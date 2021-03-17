MMA: UFC Fight Night-Las Vegas
This past Saturday was supposed to be Leon Edwards' chance to step back into the Octagon after 20 months out of action and reassert his status as the top contender in the welterweight division. Instead, his seemingly cursed run continued when he landed a nasty eye poke to opponent Belal Muhammad in the second round, rendering the fight a no contest.

Edwards remained in the No. 3 spot in the CBS Sports UFC Divisional Rankings after the disappointing result, and now may continue to spin his wheels waiting to see if the promotion will book a rematch with Muhammad while welterweight king Kamaru Usman moves on to a rematch with Jorge Masvidal in the main event of UFC 261.

The other ranked fighter in action on Saturday night was No. 9 featherweight Dan Ige. Ige scored a one-punch knockout of Gavin Tucker just 22 seconds after the opening bell. The result, while impressive, was not enough to move Ige up in the rankings and he holds stead at No. 9.

Saturday's UFC Fight Night card features just one fight involving CBS Sports ranked fighters:

  • Middleweight: No. 5 Derek Brunson vs. No. 8 Kevin Holland

Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell, Jack Crosby and Brandon Wise. Without further ado, here's where things stand ahead of Saturday's card.

Flyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Deivieson Figueiredo

20-1-1

2. Brandon Moreno

18-5-2

3. Askar Askarov

12-0-1

4. Matt Schnell

15-5

5. Alexandre Pantoja

23-5

6. Kai Kara-France

22-9

7. Joseph Benavidez

28-8

8. Alex Perez

24-6

9. Brandon Royval

12-5

10. Jussier Formiga

23-8

Bantamweight

Fighter

Record

1. Petr Yan

15-1

2. Aljamain Sterling (c)

19-3

3. Cory Sandhagen

14-2

4. Cody Garbrandt

12-3

5. Pedro Munhoz

19-5

6. Marlon Moraes

23-7-1

7. Jimmie Rivera

23-5

8. Raphael Assuncao

27-8

9. Merab Dvalishvili

12-4

10. Jose Aldo

29-7

Featherweight

Fighter

Record

1. Alexander Volkanovski (c)

22-1

2. Max Holloway

22-6

3. Brian Ortega

15-1

4. Zabit Magomedsharipov

18-1

5. Yair Rodriguez

12-2

6. Korean Zombie

16-6

7. Calvin Kattar

22-5

8. Josh Emmett

16-2

9. Dan Ige

15-3

10. Shane Burgos

13-2

Lightweight

Fighter

Record

1. Dustin Poirier

27-6

T2. Justin Gaethje

22-3

T2. Charles Oliveira

30-8

4. Michael Chandler

22-5

5. Tony Ferguson

25-5

6. Rafael dos Anjos

30-13

7. Conor McGregor

22-5

8. Drew Dober

23-9

9. Dan Hooker

20-10

10. Paul Felder

17-6

Welterweight

Fighter

Record

1. Kamaru Usman (c)

18-1

2. Colby Covington

16-2

3. Leon Edwards

18-3

4. Gilbert Burns

19-4

5. Jorge Masvidal

35-14

6. Stephen Thompson

16-4-1

7. Michael Chiesa

18-4

8. Geoff Neal

13-3

9. Neil Magny

24-8

10. Vicente Luque

19-7-1

Middleweight

Fighter

Record

1. Israel Adesanya (c)

20-1

2. Robert Whittaker

22-5

3. Paulo Costa

13-1

4. Jared Cannonier

13-5

5. Derek Brunson

21-7

6. Marvin Vettori

16-4-1

7. Darren Till

18-2-1

8. Kevin Holland

21-5

9. Jack Hermansson

21-6

10. Edmen Shahbayan

11-1

Light heavyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Jan Blachowicz (c)

28-8

2. Dominick Reyes Glover Teixeira

12-2 32-7

3. Glover Teixeira Dominick Reyes

32-7 12-2

4. Aleksandar Rakic

14-2

5. Thiago Santos

21-9

6. Anthony Smith

34-16

7. Jiri Prochazka

27-3-1

8. Magomed Ankalaev

15-1

9. Johnny Walker

18-5

10. Nikita Krylov

26-8

Heavyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Stipe Miocic (c)

20-3

2. Francis Ngannou

15-3

3. Derrick Lewis

25-7

4. Curtis Blaydes

14-3

5. Alexander Volkov

33-8

6. Ciryl Gane

8-0

7. Alistair Overeem

47-19

8. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

11-2

9. Augusto Sakai

15-2-1

10. Walt Harris

13-9

Women's strawweight

Fighter

Record

1. Weili Zhang (c) 

21-1

2. Rose Namajunas

9-4

3. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

16-4

4. Tatiana Suarez

8-0

5. Carla Esparza

17-6

6. Yan Xiaonan

13-1

7. Jessica Andrade

21-8

8. Marina Rodriguez

13-1-2

9. Michelle Waterson

18-8

10. Amanda Ribas

10-2

Women's flyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Valentina Shevchenko (c)

20-3

2. Jessica Andrade

21-8

3. Lauren Murphy

14-4

4. Katlyn Chookagian

15-4

5. Jennifer Maia

18-7-1

Women's bantamweight

Fighter

Record

1. Amanda Nunes (c)

21-4

2. Germaine de Randamie

10-4

3. Holly Holm

14-5

4. Aspen Ladd

9-1

5. Yana Kunitskaya

14-5

6. Irene Aldana

12-6

7. Julianna Pena

10-4

8. Julia Avila

8-2

9. Ketlen Vieira

11-2

10. Sara McMann

12-6