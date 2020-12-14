UFC has made good on its promise to never stop running live events throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Despite cancelling a handful of shows early on, the premier mixed martial arts organization in the world has had events just about every week since May 9.

The year has seen incredible turnover of a champions, but a few continue to shine through no matter what. Khabib Nurmagomedov ran through Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 to retain his lightweight title and immediately announced his retirement from the sport. He will go down as one of the best to ever step in the Octagon. Plus, Israel Adesanya retained his belt at UFC 253 with a dominant win over Paulo Costa. And Deiveson Figueiredo proved to be the heir apparent to the flyweight throne after stopping Alex Perez with ease to retain his title in November.

Figueiredo followed that up with another impressive showing against Brandon Moreno in December in a potential fight of the year that saw the two men fight to a draw. Figueiredo finishes the year unbeaten with four incredible performances. To close out 2020, UFC has a solid welterweight main event slated with Stephen Thompson against Geoff Neal.

Then in 2021, the first PPV of the year promises to be a banger when Conor McGregor returns to take on Dustin Poirier at lightweight. The winner will undoubtedly be in the conversation for a title shot at some point later in the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule