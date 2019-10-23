UFC divisional rankings: Maycee Barber cracks the top five, Dominick Reyes holds steady at light heavyweight
Following the events in Boston, Reyes maintained his light heavyweight ranking while Barber claimed No. 4 at flyweight
In a division needing fresh contenders for Jon Jones' UFC light heavyweight championship, Dominick Reyes made a strong case for himself by knocking out former middleweight champ Chris Weidman in the first round of their UFC on ESPN 6 main event clash. However, the top of the division is locked down in the CBS UFC divisional rankings to where Reyes was not able to move up at all while possibly punching his ticket to a title fight. Reyes holds steady at No. 4 at 205 pounds in this week's rankings.
Where we have seen movement in this week's rankings are at featherweight and women's flyweight. Yair Rodriguez moves up two spots from No. 8 to No. 6 after his win over Jeremy Stephens, who drops a spot to No. 10. And Maycee Barber cracks the top five at women's flyweight after dominating Gillian Robertson, earning herself the No. 4 spot in the division.
At this weekend's UFC Fight Night 162 event in Singapore, there is only one fight featuring a CBS ranked fighter:
Welterweight: No. 7 Ben Askren vs. Demian Maia
Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell, Jack Crosby and Brandon Wise. Without further ado, here's where things stand before UFC on ESPN 6 on Friday night.
Flyweight
Fighter
|Record
1. Henry Cejudo (c)
|15-2
2. Joseph Benavidez
|28-5
3. Jussier Formiga
|23-6
4. Deivieson Figueiredo
|16-1
5. Sergio Pettis
|18-5
6. Kai Kara France
|20-7
7. Alexandre Pantoja
|21-4
8. Matt Schnell
|14-4
9. Brandon Moreno
|15-5
10. Rogerio Bontorin
|16-1
Bantamweight
Fighter
Record
1. Henry Cejudo (c)
15-2
2. Petr Yan
13-1
3. Aljamain Sterling
18-3
4. Cory Sandhagen
12-1
5. Marlon Moraes
22-6-1
6. Pedro Munhoz
18-4
7. Jimmie Rivera
22-4
8. Raphael Assuncao
27-7
9. TJ Dillashaw
16-4
10. Cody Stamann
18-2
Featherweight
Fighter
Record
1. Max Holloway (c)
21-4
2. Alexander Volkanovski
20-1
3. Brian Ortega
14-1
4. Zabit Magomedsharipov
17-1
5. Jose Aldo
28-5
6. Yair Rodriguez
12-2
7. Korean Zombie
15-5
8. Frankie Edgar
23-7-1
9. Josh Emmett
15-2
10. Jeremy Stephens
28-17
Lightweight
Fighter
Record
1. Khabib Nurmagomedov (c)
28-0
2. Tony Ferguson
25-3
3. Dustin Poirier
25-6
4. Justin Gaethje
21-2
5. Dan Hooker
19-8
6. Gregor Gillespie
13-0
7. Conor McGregor
21-4
8. Donald Cerrone
36-13
9. Paul Felder
17-4
10. Al Iaquinta
14-6-1
Welterweight
Fighter
Record
1. Kamaru Usman (c)
15-1
2. Colby Covington
15-1
3. Jorge Masvidal
34-13
4. Nate Diaz
20-11
5. Tyron Woodley
19-4-1
6. Leon Edwards
18-3
7. Ben Askren
19-1
8. Santiago Ponzinibbio
27-3
9. Stephen Thompson
14-4-1
10. Rafael dos Anjos
29-12
Middleweight
Fighter
Record
1. Israel Adesanya (c)
18-0
2. Paulo Costa
13-0
3. Robert Whittaker
20-5
4. Yoel Romero
13-4
5. Kelvin Gastelum
15-4
6. Jared Cannonier
13-4
7. Derek Brunson
20-7
8. Uriah Hall
15-9
9. Jack Hermansson
20-5
10. Brad Tavares
17-5
Light heavyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Jon Jones (c)
25-1
2. Jan Blachowicz
24-8
3. Thiago Santos
21-7
4. Dominick Reyes
12-0
5. Anthony Smith
32-14
6. Corey Anderson
12-4
7. Glover Teixeira
30-7
8. Johnny Walker
17-3
9. Volkan Oezdemir
16-4
10. Aleksandr Rakic
12-1
Heavyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Stipe Miocic (c)
19-3
2. Daniel Cormier
22-2
3. Francis Ngannou
14-3
4. Junior dos Santos
21-6
5. Curtis Blaydes
12-2
6. Derrick Lewis
21-7
7. Alistair Overeem
45-17
8. Alexander Volkov
30-7
9. Walt Harris
13-7
10. Blagoy Ivanov
18-2
Women's strawweight
Fighter
Record
1. Weili Zhang (c)
20-1
2. Jessica Andrade
20-7
3. Tatiana Suarez
8-0
4. Joanna Jedzejczyk
16-3
5. Claudia Gadelha
17-4
6. Nina Ansaroff
10-6
7. Carla Esparza
14-6
8. Michelle Waterson
17-7
9. Cynthia Carvalho
8-1
10. Rose Namajunas
8-4
Women's flyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Valentina Shevchenko (c)
18-3
2. Katlyn Chookagin
12-2
3. Joanne Calderwood
14-4
4. Maycee Barber
8-0
5. Jessica Eye
14-7
Women's bantamweight
Fighter
Record
1. Amanda Nunes (c)
18-4
2. Germaine de Randamie
9-3
3. Ketlen Viera
10-0
4. Aspen Ladd
8-1
5. Holly Holm
12-5
6. Julianna Pena
9-3
7. Yana Kunitskaya
12-4
8. Raquel Pennington
10-5
9. Irene Aldana
10-5
10. Sara McMann
11-5
