UFC Fight Night 128 start time -- Kevin Lee vs. Edson Barboza fight card, live stream, odds

UFC Fight Night Atlantic City is bringing us quite a pair of fights at the top of the card. Lightweight contenders Kevin Lee and Edson Barboza collide in the main event while top featherweights Frankie Edgar and Cub Swanson meet in the co-main event.

Despite Lee coming in one pound over the limit, he will still square off with the Brazilian on Saturday night in an important fight for the landscape of the 155-pound division. Both fighters are coming off disappointing losses in their last bouts to Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson. Meanwhile, Edgar makes his return just six weeks after suffering a brutal first-round knockout loss to Brian Ortega at UFC 222. It was the first time in his professional career that Edgar had been stopped in a fight.

Swanson's last loss also came at the hands of Ortega, losing by second-round submission. While both fighters are coming off of losses, a win on Saturday night could quickly vault them back into title contention. After announcing Max Holloway vs. Brian Ortega for UFC 226 in July, you never know when an injury could pop up and vault you into a title fight.

Here's a look at the full fight card with the latest odds from Bovada. Note: Leslie Smith vs. Aspen Ladd and Magomed Bibulatov vs. Ulka Sasaki were canceled after Ladd missed weight and Bibulatov suffered an injury.

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Kevin Lee -155 Edson Barboza +125 Lightweight Frankie Edgar -230 Cub Swanson +180 Featherweight Justin Willis -340 Chase Sherman +260 Heavyweight Thiago Santos -185 David Branch +150 Middleweight Aljamain Sterling -120 Brett Johns -110 Bantamweight Dan Hooker -350 Jim Miller +265 Lightweight Ryan LaFlare -160 Alex Garcia +130 Welterweight Luan Chagas -120 Siyar Bahadurzada -110 Welterweight Corey Anderson -140 Patrick Cummins +110 Light heavyweight Ricky Simon -150 Merab Dvalishvili +120 Bantamweight Tony Martin -250 Keita Nakamura +195 Welterweight

Here's all the info you need yo catch the action live on TV or streaming online.

UFC Fight Night 128 viewing information

Date: Saturday, April 21

Time: Early Prelims -- 6:30 p.m. ET | Prelims -- 8 p.m. ET | Main card -- 10 p.m. ET

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free) and Fox Sports Go

TV: FS1 (check local listings)