UFC Fight Night 128: Main eventer Kevin Lee misses weight, will still face Edson Barboza
'The Motown Phenom' will lose 20 percent of his purse for coming in heavy
The UFC lightweight division continues to breed some of the most intriguing matchups in the sport this year. In the third consecutive week of bouts, the 155-pound division is in the spotlight, this time with a pair of top contenders coming off losses to current and interim champions.
Kevin Lee and Edson Barboza take center stage on Saturday night at UFC Fight Night Atlantic City, but Lee had some issues on Friday morning. "The Motown Phenom" weighed in at 157 pounds during the early weigh-ins, 1.1 pounds over the lightweight limit. The fight with Barboza will still go on, however, with Lee forfeiting 20 percent of his fight purse to the Brazilian.
Lee (16-3, 8 SUB) is coming off a third-round loss to former interim champion Tony Ferguson in October. Ferguson was expected to face now current titleholder Khabib Nurmagomedov in the main event of UFC 223, but was forced to withdraw after suffering a "freak" knee injury just six days before the fight. Nurmagomedov's most recent victory before winning the title against Al Iaquinta came over Barboza at UFC 219 in December.
