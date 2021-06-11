Saturday's UFC 263 could signal a major shift across four divisions as some of the sport's top fighters take to the Octagon. In the main event, Israel Adesanya defends his middleweight championship against Marvin Vettori in a battle of the No. 1 and No. 5 ranked 185-pound fighters in the CBS Sports UFC Divisional Rankings.

Adesanya vs. Vettori is not the only title fight on the card, however, as champion and No. 1 ranked Deiveson Figueiredo defends his flyweight title in a rematch of the greatest fight in flyweight history when he faces No. 2 ranked Brandon Moreno. The two battled to a majority draw this past December.

Big moves could also come at welterweight, where No. 3 ranked Leon Edwards takes on Nate Diaz in a five-round fight, and women's flyweight, where No. 2 ranked Lauren Murphy will face off with No. 4 ranked Joanne Calderwood.

Saturday's UFC 263 card features four fights featuring CBS Sports ranked fighters.

Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell and Brandon Wise. Without further ado, here's where things stand ahead of Saturday's card.

Flyweight

Fighter Record 1. Deivieson Figueiredo (c) 20-1-1 2. Brandon Moreno 18-5-2 3. Askar Askarov 12-0-1 4. Matt Schnell 15-5 5. Alexandre Pantoja 23-5 6. Kai Kara-France 22-9 7. Joseph Benavidez 28-8 8. Alex Perez 24-6 9. Brandon Royval 12-5 10. Jussier Formiga 23-8

Bantamweight

Fighter Record 1. Petr Yan 15-1 2. Aljamain Sterling (c) 19-3 3. Cory Sandhagen 14-2 4. Cody Garbrandt Rob Font 12-4 19-4 5. Pedro Munhoz 19-5 6. Marlon Moraes 23-7-1 7. Merab Dvalishili 13-4 8. Jimmy Rivera 23-5 9. Cody Garbrandt 12-4 10. Jose Aldo 29-7

Featherweight

Fighter Record 1. Alexander Volkanovski (c) 22-1 2. Max Holloway 22-6 3. Brian Ortega 15-1 4. Zabit Magomedsharipov 18-1 5. Yair Rodriguez 12-2 6. Korean Zombie 16-6 7. Calvin Kattar 22-5 8. Josh Emmett 16-2 9. Edson Barboza 22-9 10. Dan Ige 15-3

Lightweight

Fighter Record 1. Dustin Poirier 27-6 2. Charles Oliveira (c) 31-8 3. Justin Gaethje 22-3 4. Michael Chandler 22-6 5. Rafael dos Anjos 30-13 6. Beneil Dariush 21-4-1 7. Islam Makhachev 19-1 8. Dan Hooker 20-10 9. Conor McGregor 22-5 10. Tony Ferguson 25-6

Welterweight

Fighter Record 1. Kamaru Usman (c) 19-1 2. Colby Covington 16-2 3. Leon Edwards 18-3 4. Gilbert Burns 19-4 5. Stephen Thompson 16-4-1 6. Jorge Masvidal 35-15 7. Michael Chiesa 18-4 8. Vicente Luque 20-7-1 9. Neil Magny 25-8 10. Santiago Ponzinibbio 28-4

Middleweight

Fighter Record 1. Israel Adesanya (c) 20-1 2. Robert Whittaker 23-5 3. Paulo Costa 13-1 4. Jared Cannonier 13-5 5. Marvin Vettori 16-4-1 6. Derek Brunson 21-7 7. Jack Hermansson 18-2-1 22-6 8. Uriah Hall 17-9 9. Darren Till 18-2-1 10. Kelvin Gastelum 16-7

Light heavyweight

Fighter Record 1. Jan Blachowicz (c) 28-8 2. Glover Teixeira 32-7 3. Jiri Prochazka 28-3-1 4. Aleksandar Rakic 14-2 5. Thiago Santos 21-9 6. Anthony Smith 35-16 7. Dominick Reyes 12-3 8. Magomed Ankalaev 15-1 9. Johnny Walker 18-5 10. Nikita Krylov 26-8

Heavyweight

Fighter Record 1. Francis Ngannou (c) 16-3 2. Stipe Miocic 20-4 3. Derrick Lewis 25-7 T4. Curtis Blaydes 14-3 T4. Alexander Volkov 33-8 6. Ciryl Gane 8-0 7. Jairzinho Rozenstruik 12-2 8. Marcin Tybura 22-6 9. Chris Daukaus 11-3 10. Tom Aspinall 10-2

Women's strawweight

Fighter Record 1. Rose Namajunas (c) 10-4 2. Weili Zhang 21-1 3. Carla Esparza 18-6 4. Joanna Jedrzejczyk 16-4 5. Mackenzie Dern 11-1 6. Marina Rodriguez 14-1-2 7. Yan Xiaonan 13-2 8. Tatiana Suarez 8-0 9. Michelle Waterson 18-9 10. Jessica Andrade 21-9

Women's flyweight

Fighter Record 1. Valentina Shevchenko (c) 21-3 2. Lauren Murphy 14-4 3. Katlyn Chookagian 16-4 4. Joanne Calderwood 15-5 5. Jessica Andrade 21-9

Women's bantamweight