UFC faces loads of questions following Daniel Cormier win, Brock Lesnar appearance

This week's podcast breaks down a tremendous UFC 226 event and the fireworks that concluded it



In this episode: Brian Campbell welcomes Muhammed "King Mo" Lawal to recap UFC 226, including a historic victory from Daniel Cormier and the pro wrestling feel of Brock Lesnar's return. The guys also call UFC to task for its decision not to punish Conor McGregor and the preferential treatment given to certain fighters. Plus, a preview of this weekend's UFC Boise and Bellator MMA cards and further discussion whether Chuck Liddell-Tito Ortiz III should even take place. 

