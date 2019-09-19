UFC divisional rankings: Where top fighters fit in each weight class from women's strawweight to heavyweight

In a world full of rankings, CBS Sports has taken it upon ourselves to put together the collective knowledge of our writers and editors to create our new UFC divisional rankings. These rankings provide a weekly look at where things stand across the UFC's deep roster of fighters and help shine a light on the biggest and best fights coming down the pipeline.

Like most rankings, the champions in each weight class sit atop each division. But after that, there is plenty up for debate.

Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell and Brandon Wise. Without further ado, here's where things stand before UFC Mexico City on Saturday night.

Flyweight

Fighter Record 1. Henry Cejudo (c) 15-2 2. Joseph Benavidez 28-5 3. Jussier Formiga 23-6 4. Deivieson Figueiredo 16-1 5. Sergio Pettis 17-5 6. Kai Kara France 20-7 7. Alexandre Pantoja 21-4 8. Matt Schnell 14-4 9. Brandon Moreno 15-5 10. Tim Elliott 15-8

Bantamweight

Fighter Record 1. Henry Cejudo (c) 15-2 2. Petr Yan 13-1 3. Aljamain Sterling 18-3 4. Marlon Moraes 22-6-1 5. Cory Sandhagen 12-1 6. Pedro Munhoz 18-4 7. Jimmie Rivera 22-4 8. TJ Dillashaw 16-4 9. Raphael Assuncao 27-7 10. Cody Stamann 18-2

Featherweight

Fighter Record 1. Max Holloway (c) 21-4 2. Alexander Volkanovski 20-1 3. Brian Ortega 14-1 4. Zabit Magomedsharipov 17-1 5. Frankie Edgar 23-7-1 6. Jose Aldo 28-5 7. Korean Zombie 15-5 8. Yair Rodriguez 11-2 9. Jeremy Stephens 28-16 10. Josh Emmett 15-2

Lightweight

Fighter Record 1. Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) 28-0 2. Tony Ferguson 25-3 3. Dustin Poirier 25-6 4. Justin Gaethje 21-2 5. Gregor Gillespie 13-0 6. Conor McGregor 21-4 7. Al Iaquinta 14-5-1 8. Paul Felder 17-4 9. Donald Cerrone 36-13 10. Dan Hooker 18-8

Welterweight

Fighter Record 1. Kamaru Usman (c) 15-1 2. Colby Covington 15-1 3. Jorge Masvidal 34-13 4. Nate Diaz 20-11 5. Leon Edwards 18-3 6. Tyron Woodley 19-4-1 7. Ben Askren 19-1 8. Santiago Ponzinibbio 27-3 9. Stephen Thompson 14-4-1 10. Rafael dos Anjos 29-12

Middleweight

Fighter Record 1. Robert Whittaker (c) 20-4 2. Israel Adesanya (ic) 17-0 3. Paulo Costa 13-0 4. Yoel Romero 13-4 5. Jack Hermansson 20-4 6. Kelvin Gastelum 15-4 7. Derek Brunson 20-7 8. Jared Cannonier 12-4 9. Uriah Hall 15-9 10. Brad Tavares 17-5

Light heavyweight

Fighter Record 1. Jon Jones (c) 25-1 2. Thiago Santos 21-7 3. Jan Blachowicz 24-8 4. Dominick Reyes 11-0 5. Anthony Smith 32-14 6. Corey Anderson 12-4 7. Glover Teixeira 30-7 8. Johnny Walker 17-3 9. Volkan Oezdemir 16-4 10. Aleksandr Rakic 12-1

Heavyweight

Fighter Record 1. Stipe Miocic (c) 19-3 2. Daniel Cormier 22-2 3. Francis Ngannou 14-3 4. Junior dos Santos 21-6 5. Curtis Blaydes 12-2 6. Derrick Lewis 21-7 7. Alistair Overeem 45-17 8. Alexander Volkov 30-7 9. Walt Harris 13-7 10. Blagoy Ivanov 18-2

Women's strawweight

Fighter Record 1. Weili Zhang (c) 20-1 2. Jessica Andrade 20-7 3. Tatiana Suarez 8-0 4. Claudia Gadelha 17-4 5. Nina Ansaroff 10-6 6. Joanna Jedzejczyk 15-3 7. Michelle Waterson 17-6 8. Alexa Grasso 11-2 9. Cynthia Calvillo 8-1 10. Carla Esparza 14-6

Women's flyweight

Fighter Record 1. Valentina Shevchenko (c) 18-3 2. Katlyn Chookagin 12-2 3. Joanne Calderwood 14-4 4. Jessica Eye 14-7 5. Liz Carmouche 13-7

Women's bantamweight