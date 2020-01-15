UFC divisional rankings: Major implications surround first card of 2020 featuring McGregor vs. Cowboy
UFC's 2020 kicks off with the return of the sport's biggest star and some big ranked action
After a rare stretch of weeks without action in the Octagon, UFC is ready to kick 2020 off with UFC 246 on Saturday, Jan. 18, featuring a big welterweight main event between Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone. The rankings implications of that fight are complicated as both are effectively campaigning as lightweights but meeting at welterweight in what UFC president Dana White has called "a lightweight fight without weight cutting."
That is not the only fight featuring CBS Sports ranked fighters this weekend. Seven ranked fighters will be in action at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas across five different fights.
Here are the weekend's upcoming fights featuring CBS Sports ranked fighters:
- Welterweight: Conor McGregor, No. 5 (lightweight) vs. Donald Cerrone, No. 8 (lightweight)
- Women's bantamweight: Holly Holm, No. 5 vs. Raquel Pennington, No. 7
- Women's strawweight: Claudia Gadelha, No. 5 vs. Alexa Grasso
- Women's flyweight: Maycee Barber, No. 4 vs. Roxanne Modafferi
- Flyweight: Tim Elliott, No. 9 vs. Askar Askarov
Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to our podcast State of Combat with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.
Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell, Jack Crosby and Brandon Wise. Without further ado, here's where things stand ahead of the monumental UFC 244 event on Saturday night.
For Brian Campbell's updated Pound for Pound Rankings, click here.
Flyweight
Fighter
|Record
1. Henry Cejudo (c)
|15-2
2. Joseph Benavidez
|28-5
3. Jussier Formiga
|23-6
4. Deivieson Figueiredo
|16-1
5. Brandon Moreno
|16-5
6. Alexandre Pantoja
|21-4
7. Matt Schnell
|14-4
8. Kai Kara-France
|20-8
T9. Rogerio Bontorin
|16-1
T9. Tim Elliott
|15-9-1
Bantamweight
Fighter
Record
1. Henry Cejudo (c)
15-2
2. Petr Yan
14-1
3. Aljamain Sterling
18-3
T4. Marlon Moraes
23-6-1
T4. Cory Sandhagen
12-1
6. Pedro Munhoz
18-4
7. Jimmie Rivera
22-4
T8. Raphael Assuncao
27-7
T8. TJ Dillashaw
16-4
10. Song Yadong
15-4-1
Featherweight
Fighter
Record
1. Alexander Volkanovski (c)
22-1
2. Max Holloway
21-5
T3. Korean Zombie
16-5
T3. Zabit Magomedsharipov
18-1
5. Brian Ortega
14-1
6. Yair Rodriguez
12-2
7. Shane Burgos
13-1
8. Chase Hooper
9-0-1
9. Josh Emmett
15-2
10. Jeremy Stephens
28-17
Lightweight
Fighter
Record
1. Khabib Nurmagomedov (c)
28-0
2. Tony Ferguson
25-3
3. Dustin Poirier
25-6
4. Justin Gaethje
21-2
5. Conor McGregor
21-4
6. Dan Hooker
19-8
7. Paul Felder
17-4
8. Donald Cerrone
36-13
9. Kevin Lee
18-5
10. Al Iaquinta
14-6-1
Welterweight
Fighter
Record
1. Kamaru Usman (c)
16-1
2. Jorge Masvidal
35-13
3. Colby Covington
15-2
4. Leon Edwards
18-3
5. Tyron Woodley
19-4-1
6. Nate Diaz
20-12
7.Stephen Thompson
15-4-1
T8. Santiago Ponzinibbio
27-3
T8. Demian Maia
28-9
10. Rafael dos Anjos
29-12
Middleweight
Fighter
Record
1. Israel Adesanya (c)
18-0
2. Paulo Costa
13-0
3. Robert Whittaker
20-5
4. Yoel Romero
13-4
5. Jared Cannonier
13-4
6. Derek Brunson
20-7
7. Kelvin Gastelum
15-5
8. Jack Hermansson
20-5
9. Darren Till
18-2-1
10. Uriah Hall
15-9
Light heavyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Jon Jones (c)
25-1
2. Dominick Reyes
12-0
3. Jan Blachowicz
25-8
4. Thiago Santos
21-7
5. Corey Anderson
13-4
6. Anthony Smith
32-14
7. Volkan Oezdemir
17-4
8. Glover Teixeira
30-7
9. Aleksandr Rakic
12-2
10. Johnny Walker
17-4
Heavyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Stipe Miocic (c)
19-3
2. Daniel Cormier
22-2
3. Francis Ngannou
14-3
4. Junior dos Santos
21-6
5. Curtis Blaydes
12-2
6. Derrick Lewis
21-7
T7. Alexander Volkov
31-7
T7. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
10-0
9. Walt Harris
13-7
10. Alistair Overeem
45-18
Women's strawweight
Fighter
Record
1. Weili Zhang (c)
20-1
2. Jessica Andrade
20-7
3. Tatiana Suarez
8-0
4. Joanna Jedzejczyk
16-3
5. Claudia Gadelha
17-4
6. Nina Ansaroff
10-6
7. Carla Esparza
14-6
8. Michelle Waterson
17-7
9. Cynthia Carvalho
8-1
10. Rose Namajunas
8-4
Women's flyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Valentina Shevchenko (c)
18-3
2. Katlyn Chookagin
12-2
3. Joanne Calderwood
14-4
4. Maycee Barber
8-0
5. Jessica Eye
14-7
Women's bantamweight
Fighter
Record
1. Amanda Nunes (c)
19-4
2. Aspen Ladd
9-1
3. Germaine de Randamie
9-4
4. Irene Aldana
11-5
5. Holly Holm
12-5
6. Julianna Pena
9-3
7. Raquel Pennington
10-5
8. Ketlen Vieira
10-1
9. Yana Kunitskaya
12-5
10. Sara McMann
11-5
-
UFC 246 expert picks, best bets, odds
Kyle Marley just locked in UFC 246 picks for every single fight.
-
UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cerrone fight card
The biggest star in MMA returns to action on Jan. 18 with plenty on the line
-
What if McGregor loses at UFC 246?
McGregor is being shined up for bigger things in 2020, but what if Cowboy puts a stop to all...
-
UFC 246: Cerrone's keys to victory
Cerrone may not be favored to beat McGregor, but here are some ways he could pull off the upset
-
In the orbit of Conor McGregor
'Notorious' is set for his return to the cage, and the former two-division champion is taking...
-
McGregor predicting $80 million payday
McGregor is claiming he'll make a career-best UFC payday after facing Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone...