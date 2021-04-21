On Saturday, the UFC will hold an event with full capacity since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic when UFC 261 comes to VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. It's a big milestone for the promotion, and the UFC is delivering a big card to celebrate the occasion.

The card is headlined by a trio of championship fights and is littered with fighters ranked in the CBS Sports UFC Divisional Rankings. In the main event, welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will defend his title in a rematch with CBS Sports No. 5 ranked Jorge Masvidal. The other two championship fights see No. 2 ranked Rose Namajunas challenge for Weili Zhang's women's strawweight championship and Valentina Shevchenko defending the women's flyweight title against No. 2 ranked flyweight Jessica Andrade.

UFC 261 features five fights with CBS Sports ranked fighters.

Welterweight: No. 1 Kamaru Usman (c) vs. No. 5 Jorge Masvidal

No. 1 Kamaru Usman (c) vs. No. 5 Jorge Masvidal Women's strawweight: No. 1 Weili Zhang (c) vs. No. 2 Rose Namajunas

No. 1 Weili Zhang (c) vs. No. 2 Rose Namajunas Women's flyweight: No. 1 Valentina Shevchenko vs. No. 2 Jessica Andrade

No. 1 Valentina Shevchenko vs. No. 2 Jessica Andrade Middleweight: No. 9 Uriah Hall vs. Chris Weidman

No. 9 Uriah Hall vs. Chris Weidman Light heavyweight: No. 6 Anthony Smith vs. Jimmy Crute



Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell and Brandon Wise. Without further ado, here's where things stand ahead of Saturday's card.

Flyweight

Fighter Record 1. Deivieson Figueiredo (c) 20-1-1 2. Brandon Moreno 18-5-2 3. Askar Askarov 12-0-1 4. Matt Schnell 15-5 5. Alexandre Pantoja 23-5 6. Kai Kara-France 22-9 7. Joseph Benavidez 28-8 8. Alex Perez 24-6 9. Brandon Royval 12-5 10. Jussier Formiga 23-8

Bantamweight

Fighter Record 1. Petr Yan 15-1 2. Aljamain Sterling (c) 19-3 3. Cory Sandhagen 14-2 4. Cody Garbrandt 12-3 5. Pedro Munhoz 19-5 6. Marlon Moraes 23-7-1 7. Jimmie Rivera 23-5 8. Raphael Assuncao 27-8 9. Merab Dvalishvili 12-4 10. Jose Aldo 29-7

Featherweight

Fighter Record 1. Alexander Volkanovski (c) 22-1 2. Max Holloway 22-6 3. Brian Ortega 15-1 4. Zabit Magomedsharipov 18-1 5. Yair Rodriguez 12-2 6. Korean Zombie 16-6 7. Calvin Kattar 22-5 8. Josh Emmett 16-2 9. Dan Ige 15-3 10. Shane Burgos 13-2

Lightweight

Fighter Record 1. Dustin Poirier 27-6 T2. Justin Gaethje 22-3 T2. Charles Oliveira 30-8 4. Michael Chandler 22-5 5. Tony Ferguson 25-5 6. Rafael dos Anjos 30-13 7. Conor McGregor 22-5 8. Drew Dober 23-9 9. Dan Hooker 20-10 10. Paul Felder 17-6

Welterweight

Fighter Record 1. Kamaru Usman (c) 18-1 2. Colby Covington 16-2 3. Leon Edwards 18-3 4. Gilbert Burns 19-4 5. Jorge Masvidal 35-14 6. Stephen Thompson 16-4-1 7. Michael Chiesa 18-4 8. Vicente Luque 20-7-1 9. Santiago Ponzinibbio 27-4 10. Neil Magny 24-8

Middleweight

Fighter Record 1. Israel Adesanya (c) 20-1 2. Robert Whittaker 23-5 3. Paulo Costa 13-1 4. Jared Cannonier 13-5 5. Derek Brunson 21-7 6. Marvin Vettori 16-4-1 7. Darren Till 18-2-1 8. Jack Hermansson 21-6 9. Uriah Hall 16-9 10. Edmen Shahbayan 11-1

Light heavyweight

Fighter Record 1. Jan Blachowicz (c) 28-8 2. Glover Teixeira 32-7 3. Dominick Reyes 12-2 4. Aleksandar Rakic 14-2 5. Thiago Santos 21-9 6. Anthony Smith 34-16 7. Jiri Prochazka 27-3-1 8. Magomed Ankalaev 15-1 9. Johnny Walker 18-5 10. Nikita Krylov 26-8

Heavyweight

Fighter Record 1. Francis Ngannou (c) 16-3 2. Stipe Miocic 20-4 3. Derrick Lewis 25-7 4. Curtis Blaydes 14-3 5. Alexander Volkov 33-8 6. Ciryl Gane 8-0 7. Alistair Overeem 47-19 8. Jairzinho Rozenstruik 11-2 9. Augusto Sakai 15-2-1 10. Marcin Tybura 21-6

Women's strawweight

Fighter Record 1. Weili Zhang (c) 21-1 2. Rose Namajunas 9-4 3. Joanna Jedrzejczyk 16-4 4. Carla Esparza 17-6 5. Tatiana Suarez 9-0 6. Marina Rodriguez 13-1-2 7. Yan Xiaonan 13-1 8. Jessica Andrade 21-8 9. Mackenzie Dern 11-1 10. Michelle Waterson 18-8

Women's flyweight

Fighter Record 1. Valentina Shevchenko (c) 20-3 2. Jessica Andrade 21-8 3. Lauren Murphy 14-4 4. Katlyn Chookagian 15-4 5. Jennifer Maia 18-7-1

Women's bantamweight