UFC divisional rankings: Major implications surround first card of 2020 featuring McGregor vs. Cowboy

UFC's 2020 kicks off with the return of the sport's biggest star and some big ranked action

After a rare stretch of weeks without action in the Octagon, UFC is ready to kick 2020 off with UFC 246 on Saturday, Jan. 18, featuring a big welterweight main event between Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone. The rankings implications of that fight are complicated as both are effectively campaigning as lightweights but meeting at welterweight in what UFC president Dana White has called "a lightweight fight without weight cutting."

That is not the only fight featuring CBS Sports ranked fighters this weekend. Seven ranked fighters will be in action at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas across five different fights.

Here are the weekend's upcoming fights featuring CBS Sports ranked fighters:

  • Welterweight: Conor McGregor, No. 5 (lightweight) vs. Donald Cerrone, No. 8 (lightweight)
  • Women's bantamweight: Holly Holm, No. 5 vs. Raquel Pennington, No. 7
  • Women's strawweight: Claudia Gadelha, No. 5 vs. Alexa Grasso
  • Women's flyweight: Maycee Barber, No. 4 vs. Roxanne Modafferi
  • Flyweight: Tim Elliott, No. 9 vs. Askar Askarov

Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell, Jack Crosby and Brandon Wise.

Flyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Henry Cejudo (c)

15-2

2. Joseph Benavidez

28-5

3. Jussier Formiga

23-6

4. Deivieson Figueiredo

16-1

5. Brandon Moreno

16-5

6. Alexandre Pantoja

21-4

7. Matt Schnell

14-4

8. Kai Kara-France

20-8

T9. Rogerio Bontorin

16-1

T9. Tim Elliott

15-9-1

Bantamweight

Fighter

Record

1. Henry Cejudo (c)

15-2

2. Petr Yan

14-1

3. Aljamain Sterling

18-3

T4. Marlon Moraes

23-6-1

T4. Cory Sandhagen

12-1

6. Pedro Munhoz

18-4

7. Jimmie Rivera

22-4

T8. Raphael Assuncao

27-7

T8. TJ Dillashaw

16-4

10. Song Yadong

15-4-1

Featherweight

Fighter

Record

1. Alexander Volkanovski (c)

22-1

2. Max Holloway

21-5

T3. Korean Zombie

16-5

T3. Zabit Magomedsharipov

18-1

5. Brian Ortega

14-1

6. Yair Rodriguez

12-2

7. Shane Burgos

13-1

8. Chase Hooper

9-0-1

9. Josh Emmett

15-2

10. Jeremy Stephens

28-17

Lightweight

Fighter

Record

1. Khabib Nurmagomedov (c)

28-0

2. Tony Ferguson

25-3

3. Dustin Poirier

25-6

4. Justin Gaethje

21-2

5. Conor McGregor

21-4

6. Dan Hooker

19-8

7. Paul Felder

17-4

8. Donald Cerrone

36-13

9. Kevin Lee

18-5

10. Al Iaquinta

14-6-1

Welterweight

Fighter

Record

1. Kamaru Usman (c)

16-1

2. Jorge Masvidal

35-13

3. Colby Covington

15-2

4. Leon Edwards

18-3

5. Tyron Woodley

19-4-1

6. Nate Diaz

20-12

7.Stephen Thompson

15-4-1

T8. Santiago Ponzinibbio

27-3

T8. Demian Maia

28-9

10. Rafael dos Anjos

29-12

Middleweight

Fighter

Record

1. Israel Adesanya (c)

18-0

2. Paulo Costa

13-0

3. Robert Whittaker

20-5

4. Yoel Romero

13-4

5. Jared Cannonier

13-4

6. Derek Brunson

20-7

7. Kelvin Gastelum

15-5

8. Jack Hermansson

20-5

9. Darren Till

18-2-1

10. Uriah Hall

15-9

Light heavyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Jon Jones (c)

25-1

2. Dominick Reyes

12-0

3. Jan Blachowicz

25-8

4. Thiago Santos

21-7

5. Corey Anderson

13-4

6. Anthony Smith

32-14

7. Volkan Oezdemir

17-4

8. Glover Teixeira

30-7

9. Aleksandr Rakic

12-2

10. Johnny Walker

17-4

Heavyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Stipe Miocic (c)

19-3

2. Daniel Cormier

22-2

3. Francis Ngannou

14-3

4. Junior dos Santos

21-6

5. Curtis Blaydes

12-2

6. Derrick Lewis

21-7

T7. Alexander Volkov

31-7

T7. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

10-0

9. Walt Harris

13-7

10. Alistair Overeem

45-18

Women's strawweight

Fighter

Record

1. Weili Zhang (c) 

20-1

2. Jessica Andrade

20-7

3. Tatiana Suarez

8-0

4. Joanna Jedzejczyk

16-3

5. Claudia Gadelha

17-4

6. Nina Ansaroff 

10-6

7. Carla Esparza

14-6

8. Michelle Waterson

17-7

9. Cynthia Carvalho

8-1

10. Rose Namajunas

8-4

Women's flyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Valentina Shevchenko (c)

18-3

2. Katlyn Chookagin

12-2

3. Joanne Calderwood

14-4

4. Maycee Barber

8-0

5. Jessica Eye

14-7

Women's bantamweight

Fighter

Record

1. Amanda Nunes (c)

19-4

2. Aspen Ladd

9-1

3. Germaine de Randamie

9-4

4. Irene Aldana

11-5

5. Holly Holm 

12-5

6. Julianna Pena

9-3

7. Raquel Pennington

10-5

8. Ketlen Vieira

10-1

9. Yana Kunitskaya

12-5

10. Sara McMann

11-5

