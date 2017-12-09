UFC Fight Night 123 -- Swanson vs. Ortega: Live stream, fight card, odds, start time
Cub Swanson and Brian Ortega are ready to throw down in this featherweight scrap
When discussing the 145-pound division in UFC, Cub Swanson's name is a requirement. The veteran fighter has slowly worked his way up through the ranks to become one of the top contenders for the title, but standing in his way is an upstart in Brian Ortega. Despite consecutive losses to Frankie Edgar and new champion Max Holloway, Swanson is on the verge of title contention if he can get by Ortega on Saturday night in the main event of UFC Fight Night Fresno.
Swanson has won four straight fights and earned Fight of the Night honors in his last two bouts. Ortega, meanwhile, boasts a nearly unblemished record in his professional career with a 12-0-0 record and one No Contest. He's also won four straight fights since joining UFC, scoring stoppages in each bout.
Saturday night also marks the return of another top 145-pound contender in Jason Knight, who lost to Ricardo Lamas his last time out. Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's action.
UFC Fight Night Fresno viewing info
Date: Saturday, Dec. 9
Start time: 10 p.m. ET
Location: Save Mart Arena -- Fresno, California
Channel: FS1
Stream: fubo.TV or Fox Sports GO
Ortega is actually a slight favorite over Swanson, but the line is razor thin. Here's how the full fight card with the latest odds from Bovada shakes out. This card also marks the return of former Alabama football player Eryk Anders, who scored a vicious first-round knockout in his last bout.
UFC Fight Night Fresno card, odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Brian Ortega -120
Cub Swanson -110
Featherweight
Jason Knight -315
Gabriel Benitez +245
Featherweight
Marlon Moraes -145
Aljimain Sterling +115
Bantamweight
Scott Holtzman -125
Darrell Horcher -105
Lightweight
Eryk Anders -340
Markus Perez +260
Heavyweight
Benito Lopez -115
Albert Morales -115
Bantamweight
-
GSP might have given UFC its best gift
Despite vacating his title, GSP opened one of the most stacked divisions in the sport
-
GSP vacates title, Whittaker-Rockhold on
Robert Whittaker and Luke Rockhold will square off in February in Australia for the 185-pound...
-
Ferguson undergoes elbow surgery
Any hope for clarity within the UFC's most crowded division will need to wait
-
GSP unsure if defends 185-pound belt
The newly crowned champ doesn't know if he'll compete at 185 pounds again
-
Updating UFC fight schedule for 2017
With the year wrapping up, UFC is looking to put out its best fights yet
-
Holloway retains title with TKO of Aldo
Holloway put one a tremendous performance to retain his 145-pound title on Saturday in Det...
Add a Comment