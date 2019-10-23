UFC divisional rankings: Maycee Barber cracks the top five, Dominick Reyes holds steady at light heavyweight

Following the events in Boston, Reyes maintained his light heavyweight ranking while Barber claimed No. 4 at flyweight

In a division needing fresh contenders for Jon Jones' UFC light heavyweight championship, Dominick Reyes made a strong case for himself by knocking out former middleweight champ Chris Weidman in the first round of their UFC on ESPN 6 main event clash. However, the top of the division is locked down in the CBS UFC divisional rankings to where Reyes was not able to move up at all while possibly punching his ticket to a title fight. Reyes holds steady at No. 4 at 205 pounds in this week's rankings.

Where we have seen movement in this week's rankings are at featherweight and women's flyweight. Yair Rodriguez moves up two spots from No. 8 to No. 6 after his win over Jeremy Stephens, who drops a spot to No. 10. And Maycee Barber cracks the top five at women's flyweight after dominating Gillian Robertson, earning herself the No. 4 spot in the division.

At this weekend's UFC Fight Night 162 event in Singapore, there is only one fight featuring a CBS ranked fighter:

  • Welterweight: No. 7 Ben Askren vs. Demian Maia

Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell, Jack Crosby and Brandon Wise. Without further ado, here's where things stand before UFC on ESPN 6 on Friday night.

Flyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Henry Cejudo (c)

15-2

2. Joseph Benavidez

28-5

3. Jussier Formiga

23-6

4. Deivieson Figueiredo

16-1

5. Sergio Pettis

18-5

6. Kai Kara France

20-7

7. Alexandre Pantoja

21-4

8. Matt Schnell

14-4

9. Brandon Moreno

15-5

10. Rogerio Bontorin

16-1

Bantamweight

Fighter

Record

1. Henry Cejudo (c)

15-2

2. Petr Yan

13-1

3. Aljamain Sterling

18-3

4. Cory Sandhagen

12-1

5. Marlon Moraes

22-6-1

6. Pedro Munhoz

18-4

7. Jimmie Rivera

22-4

8. Raphael Assuncao

27-7

9. TJ Dillashaw

16-4

10. Cody Stamann

18-2

Featherweight

Fighter

Record

1. Max Holloway (c)

21-4

2. Alexander Volkanovski

20-1

3. Brian Ortega

14-1

4. Zabit Magomedsharipov

17-1

5. Jose Aldo

28-5

6. Yair Rodriguez

12-2

7. Korean Zombie

15-5

8. Frankie Edgar

23-7-1

9. Josh Emmett

15-2

10. Jeremy Stephens

28-17

Lightweight

Fighter

Record

1. Khabib Nurmagomedov (c)

28-0

2. Tony Ferguson

25-3

3. Dustin Poirier

25-6

4. Justin Gaethje

21-2

5. Dan Hooker

19-8

6. Gregor Gillespie

13-0

7. Conor McGregor

21-4

8. Donald Cerrone

36-13

9. Paul Felder

17-4

10. Al Iaquinta

14-6-1

Welterweight

Fighter

Record

1. Kamaru Usman (c)

15-1

2. Colby Covington 

15-1

3. Jorge Masvidal

34-13

4. Nate Diaz

20-11

5. Tyron Woodley

19-4-1

6. Leon Edwards

18-3

7. Ben Askren

19-1

8. Santiago Ponzinibbio

27-3

9. Stephen Thompson

14-4-1

10. Rafael dos Anjos

29-12

Middleweight

Fighter

Record

1. Israel Adesanya (c)

18-0

2. Paulo Costa

13-0

3. Robert Whittaker

20-5

4. Yoel Romero

13-4

5. Kelvin Gastelum

15-4

6. Jared Cannonier

13-4

7. Derek Brunson

20-7

8. Uriah Hall

15-9

9. Jack Hermansson

20-5

10. Brad Tavares

17-5

Light heavyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Jon Jones (c)

25-1

2. Jan Blachowicz

24-8

3. Thiago Santos

21-7

4. Dominick Reyes

12-0

5. Anthony Smith

32-14

6. Corey Anderson

12-4

7. Glover Teixeira

30-7

8. Johnny Walker

17-3

9. Volkan Oezdemir

16-4

10. Aleksandr Rakic

12-1

Heavyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Stipe Miocic (c)

19-3

2. Daniel Cormier

22-2

3. Francis Ngannou

14-3

4. Junior dos Santos

21-6

5. Curtis Blaydes

12-2

6. Derrick Lewis

21-7

7. Alistair Overeem

45-17

8. Alexander Volkov

30-7

9. Walt Harris

13-7

10. Blagoy Ivanov

18-2

Women's strawweight

Fighter

Record

1. Weili Zhang (c) 

20-1

2. Jessica Andrade

20-7

3. Tatiana Suarez

8-0

4. Joanna Jedzejczyk

16-3

5. Claudia Gadelha

17-4

6. Nina Ansaroff 

10-6

7. Carla Esparza

14-6

8. Michelle Waterson

17-7

9. Cynthia Carvalho

8-1

10. Rose Namajunas

8-4

Women's flyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Valentina Shevchenko (c)

18-3

2. Katlyn Chookagin

12-2

3. Joanne Calderwood

14-4

4. Maycee Barber

8-0

5. Jessica Eye

14-7

Women's bantamweight

Fighter

Record

1. Amanda Nunes (c)

18-4

2. Germaine de Randamie

9-3

3. Ketlen Viera

10-0

4. Aspen Ladd

8-1

5. Holly Holm 

12-5

6. Julianna Pena

9-3

7. Yana Kunitskaya

12-4

8. Raquel Pennington

10-5

9. Irene Aldana

10-5

10. Sara McMann

11-5

