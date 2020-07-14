While UFC 251 may have failed to live up to some lofty, unrealistic expectations in some ways, the card did provide a lot of clarity across several weight classes. Kamaru Usman and Petr Yan became the clear No. 1 fighters in their respective divisions, but in the third title fight on the card, Alexander Volkanovski retained his UFC featherweight title but the controversial decision victory over Max Holloway has many wondering who truly is the top fighter at 145 pounds.
One of the big movers coming out of UFC 251 is Rose Namajunas. Inactivity had led the CBS Sports ranking panel to place her in wildly different spots in the rankings, ultimately landing her at No. 9 at women's strawweight. Namajunas won a thrilling decision over previous No. 2 Jessica Andrade, and in the process, moved herself up to the No. 2 spot behind champion Weili Zhang.
Jiri Prochazka made a big splash in his Octagon debut, scoring a huge knockout of then-No. 7 ranked light heavyweight Volkan Oezdemir. With his win over the former title challenger, Prochazka entered the rankings at No. 10.
Also of note in this update: Brian Ortega has been removed from the featherweight rankings after passing 18 months of inactivity.
Wednesday's UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige card has two fights involving CBS Sports ranked fighters:
- Featherweight: No. 7 Calvin Kattar vs. No. 8 Dan Ige
- Bantamweight: No. 7 Jimmie Rivera vs. Cody Stamann
Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell, Jack Crosby and Brandon Wise. Without further ado, here's where things stand ahead of Saturday's card.
Flyweight
Fighter
|Record
1. Deivieson Figueiredo
|17-1
2. Joseph Benavidez
|28-6
3. Brandon Moreno
|17-5
4. Alexandre Pantoja
|21-4
5. Matt Schnell
|14-4
6. Kai Kara-France
|21-8
7. Askar Askarov
|11-0-1
8. Alex Perez
|24-5
9. Jussier Formiga
|23-8
10. Raulian Paiva
|19-3
Bantamweight
Fighter
Record
1. Petr Yan (c)
15-1
2. Aljamain Sterling
19-3
3. Marlon Moraes
23-6-1
T4. Cody Garbrandt
12-3
T4. Cory Sandhagen
12-2
T4. Pedro Munhoz
18-4
7. Jimmie Rivera
22-4
8. Raphael Assuncao
27-8
9. Sean O'Malley
12-0
10. Jose Aldo
28-7
Featherweight
Fighter
Record
1. Alexander Volkanovski (c)
22-1
2. Max Holloway
21-6
T3. Korean Zombie
16-5
T3. Zabit Magomedsharipov
18-1
5. Yair Rodriguez
12-2
6. Josh Emmett
16-2
7. Calvin Kattar
21-4
8. Dan Ige
14-2
9. Shane Burgos
13-2
10. Jeremy Stephens
28-18
Lightweight
Fighter
Record
1. Khabib Nurmagomedov (c)
28-0
2. Justin Gaethje
22-2
T3. Tony Ferguson
25-4
T3. Dustin Poirier
26-6
5. Dan Hooker
20-9
6. Conor McGregor
21-4
7. Charles Oliveira
29-8
8. Paul Felder
17-5
9. Al Iaquinta
14-6-1
10. Islam Makhachev
18-1
Welterweight
Fighter
Record
1. Kamaru Usman (c)
17-1
2. Gilbert Burns
19-3
3. Leon Edwards
18-3
4. Colby Covington
15-2
5. Jorge Masvidal
35-14
6. Stephen Thompson
15-4-1
7. Tyron Woodley
19-5-1
8. Geoff Neal
13-2
9. Santiago Ponzinibbio
27-3
10. Michael Chiesa
17-4
Middleweight
Fighter
Record
1. Israel Adesanya (c)
19-0
2. Paulo Costa
13-0
3. Robert Whittaker
20-5
4. Jared Cannonier
13-4
5. Yoel Romero
13-5
6. Derek Brunson
20-7
7. Kelvin Gastelum
15-5
8. Jack Hermansson
20-5
9. Darren Till
18-2-1
10. Uriah Hall
15-9
Light heavyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Jon Jones (c)
26-1
2. Jan Blachowicz
26-8
3. Dominick Reyes
12-1
4. Thiago Santos
21-7
5. Corey Anderson
13-5
6. Glover Teixeira
31-7
7. Anthony Smith
32-15
8. Aleksandr Rakic
12-2
9. Nikita Krylov
26-7
10. Jiri Prochazka
27-3-1
Heavyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Stipe Miocic (c)
19-3
2. Daniel Cormier
22-2
3. Francis Ngannou
15-3
4. Curtis Blaydes
14-2
5. Junior dos Santos
21-7
6. Derrick Lewis
23-7
7. Alistair Overeem
46-18
8. Alexander Volkov
31-8
9. Walt Harris
13-8
10. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
10-1
Women's strawweight
Fighter
Record
1. Weili Zhang (c)
21-1
2. Rose Namajunas
9-4
3. Joanna Jedrzejczyk
16-4
4. Jessica Andrade
20-8
5. Claudia Gadelha
18-4
6. Tatiana Suarez
8-0
7. Nina Ansaroff
10-6
8. Carla Esparza
15-6
9. Amanda Ribas
10-1
10. Marina Rodriguez
12-0-2
Women's flyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Valentina Shevchenko (c)
19-3
2. Joanne Calderwood
14-4
3. Katlyn Chookagian
12-3
4. Cynthia Calvillo
9-1-1
5. Lauren Murphy
13-4
Women's bantamweight
Fighter
Record
1. Amanda Nunes (c)
19-4
2. Aspen Ladd
9-1
3. Germaine de Randamie
9-4
4. Irene Aldana
11-5
5. Holly Holm
12-5
6. Julianna Pena
9-3
7. Ketlen Vieira
10-1
8. Yana Kunitskaya
12-5
9. Raquel Pennington
11-8
10. Sara McMann
11-5