Holloway
22-6
3. Brian Ortega
15-1
4. Zabit Magomedsharipov
18-1
5. Yair Rodriguez
12-2
6. Korean Zombie
16-6
7. Calvin Kattar
22-5
8. Josh Emmett
16-2
9. Dan Ige
14-3
10. Shane Burgos
13-2
Lightweight
Fighter
Record
1. Dustin Poirier
27-6
T2. Justin Gaethje
22-3
T2. Charles Oliveira
30-8
4. Michael Chandler
22-5
5. Tony Ferguson
25-5
6. Rafael dos Anjos
30-13
7. Conor McGregor
22-5
8. Drew Dober
23-9
9. Dan Hooker
20-10
10. Paul Felder
17-6
Welterweight
Fighter
Record
1. Kamaru Usman (c)
18-1
2. Colby Covington
16-2
3. Leon Edwards
18-3
4. Gilbert Burns
19-4
5. Jorge Masvidal
35-14
6. Stephen Thompson
16-4-1
7. Michael Chiesa
18-4
8. Geoff Neal
13-3
9. Neil Magny
24-8
10. Vicente Luque
19-7-1
Middleweight
Fighter
Record
1. Israel Adesanya (c)
20-0
2. Robert Whittaker
22-5
3. Paulo Costa
13-1
4. Jared Cannonier
13-5
5. Derek Brunson
21-7
6. Marvin Vettori
16-4-1
7. Darren Till
18-2-1
8. Kevin Holland
21-5
9. Jack Hermansson
21-6
10. Edmen Shahbayan
11-1
Light heavyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Jan Blachowicz (c)
27-8
2. Dominick Reyes
12-2
3. Glover Teixeira
32-7
4. Thiago Santos
21-8
5. Aleksandar Rakic
13-2
6. Anthony Smith
34-16
7. Nikita Krylov
26-7
8. Jiri Prochazka
27-3-1
9. Johnny Walker
18-5
10. Misha Cirkunov
15-5
Heavyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Stipe Miocic (c)
20-3
2. Francis Ngannou
15-3
3. Curtis Blaydes
14-2
4. Alexander Volkov
33-8
5. Derrick Lewis
24-7
6. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
11-1
7. Alistair Overeem
32-8 47-19
8. Cyril Gane
7-0
T9. Aleksei Oleinik
59-14-1
T9. Walt Harris
13-9
Women's strawweight
Fighter
Record
1. Weili Zhang (c)
21-1
2. Rose Namajunas
9-4
3. Joanna Jedrzejczyk
16-4
4. Tatiana Suarez
8-0
5. Carla Esparza
17-6
6. Yan Xiaonan
13-1
7. Jessica Andrade
21-8
8. Marina Rodriguez
13-1-2
9. Michelle Waterson
18-8
10. Amanda Ribas
10-2
Women's flyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Valentina Shevchenko (c)
20-3
2. Jessica Andrade
21-8
3. Lauren Murphy
14-4
4. Katlyn Chookagian
15-4
5. Jennifer Maia
18-7-1
Women's bantamweight
Fighter
Record
1. Amanda Nunes (c)
20-4
2. Germaine de Randamie
10-4
3. Holly Holm
14-5
4. Aspen Ladd
9-1
5. Irene Aldana
12-6
6. Yana Kunitskaya
13-5
7. Julianna Pena
10-4
8. Ketlen Vieira
11-1
9. Julia Avila
8-2
10. Sara McMann
12-6