UFC divisional rankings: Korean Zombie makes big leap as 2019 fight schedule comes to a close
A look at where divisions stand as the UFC's 2019 calendar has reached its conclusion
With his dominant victory over Frankie Edgar at UFC Fight Night 165, Chan Sung Jung picked up a statement win of the sort that can put a man in line for a shot at a world championship. The victory was good enough to launch "The Korean Zombie" from the No. 7 slot to No. 3 in the featherweight division of the CBS Sports UFC Divisional Rankings. Edgar, meanwhile, fell completely out of the top 10, a move which seems hard to imagine given how long the former lightweight champ has occupied top 10 lists across the sport. While a rematch between newly crowned featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski and the man he defeated to take the title, Max Holloway, seems inevitable as the next step for the division, a fight with Jung may be waiting for the winner.
The event was the last of the 2019 calendar for UFC, meaning this is the final ranking list for the year and provides a snapshot of where things stand as the UFC heads into the next decade.
Here's a quick look at the state of each division as 2019 ends:
- Flyweight will get a shakeup in 2020 with current No. 1 Henry Cejudo vacating the championship at 125 pounds, leading to a new era for the always-at-risk division. No. 2 Joseph Benavidez and No. 4 Deivieson Figueiredo will battle for the vacant strap.
- Cejudo still holds the bantamweight title, however, and No. 2-ranked Petr Yan represents a significant test for the champ. Cejudo has also expressed interest in fighting unranked Jose Aldo, who made an unsuccessful debut at 135 pounds.
- Featherweight is the Volkanovski and Holloway show with No. 3 Jung waiting in the wings, as mentioned above.
- Lightweight will hopefully see Khabib Nurmagomedov defend his championship against No. 2 Tony Ferguson as they've been booked to fight after four previously unsuccessful attempts to make the clash. With Conor McGregor's return to UFC and Dana White making it clear a win in his welterweight clash with Donald Cerrone would lead to a lightweight title bout, there's a clear roadmap at 155.
- After vanquishing rival Colby Covington, welterweight champ Kamaru Usman could be looking at a fight with red-hot No. 2 Jorge Masvidal. The winner of the March 21 bout between No. 4 Leon Edwards and former champ No. 5 Tyron Woodley could set up the next challenger.
- At middleweight, Israel Adesanya's championship reign has just started, but potential fights with No. 2 Paulo Costa and No. 4 Yoel Romero have fans drooling, while former champ No. 3 Robert Whittaker squaring off against No. 5 Jared Cannonier has potentially massive impact.
- Light heavyweight remains the Jon Jones show, though he continues to tease a potential jump to heavyweight. Undefeated No. 2 Dominick Reyes gets the next crack at the champ while No. 4 Thiago Santos will return to the cage in 2020 after battling Jones to a split decision loss.
- Heavyweight has plenty of big hitters, but No. 2 Daniel Cormier's attempt to regain the title from Stipe Miocic in their rubber match headlines the division's activities.
- Weili Zhang has yet to defend her women's strawweight title, but her first defense will come against the ultra-tough former champ No. 4 Joanna Jedzejczyk.
- On Feb. 8, Valentina Shevchenko will put the women's flyweight belt on the line against No. 2 Katlyn Chookagin. Challenges are starting to run out for Shevchenko within her dominant run.
- Amanda Nunes recently defended her women's bantamweight title with a win over No. 3 Germaine de Randamie, and now it looks as though No. 2 Aspen Ladd may be the next woman up.
Flyweight
Fighter
|Record
1. Henry Cejudo (c)
|15-2
2. Joseph Benavidez
|28-5
3. Jussier Formiga
|23-6
4. Deivieson Figueiredo
|16-1
5. Brandon Moreno
|16-5
6. Alexandre Pantoja
|21-4
7. Matt Schnell
|14-4
9. Kai Kara-France
|20-8
10. Rogerio Bontorin
|16-1
Bantamweight
Fighter
Record
1. Henry Cejudo (c)
15-2
2. Petr Yan
14-1
3. Aljamain Sterling
18-3
T4. Marlon Moraes
23-6-1
T4. Cory Sandhagen
12-1
6. Pedro Munhoz
18-4
7. Jimmie Rivera
22-4
T8. Raphael Assuncao
27-7
T8. TJ Dillashaw
16-4
10. Song Yadong
15-4-1
Featherweight
Fighter
Record
1. Alexander Volkanovski (c)
22-1
2. Max Holloway
21-5
T3. Korean Zombie
16-5
T3. Zabit Magomedsharipov
18-1
5. Brian Ortega
14-1
6. Yair Rodriguez
12-2
7. Shane Burgos
13-1
8. Chase Hooper
9-0-1
9. Josh Emmett
15-2
10. Jeremy Stephens
28-17
Lightweight
Fighter
Record
1. Khabib Nurmagomedov (c)
28-0
2. Tony Ferguson
25-3
3. Dustin Poirier
25-6
4. Justin Gaethje
21-2
5. Conor McGregor
21-4
6. Dan Hooker
19-8
7. Paul Felder
17-4
8. Donald Cerrone
36-13
9. Kevin Lee
18-5
10. Al Iaquinta
14-6-1
Welterweight
Fighter
Record
1. Kamaru Usman (c)
16-1
2. Jorge Masvidal
35-13
3. Colby Covington
15-2
4. Leon Edwards
18-3
5. Tyron Woodley
19-4-1
6. Nate Diaz
20-12
7.Stephen Thompson
15-4-1
T8. Santiago Ponzinibbio
27-3
T8. Demian Maia
28-9
10. Rafael dos Anjos
29-12
Middleweight
Fighter
Record
1. Israel Adesanya (c)
18-0
2. Paulo Costa
13-0
3. Robert Whittaker
20-5
4. Yoel Romero
13-4
5. Jared Cannonier
13-4
6. Derek Brunson
20-7
7. Kelvin Gastelum
15-5
8. Jack Hermansson
20-5
9. Darren Till
18-2-1
10. Uriah Hall
15-9
Light heavyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Jon Jones (c)
25-1
2. Dominick Reyes
12-0
3. Jan Blachowicz
25-8
4. Thiago Santos
21-7
5. Corey Anderson
13-4
6. Anthony Smith
32-14
7. Volkan Oezdemir
17-4
8. Glover Teixeira
30-7
9. Aleksandr Rakic
12-2
10. Johnny Walker
17-4
Heavyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Stipe Miocic (c)
19-3
2. Daniel Cormier
22-2
3. Francis Ngannou
14-3
4. Junior dos Santos
21-6
5. Curtis Blaydes
12-2
6. Derrick Lewis
21-7
T7. Alexander Volkov
31-7
T7. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
10-0
9. Walt Harris
13-7
10. Alistair Overeem
45-18
Women's strawweight
Fighter
Record
1. Weili Zhang (c)
20-1
2. Jessica Andrade
20-7
3. Tatiana Suarez
8-0
4. Joanna Jedzejczyk
16-3
5. Claudia Gadelha
17-4
6. Nina Ansaroff
10-6
7. Carla Esparza
14-6
8. Michelle Waterson
17-7
9. Cynthia Carvalho
8-1
10. Rose Namajunas
8-4
Women's flyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Valentina Shevchenko (c)
18-3
2. Katlyn Chookagin
12-2
3. Joanne Calderwood
14-4
4. Maycee Barber
8-0
5. Jessica Eye
14-7
Women's bantamweight
Fighter
Record
1. Amanda Nunes (c)
19-4
2. Aspen Ladd
9-1
3. Germaine de Randamie
9-4
4. Irene Aldana
11-5
5. Holly Holm
12-5
6. Julianna Pena
9-3
7. Raquel Pennington
10-5
8. Ketlen Vieira
10-1
9. Yana Kunitskaya
12-5
10. Sara McMann
11-5
