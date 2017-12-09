UFC Fight Night 123 -- Swanson vs. Ortega: Live stream, fight card, odds, start time

When discussing the 145-pound division in UFC, Cub Swanson's name is a requirement. The veteran fighter has slowly worked his way up through the ranks to become one of the top contenders for the title, but standing in his way is an upstart in Brian Ortega. Despite consecutive losses to Frankie Edgar and new champion Max Holloway, Swanson is on the verge of title contention if he can get by Ortega on Saturday night in the main event of UFC Fight Night Fresno.

Swanson has won four straight fights and earned Fight of the Night honors in his last two bouts. Ortega, meanwhile, boasts a nearly unblemished record in his professional career with a 12-0-0 record and one No Contest. He's also won four straight fights since joining UFC, scoring stoppages in each bout.

Saturday night also marks the return of another top 145-pound contender in Jason Knight, who lost to Ricardo Lamas his last time out. Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's action.

UFC Fight Night Fresno viewing info

Date: Saturday, Dec. 9

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

Location: Save Mart Arena -- Fresno, California

Channel: FS1

Stream: fubo.TV or Fox Sports GO

Ortega is actually a slight favorite over Swanson, but the line is razor thin. Here's how the full fight card with the latest odds from Bovada shakes out. This card also marks the return of former Alabama football player Eryk Anders, who scored a vicious first-round knockout in his last bout.

UFC Fight Night Fresno card, odds