While UFC 251 may have failed to live up to some lofty, unrealistic expectations in some ways, the card did provide a lot of clarity across several weight classes. Kamaru Usman and Petr Yan became the clear No. 1 fighters in their respective divisions, but in the third title fight on the card, Alexander Volkanovski retained his UFC featherweight title but the controversial decision victory over Max Holloway has many wondering who truly is the top fighter at 145 pounds.

One of the big movers coming out of UFC 251 is Rose Namajunas. Inactivity had led the CBS Sports ranking panel to place her in wildly different spots in the rankings, ultimately landing her at No. 9 at women's strawweight. Namajunas won a thrilling decision over previous No. 2 Jessica Andrade, and in the process, moved herself up to the No. 2 spot behind champion Weili Zhang.

Jiri Prochazka made a big splash in his Octagon debut, scoring a huge knockout of then-No. 7 ranked light heavyweight Volkan Oezdemir. With his win over the former title challenger, Prochazka entered the rankings at No. 10.

Also of note in this update: Brian Ortega has been removed from the featherweight rankings after passing 18 months of inactivity.

Wednesday's UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige card has two fights involving CBS Sports ranked fighters:

Featherweight: No. 7 Calvin Kattar vs. No. 8 Dan Ige



No. 7 Calvin Kattar vs. No. 8 Dan Ige Bantamweight: No. 7 Jimmie Rivera vs. Cody Stamann



Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell, Jack Crosby and Brandon Wise. Without further ado, here's where things stand ahead of Saturday's card.

For Brian Campbell's updated Pound for Pound Rankings, click here.

Flyweight

Fighter Record 1. Deivieson Figueiredo 17-1 2. Joseph Benavidez 28-6 3. Brandon Moreno 17-5 4. Alexandre Pantoja 21-4 5. Matt Schnell 14-4 6. Kai Kara-France 21-8 7. Askar Askarov 11-0-1 8. Alex Perez 24-5 9. Jussier Formiga 23-8 10. Raulian Paiva 19-3

Bantamweight

Fighter Record 1. Petr Yan (c) 15-1 2. Aljamain Sterling 19-3 3. Marlon Moraes 23-6-1 T4. Cody Garbrandt 12-3 T4. Cory Sandhagen 12-2 T4. Pedro Munhoz 18-4 7. Jimmie Rivera 22-4 8. Raphael Assuncao 27-8 9. Sean O'Malley 12-0 10. Jose Aldo 28-7

Featherweight

Fighter Record 1. Alexander Volkanovski (c) 22-1 2. Max Holloway 21-6 T3. Korean Zombie 16-5 T3. Zabit Magomedsharipov 18-1 5. Yair Rodriguez 12-2 6. Josh Emmett 16-2 7. Calvin Kattar 21-4 8. Dan Ige 14-2 9. Shane Burgos 13-2 10. Jeremy Stephens 28-18

Lightweight

Fighter Record 1. Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) 28-0 2. Justin Gaethje 22-2 T3. Tony Ferguson 25-4 T3. Dustin Poirier 26-6 5. Dan Hooker 20-9 6. Conor McGregor 21-4 7. Charles Oliveira 29-8 8. Paul Felder 17-5 9. Al Iaquinta 14-6-1 10. Islam Makhachev 18-1

Welterweight

Fighter Record 1. Kamaru Usman (c) 17-1 2. Gilbert Burns 19-3 3. Leon Edwards 18-3 4. Colby Covington 15-2 5. Jorge Masvidal 35-14 6. Stephen Thompson 15-4-1 7. Tyron Woodley 19-5-1 8. Geoff Neal 13-2 9. Santiago Ponzinibbio 27-3 10. Michael Chiesa 17-4

Middleweight

Fighter Record 1. Israel Adesanya (c) 19-0 2. Paulo Costa 13-0 3. Robert Whittaker 20-5 4. Jared Cannonier 13-4 5. Yoel Romero 13-5 6. Derek Brunson 20-7 7. Kelvin Gastelum 15-5 8. Jack Hermansson 20-5 9. Darren Till 18-2-1 10. Uriah Hall 15-9

Light heavyweight

Fighter Record 1. Jon Jones (c) 26-1 2. Jan Blachowicz 26-8 3. Dominick Reyes 12-1 4. Thiago Santos 21-7 5. Corey Anderson 13-5 6. Glover Teixeira 31-7 7. Anthony Smith 32-15 8. Aleksandr Rakic 12-2 9. Nikita Krylov 26-7 10. Jiri Prochazka 27-3-1

Heavyweight

Fighter Record 1. Stipe Miocic (c) 19-3 2. Daniel Cormier 22-2 3. Francis Ngannou 15-3 4. Curtis Blaydes 14-2 5. Junior dos Santos 21-7 6. Derrick Lewis 23-7 7. Alistair Overeem 46-18 8. Alexander Volkov 31-8 9. Walt Harris 13-8 10. Jairzinho Rozenstruik 10-1

Women's strawweight

Fighter Record 1. Weili Zhang (c) 21-1 2. Rose Namajunas 9-4 3. Joanna Jedrzejczyk 16-4 4. Jessica Andrade 20-8 5. Claudia Gadelha 18-4 6. Tatiana Suarez 8-0 7. Nina Ansaroff 10-6 8. Carla Esparza 15-6 9. Amanda Ribas 10-1 10. Marina Rodriguez 12-0-2

Women's flyweight

Fighter Record 1. Valentina Shevchenko (c) 19-3 2. Joanne Calderwood 14-4 3. Katlyn Chookagian 12-3 4. Cynthia Calvillo 9-1-1 5. Lauren Murphy 13-4

Women's bantamweight