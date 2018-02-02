UFC Fight Night 125 weigh-in results: Eryk Anders misses, but main event still on

Former Alabama linebacker Eryk Anders is scheduled to take on former light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida in the main event on UFC Fight Night Belem on Saturday night. But on Friday morning, Anders had difficulties making 185 pounds for the bout.

Anders (10-0, 6 KO) initially weighed in at 187.9 pounds, but was given an extra 50 minutes to get under 186 pounds after Machida made weight. Anders was able to drop the two pounds in time and came in at 186 on his second attempt, according to MMAFighting.com.

Machida is looking to end a three-fight losing streak in his home country opposite one of the hottest prospects in UFC.

Two other fighters also had issues with making weight. Pedro Munhoz missed the bantamweight limit for his co-main event against John Dodson by four pounds, coming in at 140, while Dodson nailed his at 135 pounds.

Michel Prazeres missed the lightweight limit horribly, coming in at 161 pounds for his matchup with Desmond Green, who was on weight at 156. Both fighters will forfeit 20 percent of their show money to their opponents. Here's how the rest of the weigh ins went on Friday morning.

UFC Fight Night Belem weigh-in results