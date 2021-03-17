This past Saturday was supposed to be Leon Edwards' chance to step back into the Octagon after 20 months out of action and reassert his status as the top contender in the welterweight division. Instead, his seemingly cursed run continued when he landed a nasty eye poke to opponent Belal Muhammad in the second round, rendering the fight a no contest.
Edwards remained in the No. 3 spot in the CBS Sports UFC Divisional Rankings after the disappointing result, and now may continue to spin his wheels waiting to see if the promotion will book a rematch with Muhammad while welterweight king Kamaru Usman moves on to a rematch with Jorge Masvidal in the main event of UFC 261.
The other ranked fighter in action on Saturday night was No. 9 featherweight Dan Ige. Ige scored a one-punch knockout of Gavin Tucker just 22 seconds after the opening bell. The result, while impressive, was not enough to move Ige up in the rankings and he holds stead at No. 9.
Saturday's UFC Fight Night card features just one fight involving CBS Sports ranked fighters:
- Middleweight: No. 5 Derek Brunson vs. No. 8 Kevin Holland
Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell, Jack Crosby and Brandon Wise. Without further ado, here's where things stand ahead of Saturday's card.
For Brian Campbell's updated Pound for Pound Rankings, click here.
Flyweight
Fighter
|Record
1. Deivieson Figueiredo
|20-1-1
2. Brandon Moreno
|18-5-2
3. Askar Askarov
|12-0-1
4. Matt Schnell
|15-5
5. Alexandre Pantoja
|23-5
6. Kai Kara-France
|22-9
7. Joseph Benavidez
|28-8
8. Alex Perez
|24-6
9. Brandon Royval
|12-5
10. Jussier Formiga
|23-8
Bantamweight
Fighter
Record
1. Petr Yan
15-1
2. Aljamain Sterling (c)
19-3
3. Cory Sandhagen
14-2
4. Cody Garbrandt
12-3
5. Pedro Munhoz
19-5
6. Marlon Moraes
23-7-1
7. Jimmie Rivera
23-5
8. Raphael Assuncao
27-8
9. Merab Dvalishvili
12-4
10. Jose Aldo
29-7
Featherweight
Fighter
Record
1. Alexander Volkanovski (c)
22-1
2. Max Holloway
22-6
3. Brian Ortega
15-1
4. Zabit Magomedsharipov
18-1
5. Yair Rodriguez
12-2
6. Korean Zombie
16-6
7. Calvin Kattar
22-5
8. Josh Emmett
16-2
9. Dan Ige
15-3
10. Shane Burgos
13-2
Lightweight
Fighter
Record
1. Dustin Poirier
27-6
T2. Justin Gaethje
22-3
T2. Charles Oliveira
30-8
4. Michael Chandler
22-5
5. Tony Ferguson
25-5
6. Rafael dos Anjos
30-13
7. Conor McGregor
22-5
8. Drew Dober
23-9
9. Dan Hooker
20-10
10. Paul Felder
17-6
Welterweight
Fighter
Record
1. Kamaru Usman (c)
18-1
2. Colby Covington
16-2
3. Leon Edwards
18-3
4. Gilbert Burns
19-4
5. Jorge Masvidal
35-14
6. Stephen Thompson
16-4-1
7. Michael Chiesa
18-4
8. Geoff Neal
13-3
9. Neil Magny
24-8
10. Vicente Luque
19-7-1
Middleweight
Fighter
Record
1. Israel Adesanya (c)
20-1
2. Robert Whittaker
22-5
3. Paulo Costa
13-1
4. Jared Cannonier
13-5
5. Derek Brunson
21-7
6. Marvin Vettori
16-4-1
7. Darren Till
18-2-1
8. Kevin Holland
21-5
9. Jack Hermansson
21-6
10. Edmen Shahbayan
11-1
Light heavyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Jan Blachowicz (c)
28-8
2. Dominick Reyes Glover Teixeira
12-2 32-7
3. Glover Teixeira Dominick Reyes
32-7 12-2
4. Aleksandar Rakic
14-2
5. Thiago Santos
21-9
6. Anthony Smith
34-16
7. Jiri Prochazka
27-3-1
8. Magomed Ankalaev
15-1
9. Johnny Walker
18-5
10. Nikita Krylov
26-8
Heavyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Stipe Miocic (c)
20-3
2. Francis Ngannou
15-3
3. Derrick Lewis
25-7
4. Curtis Blaydes
14-3
5. Alexander Volkov
33-8
6. Ciryl Gane
8-0
7. Alistair Overeem
47-19
8. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
11-2
9. Augusto Sakai
15-2-1
10. Walt Harris
13-9
Women's strawweight
Fighter
Record
1. Weili Zhang (c)
21-1
2. Rose Namajunas
9-4
3. Joanna Jedrzejczyk
16-4
4. Tatiana Suarez
8-0
5. Carla Esparza
17-6
6. Yan Xiaonan
13-1
7. Jessica Andrade
21-8
8. Marina Rodriguez
13-1-2
9. Michelle Waterson
18-8
10. Amanda Ribas
10-2
Women's flyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Valentina Shevchenko (c)
20-3
2. Jessica Andrade
21-8
3. Lauren Murphy
14-4
4. Katlyn Chookagian
15-4
5. Jennifer Maia
18-7-1
Women's bantamweight
Fighter
Record
1. Amanda Nunes (c)
21-4
2. Germaine de Randamie
10-4
3. Holly Holm
14-5
4. Aspen Ladd
9-1
5. Yana Kunitskaya
14-5
6. Irene Aldana
12-6
7. Julianna Pena
10-4
8. Julia Avila
8-2
9. Ketlen Vieira
11-2
10. Sara McMann
12-6