With his win over Cody Garbrandt at this past Saturday's UFC Fight Night, Rob Font left no doubt that he is an elite player in the bantamweight division. Working behind a killer jab, Font picked apart the former UFC bantamweight champion to score a clear decision victory.

With the win, Font entered the top five at 135 pounds in the CBS Sports UFC Divisional Rankings, securing the No. 4 spot. Garbrandt fell from No. 4 to No. 9 with the loss. Garbrandt is now just 1-4 in his five most recent fights.

Elsewhere, Carla Esparza and Jack Hermansson also reasserted their spots at women's strawweight and middleweight, respectively. Esparza used her wrestling to dominate Yan Xiaonan for a second round TKO while Hermansson did the same to Edmen Shahbazyan, using a grinding wrestling approach for a decision win.

UFC takes a rare week off with the Memorial Day holiday this weekend and returns on June 5 with a pair of heavyweight tilts featuring fighters ranked by CBS Sports, as well as a welterweight showdown with a ranked fighter.

  • Heavyweight: No. 8 Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. No. 9 Augusto Sakai
  • Heavyweight: No. 10 Marcin Tybura vs. Walt Harris
  • Welterweight: No. 10 Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Miguel Baeza

Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell and Brandon Wise. Without further ado, here's where things stand ahead of Saturday's card.

Flyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Deivieson Figueiredo (c)

20-1-1

2. Brandon Moreno

18-5-2

3. Askar Askarov

12-0-1

4. Matt Schnell

15-5

5. Alexandre Pantoja

23-5

6. Kai Kara-France

22-9

7. Joseph Benavidez

28-8

8. Alex Perez

24-6

9. Brandon Royval

12-5

10. Jussier Formiga

23-8

Bantamweight

Fighter

Record

1. Petr Yan

15-1

2. Aljamain Sterling (c)

19-3

3. Cory Sandhagen

14-2

4. Cody Garbrandt Rob Font

12-4 19-4

5. Pedro Munhoz

19-5

6. Marlon Moraes

23-7-1

7. Merab Dvalishili

13-4

8. Jimmy Rivera

23-5

9. Cody Garbrandt

12-4

10. Jose Aldo

29-7

Featherweight

Fighter

Record

1. Alexander Volkanovski (c)

22-1

2. Max Holloway

22-6

3. Brian Ortega

15-1

4. Zabit Magomedsharipov

18-1

5. Yair Rodriguez

12-2

6. Korean Zombie

16-6

7. Calvin Kattar

22-5

8. Josh Emmett

16-2

9. Edson Barboza

22-9

10. Dan Ige

15-3

Lightweight

Fighter

Record

1. Dustin Poirier

27-6

2. Charles Oliveira (c)

31-8

3. Justin Gaethje

22-3

4. Michael Chandler

22-6

5. Rafael dos Anjos

30-13

6. Beneil Dariush

21-4-1

7. Islam Makhachev

19-1

8. Dan Hooker

20-10

9. Conor McGregor

22-5

10. Tony Ferguson

25-6

Welterweight

Fighter

Record

1. Kamaru Usman (c)

19-1

2. Colby Covington

16-2

3. Leon Edwards

18-3

4. Gilbert Burns

19-4

5. Stephen Thompson

16-4-1

6. Jorge Masvidal

35-15

7. Michael Chiesa

18-4

8. Vicente Luque

20-7-1

9. Neil Magny

25-8

10. Santiago Ponzinibbio

27-4

Middleweight

Fighter

Record

1. Israel Adesanya (c)

20-1

2. Robert Whittaker

23-5

3. Paulo Costa

13-1

4. Jared Cannonier

13-5

5. Marvin Vettori

16-4-1

6. Derek Brunson

21-7

7. Jack Hermansson

18-2-1 22-6

8. Uriah Hall

17-9

9. Darren Till

18-2-1

10. Kelvin Gastelum

16-7

Light heavyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Jan Blachowicz (c)

28-8

2. Glover Teixeira

32-7

3. Jiri Prochazka

28-3-1

4. Aleksandar Rakic

14-2

5. Thiago Santos

21-9

6. Anthony Smith

35-16

7. Dominick Reyes

12-3

8. Magomed Ankalaev

15-1

9. Johnny Walker

18-5

10. Nikita Krylov

26-8

Heavyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Francis Ngannou (c)

16-3

2. Stipe Miocic

20-4

3. Derrick Lewis

25-7

4. Curtis Blaydes

14-3

5. Alexander Volkov

33-8

6. Ciryl Gane

8-0

7. Alistair Overeem

47-19

8. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

11-2

9. Augusto Sakai

15-2-1

10. Marcin Tybura

21-6

Women's strawweight

Fighter

Record

1. Rose Namajunas (c) 

10-4

2. Weili Zhang

21-1

3. Carla Esparza

18-6

4. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

16-4

5. Mackenzie Dern

11-1

6. Marina Rodriguez

14-1-2

7. Yan Xiaonan

13-2

8. Tatiana Suarez

8-0

9. Michelle Waterson

18-9

10. Jessica Andrade

21-9

Women's flyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Valentina Shevchenko (c)

21-3

2. Lauren Murphy

14-4

3. Katlyn Chookagian

16-4

4. Joanne Calderwood

15-5

5. Jessica Andrade

21-9

Women's bantamweight

Fighter

Record

1. Amanda Nunes (c)

21-4

2. Germaine de Randamie

10-4

3. Holly Holm

14-5

4. Aspen Ladd

9-1

5. Yana Kunitskaya

14-5

6. Irene Aldana

12-6

7. Julianna Pena

10-4

8. Julia Avila

8-2

9. Ketlen Vieira

11-2

10. Sara McMann

12-6