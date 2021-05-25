With his win over Cody Garbrandt at this past Saturday's UFC Fight Night, Rob Font left no doubt that he is an elite player in the bantamweight division. Working behind a killer jab, Font picked apart the former UFC bantamweight champion to score a clear decision victory.
With the win, Font entered the top five at 135 pounds in the CBS Sports UFC Divisional Rankings, securing the No. 4 spot. Garbrandt fell from No. 4 to No. 9 with the loss. Garbrandt is now just 1-4 in his five most recent fights.
Elsewhere, Carla Esparza and Jack Hermansson also reasserted their spots at women's strawweight and middleweight, respectively. Esparza used her wrestling to dominate Yan Xiaonan for a second round TKO while Hermansson did the same to Edmen Shahbazyan, using a grinding wrestling approach for a decision win.
Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news.
UFC takes a rare week off with the Memorial Day holiday this weekend and returns on June 5 with a pair of heavyweight tilts featuring fighters ranked by CBS Sports, as well as a welterweight showdown with a ranked fighter.
- Heavyweight: No. 8 Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. No. 9 Augusto Sakai
- Heavyweight: No. 10 Marcin Tybura vs. Walt Harris
- Welterweight: No. 10 Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Miguel Baeza
Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell and Brandon Wise. Without further ado, here's where things stand ahead of Saturday's card.
For Brian Campbell's updated Pound for Pound Rankings, click here.
Flyweight
Fighter
|Record
1. Deivieson Figueiredo (c)
|20-1-1
2. Brandon Moreno
|18-5-2
3. Askar Askarov
|12-0-1
4. Matt Schnell
|15-5
5. Alexandre Pantoja
|23-5
6. Kai Kara-France
|22-9
7. Joseph Benavidez
|28-8
8. Alex Perez
|24-6
9. Brandon Royval
|12-5
10. Jussier Formiga
|23-8
Bantamweight
Fighter
Record
1. Petr Yan
15-1
2. Aljamain Sterling (c)
19-3
3. Cory Sandhagen
14-2
4. Cody Garbrandt Rob Font
12-4 19-4
5. Pedro Munhoz
19-5
6. Marlon Moraes
23-7-1
7. Merab Dvalishili
13-4
8. Jimmy Rivera
23-5
9. Cody Garbrandt
12-4
10. Jose Aldo
29-7
Featherweight
Fighter
Record
1. Alexander Volkanovski (c)
22-1
2. Max Holloway
22-6
3. Brian Ortega
15-1
4. Zabit Magomedsharipov
18-1
5. Yair Rodriguez
12-2
6. Korean Zombie
16-6
7. Calvin Kattar
22-5
8. Josh Emmett
16-2
9. Edson Barboza
22-9
10. Dan Ige
15-3
Lightweight
Fighter
Record
1. Dustin Poirier
27-6
2. Charles Oliveira (c)
31-8
3. Justin Gaethje
22-3
4. Michael Chandler
22-6
5. Rafael dos Anjos
30-13
6. Beneil Dariush
21-4-1
7. Islam Makhachev
19-1
8. Dan Hooker
20-10
9. Conor McGregor
22-5
10. Tony Ferguson
25-6
Welterweight
Fighter
Record
1. Kamaru Usman (c)
19-1
2. Colby Covington
16-2
3. Leon Edwards
18-3
4. Gilbert Burns
19-4
5. Stephen Thompson
16-4-1
6. Jorge Masvidal
35-15
7. Michael Chiesa
18-4
8. Vicente Luque
20-7-1
9. Neil Magny
25-8
10. Santiago Ponzinibbio
27-4
Middleweight
Fighter
Record
1. Israel Adesanya (c)
20-1
2. Robert Whittaker
23-5
3. Paulo Costa
13-1
4. Jared Cannonier
13-5
5. Marvin Vettori
16-4-1
6. Derek Brunson
21-7
7. Jack Hermansson
18-2-1 22-6
8. Uriah Hall
17-9
9. Darren Till
18-2-1
10. Kelvin Gastelum
16-7
Light heavyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Jan Blachowicz (c)
28-8
2. Glover Teixeira
32-7
3. Jiri Prochazka
28-3-1
4. Aleksandar Rakic
14-2
5. Thiago Santos
21-9
6. Anthony Smith
35-16
7. Dominick Reyes
12-3
8. Magomed Ankalaev
15-1
9. Johnny Walker
18-5
10. Nikita Krylov
26-8
Heavyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Francis Ngannou (c)
16-3
2. Stipe Miocic
20-4
3. Derrick Lewis
25-7
4. Curtis Blaydes
14-3
5. Alexander Volkov
33-8
6. Ciryl Gane
8-0
7. Alistair Overeem
47-19
8. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
11-2
9. Augusto Sakai
15-2-1
10. Marcin Tybura
21-6
Women's strawweight
Fighter
Record
1. Rose Namajunas (c)
10-4
2. Weili Zhang
21-1
3. Carla Esparza
18-6
4. Joanna Jedrzejczyk
16-4
5. Mackenzie Dern
11-1
6. Marina Rodriguez
14-1-2
7. Yan Xiaonan
13-2
8. Tatiana Suarez
8-0
9. Michelle Waterson
18-9
10. Jessica Andrade
21-9
Women's flyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Valentina Shevchenko (c)
21-3
2. Lauren Murphy
14-4
3. Katlyn Chookagian
16-4
4. Joanne Calderwood
15-5
5. Jessica Andrade
21-9
Women's bantamweight
Fighter
Record
1. Amanda Nunes (c)
21-4
2. Germaine de Randamie
10-4
3. Holly Holm
14-5
4. Aspen Ladd
9-1
5. Yana Kunitskaya
14-5
6. Irene Aldana
12-6
7. Julianna Pena
10-4
8. Julia Avila
8-2
9. Ketlen Vieira
11-2
10. Sara McMann
12-6