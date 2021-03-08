This past Saturday's UFC 259 card was littered with ranked fighters and capped off with a trio of title fights. After the dust settled, the top end of the CBS Sports UFC Divisional Rankings was largely unaffected.

Light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz's impressive title defense against middleweight champion Israel Adesanya left both men atop their divisions while sending Adesanya back to 185 pounds to continue his reign as champ. Amanda Nunes easily ripped through Megan Anderson to score a first-round submission and retain the women's featherweight championship. Nunes remains the champion at both featherweight -- a division which does not have rankings -- and bantamweight, where she holds the No. 1 spot.

The most interesting situation coming out of the event involves newly-crowned bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling, who remains in the No. 2 spot because of the method of his victory. Sterling was fading as then-champion Petr Yan seemed to have taken their fight over. Unfortunately, Yan threw a blatant illegal knee to a downed Sterling, leaving him unfit to continue and his hand being raised as winner via disqualification. It marked the first time in UFC history that a title had changed hands via disqualification.

As there is no "champion" slot in the CBS Sports rankings, all ballots turned in by the ranking panel kept Yan as the top dog in the division.

Saturday's UFC Fight Night card features two fights involving CBS Sports ranked fighters:

Welterweight: No. 3 Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad

No. 3 Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad Featherweight: No. 9 Dan Ige vs. Gavin Tucker



Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell, Jack Crosby and Brandon Wise. Without further ado, here's where things stand ahead of Saturday's card.

For Brian Campbell's updated Pound for Pound Rankings, click here.

Flyweight

Fighter Record 1. Deivieson Figueiredo 20-1-1 2. Brandon Moreno 18-5-2 3. Askar Askarov 12-0-1 4. Matt Schnell 15-5 5. Alexandre Pantoja 23-5 6. Kai Kara-France 22-9 7. Joseph Benavidez 28-8 8. Alex Perez 24-6 9. Brandon Royval 12-5 10. Jussier Formiga 23-8

Bantamweight

Fighter Record 1. Petr Yan 15-1 2. Aljamain Sterling (c) 19-3 3. Cory Sandhagen 14-2 4. Cody Garbrandt 12-3 5. Pedro Munhoz 19-5 6. Marlon Moraes 23-7-1 7. Jimmie Rivera 23-5 8. Raphael Assuncao 27-8 9. Merab Dvalishvili 12-4 10. Jose Aldo 29-7

Featherweight

Fighter Record 1. Alexander Volkanovski (c) 22-1 2. Max Holloway 22-6 3. Brian Ortega 15-1 4. Zabit Magomedsharipov 18-1 5. Yair Rodriguez 12-2 6. Korean Zombie 16-6 7. Calvin Kattar 22-5 8. Josh Emmett 16-2 9. Dan Ige 14-3 10. Shane Burgos 13-2

Lightweight

Fighter Record 1. Dustin Poirier 27-6 T2. Justin Gaethje 22-3 T2. Charles Oliveira 30-8 4. Michael Chandler 22-5 5. Tony Ferguson 25-5 6. Rafael dos Anjos 30-13 7. Conor McGregor 22-5 8. Drew Dober 23-9 9. Dan Hooker 20-10 10. Paul Felder 17-6

Welterweight

Fighter Record 1. Kamaru Usman (c) 18-1 2. Colby Covington 16-2 3. Leon Edwards 18-3 4. Gilbert Burns 19-4 5. Jorge Masvidal 35-14 6. Stephen Thompson 16-4-1 7. Michael Chiesa 18-4 8. Geoff Neal 13-3 9. Neil Magny 24-8 10. Vicente Luque 19-7-1

Middleweight

Fighter Record 1. Israel Adesanya (c) 20-1 2. Robert Whittaker 22-5 3. Paulo Costa 13-1 4. Jared Cannonier 13-5 5. Derek Brunson 21-7 6. Marvin Vettori 16-4-1 7. Darren Till 18-2-1 8. Kevin Holland 21-5 9. Jack Hermansson 21-6 10. Edmen Shahbayan 11-1

Light heavyweight

Fighter Record 1. Jan Blachowicz (c) 28-8 2. Dominick Reyes Glover Teixeira 12-2 32-7 3. Glover Teixeira Dominick Reyes 32-7 12-2 4. Aleksandar Rakic 14-2 5. Thiago Santos 21-9 6. Anthony Smith 34-16 7. Jiri Prochazka 27-3-1 8. Magomed Ankalaev 15-1 9. Johnny Walker 18-5 10. Nikita Krylov 26-8

Heavyweight

Fighter Record 1. Stipe Miocic (c) 20-3 2. Francis Ngannou 15-3 3. Derrick Lewis 25-7 4. Curtis Blaydes 14-3 5. Alexander Volkov 33-8 6. Ciryl Gane 8-0 7. Alistair Overeem 47-19 8. Jairzinho Rozenstruik 11-2 9. Augusto Sakai 15-2-1 10. Walt Harris 13-9

Women's strawweight

Fighter Record 1. Weili Zhang (c) 21-1 2. Rose Namajunas 9-4 3. Joanna Jedrzejczyk 16-4 4. Tatiana Suarez 8-0 5. Carla Esparza 17-6 6. Yan Xiaonan 13-1 7. Jessica Andrade 21-8 8. Marina Rodriguez 13-1-2 9. Michelle Waterson 18-8 10. Amanda Ribas 10-2

Women's flyweight

Fighter Record 1. Valentina Shevchenko (c) 20-3 2. Jessica Andrade 21-8 3. Lauren Murphy 14-4 4. Katlyn Chookagian 15-4 5. Jennifer Maia 18-7-1

Women's bantamweight