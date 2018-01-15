UFC Fight Night 124 results: Paige VanZant loses decision after injuring arm in fight
'12 Gauge' has now lost three of her last four fights
Paige VanZant will be hoping for a redo on her flyweight debut. The fan favorite made the move to 125 pounds after spending all of her career at 115 on Sunday night at UFC Fight Night St. Louis against Jessica Rose-Clark, but looked nearly uncompetitive through the first two rounds of the fight before losing by unanimous decision.
VanZant looked to secure a takedown in the first round, but Rose-Clark stuffed it and controlled the action from there. When VanZant looked to take the fight to the ground again in the second round, Rose-Clark made the most of it one more time when she nearly secured a fight-ending triangle choke.
But after the final horn sounded on the second, VanZant was heard telling her corner her right arm was broken. It appeared to happen when she went for this spinning back fist during the round.
Throughout the third, VanZant was noticeably favoring her arm and only able to throw jabs with her left hand, knees and kicks. It wasn't enough as Rose-Clark did plenty of damage early on to get the decision 30-27, 29-28, 29-28 on the three judges scorecards.
VanZant (7-3) has now lost three of her last four fights and will once again be heading back to the drawing board for the future of her career.
