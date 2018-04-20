UFC Fight Night 128 -- Kevin Lee vs. Edson Barboza: Fight card, start time, live stream, odds
A pair of top lightweights throw down in Atlantic City on Saturday night
UFC Fight Night Atlantic City is bringing us quite a pair of fights at the top of the card. Lightweight contenders Kevin Lee and Edson Barboza collide in the main event while top featherweights Frankie Edgar and Cub Swanson meet in the co-main event.
Despite Lee coming in one pound over the limit, he will still square off with the Brazilian on Saturday night. Both fighters are coming off disappointing losses in their last bouts to Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson. Meanwhile, Edgar makes his return just six weeks after suffering a brutal first-round knockout loss to Brian Ortega at UFC 222. It was the first time in his professional career that Edgar had been stopped in a fight.
Swanson's last loss also came at the hands of Ortega, losing by second-round submission. Here's a look at the full fight card with the latest odds from Bovada. Note: Leslie Smith vs. Aspen Ladd and Magomed Bibulatov vs. Ulka Sasaki were canceled after Ladd missed weight and Bibulatov suffered an injury.
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Kevin Lee -155
Edson Barboza +125
Lightweight
Frankie Edgar -230
Cub Swanson +180
Featherweight
Justin Willis -340
Chase Sherman +260
Heavyweight
Thiago Santos -185
David Branch +150
Middleweight
Aljamain Sterling -120
Brett Johns -110
Bantamweight
Dan Hooker -350
Jim Miller +265
Lightweight
Ryan LaFlare -160
Alex Garcia +130
Welterweight
Luan Chagas -120
Siyar Bahadurzada -110
Welterweight
Corey Anderson -140
Patrick Cummins +110
Light heavyweight
Ricky Simon -150
Merab Dvalishvili +120
Bantamweight
Tony Martin -250
Keita Nakamura +195
Welterweight
Here's all the info you need yo catch the action live on TV or streaming online.
UFC Fight Night 128 viewing information
Date: Saturday, April 21
Time: Early Prelims -- 6:30 p.m. ET | Prelims -- 8 p.m. ET | Main card -- 10 p.m. ET
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free) and Fox Sports Go
TV: FS1 (check local listings)
