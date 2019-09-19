UFC divisional rankings: Where top fighters fit in each weight class from women's strawweight to heavyweight
It's the initial rankings at CBS Sports, giving a more in-depth look at who the best fighters are in UFC
In a world full of rankings, CBS Sports has taken it upon ourselves to put together the collective knowledge of our writers and editors to create our new UFC divisional rankings. These rankings provide a weekly look at where things stand across the UFC's deep roster of fighters and help shine a light on the biggest and best fights coming down the pipeline.
Like most rankings, the champions in each weight class sit atop each division. But after that, there is plenty up for debate.
Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell and Brandon Wise. Without further ado, here's where things stand before UFC Mexico City on Saturday night.
Flyweight
Fighter
|Record
1. Henry Cejudo (c)
|15-2
2. Joseph Benavidez
|28-5
3. Jussier Formiga
|23-6
4. Deivieson Figueiredo
|16-1
5. Sergio Pettis
|17-5
6. Kai Kara France
|20-7
7. Alexandre Pantoja
|21-4
8. Matt Schnell
|14-4
9. Brandon Moreno
|15-5
10. Tim Elliott
|15-8
Bantamweight
Fighter
Record
1. Henry Cejudo (c)
15-2
2. Petr Yan
13-1
3. Aljamain Sterling
18-3
4. Marlon Moraes
22-6-1
5. Cory Sandhagen
12-1
6. Pedro Munhoz
18-4
7. Jimmie Rivera
22-4
8. TJ Dillashaw
16-4
9. Raphael Assuncao
27-7
10. Cody Stamann
18-2
Featherweight
Fighter
Record
1. Max Holloway (c)
21-4
2. Alexander Volkanovski
20-1
3. Brian Ortega
14-1
4. Zabit Magomedsharipov
17-1
5. Frankie Edgar
23-7-1
6. Jose Aldo
28-5
7. Korean Zombie
15-5
8. Yair Rodriguez
11-2
9. Jeremy Stephens
28-16
10. Josh Emmett
15-2
Lightweight
Fighter
Record
1. Khabib Nurmagomedov (c)
28-0
2. Tony Ferguson
25-3
3. Dustin Poirier
25-6
4. Justin Gaethje
21-2
5. Gregor Gillespie
13-0
6. Conor McGregor
21-4
7. Al Iaquinta
14-5-1
8. Paul Felder
17-4
9. Donald Cerrone
36-13
10. Dan Hooker
18-8
Welterweight
Fighter
Record
1. Kamaru Usman (c)
15-1
2. Colby Covington
15-1
3. Jorge Masvidal
34-13
4. Nate Diaz
20-11
5. Leon Edwards
18-3
6. Tyron Woodley
19-4-1
7. Ben Askren
19-1
8. Santiago Ponzinibbio
27-3
9. Stephen Thompson
14-4-1
10. Rafael dos Anjos
29-12
Middleweight
Fighter
Record
1. Robert Whittaker (c)
20-4
2. Israel Adesanya (ic)
17-0
3. Paulo Costa
13-0
4. Yoel Romero
13-4
5. Jack Hermansson
20-4
6. Kelvin Gastelum
15-4
7. Derek Brunson
20-7
8. Jared Cannonier
12-4
9. Uriah Hall
15-9
10. Brad Tavares
17-5
Light heavyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Jon Jones (c)
25-1
2. Thiago Santos
21-7
3. Jan Blachowicz
24-8
4. Dominick Reyes
11-0
5. Anthony Smith
32-14
6. Corey Anderson
12-4
7. Glover Teixeira
30-7
8. Johnny Walker
17-3
9. Volkan Oezdemir
16-4
10. Aleksandr Rakic
12-1
Heavyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Stipe Miocic (c)
19-3
2. Daniel Cormier
22-2
3. Francis Ngannou
14-3
4. Junior dos Santos
21-6
5. Curtis Blaydes
12-2
6. Derrick Lewis
21-7
7. Alistair Overeem
45-17
8. Alexander Volkov
30-7
9. Walt Harris
13-7
10. Blagoy Ivanov
18-2
Women's strawweight
Fighter
Record
1. Weili Zhang (c)
20-1
2. Jessica Andrade
20-7
3. Tatiana Suarez
8-0
4. Claudia Gadelha
17-4
5. Nina Ansaroff
10-6
6. Joanna Jedzejczyk
15-3
7. Michelle Waterson
17-6
8. Alexa Grasso
11-2
9. Cynthia Calvillo
8-1
10. Carla Esparza
14-6
Women's flyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Valentina Shevchenko (c)
18-3
2. Katlyn Chookagin
12-2
3. Joanne Calderwood
14-4
4. Jessica Eye
14-7
5. Liz Carmouche
13-7
Women's bantamweight
Fighter
Record
1. Amanda Nunes (c)
18-4
2. Germaine de Randamie
9-3
3. Ketlen Viera
10-0
4. Aspen Ladd
8-1
5. Julianna Pena
9-3
6. Holly Holm
12-5
7. Yana Kunitskaya
12-4
8. Raquel Pennington
10-5
9. Irene Aldana
10-5
10. Sara McMann
11-5
