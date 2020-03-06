UFC divisional rankings: Top-ranked champions highlight UFC 248 card in Las Vegas
Two champions put their belts -- and No. 1 rankings -- on the line Saturday at UFC 248
After a weekend that saw Deiveson Figueiredo catapult himself into the No. 1 spot at flyweight with a knockout of Joseph Benavidez in the main event of UFC Fight Night 169 -- but leave without the title due to a failed weight cut -- two more fights for divisional top slots are on tap for UFC 248 this Saturday. Middleweight and women's strawweight could both see new champions, or have the status quo maintained when Israel Adesanya and Weili Zhang defend their championships at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena.
Adesanya will put the middleweight championship on the line against No. 4-ranked Yoel Romero, who's making his fourth attempt to win a version of the 185-pound championship. Women's strawweight champ Zhang will defend her belt against the former dominant champ and No. 4-ranked Joanna Jedrzejczyk.
At the UFC 248 event on Saturday, there are only two scheduled fights featuring CBS Sports ranked fighters:
- Middleweight: No. 1 Israel Adesanya vs. No. 4 Yoel Romero
- Women's Strawweight: No. 1 Weili Zhang vs. No. 4 Joanna Jedzejczyk
Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell, Jack Crosby and Brandon Wise. Without further ado, here's where things stand ahead of the monumental UFC 244 event on Saturday night.
Flyweight
Fighter
|Record
1. Deivieson Figueiredo
|17-1
2. Joseph Benavidez
|28-6
3. Jussier Formiga
|23-6
4. Alexandre Pantoja
|21-4
5. Brandon Moreno
|16-5
6. Matt Schnell
|14-4
7. Kai Kara-France
|21-8
8. Askar Askarov
|11-0-1
9. Raulian Paiva
|19-3
10. Tim Elliott
|15-10-1
Bantamweight
Fighter
Record
1. Henry Cejudo (c)
15-2
2. Petr Yan
14-1
3. Aljamain Sterling
18-3
T4. Marlon Moraes
23-6-1
T4. Cory Sandhagen
12-1
6. Pedro Munhoz
18-4
7. Jimmie Rivera
22-4
T8. Raphael Assuncao
27-7
T8. TJ Dillashaw
16-4
10. Song Yadong
15-4-1
Featherweight
Fighter
Record
1. Alexander Volkanovski (c)
22-1
2. Max Holloway
21-5
T3. Korean Zombie
16-5
T3. Zabit Magomedsharipov
18-1
5. Brian Ortega
14-1
6. Yair Rodriguez
12-2
7. Shane Burgos
13-1
8. Chase Hooper
9-0-1
9. Josh Emmett
15-2
10. Jeremy Stephens
28-17
Lightweight
Fighter
Record
1. Khabib Nurmagomedov (c)
28-0
2. Tony Ferguson
25-3
3. Dustin Poirier
25-6
4. Justin Gaethje
21-2
5. Conor McGregor
21-4
6. Dan Hooker
20-8
7. Kevin Lee
18-5
8. Paul Felder
17-5
9. Donald Cerrone
36-14
10. Al Iaquinta
14-6-1
Welterweight
Fighter
Record
1. Kamaru Usman (c)
16-1
2. Jorge Masvidal
35-13
3. Colby Covington
15-2
4. Leon Edwards
18-3
5. Tyron Woodley
19-4-1
T6. Santiago Ponzinibbio
27-3
T6.Stephen Thompson
15-4-1
8. Geoff Neal
13-2
9. Michael Chiesa
17-4
10. Nate Diaz
20-12
Middleweight
Fighter
Record
1. Israel Adesanya (c)
18-0
2. Paulo Costa
13-0
3. Robert Whittaker
20-5
4. Yoel Romero
13-4
5. Jared Cannonier
13-4
6. Derek Brunson
20-7
7. Kelvin Gastelum
15-5
8. Jack Hermansson
20-5
9. Darren Till
18-2-1
10. Uriah Hall
15-9
Light heavyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Jon Jones (c)
26-1
2. Jan Blachowicz
26-8
3. Dominick Reyes
12-1
4. Thiago Santos
21-7
5. Anthony Smith
32-14
6. Corey Anderson
13-5
7. Volkan Oezdemir
17-4
8. Glover Teixeira
30-7
9. Aleksandr Rakic
12-2
10. Johnny Walker
17-4
Heavyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Stipe Miocic (c)
19-3
2. Daniel Cormier
22-2
3. Francis Ngannou
14-3
4. Curtis Blaydes
13-2
5. Junior dos Santos
21-7
6. Alexander Volkov
31-7
7. Jairzinho Rozenstruil
10-0
T8. Derrick Lewis
23-7
T8. Walt Harris
13-7
10. Alistair Overeem
45-18
Women's strawweight
Fighter
Record
1. Weili Zhang (c)
20-1
2. Jessica Andrade
20-7
3. Tatiana Suarez
8-0
4. Joanna Jedzejczyk
16-3
5. Claudia Gadelha
17-4
6. Nina Ansaroff
10-6
7. Carla Esparza
14-6
8. Michelle Waterson
17-7
9. Cynthia Carvalho
8-1
10. Rose Namajunas
8-4
Women's flyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Valentina Shevchenko (c)
19-3
2. Joanne Calderwood
14-4
3. Katlyn Chookagian
12-3
4. Jessica Eye
14-7
5. Roxanne Modafferi
24-16
Women's bantamweight
Fighter
Record
1. Amanda Nunes (c)
19-4
2. Aspen Ladd
9-1
3. Germaine de Randamie
9-4
4. Irene Aldana
11-5
5. Holly Holm
12-5
6. Julianna Pena
9-3
7. Ketlen Vieira
10-1
8. Yana Kunitskaya
12-5
T9. Raquel Pennington
10-8
T9. Sara McMann
11-5
