UFC Fight Night 126: Cerrone vs. Medeiros fight card, start time, live stream online
All the information you need to catch UFC Fight Night 126 in Austin on Sunday
Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone is back in the main event. The perennial contender and fan favorite heads to Austin, Texas, for UFC Fight Night on Sunday where he squares off with up-and-comer Yancy Medeiros.
Cerrone is currently on a three-fight losing streak, with two of those three losses coming by way of TKO within the first two rounds. He looks to end that streak on Sunday in Austin when he takes on the 30-year-old Medeiros, who's had slightly more success as of late. Medeiros enters this fight on a three-fight win streak, and he has the chance to open many more eyes if he can add another victory to his record and yet another loss to Cerrone's.
The co-main event on Sunday night will see a bout between two top-10 heavyweight contenders as Derrick Lewis steps into the Octagon to face Poland's Marcin Tybura. Both men are coming off 2017 UFC Fight Night losses. Lewis was defeated via fourth-round TKO by heavyweight veteran Mark Hunt at UFC Fight Night 110 last June, while Tybura dropped his last fight via unanimous decision to Fabricio Werdum at UFC Fight Night 121 in November 2017.
UFC Fight Night Austin card
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Yancy Medeiros -115
Donald Cerrone -115
Welterweight
Marcin Tybura -135
Derrick Lewis +105
Heavyweight
James Vick -250
Francisco Trinaldo +195
Lightweight
Thiago Alves -165
Curtis Millender +135
Welterweight
Brandon Davis -210
Steven Peterson +170
Featherweight
|Sage Northcutt -315
|Thibault Gouti +245
|Lightweight
UFC Fight Night 126 main card viewing information
Date: Sunday, Feb. 18
Time: 9 p.m. ET
Location: Frank Erwin Center -- Austin, Texas
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free) and Fox Sports Go
Channel: FS1
-
Mitrione earns decision win over Nelson
Mitrione got his revenge on Nelson over five years later with the win on Friday
-
Bellator 194 preview, prediction
'King Mo' Lawal, who could face the winner, handicaps the first round heavyweight tourney...
-
UFC Fight Night Austin DraftKings picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
UFC Fight Night 126: Preview, prediction
'Cowboy' faces all-action Yancy Medeiros in Sunday's UFC Fight Night main event
-
MMA: UFC 221 recap, Romero
UFC 221 recap and a look at the Bellator World Grand Prix
-
UFC fight schedule for 2018
UFC looks to keep its PPV schedule rolling at the first one of the year