With his win over Cody Garbrandt at this past Saturday's UFC Fight Night, Rob Font left no doubt that he is an elite player in the bantamweight division. Working behind a killer jab, Font picked apart the former UFC bantamweight champion to score a clear decision victory.

With the win, Font entered the top five at 135 pounds in the CBS Sports UFC Divisional Rankings, securing the No. 4 spot. Garbrandt fell from No. 4 to No. 9 with the loss. Garbrandt is now just 1-4 in his five most recent fights.

Elsewhere, Carla Esparza and Jack Hermansson also reasserted their spots at women's strawweight and middleweight, respectively. Esparza used her wrestling to dominate Yan Xiaonan for a second round TKO while Hermansson did the same to Edmen Shahbazyan, using a grinding wrestling approach for a decision win.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news.

UFC takes a rare week off with the Memorial Day holiday this weekend and returns on June 5 with a pair of heavyweight tilts featuring fighters ranked by CBS Sports, as well as a welterweight showdown with a ranked fighter.

Heavyweight: No. 8 Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. No. 9 Augusto Sakai

No. 8 Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. No. 9 Augusto Sakai Heavyweight: No. 10 Marcin Tybura vs. Walt Harris

No. 10 Marcin Tybura vs. Walt Harris Welterweight: No. 10 Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Miguel Baeza



Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell and Brandon Wise. Without further ado, here's where things stand ahead of Saturday's card.

For Brian Campbell's updated Pound for Pound Rankings, click here.

Flyweight

Fighter Record 1. Deivieson Figueiredo (c) 20-1-1 2. Brandon Moreno 18-5-2 3. Askar Askarov 12-0-1 4. Matt Schnell 15-5 5. Alexandre Pantoja 23-5 6. Kai Kara-France 22-9 7. Joseph Benavidez 28-8 8. Alex Perez 24-6 9. Brandon Royval 12-5 10. Jussier Formiga 23-8

Bantamweight

Fighter Record 1. Petr Yan 15-1 2. Aljamain Sterling (c) 19-3 3. Cory Sandhagen 14-2 4. Cody Garbrandt Rob Font 12-4 19-4 5. Pedro Munhoz 19-5 6. Marlon Moraes 23-7-1 7. Merab Dvalishili 13-4 8. Jimmy Rivera 23-5 9. Cody Garbrandt 12-4 10. Jose Aldo 29-7

Featherweight

Fighter Record 1. Alexander Volkanovski (c) 22-1 2. Max Holloway 22-6 3. Brian Ortega 15-1 4. Zabit Magomedsharipov 18-1 5. Yair Rodriguez 12-2 6. Korean Zombie 16-6 7. Calvin Kattar 22-5 8. Josh Emmett 16-2 9. Edson Barboza 22-9 10. Dan Ige 15-3

Lightweight

Fighter Record 1. Dustin Poirier 27-6 2. Charles Oliveira (c) 31-8 3. Justin Gaethje 22-3 4. Michael Chandler 22-6 5. Rafael dos Anjos 30-13 6. Beneil Dariush 21-4-1 7. Islam Makhachev 19-1 8. Dan Hooker 20-10 9. Conor McGregor 22-5 10. Tony Ferguson 25-6

Welterweight

Fighter Record 1. Kamaru Usman (c) 19-1 2. Colby Covington 16-2 3. Leon Edwards 18-3 4. Gilbert Burns 19-4 5. Stephen Thompson 16-4-1 6. Jorge Masvidal 35-15 7. Michael Chiesa 18-4 8. Vicente Luque 20-7-1 9. Neil Magny 25-8 10. Santiago Ponzinibbio 27-4

Middleweight

Fighter Record 1. Israel Adesanya (c) 20-1 2. Robert Whittaker 23-5 3. Paulo Costa 13-1 4. Jared Cannonier 13-5 5. Marvin Vettori 16-4-1 6. Derek Brunson 21-7 7. Jack Hermansson 18-2-1 22-6 8. Uriah Hall 17-9 9. Darren Till 18-2-1 10. Kelvin Gastelum 16-7

Light heavyweight

Fighter Record 1. Jan Blachowicz (c) 28-8 2. Glover Teixeira 32-7 3. Jiri Prochazka 28-3-1 4. Aleksandar Rakic 14-2 5. Thiago Santos 21-9 6. Anthony Smith 35-16 7. Dominick Reyes 12-3 8. Magomed Ankalaev 15-1 9. Johnny Walker 18-5 10. Nikita Krylov 26-8

Heavyweight

Fighter Record 1. Francis Ngannou (c) 16-3 2. Stipe Miocic 20-4 3. Derrick Lewis 25-7 4. Curtis Blaydes 14-3 5. Alexander Volkov 33-8 6. Ciryl Gane 8-0 7. Alistair Overeem 47-19 8. Jairzinho Rozenstruik 11-2 9. Augusto Sakai 15-2-1 10. Marcin Tybura 21-6

Women's strawweight

Fighter Record 1. Rose Namajunas (c) 10-4 2. Weili Zhang 21-1 3. Carla Esparza 18-6 4. Joanna Jedrzejczyk 16-4 5. Mackenzie Dern 11-1 6. Marina Rodriguez 14-1-2 7. Yan Xiaonan 13-2 8. Tatiana Suarez 8-0 9. Michelle Waterson 18-9 10. Jessica Andrade 21-9

Women's flyweight

Fighter Record 1. Valentina Shevchenko (c) 21-3 2. Lauren Murphy 14-4 3. Katlyn Chookagian 16-4 4. Joanne Calderwood 15-5 5. Jessica Andrade 21-9

Women's bantamweight