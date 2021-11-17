Max Holloway has taken a lot of pride in his claims of being the best boxer in the UFC. This past Saturday night, Holloway had to rely on more than his boxing to survive a five-round war with Yair Rodriguez in the main event of UFC Fight Night. Holloway, the former featherweight champion, won a unanimous decision in one of the best fights of the year.

With the win, Holloway remains No. 2 at featherweight in the CBS Sports UFC Divisional Rankings, one spot behind champion Alexander Volkanovski. That said, Holloway seemed to suggest during his post-fight interview that he had more interest in facing Dustin Poirier or Conor McGregor than pursuing a third fight with Volkanovski, who won both of their prior meetings by close decision.

Rodriguez's impressive performance meant he did not slip in the rankings. In fact, he moved up one spot to No. 4, a result of Zabit Magomedsharipov's inactivity. Magomedsharipov has not fought in more than two years and his MMA future is uncertain due to health concerns, as a result, he has been removed from the rankings.

Saturday's UFC Fight Night features two fights featuring CBS Sports ranked fighters.

Women's bantamweight: No. 9 Ketlen Vieira vs. No. 10 Miesha Tate

No. 9 Ketlen Vieira vs. No. 10 Miesha Tate Welterweight: No. 8 Michael Chiesa vs. Sean Brady

Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell and Brandon Wise. Without further ado, here's where things stand ahead of Saturday's card.

Flyweight

Fighter Record 1. Brandon Moreno (c) 19-5-2 2. Deiveson Figueiredo 20-2-1 3. Askar Askarov 14-0-1 4. Matt Schnell 15-6 5. Alexandre Pantoja 23-5 6. Kai Kara-France 22-9 7. Joseph Benavidez 28-8 8. Alex Perez 24-6 9. Brandon Royval 12-6 10. Jussier Formiga 23-8

Bantamweight

Fighter Record 1. Petr Yan 16-2 2. Aljamain Sterling (c) 19-4 3. TJ Dillashaw 17-4 4. Rob Font 19-4 5. Cory Sandhagen 14-4 6. Jose Aldo 30-7 7. Merab Dvalishvili 14-4 8. Pedro Munhoz 19-6 T9. Cody Garbrandt 12-4 T9. Jimmie Rivera 23-5

Featherweight

Fighter Record 1. Alexander Volkanovski (c) 22-1 2. Max Holloway 23-6 3. Brian Ortega 15-2 4. Yair Rodriguez 13-3 5. Giga Chikadze 14-2 6. Korean Zombie 17-6 7. Calvin Kattar 22-5 8. Edson Barboza 22-10 T9. Josh Emmett 16-2 T9. Shane Burgos 14-3

Lightweight

Fighter Record 1. Dustin Poirier 28-6 2. Charles Oliveira (c) 31-8 3. Justin Gaethje 23-3 4. Islam Makhachev 21-1 5. Beneil Dariush 21-4-1 6. Rafael dos Anjos 30-13 7. Michael Chandler 22-7 8. Dan Hooker 20-11 9. Gregor Gillespie 14-1 10. Tony Ferguson 25-6

Welterweight

Fighter Record 1. Kamaru Usman (c) 20-1 2. Leon Edwards 19-3 3. Colby Covington 16-3 4. Gilbert Burns 20-4 5. Vicente Luque 21-7-1 6. Stephen Thompson 16-5-1 7. Jorge Masvidal 35-15 8. Michael Chiesa 18-5 T9. Neil Magny 25-8 T9. Khamzat Chimaev 10-0

Middleweight

Fighter Record 1. Israel Adesanya (c) 21-1 2. Robert Whittaker 23-5 3. Marvin Vettori 18-5-1 4. Derek Brunson 23-7 5. Jared Cannonier 14-5 6. Paulo Costa 13-2 7. Jack Hermansson 22-6 8. Sean Strickland 24-3 9. Kelvin Gastelum 16-8 10. Darren Till 18-4-1

Light heavyweight

Fighter Record 1. Glover Teixeira (c) 33-7 2. Jiri Prochazka 28-3-1 3. Jan Blachowicz 28-9 4. Aleksandar Rakic 14-2 5. Anthony Smith 36-16 6. Thiago Santos 22-9 7. Magomed Ankalaev 15-1 8. Dominick Reyes 12-3 9. Johnny Walker 18-6 10. Nikita Krylov 26-8

Heavyweight

Fighter Record 1. Francis Ngannou (c) 16-3 2. Stipe Miocic 20-4 3. Ciryl Gane 10-0 4. Curtis Blaydes 15-3 5. Derrick Lewis 25-8 6. Alexander Volkov 34-9 7. Marcin Tybura 22-7 8. Chris Daukaus 12-3 9. Jairzinho Rozenstruik 12-3 10. Tai Tuivasa 12-3

Women's strawweight

Fighter Record 1. Rose Namajunas (c) 11-4 2. Weili Zhang 21-3 3. Carla Esparza 18-6 4. Marina Rodriguez 14-1-2 T5. Yan Xiaonan 13-2 T5. Joanna Jedrzejczyk 16-4 T7. Mackenzie Dern 11-1 T7. Tatiana Suarez 8-0 9. Amanda Ribas 11-2 10. Jessica Andrade 22-9

Women's flyweight

Fighter Record 1. Valentina Shevchenko (c) 22-3 2. Jessica Andrade 22-9 3. Jennifer Maia 19-7-1 4. Lauren Murphy 15-5 5. Maycee Barber 9-2

Women's bantamweight