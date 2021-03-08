MMA: UFC Fight Night-Las Vegas
Getty Images

This past Saturday's UFC 259 card was littered with ranked fighters and capped off with a trio of title fights. After the dust settled, the top end of the CBS Sports UFC Divisional Rankings was largely unaffected.

Light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz's impressive title defense against middleweight champion Israel Adesanya left both men atop their divisions while sending Adesanya back to 185 pounds to continue his reign as champ. Amanda Nunes easily ripped through Megan Anderson to score a first-round submission and retain the women's featherweight championship. Nunes remains the champion at both featherweight -- a division which does not have rankings -- and bantamweight, where she holds the No. 1 spot.

The most interesting situation coming out of the event involves newly-crowned bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling, who remains in the No. 2 spot because of the method of his victory. Sterling was fading as then-champion Petr Yan seemed to have taken their fight over. Unfortunately, Yan threw a blatant illegal knee to a downed Sterling, leaving him unfit to continue and his hand being raised as winner via disqualification. It marked the first time in UFC history that a title had changed hands via disqualification. 

As there is no "champion" slot in the CBS Sports rankings, all ballots turned in by the ranking panel kept Yan as the top dog in the division.

Saturday's UFC Fight Night card features two fights involving CBS Sports ranked fighters:

  • Welterweight: No. 3 Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad
  • Featherweight: No. 9 Dan Ige vs. Gavin Tucker

Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell, Jack Crosby and Brandon Wise. Without further ado, here's where things stand ahead of Saturday's card.

Flyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Deivieson Figueiredo

20-1-1

2. Brandon Moreno

18-5-2

3. Askar Askarov

12-0-1

4. Matt Schnell

15-5

5. Alexandre Pantoja

23-5

6. Kai Kara-France

22-9

7. Joseph Benavidez

28-8

8. Alex Perez

24-6

9. Brandon Royval

12-5

10. Jussier Formiga

23-8

Bantamweight

Fighter

Record

1. Petr Yan

15-1

2. Aljamain Sterling (c)

19-3

3. Cory Sandhagen

14-2

4. Cody Garbrandt

12-3

5. Pedro Munhoz

19-5

6. Marlon Moraes

23-7-1

7. Jimmie Rivera

23-5

8. Raphael Assuncao

27-8

9. Merab Dvalishvili

12-4

10. Jose Aldo

29-7

Featherweight

Fighter

Record

1. Alexander Volkanovski (c)

22-1

2. Max Holloway

22-6

3. Brian Ortega

15-1

4. Zabit Magomedsharipov

18-1

5. Yair Rodriguez

12-2

6. Korean Zombie

16-6

7. Calvin Kattar

22-5

8. Josh Emmett

16-2

9. Dan Ige

14-3

10. Shane Burgos

13-2

Lightweight

Fighter

Record

1. Dustin Poirier

27-6

T2. Justin Gaethje

22-3

T2. Charles Oliveira

30-8

4. Michael Chandler

22-5

5. Tony Ferguson

25-5

6. Rafael dos Anjos

30-13

7. Conor McGregor

22-5

8. Drew Dober

23-9

9. Dan Hooker

20-10

10. Paul Felder

17-6

Welterweight

Fighter

Record

1. Kamaru Usman (c)

18-1

2. Colby Covington

16-2

3. Leon Edwards

18-3

4. Gilbert Burns

19-4

5. Jorge Masvidal

35-14

6. Stephen Thompson

16-4-1

7. Michael Chiesa

18-4

8. Geoff Neal

13-3

9. Neil Magny

24-8

10. Vicente Luque

19-7-1

Middleweight

Fighter

Record

1. Israel Adesanya (c)

20-1

2. Robert Whittaker

22-5

3. Paulo Costa

13-1

4. Jared Cannonier

13-5

5. Derek Brunson

21-7

6. Marvin Vettori

16-4-1

7. Darren Till

18-2-1

8. Kevin Holland

21-5

9. Jack Hermansson

21-6

10. Edmen Shahbayan

11-1

Light heavyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Jan Blachowicz (c)

28-8

2. Dominick Reyes Glover Teixeira

12-2 32-7

3. Glover Teixeira Dominick Reyes

32-7 12-2

4. Aleksandar Rakic

14-2

5. Thiago Santos

21-9

6. Anthony Smith

34-16

7. Jiri Prochazka

27-3-1

8. Magomed Ankalaev

15-1

9. Johnny Walker

18-5

10. Nikita Krylov

26-8

Heavyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Stipe Miocic (c)

20-3

2. Francis Ngannou

15-3

3. Derrick Lewis

25-7

4. Curtis Blaydes

14-3

5. Alexander Volkov

33-8

6. Ciryl Gane

8-0

7. Alistair Overeem

47-19

8. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

11-2

9. Augusto Sakai

15-2-1

10. Walt Harris

13-9

Women's strawweight

Fighter

Record

1. Weili Zhang (c) 

21-1

2. Rose Namajunas

9-4

3. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

16-4

4. Tatiana Suarez

8-0

5. Carla Esparza

17-6

6. Yan Xiaonan

13-1

7. Jessica Andrade

21-8

8. Marina Rodriguez

13-1-2

9. Michelle Waterson

18-8

10. Amanda Ribas

10-2

Women's flyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Valentina Shevchenko (c)

20-3

2. Jessica Andrade

21-8

3. Lauren Murphy

14-4

4. Katlyn Chookagian

15-4

5. Jennifer Maia

18-7-1

Women's bantamweight

Fighter

Record

1. Amanda Nunes (c)

21-4

2. Germaine de Randamie

10-4

3. Holly Holm

14-5

4. Aspen Ladd

9-1

5. Yana Kunitskaya

14-5

6. Irene Aldana

12-6

7. Julianna Pena

10-4

8. Julia Avila

8-2

9. Ketlen Vieira

11-2

10. Sara McMann

12-6