UFC featherweight Brian Ortega talks training Halle Berry, never giving up on championship aspirations

To say it's a good time to be UFC featherweight contender Brian Ortega might be putting it mildly.

Sure, the 28-year-old Ortega (14-1, 1 NC) is fresh off a fourth-round TKO loss to Max Holloway in their 145-pound title bout in December. But if there's such a thing as a moral victory, Ortega certainly earned one at UFC 231 for the almost astonishing level of heart he fought with despite a broken hand and nose before the cageside doctor finally stepped in.

Ortega's performance won him plenty of new fans and the status of rising star. The master submission expert, who has evolved into a durable striker, also caught the attention of Hollywood starlet Halle Berry, who declared Ortega her #ManCrushMonday earlier this week when she announced Ortega accepted her offer to train her for an upcoming movie role in which she plays a mixed martial artist.

All about this #ManCrushMonday, @BrianTcity - the #1 @UFC ranked featherweight 👊🏾! So grateful he said yes to training with me in preparation for #BruisedTheMovie, and cannot wait to share what we cook up together 🔥 pic.twitter.com/bPNTggc9SM — Halle Berry (@halleberry) February 25, 2019

If you're wondering whether Ortega's week could get any better than that, on Thursday it was announced he would be featured in a Modelo beer commercial centered around its "Fighting Spirit" campaign, which debuts March 11.

"I'm humbled and I wouldn't take it if it wasn't with the right brand," Ortega told CBS Sports. "I don't really work with too many brands so to be able to work with them is an honor to share the same kind of values with the 'Fighting Spirit' that we have. It couldn't be any better."

While Ortega's fighting style certainly made him perfect for the "Fighting Spirit" tagline, his backstory of having overcome an upbringing in Los Angeles surrounded by gang violence only adds to the depth of what he represents as a person.

"This is why everything works perfect because my whole life was a fight from growing up on the streets to all the fights I had at school," Ortega said. "Everything was always a fight and I had the spirit in me that refuses to quit. No matter what happens, there was no quit in me.

"Going into this [Holloway] fight, I started realizing that not everyone is the same as me. I've got a different background from these guys. It kind of really just gave me this mentality of a different kind of a silent assassin. I use it everyday. When it comes to motivation or trying to get out of places or helping people, it all comes from the heartbreak I had growing up. All the ups and downs, it gives me motivation to do better. All these heartbreaks, I use them to fuel me to do good things."

Ortega, a proud Mexican-American, was pleased to see his coach, James Luhrsen, included in the commercial because of how integral he was in helping Ortega escape the streets by believing he had what it took to be a champion. Ortega also takes seriously the role he now plays as a role model to others due to his celebrity and hopes to inspire others to share kindness to all.

"A lot of us are so caught up in this world and this rat race, we forget that we are human and there is all this compassion built up inside of us," Ortega said. "We all have that inside of us. I'm kind of here just to want to remind everyone to use it.

"My whole thing is that when you feel sorry for someone, stop. It takes less than a minute. Go over there and help them out. The littlest thing you can do can make the biggest difference in people's lives. I know this because I always make my friends do it and to see the effect it has on both parties."

As far as what's next for Ortega inside the cage as he continues to heal his body from the title loss, he believes a lot rests on what happens to Holloway in his interim lightweight title bout at UFC 236 in April against Dustin Poirier.

Ortega believes that if Holloway wins and doesn't come back down to 145 pounds that "there is going to be a new king one day." Should that happen, it's very possible that UFC could match Ortega against former champion Jose Aldo this summer for the vacant title. But should Holloway lose and return to featherweight, Ortega wants and expects a rematch.

"I'm going to leave the UFC being a champion and I'm not going to quit," Ortega said. "I took how many punches [against Holloway] and I still kept going forward. I still kept walking through it and I didn't even buckle. I was just like a man who was possessed."

Ortega also believes he was figuring Holloway out in Rounds 3 and 4 and would have stopped the champion if it wasn't for his broken nose and hand. Yet when it comes to Holloway-Poirier, a rematch of their first fight back in 2012, Ortega has trouble picking a winner.

"Dustin beat him when they were young but that was when they were young. That almost doesn't matter really," Ortega said. "They are two different animals now. They fought when they were pups but now they are adults. This is the fight that matters and it's for gold. I'm excited to see this fight and I have no idea who to go for."

So ... about that Halle Berry thing.

The two met in the crowd in Los Angeles at UFC 232 in December, and the 52-year-old Berry later sought out Ortega's help in preparing her body for a role in the film "Bruised," in which she also makes her directorial debut, where she plays a disgraced MMA fighter who fights to win back the love of her son.

Considering Berry's beauty and longtime status as a Hollywood starlet, Ortega admits he has dealt with jealousy from others after Berry's post lit up MMA Twitter.

"Oh my God! We are going to get together and we are going to start training," Ortega said. "She's getting ready for a film and we are going to make her look kick ass in her next movie. Thank you, man. At least you are congratulating me. A lot of guys are not happy with that."

What a time to be alive. What a time to be Brian Ortega.