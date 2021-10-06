Thiago Santos faced something near a must-win fight in the main event of this past Saturday's UFC Fight Night. Santos entered his light heavyweight fight with Johnny Walker on a three-fight losing skid and far from having earned a second opportunity at a title shot.
Santos managed to edge out a narrow decision, scoring his first win since February 2019, when he defeated Jan Blachowicz, the man who now holds the 205-pound title. With the win, Santos moves up one spot to No. 9 in the CBS Sports UFC Divisional Rankings.
Walker is now 1-3 in his four most recent fights and is winless in the UFC in fights that go past the three-minute mark of the first round. He remains at the No. 9 spot in the rankings.
Saturday's UFC Fight Night features just one fight featuring CBS Sports ranked fighters.
- Women's strawweight: No. 5 Mackenzie Dern vs. No. 6 Marina Rodriguez
Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell and Brandon Wise. Without further ado, here's where things stand ahead of Saturday's card.
Flyweight
Fighter
|Record
1. Brandon Moreno (c)
|19-5-2
2. Deiveson Figueiredo
|20-2-1
3. Askar Askarov
|14-0-1
4. Matt Schnell
|15-6
5. Alexandre Pantoja
|23-5
6. Kai Kara-France
|22-9
7. Joseph Benavidez
|28-8
8. Alex Perez
|24-6
9. Brandon Royval
|12-6
10. Jussier Formiga
|23-8
Bantamweight
Fighter
Record
1. Petr Yan
15-2
2. Aljamain Sterling (c)
19-4
3. Cory Sandhagen
14-3
4. TJ Dillashaw
17-4
5. Rob Font
19-4
6. Jose Aldo
30-7
7. Merab Dvalishvili
14-4
T8. Cody Garbrandt
12-4
T8. Marlon Moraes
23-9-1
T8. Jimmie Rivera
23-5
Featherweight
Fighter
Record
1. Alexander Volkanovski (c)
22-1
2. Max Holloway
22-6
3. Zabit Magomedsharipov
18-1
4. Brian Ortega
15-2
5. Yair Rodriguez
13-2
6. Korean Zombie
17-6
7. Giga Chikadze
14-2
8. Calvin Kattar
22-5
9. Josh Emmett
16-2
10. Edson Barboza
22-10
Lightweight
Fighter
Record
1. Dustin Poirier
28-6
2. Charles Oliveira (c)
31-8
3. Justin Gaethje
22-3
4. Michael Chandler
22-6
5. Islam Makhachev
20-1
6. Rafael dos Anjos
30-13
7. Beneil Dariush
21-4-1
8. Dan Hooker
20-10
9. Gregor Gillespie
14-1
10. Tony Ferguson
25-6
Welterweight
Fighter
Record
1. Kamaru Usman (c)
19-1
2. Colby Covington
16-2
3. Leon Edwards
19-3
4. Gilbert Burns
20-4
5. Stephen Thompson
16-5-1
6. Vicente Luque
21-7-1
7. Jorge Masvidal
35-15
8. Michael Chiesa
18-5
9. Neil Magny
25-8
10. Santiago Ponzinibbio
28-4
Middleweight
Fighter
Record
1. Israel Adesanya (c)
21-1
2. Robert Whittaker
23-5
T3. Paulo Costa
13-1
T3. Derek Brunson
23-7
5. Jared Cannonier
14-5
6. Marvin Vettori
17-5-1
7. Jack Hermansson
22-6
8. Sean Strickland
24-3
9. Kelvin Gastelum
16-8
10. Darren Till
18-4-1
Light heavyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Jan Blachowicz (c)
28-8
2. Glover Teixeira
32-7
3. Jiri Prochazka
28-3-1
4. Aleksandar Rakic
14-2
5. Anthony Smith
36-16
6. Thiago Santos
22-9
7. Dominick Reyes
12-3
8. Magomed Ankalaev
15-1
9. Johnny Walker
18-6
10. Nikita Krylov
26-8
Heavyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Francis Ngannou (c)
16-3
2. Stipe Miocic
20-4
3. Ciryl Gane
10-0
4. Curtis Blaydes
15-3
5. Derrick Lewis
25-8
6. Alexander Volkov
33-9
7. Marcin Tybura
22-6
8. Chris Daukaus
12-3
9. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
12-3
10. Tai Tuivasa
12-3
Women's strawweight
Fighter
Record
1. Rose Namajunas (c)
10-4
2. Weili Zhang
21-2
3. Carla Esparza
18-6
4. Joanna Jedrzejczyk
16-4
5. Mackenzie Dern
11-1
6. Marina Rodriguez
14-1-2
7. Yan Xiaonan
13-2
8. Tatiana Suarez
8-0
9. Michelle Waterson
18-9
10. Jessica Andrade
22-9
Women's flyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Valentina Shevchenko (c)
22-3
2. Jessica Andrade
22-9
3. Jennifer Maia
19-7-1
4. Lauren Murphy
15-5
5. Maycee Barber
9-2
Women's bantamweight
Fighter
Record
1. Amanda Nunes (c)
21-4
2. Germaine de Randamie
10-4
3. Holly Holm
14-5
4. Aspen Ladd
9-1
5. Irene Aldana
13-6
6. Julianna Pena
10-4
7. Yana Kunitskaya
14-6
8. Julia Avila
9-2
9. Ketlen Vieira
11-2
10. Miesha Tate
19-7