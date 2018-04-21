UFC Fight Night 128 start time -- Kevin Lee vs. Edson Barboza fight card, live stream, odds

A pair of top lightweights throw down in Atlantic City on Saturday night

UFC Fight Night Atlantic City is bringing us quite a pair of fights at the top of the card. Lightweight contenders Kevin Lee and Edson Barboza collide in the main event while top featherweights Frankie Edgar and Cub Swanson meet in the co-main event.

Despite Lee coming in one pound over the limit, he will still square off with the Brazilian on Saturday night in an important fight for the landscape of the 155-pound division. Both fighters are coming off disappointing losses in their last bouts to Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson. Meanwhile, Edgar makes his return just six weeks after suffering a brutal first-round knockout loss to Brian Ortega at UFC 222. It was the first time in his professional career that Edgar had been stopped in a fight.

Swanson's last loss also came at the hands of Ortega, losing by second-round submission. While both fighters are coming off of losses, a win on Saturday night could quickly vault them back into title contention. After announcing Max Holloway vs. Brian Ortega for UFC 226 in July, you never know when an injury could pop up and vault you into a title fight.

Here's a look at the full fight card with the latest odds from Bovada. Note: Leslie Smith vs. Aspen Ladd and Magomed Bibulatov vs. Ulka Sasaki were canceled after Ladd missed weight and Bibulatov suffered an injury.

FavoriteUnderdogWeightclass

Kevin Lee -155

Edson Barboza +125

Lightweight

Frankie Edgar -230

Cub Swanson +180

Featherweight

Justin Willis -340

Chase Sherman +260

Heavyweight

Thiago Santos -185

David Branch +150

Middleweight

Aljamain Sterling -120

Brett Johns -110

Bantamweight

Dan Hooker -350

Jim Miller +265

Lightweight

Ryan LaFlare -160

Alex Garcia +130

Welterweight

Luan Chagas -120

Siyar Bahadurzada -110

Welterweight

Corey Anderson -140

Patrick Cummins +110

Light heavyweight

Ricky Simon -150

Merab Dvalishvili +120

Bantamweight

Tony Martin -250

Keita Nakamura +195

Welterweight

Here's all the info you need yo catch the action live on TV or streaming online.

UFC Fight Night 128 viewing information

Date: Saturday, April 21
Time: Early Prelims -- 6:30 p.m. ET | Prelims -- 8 p.m. ET | Main card -- 10 p.m. ET
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free) and Fox Sports Go
TV: FS1 (check local listings)

