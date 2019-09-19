UFC divisional rankings: Where top fighters fit in each weight class from women's strawweight to heavyweight

It's the initial rankings at CBS Sports, giving a more in-depth look at who the best fighters are in UFC

In a world full of rankings, CBS Sports has taken it upon ourselves to put together the collective knowledge of our writers and editors to create our new UFC divisional rankings. These rankings provide a weekly look at where things stand across the UFC's deep roster of fighters and help shine a light on the biggest and best fights coming down the pipeline.

Like most rankings, the champions in each weight class sit atop each division. But after that, there is plenty up for debate.

Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell and Brandon Wise. Without further ado, here's where things stand before UFC Mexico City on Saturday night.

Flyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Henry Cejudo (c)

15-2

2. Joseph Benavidez

28-5

3. Jussier Formiga

23-6

4. Deivieson Figueiredo

16-1

5. Sergio Pettis

17-5

6. Kai Kara France

20-7

7. Alexandre Pantoja

21-4

8. Matt Schnell

14-4

9. Brandon Moreno

15-5

10. Tim Elliott

15-8

Bantamweight

Fighter

Record

1. Henry Cejudo (c)

15-2

2. Petr Yan

13-1

3. Aljamain Sterling

18-3

4. Marlon Moraes

22-6-1

5. Cory Sandhagen

12-1

6. Pedro Munhoz

18-4

7. Jimmie Rivera

22-4

8. TJ Dillashaw

16-4

9. Raphael Assuncao

27-7

10. Cody Stamann

18-2

Featherweight

Fighter

Record

1. Max Holloway (c)

21-4

2. Alexander Volkanovski

20-1

3. Brian Ortega

14-1

4. Zabit Magomedsharipov

17-1

5. Frankie Edgar

23-7-1

6. Jose Aldo

28-5

7. Korean Zombie

15-5

8. Yair Rodriguez

11-2

9. Jeremy Stephens

28-16

10. Josh Emmett

15-2

Lightweight

Fighter

Record

1. Khabib Nurmagomedov (c)

28-0

2. Tony Ferguson

25-3

3. Dustin Poirier

25-6

4. Justin Gaethje

21-2

5. Gregor Gillespie

13-0

6. Conor McGregor

21-4

7. Al Iaquinta

14-5-1

8. Paul Felder

17-4

9. Donald Cerrone

36-13

10. Dan Hooker

18-8

Welterweight

Fighter

Record

1. Kamaru Usman (c)

15-1

2. Colby Covington 

15-1

3. Jorge Masvidal

34-13

4. Nate Diaz

20-11

5. Leon Edwards

18-3

6. Tyron Woodley

19-4-1

7. Ben Askren

19-1

8. Santiago Ponzinibbio

27-3

9. Stephen Thompson

14-4-1

10. Rafael dos Anjos

29-12

Middleweight

Fighter

Record

1. Robert Whittaker (c)

20-4

2. Israel Adesanya (ic)

17-0

3. Paulo Costa

13-0

4. Yoel Romero

13-4

5. Jack Hermansson

20-4

6. Kelvin Gastelum

15-4

7. Derek Brunson

20-7

8. Jared Cannonier

12-4

9. Uriah Hall

15-9

10. Brad Tavares

17-5

Light heavyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Jon Jones (c)

25-1

2. Thiago Santos

21-7

3. Jan Blachowicz

24-8

4. Dominick Reyes

11-0

5. Anthony Smith

32-14

6. Corey Anderson

12-4

7. Glover Teixeira

30-7

8. Johnny Walker

17-3

9. Volkan Oezdemir

16-4

10. Aleksandr Rakic

12-1

Heavyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Stipe Miocic (c)

19-3

2. Daniel Cormier

22-2

3. Francis Ngannou

14-3

4. Junior dos Santos

21-6

5. Curtis Blaydes

12-2

6. Derrick Lewis

21-7

7. Alistair Overeem

45-17

8. Alexander Volkov

30-7

9. Walt Harris

13-7

10. Blagoy Ivanov

18-2

Women's strawweight

Fighter

Record

1. Weili Zhang (c) 

20-1

2. Jessica Andrade

20-7

3. Tatiana Suarez

8-0

4. Claudia Gadelha

17-4

5. Nina Ansaroff

10-6

6. Joanna Jedzejczyk

15-3

7. Michelle Waterson

17-6

8. Alexa Grasso

11-2

9. Cynthia Calvillo

8-1

10. Carla Esparza

14-6

Women's flyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Valentina Shevchenko (c)

18-3

2. Katlyn Chookagin

12-2

3. Joanne Calderwood

14-4

4. Jessica Eye

14-7

5. Liz Carmouche

13-7

Women's bantamweight

Fighter

Record

1. Amanda Nunes (c)

18-4

2. Germaine de Randamie

9-3

3. Ketlen Viera

10-0

4. Aspen Ladd

8-1

5. Julianna Pena 

9-3

6. Holly Holm

12-5

7. Yana Kunitskaya

12-4

8. Raquel Pennington

10-5

9. Irene Aldana

10-5

10. Sara McMann

11-5

