UFC Fight Night 128 results, highlights: Kevin Lee dominates Edson Barboza for TKO win

Kevin Lee is not to be trifled with in the lightweight division. "The Motown Phenom" looked as dominant as ever on Saturday night in the main event of UFC Fight Night Atlantic City, beating and battering opponent Edson Barboza for a fifth-round TKO victory when the doctors would not allow Barboza to continue.

Lee, who missed weight by one pound on Friday morning, did not show any ill effects from a tough weight cut, taking down the top Brazilian kick boxer seemingly at will. It was a performance reminiscent of what current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov did against Barboza in his last time out in December.

Kevin Lee is POURING it on Barboza here in round 1!!#UFCAC @MotownPhenom pic.twitter.com/jqepn02fkE — UFC (@ufc) April 22, 2018

"I said it before this fight, mental strength was going to be what beat him," Lee said after the fight. "I wanted to go all five rounds, show my complete game. I feel like I did that. I feel like I could go five more rounds."

Lee outlanded Barboza 65-7 over the first two rounds of the fight, but Barboza had his moments during the third. Barboza landed a beautiful spinning heel kick that nearly finished Lee and sent him wobbling all over the Octagon.

OHHHHHHHHHHH Barboza throws a spinning head-kick and it LANDS but Lee survives!!! Wow!! #UFCACpic.twitter.com/m7qE4z8vRf — UFC (@ufc) April 22, 2018

Lee somehow managed to survive the round though, and went right back to work in the fourth, dealing even more damage to an already swollen head. As the fifth round began, Lee landed a couple more stiff jabs to Barboza's face, opening a huge gash on his eye. After breaking out of a clinch, the referee called for the doctors to inspect the injury, who decided Barboza should not continue.

"I feel like I can do it all. I'm the most complete fighter in this division," Lee said. "I can stand with the toughest strikers in the world. Edson Barboza is 100 percent the best striker in this division, and I wanted to go out there and show it."

In all, Lee outlanded Barboza 233-67 with 142 being considered significant. He also scored on four of his nine takedown attempts.

When asked who he wants to face off against next, Lee kept it brief and concise.

"It's Khabib time, baby."