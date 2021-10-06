Thiago Santos faced something near a must-win fight in the main event of this past Saturday's UFC Fight Night. Santos entered his light heavyweight fight with Johnny Walker on a three-fight losing skid and far from having earned a second opportunity at a title shot.

Santos managed to edge out a narrow decision, scoring his first win since February 2019, when he defeated Jan Blachowicz, the man who now holds the 205-pound title. With the win, Santos moves up one spot to No. 9 in the CBS Sports UFC Divisional Rankings.

Walker is now 1-3 in his four most recent fights and is winless in the UFC in fights that go past the three-minute mark of the first round. He remains at the No. 9 spot in the rankings.

Saturday's UFC Fight Night features just one fight featuring CBS Sports ranked fighters.

Women's strawweight: No. 5 Mackenzie Dern vs. No. 6 Marina Rodriguez

Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell and Brandon Wise. Without further ado, here's where things stand ahead of Saturday's card.

For Brian Campbell's updated Pound for Pound Rankings, click here.

Flyweight

Fighter Record 1. Brandon Moreno (c) 19-5-2 2. Deiveson Figueiredo 20-2-1 3. Askar Askarov 14-0-1 4. Matt Schnell 15-6 5. Alexandre Pantoja 23-5 6. Kai Kara-France 22-9 7. Joseph Benavidez 28-8 8. Alex Perez 24-6 9. Brandon Royval 12-6 10. Jussier Formiga 23-8

Bantamweight

Fighter Record 1. Petr Yan 15-2 2. Aljamain Sterling (c) 19-4 3. Cory Sandhagen 14-3 4. TJ Dillashaw 17-4 5. Rob Font 19-4 6. Jose Aldo 30-7 7. Merab Dvalishvili 14-4 T8. Cody Garbrandt 12-4 T8. Marlon Moraes 23-9-1 T8. Jimmie Rivera 23-5

Featherweight

Fighter Record 1. Alexander Volkanovski (c) 22-1 2. Max Holloway 22-6 3. Zabit Magomedsharipov 18-1 4. Brian Ortega 15-2 5. Yair Rodriguez 13-2 6. Korean Zombie 17-6 7. Giga Chikadze 14-2 8. Calvin Kattar 22-5 9. Josh Emmett 16-2 10. Edson Barboza 22-10

Lightweight

Fighter Record 1. Dustin Poirier 28-6 2. Charles Oliveira (c) 31-8 3. Justin Gaethje 22-3 4. Michael Chandler 22-6 5. Islam Makhachev 20-1 6. Rafael dos Anjos 30-13 7. Beneil Dariush 21-4-1 8. Dan Hooker 20-10 9. Gregor Gillespie 14-1 10. Tony Ferguson 25-6

Welterweight

Fighter Record 1. Kamaru Usman (c) 19-1 2. Colby Covington 16-2 3. Leon Edwards 19-3 4. Gilbert Burns 20-4 5. Stephen Thompson 16-5-1 6. Vicente Luque 21-7-1 7. Jorge Masvidal 35-15 8. Michael Chiesa 18-5 9. Neil Magny 25-8 10. Santiago Ponzinibbio 28-4

Middleweight

Fighter Record 1. Israel Adesanya (c) 21-1 2. Robert Whittaker 23-5 T3. Paulo Costa 13-1 T3. Derek Brunson 23-7 5. Jared Cannonier 14-5 6. Marvin Vettori 17-5-1 7. Jack Hermansson 22-6 8. Sean Strickland 24-3 9. Kelvin Gastelum 16-8 10. Darren Till 18-4-1

Light heavyweight

Fighter Record 1. Jan Blachowicz (c) 28-8 2. Glover Teixeira 32-7 3. Jiri Prochazka 28-3-1 4. Aleksandar Rakic 14-2 5. Anthony Smith 36-16 6. Thiago Santos 22-9 7. Dominick Reyes 12-3 8. Magomed Ankalaev 15-1 9. Johnny Walker 18-6 10. Nikita Krylov 26-8

Heavyweight

Fighter Record 1. Francis Ngannou (c) 16-3 2. Stipe Miocic 20-4 3. Ciryl Gane 10-0 4. Curtis Blaydes 15-3 5. Derrick Lewis 25-8 6. Alexander Volkov 33-9 7. Marcin Tybura 22-6 8. Chris Daukaus 12-3 9. Jairzinho Rozenstruik 12-3 10. Tai Tuivasa 12-3

Women's strawweight

Fighter Record 1. Rose Namajunas (c) 10-4 2. Weili Zhang 21-2 3. Carla Esparza 18-6 4. Joanna Jedrzejczyk 16-4 5. Mackenzie Dern 11-1 6. Marina Rodriguez 14-1-2 7. Yan Xiaonan 13-2 8. Tatiana Suarez 8-0 9. Michelle Waterson 18-9 10. Jessica Andrade 22-9

Women's flyweight

Fighter Record 1. Valentina Shevchenko (c) 22-3 2. Jessica Andrade 22-9 3. Jennifer Maia 19-7-1 4. Lauren Murphy 15-5 5. Maycee Barber 9-2

Women's bantamweight