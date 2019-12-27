UFC divisional rankings: Korean Zombie makes big leap as 2019 fight schedule comes to a close

With his dominant victory over Frankie Edgar at UFC Fight Night 165, Chan Sung Jung picked up a statement win of the sort that can put a man in line for a shot at a world championship. The victory was good enough to launch "The Korean Zombie" from the No. 7 slot to No. 3 in the featherweight division of the CBS Sports UFC Divisional Rankings. Edgar, meanwhile, fell completely out of the top 10, a move which seems hard to imagine given how long the former lightweight champ has occupied top 10 lists across the sport. While a rematch between newly crowned featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski and the man he defeated to take the title, Max Holloway, seems inevitable as the next step for the division, a fight with Jung may be waiting for the winner.

The event was the last of the 2019 calendar for UFC, meaning this is the final ranking list for the year and provides a snapshot of where things stand as the UFC heads into the next decade.

Here's a quick look at the state of each division as 2019 ends:

Flyweight will get a shakeup in 2020 with current No. 1 Henry Cejudo vacating the championship at 125 pounds, leading to a new era for the always-at-risk division. No. 2 Joseph Benavidez and No. 4 Deivieson Figueiredo will battle for the vacant strap.

Cejudo still holds the bantamweight title, however, and No. 2-ranked Petr Yan represents a significant test for the champ. Cejudo has also expressed interest in fighting unranked Jose Aldo, who made an unsuccessful debut at 135 pounds.

Featherweight is the Volkanovski and Holloway show with No. 3 Jung waiting in the wings, as mentioned above.

Lightweight will hopefully see Khabib Nurmagomedov defend his championship against No. 2 Tony Ferguson as they've been booked to fight after four previously unsuccessful attempts to make the clash. With Conor McGregor's return to UFC and Dana White making it clear a win in his welterweight clash with Donald Cerrone would lead to a lightweight title bout, there's a clear roadmap at 155.

After vanquishing rival Colby Covington, welterweight champ Kamaru Usman could be looking at a fight with red-hot No. 2 Jorge Masvidal. The winner of the March 21 bout between No. 4 Leon Edwards and former champ No. 5 Tyron Woodley could set up the next challenger.

At middleweight, Israel Adesanya's championship reign has just started, but potential fights with No. 2 Paulo Costa and No. 4 Yoel Romero have fans drooling, while former champ No. 3 Robert Whittaker squaring off against No. 5 Jared Cannonier has potentially massive impact.

Light heavyweight remains the Jon Jones show, though he continues to tease a potential jump to heavyweight. Undefeated No. 2 Dominick Reyes gets the next crack at the champ while No. 4 Thiago Santos will return to the cage in 2020 after battling Jones to a split decision loss.

Heavyweight has plenty of big hitters, but No. 2 Daniel Cormier's attempt to regain the title from Stipe Miocic in their rubber match headlines the division's activities.

Weili Zhang has yet to defend her women's strawweight title, but her first defense will come against the ultra-tough former champ No. 4 Joanna Jedzejczyk.



On Feb. 8, Valentina Shevchenko will put the women's flyweight belt on the line against No. 2 Katlyn Chookagin. Challenges are starting to run out for Shevchenko within her dominant run.

Amanda Nunes recently defended her women's bantamweight title with a win over No. 3 Germaine de Randamie, and now it looks as though No. 2 Aspen Ladd may be the next woman up.

Flyweight

Fighter Record 1. Henry Cejudo (c) 15-2 2. Joseph Benavidez 28-5 3. Jussier Formiga 23-6 4. Deivieson Figueiredo 16-1 5. Brandon Moreno 16-5 6. Alexandre Pantoja 21-4 7. Matt Schnell 14-4 8. Matt Schnell 14-4 9. Kai Kara-France 20-8 10. Rogerio Bontorin 16-1

Bantamweight

Fighter Record 1. Henry Cejudo (c) 15-2 2. Petr Yan 14-1 3. Aljamain Sterling 18-3 T4. Marlon Moraes 23-6-1 T4. Cory Sandhagen 12-1 6. Pedro Munhoz 18-4 7. Jimmie Rivera 22-4 T8. Raphael Assuncao 27-7 T8. TJ Dillashaw 16-4 10. Song Yadong 15-4-1

Featherweight

Fighter Record 1. Alexander Volkanovski (c) 22-1 2. Max Holloway 21-5 T3. Korean Zombie 16-5 T3. Zabit Magomedsharipov 18-1 5. Brian Ortega 14-1 6. Yair Rodriguez 12-2 7. Shane Burgos 13-1 8. Chase Hooper 9-0-1 9. Josh Emmett 15-2 10. Jeremy Stephens 28-17

Lightweight

Fighter Record 1. Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) 28-0 2. Tony Ferguson 25-3 3. Dustin Poirier 25-6 4. Justin Gaethje 21-2 5. Conor McGregor 21-4 6. Dan Hooker 19-8 7. Paul Felder 17-4 8. Donald Cerrone 36-13 9. Kevin Lee 18-5 10. Al Iaquinta 14-6-1

Welterweight

Fighter Record 1. Kamaru Usman (c) 16-1 2. Jorge Masvidal 35-13 3. Colby Covington 15-2 4. Leon Edwards 18-3 5. Tyron Woodley 19-4-1 6. Nate Diaz 20-12 7.Stephen Thompson 15-4-1 T8. Santiago Ponzinibbio 27-3 T8. Demian Maia 28-9 10. Rafael dos Anjos 29-12

Middleweight

Fighter Record 1. Israel Adesanya (c) 18-0 2. Paulo Costa 13-0 3. Robert Whittaker 20-5 4. Yoel Romero 13-4 5. Jared Cannonier 13-4 6. Derek Brunson 20-7 7. Kelvin Gastelum 15-5 8. Jack Hermansson 20-5 9. Darren Till 18-2-1 10. Uriah Hall 15-9

Light heavyweight

Fighter Record 1. Jon Jones (c) 25-1 2. Dominick Reyes 12-0 3. Jan Blachowicz 25-8 4. Thiago Santos 21-7 5. Corey Anderson 13-4 6. Anthony Smith 32-14 7. Volkan Oezdemir 17-4 8. Glover Teixeira 30-7 9. Aleksandr Rakic 12-2 10. Johnny Walker 17-4

Heavyweight

Fighter Record 1. Stipe Miocic (c) 19-3 2. Daniel Cormier 22-2 3. Francis Ngannou 14-3 4. Junior dos Santos 21-6 5. Curtis Blaydes 12-2 6. Derrick Lewis 21-7 T7. Alexander Volkov 31-7 T7. Jairzinho Rozenstruik 10-0 9. Walt Harris 13-7 10. Alistair Overeem 45-18

Women's strawweight

Fighter Record 1. Weili Zhang (c) 20-1 2. Jessica Andrade 20-7 3. Tatiana Suarez 8-0 4. Joanna Jedzejczyk 16-3 5. Claudia Gadelha 17-4 6. Nina Ansaroff 10-6 7. Carla Esparza 14-6 8. Michelle Waterson 17-7 9. Cynthia Carvalho 8-1 10. Rose Namajunas 8-4

Women's flyweight

Fighter Record 1. Valentina Shevchenko (c) 18-3 2. Katlyn Chookagin 12-2 3. Joanne Calderwood 14-4 4. Maycee Barber 8-0 5. Jessica Eye 14-7

Women's bantamweight