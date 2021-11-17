Max Holloway has taken a lot of pride in his claims of being the best boxer in the UFC. This past Saturday night, Holloway had to rely on more than his boxing to survive a five-round war with Yair Rodriguez in the main event of UFC Fight Night. Holloway, the former featherweight champion, won a unanimous decision in one of the best fights of the year.
With the win, Holloway remains No. 2 at featherweight in the CBS Sports UFC Divisional Rankings, one spot behind champion Alexander Volkanovski. That said, Holloway seemed to suggest during his post-fight interview that he had more interest in facing Dustin Poirier or Conor McGregor than pursuing a third fight with Volkanovski, who won both of their prior meetings by close decision.
Rodriguez's impressive performance meant he did not slip in the rankings. In fact, he moved up one spot to No. 4, a result of Zabit Magomedsharipov's inactivity. Magomedsharipov has not fought in more than two years and his MMA future is uncertain due to health concerns, as a result, he has been removed from the rankings.
Saturday's UFC Fight Night features two fights featuring CBS Sports ranked fighters.
- Women's bantamweight: No. 9 Ketlen Vieira vs. No. 10 Miesha Tate
- Welterweight: No. 8 Michael Chiesa vs. Sean Brady
Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell and Brandon Wise. Without further ado, here's where things stand ahead of Saturday's card.
Flyweight
Fighter
|Record
1. Brandon Moreno (c)
|19-5-2
2. Deiveson Figueiredo
|20-2-1
3. Askar Askarov
|14-0-1
4. Matt Schnell
|15-6
5. Alexandre Pantoja
|23-5
6. Kai Kara-France
|22-9
7. Joseph Benavidez
|28-8
8. Alex Perez
|24-6
9. Brandon Royval
|12-6
10. Jussier Formiga
|23-8
Bantamweight
Fighter
Record
1. Petr Yan
16-2
2. Aljamain Sterling (c)
19-4
3. TJ Dillashaw
17-4
4. Rob Font
19-4
5. Cory Sandhagen
14-4
6. Jose Aldo
30-7
7. Merab Dvalishvili
14-4
8. Pedro Munhoz
19-6
T9. Cody Garbrandt
12-4
T9. Jimmie Rivera
23-5
Featherweight
Fighter
Record
1. Alexander Volkanovski (c)
22-1
2. Max Holloway
23-6
3. Brian Ortega
15-2
4. Yair Rodriguez
13-3
5. Giga Chikadze
14-2
6. Korean Zombie
17-6
7. Calvin Kattar
22-5
8. Edson Barboza
22-10
T9. Josh Emmett
16-2
T9. Shane Burgos
14-3
Lightweight
Fighter
Record
1. Dustin Poirier
28-6
2. Charles Oliveira (c)
31-8
3. Justin Gaethje
23-3
4. Islam Makhachev
21-1
5. Beneil Dariush
21-4-1
6. Rafael dos Anjos
30-13
7. Michael Chandler
22-7
8. Dan Hooker
20-11
9. Gregor Gillespie
14-1
10. Tony Ferguson
25-6
Welterweight
Fighter
Record
1. Kamaru Usman (c)
20-1
2. Leon Edwards
19-3
3. Colby Covington
16-3
4. Gilbert Burns
20-4
5. Vicente Luque
21-7-1
6. Stephen Thompson
16-5-1
7. Jorge Masvidal
35-15
8. Michael Chiesa
18-5
T9. Neil Magny
25-8
T9. Khamzat Chimaev
10-0
Middleweight
Fighter
Record
1. Israel Adesanya (c)
21-1
2. Robert Whittaker
23-5
3. Marvin Vettori
18-5-1
4. Derek Brunson
23-7
5. Jared Cannonier
14-5
6. Paulo Costa
13-2
7. Jack Hermansson
22-6
8. Sean Strickland
24-3
9. Kelvin Gastelum
16-8
10. Darren Till
18-4-1
Light heavyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Glover Teixeira (c)
33-7
2. Jiri Prochazka
28-3-1
3. Jan Blachowicz
28-9
4. Aleksandar Rakic
14-2
5. Anthony Smith
36-16
6. Thiago Santos
22-9
7. Magomed Ankalaev
15-1
8. Dominick Reyes
12-3
9. Johnny Walker
18-6
10. Nikita Krylov
26-8
Heavyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Francis Ngannou (c)
16-3
2. Stipe Miocic
20-4
3. Ciryl Gane
10-0
4. Curtis Blaydes
15-3
5. Derrick Lewis
25-8
6. Alexander Volkov
34-9
7. Marcin Tybura
22-7
8. Chris Daukaus
12-3
9. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
12-3
10. Tai Tuivasa
12-3
Women's strawweight
Fighter
Record
1. Rose Namajunas (c)
11-4
2. Weili Zhang
21-3
3. Carla Esparza
18-6
4. Marina Rodriguez
14-1-2
T5. Yan Xiaonan
13-2
T5. Joanna Jedrzejczyk
16-4
T7. Mackenzie Dern
11-1
T7. Tatiana Suarez
8-0
9. Amanda Ribas
11-2
10. Jessica Andrade
22-9
Women's flyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Valentina Shevchenko (c)
22-3
2. Jessica Andrade
22-9
3. Jennifer Maia
19-7-1
4. Lauren Murphy
15-5
5. Maycee Barber
9-2
Women's bantamweight
Fighter
Record
1. Amanda Nunes (c)
21-4
2. Germaine de Randamie
10-4
3. Holly Holm
14-5
4. Julianna Pena
10-4
5. Irene Aldana
13-6
6. Aspen Ladd
9-2
7. Yana Kunitskaya
14-6
8. Julia Avila
9-2
9. Ketlen Vieira
11-2
10. Miesha Tate
19-7